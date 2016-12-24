CURRICULUM VITAE DATOS PERSONALES Nombre y Apellidos: José W Rebollo Escalera Lugar y Fecha de Nacimiento: 4 de febrero de...
CURRICULUM VITAE
  1. 1. CURRICULUM VITAE DATOS PERSONALES Nombre y Apellidos: José W Rebollo Escalera Lugar y Fecha de Nacimiento: 4 de febrero del 1963 Cayey P.R Dirección: Bad. Polvorín calle 14 # 57 Cayey P.R 00736 Teléfono Residencial: 787-263-7369 Teléfono Celular: 787-320-8255 Email: wilberto42@hotmail.com FORMACION ACADEMICA 2016 – 2017 Maestría en Recursos Humanos en curso universidad del Turabo 2014 – 2016 Maestría en Gerencia y Liderazgo universidad del Turabo 2008 – 2013 Bachillerato en Administración Con Concentración en Sistemas Universidad del Turabo 2006 – 2007 Grado Técnico en Computadoras y Redes universidad del Turabo 2004 – 2005 Técnico de Reparación de Computadoras y Redes Instituto de Banca y Comercio
  2. 2. CURRICULUM VITAE CERTIFICACIONES 2015 RESEARCH ASPECTS OF HIPAA 2015 RCR TRAINING FOR EDUCATION PURPOSES 2015 CITI HEALT INFORMATION PRIVACY AND SECURITY (HIPS) EXPERIENCIAS PROFESIONALES 2007 - 2016 Técnico de Laboratorio Administracion de Servicios medico de Puerto Rico 2001 – 2007 Tecnico Clinico Dept de Radiologia Administracion de Servicios Medicos de Puerto Rico 1991 – 2001 Agente de Seguridad Administracion de Servicios Medicos de Puerto Rico 1981 – 1991 Encargado de Materiales y Suplido de Maquinas Nypro Cayey Puerto Rico IDIOMAS Ingles Nivel Intermedio Español Nivel Superior INFORMATICA Conocimientos Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, Power Point Internet, Redes Sociales Conocimientos de Sistemas y Redes
  3. 3. CURRICULUM VITAE OTROS DATOS DE INTERES Licencia de Conducir categoría 8 Disponible de horario Cursos tomados de Recursos Humanos: Legislación Laboral Compensación y Beneficios Administración de Recursos Humanos REFERENCIAS Les podré ofrecer las que consideren oportunas en caso de que me las soliciten
