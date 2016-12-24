бій та його характеристика

Войтівський НВК «Загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ст.– дитячий садок» План – конспект проведення заняття з предмету «Захист Віт...
Тема: "Поняття про бій. Характеристика загальновійськового бою.” Мета уроку: Сформувати в учнів поняття про загальновійськ...
2.1. Поняття про бій, характеристика бою. Бій як основна форма тактичних дій військ - це організоване збройне зіткнення що...
загородження, перешкоди і зони зараження, встановлювати і розміновувати проти танкові та проти піхотні міни. В сучасній би...
· по окремих цілях; · групі цілей; · по наземних, надводних та повітряних цілях; · вдень і вночі за різних погодних умов; ...
- перехресний. Підрозділом (відділенням, взводом, ротою, батареєю, батальйоном, дивізіоном тощо). Ведення вогню у бою тісн...
  1. 1. Войтівський НВК «Загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ст.– дитячий садок» План – конспект проведення заняття з предмету «Захист Вітчизни» з учнями 11-х класів Підготував: вчитель: Воропай В.В. 2016р.
  2. 2. Тема: "Поняття про бій. Характеристика загальновійськового бою.” Мета уроку: Сформувати в учнів поняття про загальновійськовий бій. Вивчити з учнями види бою. Навчальні питання 1. Поняття про бій , характеристика бою. 2. Види бою та їх мета. 3. «Вогонь» і його значення в бою. Види вогню. 4. Маневр та його види. Час: 45хв. Місце: кабінет предмету «Захист Вітчизни», спортивний майданчик. Метод: розповідь Матеріальне забезпечення: пневматична гвинтівка, комп’ютер, мультімедіа проектор, екран. Методичне забезпечення: Підручник «Захист Вітчизни», Настанова по стрілецькій справі, Курс стрільб із стрілецької зброї. Порядок проведення: 1. Вступна частина — 12 хв 1.1. Шикування учнів в одну шеренгу, перевірка за списком та огляд зовнішнього стану учнів, віддача рапорту командиром взводу вчителю предмета «Захист Вітчизни», привітання, виконання команд: «Ставай!», «Рівняйсь!», «Струнко!», «Вільно!». 1.2. Оголошення теми, основної мети та порядку проведення уроку. 1.3. Стройове тренування. Виконання команд: «В одну шеренгу — Ставай!», «Взвод, в дві шеренги — Ставай!». Виконання поворотів ліворуч, праворуч, кругом на місці. 1.4 Тренування у відповіді на привітання начальника на місці. 2. Основна частина — 30 хв
  3. 3. 2.1. Поняття про бій, характеристика бою. Бій як основна форма тактичних дій військ - це організоване збройне зіткнення щодо місця, часу, ударів вогню і маневрів дій підрозділів і частин воюючих сторін, або виконання інших завдань в обмеженому районі. Сучасний загальновійськовий бій ведеться об’єднаними зусиллями усіх військ які беруть у ньому участь із застосуванням танків, БМП, БТР, артилерії, літаків, вертольотів, а при діях на приморських напрямках кораблі та підводні човни ВМФ. Сучасний загальновійськовий бій може вестися в умовах застосування зброї масового ураження (ЗМУ) або в звичайних умовах, практично за будь-яких погодних умов і цілодобово. Основним чинником сьогодення виступає високоточна зброя (ВТЗ), до якої можна віднести зброю, що уражає ціль з вірогідністю не менш, як 80%. Це оперативно-стратегічні, тактичні ракети, ТУР, зброя сучасних танків, артилерійських систем у тому числі РСЗВ. Сучасний бій характеризується рішучістю високою маневреністю, динамічністю, швидким переходом від одних дій до інших. А) Рішучість полягає в прагненні особового складу всіма наявними заходами, за короткий строк і з найменшими втратами знищити противника і здобути повну перемогу. Це досягається всебічним знанням противника сміливістю, наполегливістю і завзятям особового складу при виконані бойових завдань. Рішучість у бою забезпечується також високими морально бойовими якостями військовослужбовців, їх активністю та ініціативністю. Б) Динамічність - це здатність до швидких переміщень сил і засобів з тим щоб зайняти найвигіднішу позицію, порівняно з противником для нанесення удару по ньому при цьому поєднуючи вогневі дії з рухом. Висока динамічність досягається виучкою особового складу, знанням своїх завдань, умінням робити правильні висновки з обставин що складаються, швидко приймати рішення та злагоджено діяти на полі бою. Виходячи з обстановки що складається солдат повинен уміти знищувати противника вогнем з особистої зброї, ручними осколковими гранатами, а в рукопашному бою штиком, прикладом, піхотною лопаткою, прийомами нападу та самозахисту, виявляти при цьому хоробрість, кмітливість і допомагати товаришам. В) Швидкий перехід від одних дій до інших: солдат завжди повинен бути готовий оборонятися; за наказом командира перейти у наступ; переслідувати противника стрімкім маршем, як у пішому порядку так і на машинах; захоплювати вигідні рубежі та райони; переходити до оборони. Усе це можливе лише тоді коли солдат уміє використовувати місцевість, швидко виривати окопи, обладнувати укриття, здійснювати маскування долати
  4. 4. загородження, перешкоди і зони зараження, встановлювати і розміновувати проти танкові та проти піхотні міни. В сучасній битві солдат повинен відміно знати і уміти користуватися зброєю, бойовою технікою, повинна бути організованість, дисципліна і висока фізична підготовка. При діях у пішому порядку в залежності від характеру місцевості і взаємодії вогню противника солдат може рухатися: 1. прискореним кроком; 2. бігом; 3. перебіжками; 4. по пластунські; 5. на карачках; 6. на боку. 2.2. Види бою та їх мета. Основними видами загальновійськового бою є оборона і наступ. Наступ-це основний вид бою і має рішуче значення у досягненні перемоги над ворогом. Мета наступу розгром ворога у короткі строки і оволодіння важливими районами та рубежами. Оборона здійснюється умисно або вимушено коли наступ неможливий або недоцільний. Мета оборони відбити переважаючих сил ворога, завдати йому значних втрат, утримати зайняті позиції і створити умови для переходу своїх військ у рішучій наступ. Зустрічний бій — різновид наступу. Це самий складний вид бойових дій. Приклад найбільшого зустрічного бою — битва під Прохоровою (1943). 2.3. «Вогонь» і його значення в бою. Види вогню. У бою найважливіший чинник для солдата — вміння вести «вогонь» із особистої зброї та зброї колективної: · самостійно; · у складі підрозділу (відділення, взводу, роти...);
  5. 5. · по окремих цілях; · групі цілей; · по наземних, надводних та повітряних цілях; · вдень і вночі за різних погодних умов; · з різних положень (лежачи, з коліна, стоячи, із застосуванням упору). Види «вогню»: а) за напруженістю стрільби: - одиничними пострілами; - короткими або довгими чергами; - безперервно; - кинджальний (раптово і з близької відстані). б) за способами стрільби: - з місця, зупинившись; - на ходу; - з борту; - з розсіюванням. в) за видами стрільби: - по окремих цілях; - зосереджений; - загороджувальний; - багатошаровий (вогонь артилерії — рухомий загороджувальний, масований, вогневий вал, вогневий вал під парасолькою тощо); г) за напрямами: - фронтальний; - фланговий;
  6. 6. - перехресний. Підрозділом (відділенням, взводом, ротою, батареєю, батальйоном, дивізіоном тощо). Ведення вогню у бою тісно поєднується з виконанням маневру воїном Без маневру війська являють нерухому ціль для противника і приречені на поразку. 2.4. Маневр та його види. Сучасне озброєння (в більшості самохідне та амфібійне) дозволяє суттєво поліпшити маневреність в бою, своєчасно вивести свої підрозділи з-під удару, зосередити за короткий час значні сили у необхідному місці і зненацька нанести міцний удар по противнику з несподіваного напрямку. Види маневру: • охоплення — маневр, що застосовується в наступі з метою виходу на вигідні межі у фланг (фланги противника); • обхід — глибокий маневр, що здійснюється з метою виходу для нанесення удару в тил противника; • відхід (вихід із бою і відхід) — маневр, що застосовується з метою виведення своїх підрозділів з-під ударів противника і заняття вигідних позицій. Він може проводитися тільки з дозволу (наказу) старшого командира (начальника). Ар'єргардні підрозділи або у відділенні призначені бійці ведуть вогонь по противнику і прикривають відхід своїх підрозділів, який може вестися способами: перебіганням, переповзанням, кроком або прискореним кроком за бойовою технікою (танки, БМП, БТР), переміщуються від укриття до укриття з повернутими гарматами у бік противника з постійним веденням вогню по ньому та прикриття своїх підрозділів. Вихід із бою та відхід є найскладнішим маневром, пов'язаним з високою професійністю та морально-вольовою підготовкою командирів і солдат. Приклад, вихід із оточення військ під час фашистської навали 1941 р. 3. Завершальна частина — 3 хв Наголошення теми та навчальних цілей, завдання на наступний урок: оформлення зошитів, вивчення видів бою, вогню та маневру.
×