Facts about Mobile Enterprise Applications

Amazing Facts About Mobile Enterprise Application For the year 2017
Enterprise Mobility with similar impact as Internet  IT Professionals and CTO’s believe that Enterprise mobility industry...
Enterprise mobility market in India to reach $ 1.8 Billion by 2017
22% of companies are optimizing email for mobile devices.
Professionals are Embracing the remote workforce  Mobile technology and a great bandwidth will allow businesses to connec...
Global Smart Phone Sales in 2017
MDM Features to stay ahead  Inventory management  Device policy Management  Security Management  Monitoring
Mobility increases employee happiness and happier employees get more done. Empowered employees display more productivity a...
Mobile Application Maintenance  Server Management  Infrastructure & Scalability  Performance Optimization  Technology ...
Mobile Application Enterprise Platform  Developing MEAP type of solutions is evolving the principle of defining the mobil...
API Management Features  ability to design and build APIs developers love so you can innovate faster  extending existing...
The two most popular ways companies are optimizing for mobile are 1. using a simple template that works for all devices (5...
71% of marketers believe mobile marketing is core to their business.
Mobile email opens have grown by 180% in the last three years.
Average smartphone conversion rates are up 64% compared to the average desktop conversion rates.
88% of employees report needing access to work documents from outside the office.
58% of mobile workers expressed frustration accessing corporate applications that are not optimized for mobile devices lik...
The financial services industry is the largest deployer of enterprise mobility at 52%, followed closely by the hospitality...
80% of employees say mobile devices have improved the ability to do their jobs.
75% of organizations showed an increase in productivity from the deployment of mobile applications.
Print is the most requested feature for mobile devices. Almost 50% of smartphone and tablet users currently require printi...
73% of global enterprise workforce is comprised of mobile workers.
88% of employees report needing access to work documents from outside the office.
The global enterprise mobility market will be worth as much as $140 billion by 2020.
76% report improvements in business performance since deploying wearables in enterprise.
75% of decision makers indicated their companies are exploring or adopting some form of IoT solution.
IT spending will reach $3.8 trillion next year as billions of things get connected
75% of Fortune 500 companies are taking steps to deploy HTML5 mobile apps
Lets have a coffee meeting to explore more. Email id: sales.india@vlinkinfo.com Phone number: 0124 426 0818
Facts about Mobile Enterprise Applications

