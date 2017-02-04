Procesos administrtivos

PROCESOS ADMINISTRATIVOS Victoria Blanquised Rivera Mg en administración Universidad Católica Luis Amigó
ETIMOLOGÍA DE LA PALABRA ADMINISTRACIÓN La palabra Administración según Idalberto Chiavenato, viene del latín AD (direcció...
La tarea actual de la administración según el mismo autor es: “interpretar los objetivos propuestos por la organización y ...
La administración es la ciencia social que tiene por objeto el estudio de las organizaciones y la técnica encargada de la ...
Conceptos Proceso: Conjunto de las fases sucesivas de un fenómeno natural o de una operación artificial. (Diccionario de l...
Un proceso administrativo es una serie o una secuencia de actos regidos por un conjunto de reglas, políticas y/o actividad...
¿Qué es proceso administrativo? Proceso administrativo es el flujo continuo e interrelacionado de las actividades de plane...
Procesosadministrativos
Origen del proceso administrativo Henri Fayol es considerado en la actualidad “El padre de la Administración Moderna” ya q...
Origen del proceso administrativo Henry Fayol es sobre todo conocido por sus aportaciones en el terreno del pensamiento ad...
Se plantean dos fases en el proceso administrativo, una mecánica y otra dinámica. En la primera, fase mecánica, se busca e...
Fases del proceso administrativo Mecánica: Se refiere a la estructuración o construcción de la organización hasta llegar a...
Las funciones planteadas por Fayol, referentes al proceso administrativo en el transcurso del tiempo sufrieron cambios en ...
Consiste en saber qué se va a hacer por anticipado, cuál va a ser la dirección que se va a tomar para alcanzar los objetiv...
2. Organización La organización es un sistema que permite una utilización equilibrada de los recursos cuyo fin es establec...
La dirección es la función que trata, a través de la influencia interpersonal, de lograr que todos los involucrados en la ...
El control es la función que efectúa la medición de los resultados obtenidos comparándolos con los esperados (planeados) c...
Gracias
  1. 1. PROCESOS ADMINISTRATIVOS Victoria Blanquised Rivera Mg en administración Universidad Católica Luis Amigó
  2. 2. ETIMOLOGÍA DE LA PALABRA ADMINISTRACIÓN La palabra Administración según Idalberto Chiavenato, viene del latín AD (dirección tendencia) y MINISTER (subordinación u obediencia) y significa el cumplimiento de una función bajo el mando de otro, esto es las prestación del servicio a otro.
  3. 3. La tarea actual de la administración según el mismo autor es: “interpretar los objetivos propuestos por la organización y transformarlos en acción organizacional a través de la planeación la organización la dirección y el control de todas las actividades realizadas por áreas y niveles de la empresa con el fin de alcanzar tales objetivos de la manera mas adecuada. Por consiguiente, “La administración es el proceso de planear, organizar, dirigir y controlar el uso de los recursos para lograr los objetivos” Idalberto Chiavenato. El significado original de esta palabra sufrió una radical transformación. CONCEPTO ADMINISTRACIÓN DESDE SU ORIGEN ETIMOLOGICO
  4. 4. La administración es la ciencia social que tiene por objeto el estudio de las organizaciones y la técnica encargada de la planificación, organización, dirección y control de los recursos (humanos, financieros, materiales, tecnológicos, del conocimiento, etc.) de una organización, con el fin de obtener eficiencia CONCEPTO ADMINISTRACIÓN La administración puede ser entendida como la disciplina que se encarga de realizar una gestión de los recursos (ya sean materiales o humanos) en base a criterios científicos y orientada a satisfacer un objetivo concreto.
  5. 5. Conceptos Proceso: Conjunto de las fases sucesivas de un fenómeno natural o de una operación artificial. (Diccionario de la Real Academia Española) Un proceso es un conjunto de actividades planificadas que implican la participación de un número de personas y de recursos materiales coordinados para conseguir un objetivo previamente identificado. ¿Qué es proceso?
  6. 6. Un proceso administrativo es una serie o una secuencia de actos regidos por un conjunto de reglas, políticas y/o actividades establecidas en una empresa u organización, con la finalidad de potenciar la eficiencia, consistencia y contabilidad de sus recursos humanos, técnicos y materiales ¿Qué es proceso administrativo?
  7. 7. ¿Qué es proceso administrativo? Proceso administrativo es el flujo continuo e interrelacionado de las actividades de planeación, organización, dirección y control, desarrolladas para lograr un objetivo común: aprovechar los recursos humanos, técnicos, materiales y de cualquier otro tipo, con los que cuenta la organización para hacerla efectiva, para sus stakeholders y la sociedad.
  8. 8. Procesosadministrativos
  9. 9. Origen del proceso administrativo Henri Fayol es considerado en la actualidad “El padre de la Administración Moderna” ya que sus teorías, principios y doctrinas que realizó desde el año de 1900 han sido las bases para una buena administración en la actualidad. En la investigación en base a los logros realizados por este gran personaje revelaremos paso a paso el desarrollo de la administración. El objetivo es dar a conocer a los estudiantes y trabajadores las enseñanzas básicas que nos dejó Henri Fayol y que sirvan de gran ayuda para aumentar expectativas, estrategias u objetivos dentro de su lugar funcional laboral de cada uno.
  10. 10. Origen del proceso administrativo Henry Fayol es sobre todo conocido por sus aportaciones en el terreno del pensamiento administrativo. Expuso sus ideas en la obra Administración industrial y general, publicada en Francia en 1916 PROCESOS ADMINISTRATIVOS Fayol decía que toda organización debía tener un proceso administrativo y por lo tanto elaboro el siguiente: 1. Planear: diseñar un plan de acción para el mañana 2. Organizar: brindar y movilizar recursos para poner en marcha el plan. 3. Dirigir: seleccionar y evaluar el personal con el propósito de llegar a lo planificado. 4. Coordinar: asegurarse de que manejar el personal para que todo salga bien y arreglar los problemas. 5. Controlar: garantizar que las cosas salgan según lo planificado. 6. Integración, conseguir los recursos necesarios 7. Previsión, consiste en diagnosticar las situación
  11. 11. Se plantean dos fases en el proceso administrativo, una mecánica y otra dinámica. En la primera, fase mecánica, se busca establecer qué hacer y se prepara la estructura necesaria para hacerlo, comprende las actividades de planeación y organización. La segunda, fase dinámica, se refiere a cómo se maneja ese organismo social que se ha estructurado y comprende las actividades de dirección y control. Fases
  12. 12. Fases del proceso administrativo Mecánica: Se refiere a la estructuración o construcción de la organización hasta llegar a integrarla en su plenitud funciona esta para el desarrollo Dinámica: Es aquella donde totalmente estructurada desarrolla de manera eficiente y ética las funciones operaciones en toda su variedad pero coordinada complejidad. El proceso administrativo es cíclico
  13. 13. Las funciones planteadas por Fayol, referentes al proceso administrativo en el transcurso del tiempo sufrieron cambios en fusión y complementariedad entre ellas, hoy están constituidas por 4 etapas o funciones básicas: planeación, organización, dirección y control. En ese ORDEN Proceso administrativo Actividades que lo componen Como ya se ha mencionado, el proceso administrativo consiste de 4 etapas o funciones básicas: planeación, organización, dirección y control. A continuación una breve introducción a cada una.
  14. 14. Consiste en saber qué se va a hacer por anticipado, cuál va a ser la dirección que se va a tomar para alcanzar los objetivos de la manera más eficiente. ¿Qué se desea conseguir (objetivos)? ¿Qué se va a hacer para alcanzarlo? ¿Quién y cuándo lo va a hacer? ¿Cómo lo va a hacer (recursos)? La planeación trata de crear un futuro deseado Robbins y De Cenzo (p.6) afirman que planificar abarca la definición de las metas de la organización, el establecimiento de una estrategia general para alcanzar esas metas y el desarrollo de una jerarquía minuciosa de los planes para integrar y coordinar las actividades. Establecer metas sirve para no perder de vista el trabajo que se hará y para que los miembros de la organización fijen su atención en las cosas más importantes 1. Planeación
  15. 15. 2. Organización La organización es un sistema que permite una utilización equilibrada de los recursos cuyo fin es establecer una relación entre el trabajo y el personal que lo debe ejecutar. Es un proceso en donde se determina qué es lo que debe hacerse para lograr una finalidad establecida o planeada, dividiendo y coordinando las actividades y suministrando los recursos. Robbins (p.9) explica que organizar es disponer el trabajo para conseguir las metas de la organización. Organizar incluye determinar qué tareas hay que hacer, quién las hace, cómo se agrupan, quién rinde cuentas a quién y dónde se toman las decisiones.
  16. 16. La dirección es la función que trata, a través de la influencia interpersonal, de lograr que todos los involucrados en la organización contribuyan al logro de sus objetivos. Se ejerce a través de tres sub-funciones: el liderazgo, la motivación y la comunicación. Finch, Freeman y Gilbert (p.13) dicen que la dirección es el proceso para dirigir e influir en las actividades de los miembros de un grupo o una organización entera, con respecto a una tarea. La dirección llega al fondo de las relaciones de los gerentes con cada una de las personas que trabajan con ellos 3. Dirección
  17. 17. El control es la función que efectúa la medición de los resultados obtenidos comparándolos con los esperados (planeados) con el fin de buscar la mejora continua. Alegre, Berné y Galve (p.42) sostienen que el control es la actividad de seguimiento encaminada a corregir las desviaciones que puedan darse respecto a los objetivos. El control se ejerce con referencia a los planes, mediante la comparación regular y sistemática de las previsiones y las consiguientes realizaciones y la valoración de las desviaciones habidas respecto de los objetivos. El control, pues, contrasta lo planeado y lo conseguido para desencadenar las acciones correctores, que mantengan el sistema regulado, es decir, orientado a sus objetivos. 4. Control
