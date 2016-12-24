Використання фізичних диктантів з метою перевірки знань учнів з фізики
Традиційні фізичні диктанти
Логічно-ланцюжковий диктант За запропонованим прикладом скласти логічний ланцюжок фізична величина -» одиниця вимірювання ...
Стехіометричний диктант а) Допишіть формули: V=…. M=…..t=…..N=…..Na=…. б) Укажіть одиниці вимірювання фізичних величин: [т...
Фразеологічний диктант Закінчити речення: 1.Архімедова сила дорівнює... рідини в об'ємі тіла. 2.Тиск рідини залежить від г...
Формульний диктант Учитель зачитує запитання, а учні пишуть відповіді(формули) на листочках 1.Формула для обчислення кільк...
Вибірковий (графічний диктант) Учитель читає твердження. Якщо учень згоден з цим твердженням, він відповідає «так», а якщо...
Нетрадиційні фізичні диктанти
Диктант «Мовчання» Учитель мовчки демонструє прилади, ілюстрації фізичних явищ, графіки, формули, а учні повинні записати ...
Диктант-гра «Хто швидше?» Біля дошки дві команди учнів, яким забороняється розмовляти між собою під час змагання Завдання ...
Диктант-змагання Фізичний бій між двома учнями біля дошки. Учні з протилежних рядів називають слово-термін, а учень поясню...
Vykorystannya fizychnyh dyktantiv_z_metoyu_perevirky_znan_uchniv

Vykorystannya fizychnyh dyktantiv_z_metoyu_perevirky_znan_uchniv

Vykorystannya fizychnyh dyktantiv_z_metoyu_perevirky_znan_uchniv

  1. 1. Використання фізичних диктантів з метою перевірки знань учнів з фізики
  2. 2. Традиційні фізичні диктанти
  3. 3. Логічно-ланцюжковий диктант За запропонованим прикладом скласти логічний ланцюжок фізична величина -» одиниця вимірювання -» фізичний прилад. маса —> кг —› терези ? —> м—> мензурка довжина —> ?—> лінійка швидкість —> м/с —> ? ? —> ? —> ? (скласти самостійно)
  4. 4. Стехіометричний диктант а) Допишіть формули: V=…. M=…..t=…..N=…..Na=…. б) Укажіть одиниці вимірювання фізичних величин: [т] = ...;[M] = ...;[Na]= ...;[P] = ...;[V] = ... в) Допоможіть учневі встановити запис у зошиті:
  5. 5. Фразеологічний диктант Закінчити речення: 1.Архімедова сила дорівнює... рідини в об'ємі тіла. 2.Тиск рідини залежить від густоти і від... стовпа рідини. 3. Тіло знаходиться всередині рідини, якщо Р ... Fа 4. В умовах невагомості Архімедова сила ... 5.Тіло плаває на поверхні рідини, якщо Р… Fа 6. Тіло тоне в рідині, якщо Р ….Fа
  6. 6. Формульний диктант Учитель зачитує запитання, а учні пишуть відповіді(формули) на листочках 1.Формула для обчислення кількості теплоти, необхідної для нагрівання речовини. 2.Формула для обчислення кількості теплоти, що необхідна для плавлення кристалічних тіл. 3.Формула для обчислення кількості теплоти, що виділяється під час згоряння палива. 4.Формула для обчислення кількості теплоти, що необхідна для пароутворення і т.д.
  7. 7. Вибірковий (графічний диктант) Учитель читає твердження. Якщо учень згоден з цим твердженням, він відповідає «так», а якщо не згоден — «ні» 1) світло від джерела поширюється прямолінійно у всіх напрямках. 2)Закон відбивання виконується тільки для дзеркал. 3)Збиральні лінзи дають дійсне зображення, а розсіювальні лінзи — уявне. 4)Короткозорій людині необхідні окуляри з розсіювальними лінзами. 5)Далекозорій людині необхідні окуляри з увігнутими лінзами. 6)Фотоапарат дає уявне зображення. 7)Розмір зіниці ока людини може змінюватися в 4 рази.
  8. 8. Нетрадиційні фізичні диктанти
  9. 9. Диктант «Мовчання» Учитель мовчки демонструє прилади, ілюстрації фізичних явищ, графіки, формули, а учні повинні записати і їх назву, призначення, види явищ тощо.
  10. 10. Диктант-гра «Хто швидше?» Біля дошки дві команди учнів, яким забороняється розмовляти між собою під час змагання Завдання — якомога швидше записати на дошці крейдою задане фізичне поняття. Кожний член команди повинен дописувати одне слово до визначення. Виграє той, хто першим дописує речення. Наприклад: 1) сила Ампера — це ... 2) силаЛоренца —це...
  11. 11. Диктант-змагання Фізичний бій між двома учнями біля дошки. Учні з протилежних рядів називають слово-термін, а учень пояснює, що воно означає.

