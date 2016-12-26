STAFF DEVELOPMENT IN NURSING

STAFF DEVELOPMENT MS. MARIANNE LAYLO Nurse Tutor-KFSHB
STAFF DEVELOPMENT • the process directed towards the personal and professional growth of nurses and other personnel while ...
HISTORICAL BACKGROUND • 1928 -Pfefferkorn discussed the issues related to the improvement of nursing service. In 1979, the...
OBJECTIVES • To improve productivity and to assist the nurses to improve her performance. • Assist each employee to acquir...
FUNCTIONS OF A MANAGER 1. Applies adult learning principles when helping the employees learn new skills or information. 2....
KNOWLE’S 6 PRINCIPLES OF ADULT LEARNING 1. Adult learners are Motivated and Self-Directed 2. Adult learners bring life exp...
• Induction Training – is a brief, standardized indoctrination to an agency’s philosophy, purposes, policies and regulatio...
TYPES OF STAFF DEVELOPMENT • Continuing Education – all the learning activities that occur after an individual has complet...
FORMS OF INDUCTION • Internship – works as an exchange of services for experience between the students and his or her empl...
FORMS OF INDUCTION • Preceptorship – a short term relationship between a student as novice and an experienced staff person...
FORMS OF INDUCTION • Mentorship programs offered to support in program completion, confidence building and transitioning t...
JOB ORIENTATION • The process of creating awareness with an individual of his/her roles, responsibilities and relationship...
IN SERVICE EDUCATION • is a planned educational experience provided in the job setting and closely identified with service...
STEPS IN IN-SERVICE EDUCATION • Assessment: Pinpoint needs, prioritize needs, set training objectives, and develop criteri...
STEPS IN IN-SERVICE EDUCATION • Evaluation: Establishment of criteria, pre test to the participants, post test following c...
CONTINUING EDUCATION • “Continuing education is all the learning activities that occur after an individual has completed h...
TRAINING FOR SPECIFIC FUNCTION • This is concerned with developing expert technical or manual skills, communication and he...
GUIDELINES FOR SKILL TRAINING 1.Set the stage, using equipment similar to that provided for the worker in the work situati...
GUIDELINES FOR SKILL TRAINING 5.Make certain that the person has learnt by requiring a return demonstration 6. Provide wri...
Potential difficulties in staff development & training activities Lack of time Inadequate resources at disposal Under-fund...
STAFF DEVELOPMENT IN NURSING

  1. 1. STAFF DEVELOPMENT MS. MARIANNE LAYLO Nurse Tutor-KFSHB
  2. 2. STAFF DEVELOPMENT • the process directed towards the personal and professional growth of nurses and other personnel while they are in a health care agency. • “ Staff development programme is a term that includes both formal and informal learning, opportunities to assist individuals to perform competently in the fulfillment of role expectations within an agency”.
  3. 3. HISTORICAL BACKGROUND • 1928 -Pfefferkorn discussed the issues related to the improvement of nursing service. In 1979, the process of staff development: component of change a book of Tobin Yoder made a major contribution. In 1976, the council of continuing education in nursing published a pamphlet titled guidelines for staff development guided by Dorothy Coye
  4. 4. OBJECTIVES • To improve productivity and to assist the nurses to improve her performance. • Assist each employee to acquire personal and professional abilities. • To ensure safe and effective patient care by nurses. • To ensure job satisfaction. • To help employee cope with new practice.
  5. 5. FUNCTIONS OF A MANAGER 1. Applies adult learning principles when helping the employees learn new skills or information. 2. Coaches employees readily regarding knowledge and skill deficits. 3. Actively seeks out teaching opportunities. 4. Uses teaching techniques that empowers staffs. 5. Is sensitive to the learning deficit of staffs and creatively minimizes these deficits. 6. Frequently assess the learning needs of the units.
  6. 6. KNOWLE’S 6 PRINCIPLES OF ADULT LEARNING 1. Adult learners are Motivated and Self-Directed 2. Adult learners bring life experiences and knowledge 3. Adult learners are goal-oriented 4. Adult learners are Relevancy oriented 5. Adult learners are practical 6. Adult learners like to be respected
  7. 7. • Induction Training – is a brief, standardized indoctrination to an agency’s philosophy, purposes, policies and regulation given to each worker • Job Orientation – individualized training to acquaint a newly hired employee • In-Service Education – a planned educational experience provided in the job setting and closely identified with services in order to help perform more effectively as a person and as a worker. TYPES OF STAFF DEVELOPMENT
  8. 8. TYPES OF STAFF DEVELOPMENT • Continuing Education – all the learning activities that occur after an individual has completed his basic education. • Training for Special Function – is concerned with developing expert technical or manual skills, communication and helps the personnel to perform their functions effectively.
  9. 9. FORMS OF INDUCTION • Internship – works as an exchange of services for experience between the students and his or her employer.
  10. 10. FORMS OF INDUCTION • Preceptorship – a short term relationship between a student as novice and an experienced staff person professional who provides individual attention to the student’s learning needs and feedback regarding performance
  11. 11. FORMS OF INDUCTION • Mentorship programs offered to support in program completion, confidence building and transitioning to further education or the workforce.
  12. 12. JOB ORIENTATION • The process of creating awareness with an individual of his/her roles, responsibilities and relationships in the new work situation.
  13. 13. IN SERVICE EDUCATION • is a planned educational experience provided in the job setting and closely identified with services in order to help person perform more effectively as a person and as a worker.
  14. 14. STEPS IN IN-SERVICE EDUCATION • Assessment: Pinpoint needs, prioritize needs, set training objectives, and develop criteria • Implementation: Climatic check, actual conduction of training with ongoing monitoring
  15. 15. STEPS IN IN-SERVICE EDUCATION • Evaluation: Establishment of criteria, pre test to the participants, post test following completion of the training or program. Observation on transfer of learning to the job, follow up studies for assessment of extent of retention of learning.
  16. 16. CONTINUING EDUCATION • “Continuing education is all the learning activities that occur after an individual has completed his/her basic education.” (COOPER)
  17. 17. TRAINING FOR SPECIFIC FUNCTION • This is concerned with developing expert technical or manual skills, communication and helps the personnel to perform their functions effectively.
  18. 18. GUIDELINES FOR SKILL TRAINING 1.Set the stage, using equipment similar to that provided for the worker in the work situation. 2.Create in worker a learning attitude 3.Give reasons why the procedure is carried out in this way in this agency 4.Break the activities in to logical steps, necessary to carry out the procedure. Demonstrate step by step.
  19. 19. GUIDELINES FOR SKILL TRAINING 5.Make certain that the person has learnt by requiring a return demonstration 6. Provide written out lines for references. 7. Arrange for follow up
  20. 20. Potential difficulties in staff development & training activities Lack of time Inadequate resources at disposal Under-funded training budgets Conflicting priorities Lack of Clarity about what should be done Failure to identify, or accept the need. Shortfall in training skill or experience Fear that trained employee will leave the organization or will be poached by competitor. Cynical attitude to Staff development-Not directly measurable. Treated as Cost not investment.

