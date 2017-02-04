Table of Contents Introduction...............................................................................................
Career Opportunities in Business Analytics - What it needs to take there?

  1. 1. Table of Contents Introduction............................................................................................................................................ 1 Data Science ........................................................................................................................................... 1 Portfolio Analytics .................................................................................................................................. 2 Security Analytics.................................................................................................................................... 3 CRM Analytics......................................................................................................................................... 3 Online Marketing Analytics..................................................................................................................... 4 Conclusion .............................................................................................................................................. 5 References.............................................................................................................................................. 6
  2. 2. Introduction Business analytics (BA) is the statistical exploration of an organization's data and its being used by companies dedicated to data-driven decision making, to make efficient decisions. Banks use data analysis techniques to segregate their customers based on credit risk and usage, and offer them appropriate service benefits. Hotels and other hospitality business sectors use analytics to identify a customer’s loyalty and offer them special deals and service packages. In general, business analytics can be segregated into the following types:  Decision Analytics – Visualizations modeled by users, support the human decision and reflect their reasons  Descriptive Analytics – Extract meaningful insights from past data with reporting, clustering and more  Predictive Analytics – Develop and employ statistical and machine learning based predictive models  Prescriptive Analytics – Develop and employ optimization and simulation models The following are some of the basic domains within business analytics:  Behavioral Analytics  Portfolio Analytics  CRM Analytics  Operations Analytics  Marketing Analytics  Collections Analytics  Web Analytics  Pricing Analytics  HR Analytics  Retail Analytics  Security Analytics  Product Analytics  Data Analytics  Data Science  Transportation Analytics Data Science Data science is a field of study about processes and systems that enable extraction of knowledge or insights from data in various forms - unstructured and structured, which is a extension of data analysis fields such as statistics, predictive analytics, and data mining, similar to Knowledge Discovery in Databases (KDD). Data Science makes use of theories and techniques drawn from operations research, mathematics, statistics, machine learning, computer science and more to analyze data and extract knowledge to aid decision making. Data scientists are data science practitioners, who are partly analyst and partly artist. They focus equally on knowledge discovery and visualization. Real world data are unstructured, i.e., they can be images, videos, documents and so on. It’s the duty of data scientists to massage and clean their bigdata to adapt them to a useable format. The majority of data scientists come with Ph.D. or an academic research background. In 2008, McKinsey & Company had estimated that by 2018, the United States will alone face a deficit of around 50-60% data science talent gap. In 2014, when Accenture surveyed its clients about their big data strategies, more than 90% had plans to hire more data science practitioners, however 41% of them did also wary about the lack of talent. In comparison to
  3. 3. 2012, there has been a 50% relative increase in the number of data science jobs that are being posted on various job boards. Data science opportunities are growing 7% faster than others across a wide range of industries. The relative demand with respect to industries are as follows.  41% in Technology  13% in Marketing  11% in Corporate Setting  9% in Consulting  7% in Healthcare  6% in Financial Services  4% in Government  4% in Academia  4% in Retail  2% in Gaming By definition, an aspiring data scientist should possess hacking skills, math & statistics knowledge and business expertise. Companies look for people who can mine insights and develop models that assist them in making the right decisions. They also look for creative minds who can present their research findings in forms of infographics to the less technical management teams. An ideal data scientist will be comfortable with concepts in statistics, linear programming, calculus, databases, algorithm design strategies, data mining, machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing and social network and graph analysis. People with expertise in technologies like Python, SAS, Stata, R, D3.js, Scala, Tableau and more are the most sought after by employers. Technology professionals working as developers, database administrators, statistical analysts and data analysts can opt for fast paced data science certification programs and leverage the opportunities. Universities and other academic institutions across the country have slowly started noticing the demand for data scientists, and are introducing programs that train and equip students with the required hands-on experience with data science toolkit. Portfolio Analytics Financial portfolio is an asset or equity combine with investment in stocks, future, derivatives, bond, option, currency or EFT. In portfolio managing, the manager has to make two decisions. Selection is the first decision, which is making decisions for which market and securities are to be included in the financial portfolio design. The second one is distribution, which is to find the optimal portion to each securities in the portfolio. Both decisions will need analytics procedure to achieve the optimal solution. In the portfolio analytics or portfolio industry, there are multiple analytical methods that can be used. In the past, accounting and economics knowledges are critical for portfolio analysis. The profitability of the securities and future trend in economy are always important. Now, data technologies and quantitative methods are the new tools for portfolio analytics. It can provide more accurate information for the manager to understand the market, trade timings and risk control. Portfolio Analyst should possess good accounting skills and should able to read the financial statement to evaluate the company’s investments. Economics knowledge can help the analyst determine the future market trends. They should be able to formulate financial models to do analyses and determine the cash flow. Beta, correlation or regression analyses help determine how other investors react to the market. It can help to determine the strategy for portfolio.
  4. 4. Portfolio analysts are hired by most of financial companies like J.P Morgan, Citi Bank, Wells Fargo, and so on. There are also some manufacturing companies like GE, and Lockheed Martin that are showing interest in hiring portfolio analysts to manage their excess funds and to investments in future projects. The analysts with good quantitative and data skills are also sought after by hedge fund companies. The pay scale for the jobs related to this field according to US Bureau of Labor Statistics as following: 2015 Median Pay $80310 per year or $38.16 per hour Typical Entry level education Bachelor’s Degree Number of jobs, 2014 277600 Job outlook 2014-2024 12% increase Number of jobs expected 2024 310000 Security Analytics Security Analytics help detecting attacks as soon as possible, allow IT professionals to block or avert attacks and provide detailed information to reconstruct an attack. A security analyst must have the ability to process, collect and store terabytes to petabytes of data for security analysis. There are two types of security analytics solutions, namely Real-time and Asymmetric big-data security solutions. Real-time big-data security solutions collect and analyze old standby data such as network flows, logs and IP packets. And, Asymmetric big-data security solution is for the non-linear needs of security analysts who pivot from query to query as they investigate individual security events or different behavior across networks, systems, user activities etc. Large enterprises deploy both of the above mentioned solutions. Scope for security analytics is widespread. In the real-world advance threat intelligence can save businesses from security breaches in the future. The major growth drivers of the security market are the sophisticated level of security breaches, threats, compliance requirements and stringent regulations. Market for security analytics is expected to grow from USD 2.83B in 2016 to USD 9.38B by 2021. This grow is at a compound annual growth of 27.1%. Security analysts plan, upgrade, deploy and monitor security metrics to protect computer networks and business information. In the near future, security analysts will be employed as Information Security Analyst, Systems Security Administrator, Network Security Engineer, Information System Security Manager and Chief Security Officer. Security Analyst is the 5th best job in the US and earn a median pay of $88,890 as of 2014. These professionals attract handsome pay and benefits from the securities and commodities sectors. CRM Analytics CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Analytics is that field of business analytics in which the data of customers are analyzed and then presented in a better and meaningful form in
  5. 5. order to make business decisions. The information obtained is often used to segment markets, in direct marketing to customers, predicate analysis, or even to guide future product and services offered by the business. Personalization and segmentation grouping are two popular CRM analytics tools. With personalization, information is collected on how individuals interact with a website, such as the pages they visit most frequently. This data is then used by the company in marketing to recommend product and services to certain customers based on their preferences. However, with customer segmentation grouping, data is collected and then sorted into specific groups. Customers are divided into groups of those most likely and least likely to purchase or re-purchase specific products based on their past shopping activities. The marketing and technology aspects of CRM will potentially grow in coming years. Thanks to social media and increasing collaboration between people and products online, buyers' opinions about the products or services they use, are driving todays businesses. As a result, companies must heed and respond to what people are say, feel and utilize the power of latest technologies to continue to anticipate and deliver what their customers want. According to Gartner’s report, the CRM industry grew 13.3% year-over-year last year, and they predict it will be a $36 billion opportunity by 2017! Required Education Master of Business Administration Estimated Job Growth 19% for management analysts from 2012-2022* Median Annual Salary (May 2013) $79,870 for all management analysts* Firms today are in need of highly qualified analysts with significant customer experience because they need to be. Analysts with graduate degrees have the technical, statistical skills and education to generate sharp, detailed reports on consumer habits. You’ll need at least a bachelor’s degree in a relevant industry, such as business, marketing, economics, statistics or even computer science. CRM analysts also require experience in marketing, customer service, customer relationship management or market research. Customer Relationship Management Business Analysts in the US, are paid on average $58K per year. Job satisfaction is high and work is enjoyable for most Customer Relationship Management Business Analysts. Online Marketing Analytics Marketing research analysis is the field of collection and interpretation of data on the various market conditions that determine sales and customer behavior. They work in almost every industry and their numbers are growing. Internet or online marketing analytics in particular, allow you to monitor campaigns and their respective outcomes, enabling you to spend each dollar as effectively as possible. Statistics show that almost 75% of the entire North American population is online. The fastest and simplest way to reach out to this huge market is through paid search marketing, for instance, promoting on Google AdWords or via other search engines.
  6. 6. The ability of online marketing analysts is to interpret big data quickly and respond decisively to current trends and forecast trends in technology, customer behavior and ecommerce makes them attractive to a wide range of employers. Companies like Uber, Lyft and Amazon include online marketing analyst in their teams and grow their paid acquisition program across different marketing channels like search, social, display, video. They are also employed in military for analyzing intelligence between the networks. The U.S Bureau of Labor statistics (BLS) projects a much higher rate in the number of employment opportunities for online marketing analysts than for all occupations combined. The average annual wage of the online marketing analyst was $60,300 in 2012, and those working in the information sector earn an average of almost $75000. The growth rate of 41% is anticipated between 2010 – 2020, compared to 14 % growth for all the occupations. Conclusion For the last five years or so “business analytics", or any of its semantic variations has been the hottest sector in Silicon Valley. Now analytics seems to be omnipresent. Businesses are being redefined and redesigned through the usage of data. Even the ones that had adopted analytics much earlier are in the pursuit of continuous improvement. Graduates looking for solid a career, can streamline their job hunt in the field of analytics. Democratization of data has given public more access to data, which has resulted in the emergence of analytic technologies. On Jan. 28 Gartner, reported that the sizzling analytics field will grow 14% this year to $1.5B. And by 2018, half of the large global enterprises will leverage analytics and propriety algorithms on secure platforms. Educational institutions around the globe have sensed the shortage of analytics talents and have designed programs and courses to bridge the gap.
  7. 7. References [1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Business_analytics [2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Data_science [3] http://www.tibco.com/blog/2011/06/28/critical-shortage-of-data-geek-talent-predicted-by-2018 [4] http://www.wsj.com/articles/SB10001424052702304723304577365700368073674 [5]

