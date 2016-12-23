Rmt fleet management latest

Fleet Management Solutions Rocky Mountain Tracking Inc. STE B 225 W. Oak St. Fort Collins, Co 80525 Ph: 970-207-1023 Fax: ...
  1. 1. Fleet Management Solutions Rocky Mountain Tracking Inc. STE B 225 W. Oak St. Fort Collins, Co 80525 Ph: 970-207-1023 Fax: 970-493-5255 www.rmtracking.com
  2. 2. Why use our Gps Fleet management system? •Keep a watchful eye over your fleet •Keep detail reports of your drivers routes and times •Have logged and printable data about trips and stops •View risk management reports – unauthorized after hour vehicle use •Speed reports by vehicle with excessive speed alerts •Help your business grow by maximizing your drivers time •Eliminate paper reporting and logging
  3. 3. How Does GPS Tracking increase accountability in your fleet? •Improves Safety and Driver Responsibility •Decreases Excessive Speeds •Validates Service Calls •More Accurate Billing •Prevents Fraudulent Claims •The Best Safety is a Careful Worker
  4. 4. How does gps tracking increase the profitability of your Company? •Reduces Fuel and Maintenance Costs •Reduces Delay and Time Spent at Unauthorized Locations •Receive Lower Insurance Rates by up to 35% •Reduces operating costs •Reduces overtime •Increases Efficiency
  5. 5. How does gps tracking increase your companies productivity? •Monitors Routes and Stops •Eliminates Paper Logs •Detects Side Jobs •Improves Response Time and Customer Service •Monitors Driver Activities
  6. 6. Effects of Speed and Idle •Engine – The ideal speed for the average truck is 50-55 MPH. There is a greater than 100% increase in power needed to go 70 MPH. •Fuel Cost – Each mile per hour over 50 MPH increases fuel consumption by 1.5%. A truck that averages 15 MPG at 60 MPH will average 12 MPG at 75 MPH. •Tires – Sustained high speeds raise tire temperatures to high levels. Wear on tires at 70 MPH and higher increase tire wear by 50% or more. •Idling – One hour of idling is equal to 80 minutes to 2 hours of average driving wear. •Accidents – accident potential and severity increase with increased
  7. 7. Software Overview •Key Information at a Glance – use from any internet connected device •Rapid Tracking – Multiple vehicles may be placed in Rapid Tracking mode. The positions are updated every few seconds and the map is recentered and zoomed to include all vehicle in Rapid Tracking mode. •Routing – Allows the user to instantly type in an address, map the address, and the software finds the closest vehicle. The vehicle can then be routed by the shortest route or by the quickest route.
  8. 8. Software Overview - continued •Geofencing – A geofence is a geographic region on a map that generates an event when a vehicle enters or exits the region. An alert can be set up for either event or both entry and exit. •Over-the-air configuration – Report intervals and alert settings can be remotely configured. •Customization – User-defined Status and Vehicle Grouping can easily be created for all applications
  9. 9. Software Screen shot
  10. 10. Our Goal at Rocky Mountain Tracking •Real Time Tracking •High quality GPS receiver •Highly sensitive antenna •Tr-Band GSM/HSPA Engine •1-year standard warranty •Extended warranty available •Customer satisfaction is our #1 goal •No activation fees •Customizable reporting intervals •Activated in less than 24 hours after receiving paperwork
  11. 11. Meeting the Needs •Manage your drivers time •Make sure they are making the stops they are supposed to •Keep them from speeding •Add any asset to your company
  12. 12. Online Reports – Some Examples •History Report •Current Fleet Summary •Excessive Speed •Fleet Activity •Risk Management •Stops by vehicle •Trips by vehicle •Airtime use summary •Airtime use by device
  13. 13. Trip ReportS •Need an example •All reports are printable •Speeds reported •Locations reported •View all the trips a vehicle takes with dates and times
  14. 14. Stops report Date and Time recorded Duration of stop Location of stop
  15. 15. Excessive Speed REport •Need an example •Vehicle that sped •Max Speed Threshold •Average Violating Speed •Number of occurrences
  16. 16. Risk Management Report •After business hour trips •Weekend trips •Normal business hour trips •Very detailed report about reports
  17. 17. Cost Analysis •No Activation Fees •Monthly service on live tracking units billed monthly, quarterly, semi- annually or annually •Yearly low cost pricing on anti-theft / on-demand tracking units •Simple installation with nationwide installers available
  18. 18. Additional Questions •For Sales contact us at 970-207-1023 or sales@rmtracking.com •For technical questions contact Support at 970-232-3397 or support@rmtracking.com •Customer Service and toll free at 877-477-9668
  19. 19. End of slideshow. Thank you for your time and interest. Click to Return to www.RMTracking.com

