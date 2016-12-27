A Presentation on, DESIGN & ANALYSIS OF RECIPROCATING PUMP By Ashutosh Gupta (1212240061) Arpit Agrahari (1212240059) Azad...
S. No. Date Task Status 1 22/04/2015 Project Selection Done 2 08/08/2015 Pre Synopsis Submission Done 3 10/08/2015 Project...
S. No. Date Task Status 10 ---- Material Purchasing Under Process 11 Before 15th March Material Finishing & Software Draft...
Market Survey, Material Selection & Cost Survey ->Basic Version of Reciprocating Pumps in our daily life is Indian Mark 2 ...
Cylinder: Cast Iron (cost effective) or Steel alloy (costly) Piston: Mild Steel Casing: Cast Iron Base Frame: Iron
Cost Analysis of Components
Dimensioning & Drafting of components Piston Dia = 96 mm (internal) = 110 mm (external) Length of Piston= 75 mm Pipe dia =...
Slip Slip of a reciprocating pump is defined as the difference between the theoretical and the actual discharge. i.e. Slip...
Power Input Consider a single acting reciprocating pump. Let hs = Suction head or difference in level between centre line ...
Power Input Power input to the pump However, due to the leakage and frictional losses, actual power input will be more tha...
Software Drafting & Analysis •Drafting of Components on SolidWorks •Analysis of model on ANSYS Piston Drafting on Solidwor...
Cylinder Drafting on SolidWorks
Fluent Analysis (CFD) :- - Fluent is the most powerful computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software tool available, empower...
Thank You
DESIGN AND ANALYSIS OF RECIPROCATING PUMP ( SOFTWARE & HARDWARE BOTH )(BY USING SOLIDWORKS & ANSYS )

Ppt 19

  1. 1. A Presentation on, DESIGN & ANALYSIS OF RECIPROCATING PUMP By Ashutosh Gupta (1212240061) Arpit Agrahari (1212240059) Azad (1212240072)
  2. 2. S. No. Date Task Status 1 22/04/2015 Project Selection Done 2 08/08/2015 Pre Synopsis Submission Done 3 10/08/2015 Project Study & Analysis Done 4 15/09/2015 Synopsis Submission Done 5 September’15 Research Paper study Done 6 October’15 Market Survey & Material Selection Done 7 22/10/2015 Progress Report 1 Submission Done 8 05/02/2016 Software Feasibility of Project & Drafting Initiation Done 9 01/03/2016 Progress Report 2 Submission Today Project Status Report
  3. 3. S. No. Date Task Status 10 ---- Material Purchasing Under Process 11 Before 15th March Material Finishing & Software Drafting Under Process 12 20th March Final Software Analysis Undone 13 30th March Assembling of Parts Undone 14 10th April Final Hardware Testing Undone
  4. 4. Market Survey, Material Selection & Cost Survey ->Basic Version of Reciprocating Pumps in our daily life is Indian Mark 2 with bore dia of approx. 100 mm with approximate cost of 8500 INR (“Ganga Engineering works”- order set of 10/100) ->Other Single acting Reciprocating Pumps (motor operated & in assembled form) costs vary from 5000 INR to 30000 INR depending upon their capacity
  5. 5. Cylinder: Cast Iron (cost effective) or Steel alloy (costly) Piston: Mild Steel Casing: Cast Iron Base Frame: Iron
  6. 6. Cost Analysis of Components
  7. 7. Dimensioning & Drafting of components Piston Dia = 96 mm (internal) = 110 mm (external) Length of Piston= 75 mm Pipe dia = 10 mm (internal) = external dia will vary with pipe quality Cylinder Dia = 114 mm (internal) = 130 mm (external) Gudgeon Pin = 10 mm dia
  8. 8. Slip Slip of a reciprocating pump is defined as the difference between the theoretical and the actual discharge. i.e. Slip = Theoretical discharge - Actual discharge = Qth. - Qa Slip can also be expressed in terms of %age and given by ( )10011001 100% d th act th actth C Q Q Q QQ slip −=      −= × − =
  9. 9. Power Input Consider a single acting reciprocating pump. Let hs = Suction head or difference in level between centre line of cylinder and the sump. hd = Delivery head or difference in between centre line of cylinder and the outlet of delivery pipe. Hst = Total static head = hs + hd Theoretical work done by the pump = ρ Qthg Hst ( )ds hhg ALN +      = 60 ρ
  10. 10. Power Input Power input to the pump However, due to the leakage and frictional losses, actual power input will be more than the theoretical power. Let η = Efficiency of the pump.   Then actual power input to the pump ( )ds hhg ALN +      = 60 ρ ( )ds hhg ALN +      = 60 1 ρ η
  11. 11. Software Drafting & Analysis •Drafting of Components on SolidWorks •Analysis of model on ANSYS Piston Drafting on Solidworks
  12. 12. Cylinder Drafting on SolidWorks
  13. 13. Fluent Analysis (CFD) :- - Fluent is the most powerful computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software tool available, empowering you to go further and faster as you optimize your product performance. Fluent includes well-validated physical modeling capabilities to deliver fast, accurate results across the widest range of CFD and multi-physics applications. - CFD used to model flow, turbulence ,heat transfer , reactions for industrial applications.
  14. 14. Thank You

