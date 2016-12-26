Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016

#24 (315) декабрь 2016
Престиж-полоса 1, 64 Справочная информация 13 справочник снабженца 58 коды для строчной информации 63 региональные партнер...
стропы, цепи ГРУЗОПОДЪЕМНОЕ ОБОРУДОВАНИЕ 26 лебедки, тали, навесное оборудование отопительное оборудование трубопроводная ...
4 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ # 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ИТОГИ ГОДА Экспансия по всем направлениям Компания«Промснаб»являетсякрупнейшимпоставщи...
5# 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ ОБОРУДОВАНИЕ Шаровый кран нового поколения «LD Стриж» является ре- зультатом многолетне...
6 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ # 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ОБОРУДОВАНИЕ «JET-центр Красноярск» - выбор профессионалов Правильныйподбороборудовани...
7# 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ ОБОРУДОВАНИЕ Для профессионалов,занимающихся дорожными работами в «JET-центр Красноярск...
8 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ # 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ИТОГИ ГОДА С оптимизмом в новые горизонты Уходящий год для Компании «Современные Проти...
9# 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ ИТОГИ ГОДА Наши уважаемые Партнеры! Дорогие Друзья! В преддверии волшебных новогодних п...
10 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ # 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 О ЧЁМ В ТОЙ ПЕСНЕ ПЕЛОСЬ? Горизонтально направленное бу- рение – это технология для п...
11# 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ ОБОРУДОВАНИЕ которая специализируется на по- ставках современных материалов и оборудов...
12 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ # 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ГК «ВСП Групп» — это пять направле- нийдеятельностивобластистроитель- ства. В группу ...
13# 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ СПРАВОЧНИК СНАБЖЕНЦА ГРУЗОПОДЪЕМНОЕ ОБОРУДОВАНИЕ ЛЕБЕДКИ, ТАЛИ, НАВЕСНОЕ ОБОРУДОВАНИЕ ...
14 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ # 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 СПРАВОЧНИК СНАБЖЕНЦА СИБСТАЛЬ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. МАЕРЧАКА, 65, ОФИС 225 (391) 297-19-...
15# 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ СПРАВОЧНИК СНАБЖЕНЦА СВАРОЧНОЕ ОБОРУДОВАНИЕ И МАТЕРИАЛЫ ОБОРУДОВАНИЕ ДЛЯ СВАРКИ И РЕЗК...
16 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ # 24 (315) декабрь, 2016
17# 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ МЕТАЛЛОПРОКАТ,ИЗДЕЛИЯИЗМЕТАЛЛА ÏÐÎÊÀÒ ÑÎÐÒÎÂÎÉ ÀÐÌÀÒ.ÃÎÑÒ5781-82 ÀI Ô8,Ô10 ÁÓÕÒ..........
18 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ # 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ÌÅÒÀËËÎÏÐÎÊÀÒ, ÈÇÄÅËÈß ÈÇ ÌÅÒÀËËÀ
19# 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ
20 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ # 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 СТРОИТЕЛЬНЫЕ МАТЕРИАЛЫ: Блоки строительные, кирпич Заглушки для профильных труб, стул...
21# 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ ÏÐÎÊÀÒ ÑÎÐÒÎÂÎÉ .........................................................................
22 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ # 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ËÈÑÒ Ã/Ê ÑÒÎ ÌÌÊ,ÑÒÏ 10.0Õ1700Õ6000................................................(3...
23# 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ ÌÅÒÀËËÎÏÐÎÊÀÒ, ÈÇÄÅËÈß ÈÇ ÌÅÒÀËËÀ
24 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ # 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ÌÅÒÀËËÎÏÐÎÊÀÒ, ÈÇÄÅËÈß ÈÇ ÌÅÒÀËËÀ
25# 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ ÌÅÒÀËËÎÏÐÎÊÀÒ, ÈÇÄÅËÈß ÈÇ ÌÅÒÀËËÀ СТРОИТЕЛЬНЫЕ МЕТАЛЛОКОНСТРУКЦИИ МЕТАЛЛООСНАСТКА ЛЭП ...
26 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ # 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ÌÅÒÀËËÎÏÐÎÊÀÒ, ÈÇÄÅËÈß ÈÇ ÌÅÒÀËËÀ ÑÅÒÊÈ (ÊËÀÄÎ×ÍÀß, ÐÀÁÈÖÀ, ÒÊÀÍÛÅ, ÑÂÀÐÍÛÅ) ÑÅÒÊÀ ÃÎ...
27# 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ ÌÅÒÀËËÎÏÐÎÊÀÒ, ÈÇÄÅËÈß ÈÇ ÌÅÒÀËËÀ
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016

31 views

Published on

На обложке журнала - Компания «Промснаб»

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
31
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Журнал Вестснаб №24 (315) 2016

  1. 1. #24 (315) декабрь 2016
  2. 2. Престиж-полоса 1, 64 Справочная информация 13 справочник снабженца 58 коды для строчной информации 63 региональные партнеры прокат сортовой прокат цветной прокат нержавеющий прокат трубный прокат листовой МЕТАЛЛОПРОКАТ, ИЗДЕЛИЯ ИЗ МЕТАЛЛА, УСЛУГИ 17 21 21 21 21 литейное производство мехобработка, резка металла изготовление металлоконструкций, изделий из металла 22 22 22 канаты сетки МЕТИЗНАЯ ПРОДУКЦИЯ 22 26 крепеж26 оборудование для сварки и резки СВАРОЧНОЕ ОБОРУДОВАНИЕ И МАТЕРИАЛЫ 26 электроды, сварочная проволока, газы технические 26 В ЭТОМ НОМЕРЕ: Новыекраныроссийского производства 66 3030 Прокладка труб без нарушения ландшафта Светлый настрой во всех отношениях «JET-центр Красноярск» - выбор профессионалов 44 5 1010 Экспансия по всем направлениям ZOTA.Итогигода 464655
  3. 3. стропы, цепи ГРУЗОПОДЪЕМНОЕ ОБОРУДОВАНИЕ 26 лебедки, тали, навесное оборудование отопительное оборудование трубопроводная арматура, детали трубопровода сантехника ОТОПЛЕНИЕ, ТЕПЛОВОДОСНАБЖЕНИЕ 33 33 34 канализация, фасонные части приборы измерения уплотнительные материалы насосное оборудование 35 35 37 37 электростанции компрессорное оборудование деревообрабатывающие станки ОБОРУДОВАНИЕ, ИНСТРУМЕНТ 41 41 41 противопожарное оборудование инструмент 41 41 СТРОЙИНДУСТРИЯ – КОМПЛЕКСНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ техника специального назначения аренда спецтехники СПЕЦТЕХНИКА, РТИ, ПОДШИПНИКИ 50 50 терминально-складские услуги50 ЭЛЕКТРОТЕХНИЧЕСКАЯ ПРОДУКЦИЯ высоковольтное и низковольтное оборудование светотехническая продукция электроустановочные, электромонтажные изделия, работы электротермохимизоляция кабельная продукция 44 44 44 44 44 электрощитовая продукция приборы и средства автоматизации электродвигатели, электрооборудование 44 44 44 спецодежда строительные материалы кровля профильный прокат 54 54 54 54 тепло-, гидро-, паро-, звукоизоляция отделочные материалы строительные услуги 54 54 54 (391) 2911-442 www.рабочийстиль.рф 26
  4. 4. 4 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ # 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ИТОГИ ГОДА Экспансия по всем направлениям Компания«Промснаб»являетсякрупнейшимпоставщикомтрубопроводнойарматурыиметаллопроката на территории Красноярского края,республик Хакасия и Тыва.Основанная 16 лет назад,к сегодняш- нему дню Компания смогла достичь внушительных успехов и занимает одно из лидирующих мест на красноярском рынке трубопроводной арматуры,напрямую сотрудничая с известными российскими и зарубежными партнерами. Специально для рубрики «Итоги года» нашим собеседником согласилась быть коммерческий директор Татарченко Юлия Борисовна. — Первый вопрос у нас традици- онный: мы просим назвать одно или несколько знаковых собы- тий, случившихся с Компанией за этот год? — В этом году мы обновили фасад главногоофисанаправобережьеКрас- ноярска.Теперькаждыйжительгорода может полюбоваться гигантским космическим кораблем, состоящим из нашего ассортимента. Если при- смотреться,томожноувидетьпогруж- ной насос, подшипники, задвижки и многое другое. Стадию обновления прошел наш автопарк - некоторые машины были заменены более на- дежными и новыми моделями. Относительно деятельности Компа- ниимогусказать,чтонамудалосьпри- нять участие в глобальном городском проекте – строительстве четвёртого моста через Енисей. Мы поставили туда высокопрочные чугунные люки собственного производства. Также не обошлось без нашего участия при строительствеперинатальногоцентра в г. Абакан. В настоящее время про- изводится поставка материалов для строительства нового терминала в аэропорт «Емельяново». Также в 2016 году были возведены два новых ангара на наших базах, а кон- кретно,наданныймомент,завершаем строительство нового сварочного цеха на ул.Технологической,8/2. — Какие задачи для себя ставили? Удалосьли воплотить намеченные ранее планы? Одной из основных задач, которые были поставлены в начале года — и мы ее успешно реализуем – является развитие металлобазы на левом берегу. Она включает в себя огромную территорию с металлом, железнодорожный тупик с подъ- ездными путями, козловые краны и все оборудование необходимое для удобства отгрузки металлопроката покупателем. Основным направле- нием для нас традиционно являлись поставки чёрнойтрубы,нотеперьмы поддерживаем и ассортимент оцин- кованной трубы, ввели в наличие линейку цельнотянутой трубы. Ежегодно к основной нашей задаче относится расширение ассорти- мента: теперь мы занимаемся и вентиляционным оборудованием и теплоизоляцией. В этом году мы вышли на совершен- но новый уровень: стали авторизо- ваннымдистрибьютором известного мирового бренда - шведской компа- нии SKF,производителя высококаче- ственных подшипников. — И количественный рост показа- телей, конечно же, подразумевает качественный? — Совершенно верно! Компания «Промснаб» не стоит на месте, мы активно занимается производством собственного ассортимента. Каче- ственного ассортимента! В этом году мы увеличили производство люков из высокопрочногочугуна,атакжепроиз- водство собственных радиаторов мар- ки «RadAl», которые теперь доступны каждому по совершенно приемлемым ценам.Могусказатьиотом,чтостадию сертификации сегодня проходит про- изводство стальных задвижек. — В целом, Вы бы охарактеризо- вали этот год как позитивный или кризисный? — Для нас он оказался позитивным. Кроме всего вышесказанного, мы уве- личилиплотностьимасштабработсза- стройщиками нашего города.Усилили своипозициинарынкенедвижимости вкачествеинвестора.Увеличилиобъем инвестиций,чторасширилонашивоз- можностипопредоставлениюбольшо- говыбораквартирразныхплощадейи в разных районах города. И в следующем году надеемся ещё больше быть полезными нашим покупателям, партнёрам и нашему любимому городу.
  5. 5. 5# 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ ОБОРУДОВАНИЕ Шаровый кран нового поколения «LD Стриж» является ре- зультатом многолетнеготруда инженеров итехнологов ГК LD,которымудалосьвоплотитьвжизньпожеланиемногих потребителей стальных шаровых кранов: возможность применения изделия на неподготовленной воде в конту- рах холодного и горячего водоснабжения. За отправную точку проектирования были взяты не только технические аспекты, но также и экономическая целесообразность со- четаниядоступныхинадежныхматериалов.Описываемый нами шаровый кран состоитиздеталей,не подверженных коррозии: оцинкованной стали в союзе с шаром и штоком из коррозионностойкой стали. Актуальные требования к современной трубопровод- ной арматуре включают в себя легкость, компактность, низкое гидросопротивление, безотказность и полное отсутствие коррозии.Всем этимтребованиях абсолютно соответствует шаровый кран «LD Стриж». Строительная длина изделия — наименьшая среди шаровых кранов подобного типоразмера. Такое сочетание надежных материалов и запатентованной конструкции позво- ляет ему претендовать на достойное место в системах жилищно-коммунального хозяйства, водоканалах, узлах учета газо- и водоснабжения, блочно-модульных котельных и других местах,гдетребуется герметичность класса «А» в полном соответствии с государственными стандартами. На протяжении нескольких лет завод по производству шаровых кранов под маркой LD стремится задавать общий темп развития рынка надежной и современ- ной трубопроводной арматуры. Предприятие уделяет большое внимание научно-исследовательской работе, результатом которой является не только оптимизация уже имеющейся продукции, но и поиск инновационных решений, позволяющих по праву гордиться отечествен- ным брендом. Шаровые краны нового поколения «LD Стриж» могут устанавливаться на трубопроводах в любом положении, обеспечивающем удобство их эксплуатации. Перед уста- новкой крана трубопровод должен быть очищен от грязи песка окалины и других инородных примесей. Необхо- димо произвести осмотр уплотнительных поверхностей фланцев — на них не должно быть забоин раковин и заусенцев. Новые краны российского производства Талантуральскихмастеровкизобретениямнашелсвоеотражениедажеврусскомнародномфольклоре. За несколько веков отечественной истории эти способности не иссякли. Вот и сегодня инновацион- ная конструкция и технология производства шарового крана «LD Стриж» позволяют челябинскому предприятию группы компаний LD выступать в качестве надежной и доступной по цене российской альтернативы зарубежным аналогам. Материалы, необходимые для монтажа, включают: фланец (ГОСТ 12820, 12821) — 2 шт; прокладка Паронит ПОН-Б — 2 шт; Шпилька — 4/8 шт; Гайка — 8/16 шт. Шаровыекраны,принадлежащейэксплуатации,полностью готовыкиспользованиюинетребуюттехническогообслу- живания на протяжении всего срока.В целях профилакти- ки, а также для предотвращения образования карстовых отложений на поверхности шара, рекомендуется 1-2 раза вгодсовершатьпо2-3цикла«открыто-закрыто».Шаровые краны«LDСтриж»проходятполныйциклиспытаний,под- вергаясь100%выходномуконтролювсоответствиисГОСТ. Срок службы изделия составляет более 10 лет при полном ресурсе более 5000 циклов. Приобрести инновационный шаровый кран «LD Стриж» в нашем городе можно у ведущего поставщика трубопро- водной арматуры на территории Красноярского края — компании «Промснаб». DN PN A H B n отв L Вес, кг. 3D .m3d 3D .dwg 040 16 217 116 145 4 67 2,5 DN 40 DN 40 050 16 217 123 160 4 75 3,5 DN 50 DN 50 065 16 217 156 180 4 92 5,0 DN 65 DN 65 080 16 315 156 180 4 92 5,5 DN 80 DN 80 100 16 315 165 200 8 110 7,5 DN100 DN100 г. Красноярск, ул. 60 лет Октября, 117а, ул. Технологическая, 8/2, ул. Затонская, 70а (391) 2-330-300 prom-snab.ru
  6. 6. 6 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ # 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ОБОРУДОВАНИЕ «JET-центр Красноярск» - выбор профессионалов Правильныйподбороборудованияостаетсяоднимизосновныхфакторовкачественноговыполне- нияработыдляорганизаций,работающихвсферепроизводстваипромышленности.Оборудование должно обладать высокой производительностью, износостойкостью и надежностью, широкими возможностями настройки,стабильно работатьв любыхусловиях,иметьдолгий срок службы. Активное развитие строительной отрасли г. Красноярска, рост мастер- ских и промышленных предприятий стало причиной открытия нового магазина – «JET-центр Красно- ярск». Здесь представлено огромное разнообразие профессиональных инструментов и техники для строи- тельных, отделочных, ремонтных и монтажных работ любой сложности, для промышленных производств, образовательных учреждений и мастерских. Здесь вы найдете один из самых успешных брендов станочного обо- рудования - JET (США). Бренд JET известен на мировом рынке уже более 50 лет и неразрывно связан с техническими инновациями и грамотными конструктивными под- ходами. JET - это широкий ассорти- мент станков для работы с деревом и металлом. Как известно, многие элементы мебели, а также строительных кон- струкций, перед использованием требуют предварительной обра- ботки. Использование станков для обработкидревесины сокращаеттру- дозатраты и увеличивает качество работ. Рейсмусовый станок JWP-208 обеспечивает высокое качество по- верхности заготовки благодаря осо- бому расположению лезвий режуще- говала.Станокоптимальноподходит для эксплуатации в интенсивном режиме. Жесткая массивная кон- струкция состоит преимущественно из чугунных элементов и отличается устойчивостью к нагрузкам и изна- шиванию. В зависимости от слож- ности работы оператор выставляет скорость подачи заготовки 7 или 10 м/мин. Работы с деталями из любого вида металла, будьто низколегированная и композитная сталь,чугун,цветные сплавы, требуют высокой точности выполнения.Фрезерный станок с ре- дуктором JET JMD-45PF применяется дляточнойикачественнойобработки металлических заготовок.Надежный двигательспособен выдерживатьвы- сокие нагрузки и поддерживать по- стоянное количество оборотов самое длительное время. Работает от 380В. Большой прецизионный крестовой стол с регулируемыми клиновидны- ми планками обеспечивает точное позиционирование заготовки.
  7. 7. 7# 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ ОБОРУДОВАНИЕ Для профессионалов,занимающихся дорожными работами в «JET-центр Красноярск»представленвесьспектр дорожно-строительной техники ма- лой механизации известного бренда Masalta: виброуплотнители бетона, фрезерные машины для снятия до- рожного покрытия,виброплиты,ви- бротрамбовки,затирочные машины, швонарезчики.Компанияпридержи- вается высочайших стандартов про- изводства.Все оборудование Масаль- та надежно защищено отпыли,грязи и других мелких фракций. Каждое устройство обладает минимальным уровнем вибрации, что значительно снижает нагрузку на оператора. Стоит отметить строительно- отделочные машины и малую дорожно-строительную технику бе- лорусского производителя «Мисом». В ассортименте«Мисом» представле- ны машины строгальные и паркет- ношлифовальные,предназначенные для обработки паркетных и дощатых полов. Паркетношлифовальные машины СО-206, СО-206.1 обраба- тывают как вновь уложенные, так и отремонтированные полы,способны снимать лакокрасочные покрытия и очищать полы от загрязнений при ремонте. Мозаично-шлифовальная машина МИСОМ СО-327 использует- ся для обработки бетонных поверх- ностей. Модель отличается выбором скоростного режима работы, что по- зволяет добиться высокого качества поверхности.При работе алмазными фрезами можно подключитьк маши- не пылесос для собирания пыли. Если Вы сталкиваетесь в профессио- нальной или в бытовой среде с обра- боткой строительных материалов, рекомендуем обратить внимание на алмазный инструмент «DIAM». От- резные станки DIAM предназначены для резания облицовочной плитки и различных отделочных материалов. Преимуществом станков является большой стол, который позволяет удобноразмещатькрупногабаритные заготовки, что положительно влияет на качество реза.Удобное расположе- ние панели управления обеспечивает быстрый запуск или остановку агре- гата в случае необходимости. Конструкцияопределенныхмоделей, например, отрезного станка Diam PL-1200/1.6 600065,предусматривает подачу охлаждающей жидкости в зону реза, что защищает оператора от пыли, а также продлевает время непрерывной работы.Станок нетре- бует специального хранения. Возрастает с каждым годом при- знание продукции российского производителя «СПЛИТСТОУН». Основу серийно выпускаемой про- дукции составляет малая дорожно- строительная техника и алмазный инструмент. В ассортименте новые высокотехнологичные алмазные диски и свёрла с упорядоченным расположением алмазов в связке. «СПЛИТСТОУН» предлагает реше- ния,сочетающие в себе лучшие соот- ношения цены,качества и ресурсных показателей. Такое соотношение можно по праву назвать «золотым» для строителей. Электрический компрессор является необходимым устройством прак- тически на любой стройплощадке. Он приводит в действие целый ряд необходимого оборудования: пнев- моперфораторы; пескоструйные агрегаты для зачистки и выравни- вания поверхности; краскопульты и другое. ЗАО «Ремеза» представляет широкий ряд моделей поршневых компрессоров, для производства которых используются современ- ные технологии и комплектующие. Поршневые компрессоры Ремеза характеризуются низкой ценой, вы- сокой надежностью в эксплуатации и простотой обслуживания. Чтобы, профессионалы достигали наилучших результатов, они должны быть уверены в своем инструменте на все 100%.Инструмент «Metabo» на деле доказал свою эффективность, в самых жестких условиях профессио- нального применения. Продукцию «Metabo» вы также сможете найти в «JET-центр Красноярск» на ул. Ка- линина, 106. Сейчас на продукцию «Metabo» объявлены скидки до 30%.* Понимая, что покупка сложного оборудования требует серьезно- го подхода, мы предлагаем Вам воспользоваться помощью наших квалифицированных продавцов- консультантов. Мы поможем Вам выбрать оптимальный инструмент или оборудование, сочетающий в себе все необходимые характери- стики, повысить с помощью него производительностьтруда,качество и скорость выполняемых работ. Для удобства корпоративных клиентов в «JET-центр Красноярск» открыт отдел корпоративных продаж. «JET-центр Красноярск» имеет сер- тифицированный региональный гарантийныйсервисныйцентриобе- спечиваетквалифицированноегаран- тийное и постгарантийное обслужи- вание. При покупке промышленного оборудования и станков сервисный центр проводит пусконаладочные работы. Здесь также можно получить профессиональную консультацию по вопросам эксплуатации. «JET-центр Красноярск» г. Красноярск, ул. Калинина,106 +7(391) 2-181-270 кум-тигей.рф. * Период проведения: с 15.11.2016 до отмены акции. В акции могут участвовать физические и юридические лица. Дополнительная инфор- мация у продавцов-консультантов «JET-центр Красноярск».
  8. 8. 8 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ # 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ИТОГИ ГОДА С оптимизмом в новые горизонты Уходящий год для Компании «Современные Противопожарные Технологии» оказался богат на знаменательные события. Подводя итоги, спешим поделиться с Вами нашим главным достижением! В этом году нами заключено несколько значимых соглашений на поставку огнезащитных материалов для строящихся объектов Универсиады 2019 года. Кроме того, пребывая в постоянном поиске новых материалов и внедряя новые технологии, мы существенно расширили ассортимент огнезащитной продукции. Квалифицированная помощь развитию бизнеса клиентов — несомненный успех и для нашей Компании! Мы нацелены на максимальный результат, чтобы способство- вать успеху и процветанию наших деловых партнеров! Искренне надеемся, что 2017 год будет таким же интересным, плодотворным и щедрым на события, а также новых деловых партнеров. 6 ПРИЧИН ПОЧЕМУ ВАМ СТОИТ СДЕЛАТЬ ЗАКАЗ ИМЕННО У НАС: - Несомненно выгодная цена! Мы подберем наилучший для Вас вариант по стоимости и технологии нанесения. - Молниеносные сроки! Сотрудники Компании СПТ осуществляют доставку продукции от 1 до 5 дней, в зависимости от удаленности Вашего региона. - Честные сертификаты! Вся продукция сертифицирована и прошла технические ис- пытания. Пожарная лаборатория примет без проблем. - Мы поможем в расчетах! Бесплатный расчет площадей и приведенной толщины металла (ПТМ), по разделу КМ, с подбором подходя- щих качественных материалов, в строгом соответствии с законом осуществляется на- шими специалистами в течение 2-3 дней. - Проект огнезащиты в подарок! При заказе крупной партии товары мы делаем проект ог- незащиты бесплатно. - Совершенно бесплатная доставка! Напрямую с заводов-изготовителей на Ваш объект по всей Российской Федерации.
  9. 9. 9# 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ ИТОГИ ГОДА Наши уважаемые Партнеры! Дорогие Друзья! В преддверии волшебных новогодних праздников мы искренне желаем Вам, что- бы каждый день Грядущего года оказался для Вас полон добра и счастливых момен- тов! Стал плодотворным в реализации намеченных планов, временем подъема к новым рубежам развития и исполнения желаний! МЫ ГОТОВЫ СОТРУДНИЧАТЬ И ОКАЗАТЬСЯ ПОЛЕЗНЫМИ: ПОДРЯДЧИКАМ так как имеем возможность предложить максимальную ценовую выгоду; сделать бес- платный расчет по КМ, прокон- сультировать по всем законам и нормативам; помочь пересо- гласовать использование более выгодного материала (до 30% экономии); дать консультацию по нанесению прямо на объекте подрядчика; подготовить всю необходимую консультацию. ПРОЕКТИРОВЩИКАМ так как имеем возможность дать рекомендации при разработке раздела КМ для сокращения рас- ходов на огнезащиту; рекомен- дации по выбору огнезащитных составов в соответствии с зако- нами и нормативами; консульта- ции по техническим регламен- там; оказать помощь в выборе самых выгодных материалов с точки зрения цены, качества и стоимости нанесения; разрабо- тать проект огнезащиты. ЗАКАЗЧИКАМ И ГЕНПОДРЯДЧИКАМ таккакимеемвозможностьподо- брать опытных субподрядчиков, чтобы Заказчик мог уложиться в смету; помочь сэкономить до 30% на материале за счет пере- согласования; гарантировать 100% соблюдение сроков и 100% качество всех работ и материа- лов; предоставить бесплатную консультацию. Особо отметим в этой связи, что сдача в испытательную по- жарную лабораторию включена в стоимость наших услуг! Надеемся, что в 2017 году наше совместное сотрудничество окажется успешным для Вашего бизнеса и Вы осуществите все свои намеченные проекты! Мы обязательно приложим для этого максимум усилий с нашей стороны! Пусть Наступающий год откроет для Вас новые возможности, кото- рые помогут внести качественные изменения в Вашу деятельность и приведут к количественному росту финансового благосостояния Вашей компании! Оптимизма,неиссякаемого вдохновения и позитивного настроя всем Вам! Коллектив компании «Современные Противопожарные Технологии». +7 (391) 242-35-64 www.spt24.ru г. Красноярск, ул. Пограничников, 105А, оф. 24
  10. 10. 10 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ # 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 О ЧЁМ В ТОЙ ПЕСНЕ ПЕЛОСЬ? Горизонтально направленное бу- рение – это технология для про- кладки кабелей, труб и прочих коммуникаций под поверхностью земли, без необходимости при- бегать к траншейному способу. Методы бестраншейной проклад- ки инженерных сетей постоянно совершенствуются. В последнее время технология горизонтально- направленногобурения (ГНБ) ста- ла наиболее популярной, так как крупные города должны жить в привычном для них ритме. Она идеально подходит для про- ведения работ в условиях пере- груженной городской среды, когда нарушение асфальтового покрытия или иные действия, искажающие единый облик мегаполиса, не пред- ставляются возможными. Горизонтально направленное бу- рение— это бестраншейный метод прокладывания подземных комму- никаций с помощью специальных буровых установок. Специалисты компании «Водстрой- Плюс» в своем арсенале имеют две таких установки: VERMEER 33X44 — (возможный диаметр труб 25-600 мм, макси- мальная длина прокладки до 400 метров); HONGJIAN HJ 45/70T — (возможный диаметр труб 200-1220 мм, макси- мальная длина прокладки до 800 метров). ОБОРУДОВАНИЕ Прокладка труб без нарушения ландшафта Проложить канализацию, не нарушая асфальт? Развернуть водопроводную сеть под уже возведенным строением? Всё это стало возможным, благодаря относительно новой технологии в современном строительстве: горизонтально- направленному бурению (ГНБ). На рынке нашего края реа- лизацией задач такого рода сложности успешно занимается компания «Водстрой-Плюс». Обе установки оснащены локацион- ной системой, которая принимает и передает сигнал о местоположении буровой лопатки. В самой лопатке располагается первичный пере- дающий датчик, который передает своикоординатынамониторпульта управления оператора ГНБ. Опера- тор ежесекундно видит расположе- ние буровой лопатки по трем коор- динатам. Это глубина, пройденное расстояние и угол атаки. Все те же данныедублируютсянапереносной пульт оператора локационной уста- новки. Оба оператора постоянно поддерживают между собой радио- связь, что позволяет оперативно и точно заводить буровые штанги внутрь грунта и выводить их в точ- но запланированном месте. ТЕХНОЛОГИЧЕСКИЕ И ИНЫЕ ПРЕИМУЩЕСТВА К не о с пори м ы м п р еи м у ще- ствам методов горизонтально- направленного бурения можно отнести следующие три: техно- логические, экономические и со- циальные. В числе первых: возможность осу- ществления работ под водоемами, автомагистралями, цельными лесными массивами и сельскохо- зяйственными объектами. Процесс исключает необходимость останов- ки движения наземного транспорта и частичного перекрытия автомо- бильных и железных дорог. В этом просто нет необходимости. Экономические преимущества такой технологии — существенное сокращение сметной стоимости строительства трубопроводов за счет сокращения сроков и объема производимых работ, а также нуле- вой уровень затрат на восстановле- ние поврежденных участков дорог, зеленых насаждений и городской инфраструктуры. К социальным, общественно зна- чимым преимуществам, относится сохранение природного ландшафта и экологического баланса в местах проведения работ, а также суще- ственное уменьшение негативного влияния на условия, проживающих по соседству с ними, граждан. ЗОЛОТАЯ СОТНЯ СПЕЦИАЛИСТОВ Сотрудники компании «Водстрой- Плюс» осуществляют весь комплекс работ, начиная с фазы проектных изысканий и заканчивая сдачей объекта в эксплуатацию. Для этого есть вся необходимая сырьевая и техническая база. Общая численность персонала компании составляет 100 человек. В их числе инженерно-технические работники, руководители, специ- алисты и рабочие, которые посто- янно проходят обучение, повышая свой профессиональный уровень, а также аттестацию на соответствие нормам и требованиям федераль- ных законов по промышленной и пожарной безопасности. Полную комплектацию объектов осуществляет дочерняя компа- ния: ООО «ТДВ-Стройресурс»,
  11. 11. 11# 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ ОБОРУДОВАНИЕ которая специализируется на по- ставках современных материалов и оборудования для строительства наружных инженерных сетей. Офис продаж и складские по- мещения логистически грамотно сосредоточены в одном месте. Широкий ассортимент полиэти- леновых труб, фитингов и других комплектующих,численностью свыше 5000 складских позиций, по- зволяют оперативно реагировать на заказ каждого клиента. ТОЧНОСТЬ — ВЕЖЛИВОСТЬ КОРОЛЕЙ Все работы выполнялись и выпол- няются с отменным качеством, а сроки их выполнения выдержи- ваются в строгом соответствии с графиком и условием договора. Применение технологии ГНБ совер- шенно безопасно для находящихся на земле строений, поскольку нави- гация и возможности встроенного компьютера, координирующего процесс, полностью исключают ошибку. В планах компании на 2017 год расширить свою деятельность и приобрести шнеко-буровую уста- новку. Если в числе поставленных задач — проложить трубопровод под автомагистралью, железнодо- рожными путями, а также жилыми и хозяйственными сооружениями, которые нежелательно разрушать или повреждать — используют метод горизонтального бурения шнеком. Этот способ бурения осущест- вляется с помощью бурильно- шнековых установок, оснащенных буровыми головками, которые де- лают тоннель в грунте, и идущими за ними непрерывными шнеками, отводящими грунт. При этом грунт может удаляться из забоя непре- рывно либо с определенно задан- ным циклом. К числу прочих оказываемых компанией строительных услуг можно кратко отнести следующие: Стыковая и электромуфто- вая сварка полиэтиленовых труб на собственном оборудо- вании д. 25-1200мм; устройство наружных сетей водопровода; устройство наружных сетей канализации; устройство наружных сетей теплоснабжения; устройство объектов не- фтяной и газовой промышлен- ности; геодезические работы на строительных площадках; защита строительных кон- струкций,трубопроводов и обо- рудования; земляные работы; проектирование; юридическое сопровожде- ние. Аренда строительной и гру- зовой техники (с водителями): самосвалы, БАРА, экскаваторы, бульдозеры, длинномер+трал, манипуляторы и др. Резюм и руя, с к а жем, ч то технология горизонтально- направленного бурения (ГНБ) позволяет забыть об экскава- торе или лопате, как о старых бабушкиныхсказках!Никакой посторонней спецтехники, излишнего числа людей или неоправданных разрушений. Если Ваша цель — прокладка труб без нарушения ланд- шафта, идеальным решением будет обратиться в компанию «Водстрой-Плюс». Звоните безотлагательно и получите всю,интересующую Вас, информацию совершен- но бесплатно: тел. +7 (391) 2-727-737, 2-040-015.
  12. 12. 12 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ # 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ГК «ВСП Групп» — это пять направле- нийдеятельностивобластистроитель- ства. В группу компаний входят: Водстрой-Плюс; ТДВ-Стройресурс; ТДВ-Проект; Спецтехника РАСТ; ВСП Газобетон. Вот уже более 10 лет мы специализи- руемся на работах по строительству наружных инженерных сетей водо- провода,канализациииотопленияиз полиэтиленовых,стальных,чугунных и металлических труб. В недавнем прошлом ГК «ВСП Групп» открыла длясебяновоенаправлениепопроиз- водствугазобетонныхблоковспервой в нашем крае автоматизированной линией с суточным объемом произ- водства в 60 кубических метров. ВесьспектрдеятельностиприэтомГК «ВСП Групп» осуществляет не только натерриторииКрасноярскогокрая,но такжеизаегопределами,вчастности: в Республике Хакасия и Кемеровской области. Наше дочернее предприятие: компа- ния ООО «ТДВ-Стройресурс»—с 2007 года специализируется на поставках современных материалов и оборудо- вания для строительства наружных инженерных коммуникаций. Наличие широкого ассортимента по- лиэтиленовых труб на собственных складских площадях позволяют в кратчайшие сроки положительно отреагировать на заказ каждого клиента компании. Офис продаж и складские помещения логистически грамотно сосредоточены в одном месте. Благодаря этому менеджеры компании «ТДВ-Стройресурс» спо- собны дать развернутую консульта- цию и оказать квалифицированную ИТОГИ ГОДА Стабильный рост и нацеленность на результат Уходящий год ознаменовался для группы наших компаний стабильным увеличением количества заказов. Немаловажную роль в этом играет наличие собственной произ- водственной базы, управления механизации, проектной мастерской и уникального современного оборудования. помощь с выбором продукции в самые кратчайшие сроки. Мы обладаем собственным автопар- комстроительнойигрузовойтехники, что также способствует оперативной организации доставки на место ко- нечного назначения. Большой выста- вочныйзалсобразцамипредлагаемой продукции даст полноценное пред- ставление о масштабе и горизонтах нашей деятельности. Номенклатура компании включает в себя свыше 5000 складских позиций и около 3000 позиций на заказ. На сегодняшний день компания «ТДВ-Стройресурс» способна осуществить полную ком- плектацию объектов. Средипредлагаемогоклиентамвариа- тивного ряда продукции: трубы полиэтиленовые; трубы для канализации; фитинги для полиэтиленовых труб; сварочное оборудование; запорная арматура; пожарные гидранты и многое другое В отношении последнего из пере- численных наименований скажем, что производство работ по мон- тажу, ремонту и обслуживанию средств обеспечения пожарной безопасности зданий и сооружений осуществляется компанией вот уже в течение четырех лет согласно лицензии, выданной Сибирским отделением МЧС. Предварительный расчет проекта со- трудники нашей компании в состоя- нии осуществить в течении 20 минут. Мывсегдаоткрытыкрезультативному сотрудничеству,атакже готовы штур- мовать новые рубежи поставленных Вами задач! Уважаемые коллеги и партнеры! Дорогие друзья! От лица Группы компаний «ВСП Групп», в преддверии наступающих новогодних и рождественских дней, хочу пожелать Вам в Грядущем году качественного и финансо- вого роста,стопроцентной реализации намеченных планов,добра,позитива и светлой череды событий на непростом предпринимательском пути! Пусть 2017 год принесёт Вам только положительные результаты, а наше совместное сотрудничество окажется взаимовыгодным и плодотворным. Успехов, новых креативных идей и постоянного оптимизма, которые не смогут поколебать любые возможные трудности! С наилучшими пожеланиями, Генеральный директор Группы компаний «ВСП Групп» Тихоненков Д.В.
  13. 13. 13# 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ СПРАВОЧНИК СНАБЖЕНЦА ГРУЗОПОДЪЕМНОЕ ОБОРУДОВАНИЕ ЛЕБЕДКИ, ТАЛИ, НАВЕСНОЕ ОБОРУДОВАНИЕ КУМ-ТИГЕЙ ИНСТРУМЕНТ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. МЕЧНИКОВА, 46А КУМ-ТИГЕЙ.РФ (391) 2-181-100 ИНСТРУМЕНТ АБСОЛЮТ-ИНСТРУМЕНТ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. КУТУЗОВА, 1, СТР. 100 WWW.KRAYSPROM.RU (391) 205-09-60 БЕНЗОПИЛА24 Г.КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. ГЛИНКИ, 20А WWW.BENZOPILA24.RU (391) 217-8000 ИНСТРУМЕНТ СЕРВИС Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. 60 ЛЕТ ОКТЯБРЯ, 109, ОФ. 306 (391) 236-41-78 КАБЕЛЬ ПЛЮС СИСТЕМЫ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, ПР-Т КРАСНОЯРСКИЙ РАБОЧИЙ, 27, СТР. 62 WWW.KABELPLUS.RU (391) 25-25-335 КУМ-ТИГЕЙ ИНСТРУМЕНТ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. МЕЧНИКОВА, 46А КУМ-ТИГЕЙ.РФ (391) 2-181-100 ПРОМЫШЛЕННОЕ СНАБЖЕНИЕ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. 60 ЛЕТ ОКТЯБРЯ, 117А WWW.PROM-SNAB.RU (391) 218-20-18 ТД ПРОМНОЖИ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. АЛЕКСЕЕВА, 49, ОФИС 5-18 WWW.ПРОМНОЖИ.РФ (391) 240-34-17 МЕТАЛЛОПРОКАТ, ИЗДЕЛИЯ ИЗ МЕТАЛЛА, УСЛУГИ ИЗГОТОВЛЕНИЕ МЕТАЛЛОКОНСТРУКЦИЙ, ИЗДЕЛИЙ ИЗ МЕТАЛЛА КРИНТ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. БОГДАНА ХМЕЛЬНИЦКОГО, 2А WWW.24LASER.RU (391) 240-43-66 СИБИРСКАЯ КОНСТРУКЦИЯ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. 60 ЛЕТ ОКТЯБРЯ, 144 WWW.SIBMET.COM (391) 237-27-27 ТОРГОВЫЙ ДОМ МЕТАЛЛПРОМГАРАНТ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. КРАСНОДАРСКАЯ, 40А, ОФИС 501 WWW.MPG24.RU (391) 252-7-626 МЕХОБРАБОТКА, РЕЗКА МЕТАЛЛА КРИНТ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. БОГДАНА ХМЕЛЬНИЦКОГО, 2А WWW.24LASER.RU (391) 240-43-66 НЕОТЕХ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, ПОГРАНИЧНИКОВ, 53/2 (391) 213-24-74 С-АВТ Г. САНКТ-ПЕТЕРБУРГ, УЛ. МАТРОСОВА, 10, КОРПУС 12 Ф, ОФИС 9 WWW.C-AVT.COM (812) 970-54-81 ТОРГОВЫЙ ДОМ ЕНИСЕЙПРОМ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. 60 ЛЕТ ОКТЯБРЯ, 172 ЕНИСЕЙПРОМ.РФ (391) 237-37-37 ПРОКАТ ЛИСТОВОЙ АБСОЛЮТСТАЛЬ-КРАСНОЯРСК Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, СЕВЕРНОЕ ШОССЕ, 17/2, ОФИС 301 (391) 292-01-07 ЖЕЛДОРСНАБ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ.60 ЛЕТ ОКТЯБРЯ, 144, ОФИС 7 (391) 235-95-00 СИБСТАЛЬ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. МАЕРЧАКА, 65, ОФИС 225 (391) 297-19-75 ТОРГОВЫЙ ДОМ МЕТАЛЛПРОМГАРАНТ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. КРАСНОДАРСКАЯ, 40А, ОФИС 501 WWW.MPG24.RU (391) 252-7-626 УРАЛСИБТРЕЙД КРАСНОЯРСКИЙ ФИЛИАЛ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. СЕВЕРНОЕ ШОССЕ, 17Д, ОФИС 3-02 WWW.URALSIBTRADE.RU (391) 216-02-76 УРАЛСИБТРЕЙД-КРАСНОЯРСК Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, ПРОЕЗД ЗАВОДСКОЙ, 2 WWW.SIBTRANS.NET (391) 264-64-63 ПРОКАТ НЕРЖАВЕЮЩИЙ АБСОЛЮТСТАЛЬ-КРАСНОЯРСК Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, СЕВЕРНОЕ ШОССЕ, 17/2, ОФИС 301 (391) 292-01-07 СИБСТАЛЬ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. МАЕРЧАКА, 65, ОФИС 225 (391) 297-19-75 ПРОКАТ СОРТОВОЙ АБСОЛЮТСТАЛЬ-КРАСНОЯРСК Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, СЕВЕРНОЕ ШОССЕ, 17/2, ОФИС 301 (391) 292-01-07 ГРАНД-СНАБ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. КАЛИНИНА, 73А, СТР.3, ОФИС 2-01 (391) 268-26-86 ПРОМЫШЛЕННОЕ СНАБЖЕНИЕ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. 60 ЛЕТ ОКТЯБРЯ, 117 А WWW.PROM-SNAB.RU (391) 218-20-18 СИБИРСКАЯ КОНСТРУКЦИЯ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. 60 ЛЕТ ОКТЯБРЯ, 144 WWW.SIBMET.COM (391) 237-27-27 СИБСТАЛЬ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. МАЕРЧАКА, 65, ОФИС 225 (391) 297-19-75 СИБТОРГ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. СПЛАВУЧАСТОК, 53 WWW.METALLSIBIR.RU (391) 218-20-02 ТОРГОВЫЙ ДОМ КРАСМЕТ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. СЕВЕРНОЕ ШОССЕ, 7Г WWW.KRSKMET.RU (391) 29-04-105 ТОРГОВЫЙ ДОМ МЕТАЛЛПРОМГАРАНТ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. КРАСНОДАРСКАЯ, 40А, ОФИС 501 WWW.MPG24.RU (391) 252-7-626 УРАЛСИБТРЕЙД КРАСНОЯРСКИЙ ФИЛИАЛ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. СЕВЕРНОЕ ШОССЕ, 17Д, ОФИС 3-02 WWW.URALSIBTRADE.RU (391) 216-02-76 УРАЛСИБТРЕЙД-КРАСНОЯРСК Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, ПРОЕЗД ЗАВОДСКОЙ, 2 WWW.SIBTRANS.NET (391) 264-64-63 ПРОКАТ ТРУБНЫЙ АБСОЛЮТСТАЛЬ-КРАСНОЯРСК Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, СЕВЕРНОЕ ШОССЕ, 17/2, ОФИС 301 (391) 292-01-07 КАРДИ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. ТОМСКАЯ, 4А (391) 264-41-10 КДМ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК УЛ.ТОМСКАЯ, 4А СТР. 10 (391) 264-44-60 ПРОМЫШЛЕННОЕ СНАБЖЕНИЕ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. 60 ЛЕТ ОКТЯБРЯ, 117А WWW.PROM-SNAB.RU (391) 218-20-18 СИБСТАЛЬ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. МАЕРЧАКА, 65, ОФИС 225 (391) 297-19-75 СИБТОРГ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. СПЛАВУЧАСТОК, 53 WWW.METALLSIBIR.RU (391) 218-20-02 ТОРГОВЫЙ ДОМ МЕТАЛЛПРОМГАРАНТ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. КРАСНОДАРСКАЯ, 40А, ОФИС 501 WWW.MPG24.RU (391) 252-7-626 ТРУБНАЯ КОМПАНИЯ-КРАСНОЯРСК Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. МАТРОСОВА, 30/2 (391) 235-05-37 УРАЛСИБТРЕЙД КРАСНОЯРСКИЙ ФИЛИАЛ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. СЕВЕРНОЕ ШОССЕ, 17Д, ОФИС 3-02 WWW.URALSIBTRADE.RU (391) 216-02-76 УРАЛСИБТРЕЙД-КРАСНОЯРСК Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, ПРОЕЗД ЗАВОДСКОЙ, 2 WWW.SIBTRANS.NET (391) 264-64-63 ПРОКАТ ЦВЕТНОЙ АБСОЛЮТСТАЛЬ-КРАСНОЯРСК Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, СЕВЕРНОЕ ШОССЕ, 17/2, ОФИС 301 (391) 292-01-07 СИБСТАЛЬ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. МАЕРЧАКА, 65, ОФИС 225 (391) 297-19-75 МЕТИЗНАЯ ПРОДУКЦИЯ КАНАТЫ АБСОЛЮТСТАЛЬ-КРАСНОЯРСК Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, СЕВЕРНОЕ ШОССЕ, 17/2, ОФИС 301 (391) 292-01-07 СИБСТАЛЬ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. МАЕРЧАКА, 65, ОФИС 225 (391) 297-19-75 УРАЛСИБТРЕЙД-КРАСНОЯРСК Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, ПРОЕЗД ЗАВОДСКОЙ, 2 WWW.SIBTRANS.NET (391) 264-64-63 КРЕПЕЖ АБСОЛЮТСТАЛЬ-КРАСНОЯРСК Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, СЕВЕРНОЕ ШОССЕ, 17/2, ОФИС 301 (391) 292-01-07 ИДЕЯ ПЛЮС Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. ЛЕНИНА, 5А WWW.IDEA-STROY.RU (391) 200-12-69 ПРОМЫШЛЕННОЕ СНАБЖЕНИЕ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. 60 ЛЕТ ОКТЯБРЯ, 117А WWW.PROM-SNAB.RU (391) 218-20-18
  14. 14. 14 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ # 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 СПРАВОЧНИК СНАБЖЕНЦА СИБСТАЛЬ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. МАЕРЧАКА, 65, ОФИС 225 (391) 297-19-75 УРАЛСИБТРЕЙД-КРАСНОЯРСК Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, ПРОЕЗД ЗАВОДСКОЙ, 2 WWW.SIBTRANS.NET (391) 264-64-63 СЕТКИ (КЛАДОЧНАЯ, РАБИЦА, ТКАНЫЕ, СВАРНЫЕ) АБСОЛЮТСТАЛЬ-КРАСНОЯРСК Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, СЕВЕРНОЕ ШОССЕ, 17/2, ОФИС 301 (391) 292-01-07 СИБСТАЛЬ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. МАЕРЧАКА, 65, ОФИС 225 (391) 297-19-75 ОБОРУДОВАНИЕ ДЕРЕВООБРАБАТЫВАЮЩЕЕ ОБОРУДОВАНИЕ КУМ-ТИГЕЙ ИНСТРУМЕНТ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. МЕЧНИКОВА, 46А КУМ-ТИГЕЙ.РФ (391) 2-181-100 ДИЗЕЛЬНЫЕ, БЕНЗИНОВЫЕ ЭЛЕКТРОСТАНЦИИ КУМ-ТИГЕЙ ИНСТРУМЕНТ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. МЕЧНИКОВА, 46А КУМ-ТИГЕЙ.РФ (391) 2-181-100 КОМПРЕССОРНОЕ ОБОРУДОВАНИЕ КУМ-ТИГЕЙ ИНСТРУМЕНТ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. МЕЧНИКОВА, 46А КУМ-ТИГЕЙ.РФ (391) 2-181-100 ПОЖАРНОЕ И АВАРИЙНО СПАСАТЕЛЬНОЕ ОБОРУДОВАНИЕ ПРОМЫШЛЕННОЕ СНАБЖЕНИЕ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. 60 ЛЕТ ОКТЯБРЯ, 117 А WWW.PROM-SNAB.RU (391) 218-20-18 ОТОПЛЕНИЕ, ТЕПЛОСНАБЖЕНИЕ, ВОДОСНАБЖЕНИЕ. КОМПЛЕКТУЮЩИЕ КАНАЛИЗАЦИЯ, ФАСОННЫЕ ЧАСТИ МОНТАЖСЕРВИС Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. МАТРОСОВА, 30Л, СТР. 3 WWW.MNT24.RU (391) 235-06-30 ПРОМЫШЛЕННОЕ СНАБЖЕНИЕ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. 60 ЛЕТ ОКТЯБРЯ, 117А WWW.PROM-SNAB.RU (391) 218-20-18 ТОРГОВЫЙ ДОМ ЕНИСЕЙПРОМ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. 60 ЛЕТ ОКТЯБРЯ, 172 ЕНИСЕЙПРОМ.РФ (391) 237-37-37 НАСОСНОЕ ОБОРУДОВАНИЕ ВСК Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. ЮНОСТИ, 1, ОФИС 210 WWW.VSK24.RU (391) 291-40-29 МКС СНАБ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, ПЕР. ТЕЛЕВИЗОРНЫЙ, 16 WWW.MKCK.RU (391) 298-15-15 МОНТАЖСЕРВИС Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. МАТРОСОВА, 30Л, СТР. 3 WWW.MNT24.RU (391) 235-06-30 ПКФ ЭНЕРГОПРОМ-СИБИРЬ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. КРАСНОДАРСКАЯ, 40А, СТР. 1, ОФИС 503 WWW.ENERGO-SIB.RU (391) 249-11-46 ПРОМЫШЛЕННОЕ СНАБЖЕНИЕ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. 60 ЛЕТ ОКТЯБРЯ, 117А WWW.PROM-SNAB.RU (391) 218-20-18 ТОРГОВЫЙ ДОМ ЕНИСЕЙПРОМ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. 60 ЛЕТ ОКТЯБРЯ, 172 ЕНИСЕЙПРОМ.РФ (391) 237-37-37 ОТОПИТЕЛЬНОЕ ОБОРУДОВАНИЕ (КОТЛЫ, КАЛОРИФЕРЫ, ОБОГРЕВАТЕЛИ) КРАСНОЯРСКЭНЕРГОКОМПЛЕКТ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. КАЛИНИНА, 53А WWW.ZOTA.RU (391) 247-77-77 МКС СНАБ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, ПЕР. ТЕЛЕВИЗОРНЫЙ, 16 WWW.MKCK.RU (391) 298-15-15 МОНТАЖСЕРВИС Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. МАТРОСОВА, 30Л, СТР. 3 WWW.MNT24.RU (391) 235-06-30 ОТОПИТЕЛЬНОЕ ОБОРУДОВАНИЕ (РАДИАТОРЫ, КОНВЕКТОРЫ) КРАСНОЯРСКЭНЕРГОКОМПЛЕКТ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. КАЛИНИНА, 53А WWW.ZOTA.RU (391) 247-77-77 КУМ-ТИГЕЙ ИНСТРУМЕНТ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. МЕЧНИКОВА, 46А КУМ-ТИГЕЙ.РФ (391) 2-181-100 МОНТАЖСЕРВИС Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. МАТРОСОВА, 30Л, СТР. 3 WWW.MNT24.RU (391) 235-06-30 ПРОМЫШЛЕННОЕ СНАБЖЕНИЕ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. 60 ЛЕТ ОКТЯБРЯ, 117А WWW.PROM-SNAB.RU (391) 218-20-18 ТОРГОВЫЙ ДОМ ЕНИСЕЙПРОМ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. 60 ЛЕТ ОКТЯБРЯ, 172 ЕНИСЕЙПРОМ.РФ (391) 237-37-37 ПРИБОРЫ ИЗМЕРЕНИЯ (ТЕПЛОВОДОСЧЕТЧИКИ, МАНОМЕТРЫ, ТЕРМОМЕТРЫ) МКС СНАБ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, ПЕР. ТЕЛЕВИЗОРНЫЙ, 16 WWW.MKCK.RU (391) 298-15-15 МОНТАЖСЕРВИС Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. МАТРОСОВА, 30Л, СТР. 3 WWW.MNT24.RU (391) 235-06-30 ПРОМЫШЛЕННОЕ СНАБЖЕНИЕ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. 60 ЛЕТ ОКТЯБРЯ, 117А WWW.PROM-SNAB.RU (391) 218-20-18 ТОРГОВЫЙ ДОМ ЕНИСЕЙПРОМ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. 60 ЛЕТ ОКТЯБРЯ, 172 ЕНИСЕЙПРОМ.РФ (391) 237-37-37 САНТЕХНИКА ВОДРЕМ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. 60 ЛЕТ ОКТЯБРЯ, 109А WWW.VODREM.COM (391) 236-60-35 МКС СНАБ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, ПЕР. ТЕЛЕВИЗОРНЫЙ, 16 WWW.MKCK.RU (391) 298-15-15 ПРОМЫШЛЕННОЕ СНАБЖЕНИЕ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. 60 ЛЕТ ОКТЯБРЯ, 117А WWW.PROM-SNAB.RU (391) 218-20-18 ТОРГОВЫЙ ДОМ ЕНИСЕЙПРОМ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. 60 ЛЕТ ОКТЯБРЯ, 172 ЕНИСЕЙПРОМ.РФ (391) 237-37-37 ТРУБОПРОВОДНАЯ АРМАТУРА, ДЕТАЛИ ТРУБОПРОВОДА ВОДРЕМ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. 60 ЛЕТ ОКТЯБРЯ, 109А WWW.VODREM.COM (391) 236-60-35 ВСК Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. ЮНОСТИ, 1, ОФИС 210 WWW.VSK24.RU (391) 291-40-29 МОНТАЖСЕРВИС Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. МАТРОСОВА, 30Л, СТР. 3 WWW.MNT24.RU (391) 235-06-30 МОНТАЖЭЛЕКТРОСЕРВИС Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. СЕВЕРНОЕ ШОССЕ, 11 WWW.ME-SERVIS.RU (391) 28-77-444 ПКФ ЭНЕРГОПРОМ-СИБИРЬ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. КРАСНОДАРСКАЯ, 40А, СТР. 1, ОФИС 503 WWW.ENERGO-SIB.RU (391) 249-11-46 ПРОМЫШЛЕННОЕ СНАБЖЕНИЕ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. 60 ЛЕТ ОКТЯБРЯ, 117А WWW.PROM-SNAB.RU (391) 218-20-18 ТОРГОВЫЙ ДОМ ЕНИСЕЙПРОМ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. 60 ЛЕТ ОКТЯБРЯ, 172 ЕНИСЕЙПРОМ.РФ (391) 237-37-37 УПЛОТНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ МАТЕРИАЛЫ (ЛЕН,КАБОЛКА,ПАРОНИТ,НАБИВКА И Т.Д) ПРОМЫШЛЕННОЕ СНАБЖЕНИЕ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. 60 ЛЕТ ОКТЯБРЯ, 117А WWW.PROM-SNAB.RU (391) 218-20-18 ТОРГОВЫЙ ДОМ ЕНИСЕЙПРОМ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. 60 ЛЕТ ОКТЯБРЯ, 172 ЕНИСЕЙПРОМ.РФ (391) 237-37-37 ПОДШИПНИКИ ПРОМЫШЛЕННОЕ СНАБЖЕНИЕ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. 60 ЛЕТ ОКТЯБРЯ, 117А WWW.PROM-SNAB.RU (391) 218-20-18 РТИ, АТИ ПРОМЫШЛЕННОЕ СНАБЖЕНИЕ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. 60 ЛЕТ ОКТЯБРЯ, 117А WWW.PROM-SNAB.RU (391) 218-20-18
  15. 15. 15# 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ СПРАВОЧНИК СНАБЖЕНЦА СВАРОЧНОЕ ОБОРУДОВАНИЕ И МАТЕРИАЛЫ ОБОРУДОВАНИЕ ДЛЯ СВАРКИ И РЕЗКИ КУМ-ТИГЕЙ ИНСТРУМЕНТ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. МЕЧНИКОВА, 46А КУМ-ТИГЕЙ.РФ (391) 2-181-100 ПРОМЫШЛЕННОЕ СНАБЖЕНИЕ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. 60 ЛЕТ ОКТЯБРЯ, 117А WWW.PROM-SNAB.RU (391) 218-20-18 ЭЛЕКТРОДЫ, СВАРОЧНАЯ ПРОВОЛОКА, ГАЗЫ ТЕХНИЧЕСКИЕ ПРОМЫШЛЕННОЕ СНАБЖЕНИЕ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. 60 ЛЕТ ОКТЯБРЯ, 117А WWW.PROM-SNAB.RU (391) 218-20-18 СИБЭС Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. АЙВАЗОВСКОГО, 8А, ОФИС 3 СИБЭС24.РФ (391) 235-94-10 УРАЛСИБТРЕЙД-КРАСНОЯРСК Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, ПРОЕЗД ЗАВОДСКОЙ, 2 WWW.SIBTRANS.NET (391) 264-64-63 ЭЛДИС Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. ГРУНТОВАЯ, 1, ОФИС 2-25 (391) 213-35-61 СПЕЦОДЕЖДА, РАБОЧАЯ ОБУВЬ, СИЗ, ТКАНИ РС ХОЛДИНГ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. МАЕРЧАКА, 53 WWW.РАБОЧИЙСТИЛЬ.РФ (391) 291-14-42 СТРОЙИНДУСТРИЯ - КОМПЛЕКСНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ ПРОКАТ ПРОФИЛЬНЫЙ (ПРОФНАСТИЛ, МЕТАЛЛОЧЕРЕПИЦА) СИБИРСКАЯ КОНСТРУКЦИЯ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. 60 ЛЕТ ОКТЯБРЯ, 144 WWW.SIBMET.COM (391) 237-27-27 СТРОИТЕЛЬНЫЕ МАТЕРИАЛЫ, ЗАБОРЫ БЕТОН Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. АЛЕКСЕЕВА, 5, ПОМ. 248, ОФИС 5 (391) 242-03-05 СТРОИТЕЛЬСТВО И РЕМОНТ ЗДАНИЙ И СООРУЖЕНИЙ ВСК Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. ЮНОСТИ, 1, ОФИС 210 WWW.VSK24.RU (391) 291-40-29 ТЕПЛО-, ГИДРО, ПАРО-, ЗВУКОИЗОЛЯЦИЯ ТЕХНОДИНАМИКА Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. МАТРОСОВА, 30 СТР. 3 WWW.TD24.PRO (391) 286-23-20 ТЕРМИНАЛЬНО-СКЛАДСКИЕ УСЛУГИ КДУТСК Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. НОВАЯ ЗАРЯ, 16 WWW.KDTSK.RU (391) 248-16-56 ТЕХНИКА СПЕЦИАЛЬНОГО НАЗНАЧЕНИЯ КОМТРАНС Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. 26 БАКИНСКИХ КОМИССАРОВ, 10А WWW.KOMTRANS24.RU (391) 215-27-13 УСЛУГИ, АРЕНДА АВТОСПЕЦТЕХНИКИ КОМТРАНС Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. 26 БАКИНСКИХ КОМИССАРОВ, 10А WWW.KOMTRANS24.RU (391) 215-27-13 ЭЛЕКТРОТЕХНИЧЕСКАЯ ПРОДУКЦИЯ И ОБОРУДОВАНИЕ ВЫСОКОВОЛЬТНОЕ И НИЗКОВОЛЬТНОЕ ОБОРУДОВАНИЕ ФЭЛКОН Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. РОКОССОВСКОГО, 18И WWW.FKRS.RU (391) 202-92-42 КАБЕЛЬНО-ПРОВОДНИКОВАЯ ПРОДУКЦИЯ ГОРСЕТЬ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, ПР-Т СВОБОДНЫЙ, 27, ПОМ. 52 WWW.GORSETI24.RU (391) 226-66-02 КАБЕЛЬ ПЛЮС СИСТЕМЫ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, ПР-Т КРАСНОЯРСКИЙ РАБОЧИЙ, 27, СТР. 62 WWW.KABELPLUS.RU (391) 25-25-335 СИБИРСКАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ ГРУППА Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. ПОГРАНИЧНИКОВ, 129 WWW.SIBKABEL24.RU (391) 205-00-16 ПРИБОРЫ И СРЕДСТВА АВТОМАТИЗАЦИИ ФЭЛКОН Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. РОКОССОВСКОГО, 18И WWW.FKRS.RU (391) 202-92-42 СВЕТОТЕХНИЧЕСКАЯ ПРОДУКЦИЯ ГОРСЕТЬ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, ПР-Т СВОБОДНЫЙ, 27, ПОМ. 52 WWW.GORSETI24.RU (391) 226-66-02 КАБЕЛЬ ПЛЮС СИСТЕМЫ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, ПР-Т КРАСНОЯРСКИЙ РАБОЧИЙ, 27, СТР. 62 WWW.KABELPLUS.RU (391) 25-25-335 ЭЛЕКТРОДВИГАТЕЛИ, ЭЛЕКТРООБОРУДОВАНИЕ ПРОМЫШЛЕННОЕ СНАБЖЕНИЕ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. 60 ЛЕТ ОКТЯБРЯ, 117А WWW.PROM-SNAB.RU (391) 218-20-18 СИБСНАБРЕГИОН Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. МОНТАЖНИКОВ, 58, ОФИС 5 WWW.SSR24.COM (391) 204-03-23 ФЭЛКОН Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. РОКОССОВСКОГО, 18И WWW.FKRS.RU (391) 202-92-42 ЭЛЕКТРОУСТАНОВОЧНЫЕ, ЭЛЕКТРОМОНТАЖНЫЕ ИЗДЕЛИЯ, РАБОТЫ ЛИДЕР ЭНЕРДЖИ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, СЕВЕРНОЕ ШОССЕ, 1Г (391) 242-85-79 ЭЛЕКТРОЩИТОВАЯ ПРОДУКЦИЯ ГОРСЕТЬ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, ПР-Т СВОБОДНЫЙ, 27, ПОМ. 52 WWW.GORSETI24.RU (391) 226-66-02 КАБЕЛЬ ПЛЮС СИСТЕМЫ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, ПР-Т КРАСНОЯРСКИЙ РАБОЧИЙ 27, СТР. 62 WWW.KABELPLUS.RU (391) 25-25-335 ФЭЛКОН Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. РОКОССОВСКОГО, 18И WWW.FKRS.RU (391) 202-92-42 ЭНЕРГОСБЕРЕГАЮЩИЕ ТЕХНОЛОГИИ КРАСНОЯРСКЭНЕРГОКОМПЛЕКТ Г. КРАСНОЯРСК, УЛ. КАЛИНИНА, 53А WWW.ZOTA.RU (391) 247-77-77
  16. 16. 16 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ # 24 (315) декабрь, 2016
  17. 17. 17# 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ МЕТАЛЛОПРОКАТ,ИЗДЕЛИЯИЗМЕТАЛЛА ÏÐÎÊÀÒ ÑÎÐÒÎÂÎÉ ÀÐÌÀÒ.ÃÎÑÒ5781-82 ÀI Ô8,Ô10 ÁÓÕÒ......................................................(391) 264-64-63............51 ÀÐÌÀÒ.ÃÎÑÒ5781-82 ÀIII 8/10/12/14/16/18/20/25 .....................................(391) 264-64-63............51 ÀÐÌÀÒÓÐÀ............................................................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ÀÐÌÀÒÓÐÀ, ÓÃÎËÎÊ, ØÂÅËËÅÐ, ÁÀËÊÀ ...................................................(391) 216-02-76............ 50 ÊÂÀÄÐÀÒ 160Õ320, ÑÒ.45 .......................................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ÊÂÀÄÐÀÒ 190Õ200, ÑÒ.4Õ5Â5ÌÔ.............................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ÊÂÀÄÐÀÒ 560Õ540 ÄÓ145, ÑÒ.10ÕÑÍÄ......................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ÊÎËÜÖÎ 1060ÄÓ820 ÑÒ.10ÕÑÍÄ.............................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ÊÎËÜÖÎ 210ÄÓ130, ÑÒ. 20ÕÍ4À..............................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ÊÎËÜÖÎ 2440 ÄÓ2040, ÑÒ.40Õ ................................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ÊÎËÜÖÎ 400 ÄÓ215, ÑÒ. 38ÕÍ3ÌÀ ..........................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ÊÎËÜÖÎ 450 ÄÓ255, ÑÒ.45 .....................................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ÊÎËÜÖÎ 690 ÄÓ340, ÑÒ.20.....................................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ÊÐÓÃ 13 ÑÒ. Ð6Ì5.................................................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ÊÐÓÃ 720 , ÑÒ.45...................................................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ËÈÑÒ, ØÂÅËËÅÐ, ÁÀËÊÀ, ÀÐÌÀÒÓÐÀ, ÓÃÎËÎÊ..........................................(391) 292-01-07..............2 ÌÅÒÀËËÎÏÐÎÊÀÒ..................................................................................(391) 237-27-27............ 35 ÌÅÒÀËËÎÏÐÎÊÀÒ..................................................................................(391) 29-04-105............ 47 ÌÅÒÀËËÎÏÐÎÊÀÒ ÍÎÂÛÉ. ÏÐÎÄÀÌ .......................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ÌÅÒÀËËÎÏÐÎÊÀÒ ÑÎ ÑÊËÀÄÀ Â Ã. ÊÐÀÑÍÎßÐÑÊÅ....................................(391) 252-7-626............ 48 ÏÎËÎÑÀ 4Õ40.......................................................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ÏÐÎÂÎËÎÊÀ ÂÐ-1D 5,0 .........................................................................(391) 264-64-63............51 НЕРЖАВЕЮЩИЙ МЕТАЛЛОПРОКАТ АЛЮМИНИЙ МЕДЬ БРОНЗА ЛАТУНЬ НИХРОМ ТИТАН КРАСНОЯРСК, СЕВЕРНОЕ ШОССЕ, 11/2 +7 (391) 2-181-333, 2-181-555 ЦветМетСнаб
  18. 18. 18 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ # 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ÌÅÒÀËËÎÏÐÎÊÀÒ, ÈÇÄÅËÈß ÈÇ ÌÅÒÀËËÀ
  19. 19. 19# 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ
  20. 20. 20 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ # 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 СТРОИТЕЛЬНЫЕ МАТЕРИАЛЫ: Блоки строительные, кирпич Заглушки для профильных труб, стульчики для арматуры Изоляционные материалы (утеплители, мембраны) Крепеж (гвозди, дюбеля для теплоизоляции, саморезы) Наплавляемые материалы (бикрост, линокром, рубероид) Пена монтажная Профильный лист Сухие строительные смеси (песок, шпаклевки, равнители) Лента строительная Электроды МЕТАЛЛОПРОКАТ: Арматура, круг (бунтовая, прутковая) Листы (г/к, ПВЛ, рифлёные, оцинкованные, х/к) Полоса Проволока (ВР1, катанка, ОК) Трубы (ВГП, профильные, оцинкованные, ЭСВ, Ц/Т) Угол, швеллер УСЛУГИ: Доставка продукции по городу и краю Резка металла Размотка бунтового металла Упаковка листового металла Расчёт необходимого количества материалов ВАШ УНИВЕРСАЛЬНЫЙ ПОСТАВЩИК ООО «ТД КРАСМЕТ» г. Красноярск, Северное шоссе, 7г www.krskmet.ru, e-mail: all@krskmet.ru (391) 2904100
  21. 21. 21# 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ ÏÐÎÊÀÒ ÑÎÐÒÎÂÎÉ ..............................................................................(391) 297-19-75............38 ÑÂÀÐÍÀß ÁÀËÊÀ ...................................................................................(391) 237-27-27............ 35 ÓÃÎËÎÊ 160Õ10Õ10 ÑÒ.3........................................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ÏÐÎÊÀÒ ÖÂÅÒÍÎÉ ÀËËÞÌÈÍÈÉ........................................................................................(391) 2181-555............ 53 ÁÐÎÍÇÀ................................................................................................(391) 2181-555............ 53 ÌÅÄÜ ...................................................................................................(391) 2181-555............ 53 ÏÐÎÊÀÒ ÖÂÅÒÍÎÉ.................................................................................(391) 297-19-75............38 ÏÐÎÊÀÒ ÖÂÅÒÍÎÉ.................................................................................(391) 292-01-07..............2 ÒÈÒÀÍ ..................................................................................................(391) 2181-555............ 53 ÏÐÎÊÀÒ ÍÅÐÆÀÂÅÞÙÈÉ ÍÅÐÆÀÂÅÞÙÈÉ ÌÅÒÀËËÎÏÐÎÊÀÒ..........................................................(391) 2181-555............ 53 ÏÐÎÊÀÒ ÍÅÐÆÀÂÅÞÙÈÉ ......................................................................(391) 297-19-75............38 ÏÐÎÊÀÒ ÍÅÐÆÀÂÅÞÙÈÉ ......................................................................(391) 292-01-07..............2 ÏÐÎÊÀÒ ÒÐÓÁÍÛÉ ÊÓÏËÞ, ÏÐÎÄÀÌ ÒÐÓÁÓ ....................................................................... (391) 264-41-10............19 ÌÅÒÀËËÎÏÐÎÊÀÒ, ÒÐÓÁÛ ÑÒÀËÜÍÛÅ, ÓÃÎËÎÊ ....................................... (391) 218-20-18............31 ÏÐÎÊÀÒ ÒÐÓÁÍÛÉ.................................................................................(391) 297-19-75............38 ÏÐÎÊÀÒ ÒÐÓÁÍÛÉ.................................................................................(391) 264-44-60............ 20 ÒÐÓÁÀ ÁÓ ............................................................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ÌÅÒÀËËÎÏÐÎÊÀÒ, ÈÇÄÅËÈß ÈÇ ÌÅÒÀËËÀ ÒÐÓÁÀ Ý/ÑÂ Ô 57Õ3.5 11,7Ì..................................................................(391) 264-64-63............51 ÒÐÓÁÀ Ý/ÑÂ Ô 76Õ3.5 11,7Ì..................................................................(391) 264-64-63............51 ÒÐÓÁÀ Ý/ÑÂ Ô 89Õ3.5 11,75Ì ................................................................(391) 264-64-63............51 ÒÐÓÁÍÛÉ ÏÐÎÊÀÒ.................................................................................(391) 292-01-07..............2 ÒÐÓÁÍÛÉ ÏÐÎÊÀÒ.................................................................................(391) 235-05-37............ 49 ÏÐÎÊÀÒ ËÈÑÒÎÂÎÉ ËÈÑÒ 150 ÑÒ.20....................................................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ËÈÑÒ 20 ÑÒ. À36...................................................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ËÈÑÒ 20ÑÒ. 09Ã2Ñ ................................................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ËÈÑÒ 8 ÑÒ.10ÕÑÍÄ ...............................................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ËÈÑÒ 80 ÑÒ.40Õ2Í2ÌÀ ..........................................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ËÈÑÒ Ã/Ê 2.0Õ720Õ2000 ÍÌÇ ÈÌ.ÊÓÇÜÌÈÍÀ...........................................(391) 264-64-63............51 ËÈÑÒ Ã/Ê 3.0Õ720Õ2000 ÍÌÇ ÈÌ.ÊÓÇÜÌÈÍÀ ...........................................(391) 264-64-63............51 ËÈÑÒ Ã/Ê ÃÎÑÒ14637 10.0Õ1500Õ6000.....................................................(391) 264-64-63............51 ËÈÑÒ Ã/Ê ÃÎÑÒ14637 8.0Õ1250Õ6000 ......................................................(391) 264-64-63............51 ËÈÑÒ Ã/Ê ÃÎÑÒ1577-93 16.0Õ1800Õ6000..................................................(391) 264-64-63............51 ËÈÑÒ Ã/Ê ÃÎÑÒ1577-93 20.0Õ2000Õ4500..................................................(391) 264-64-63............51 ËÈÑÒ Ã/Ê ÃÎÑÒ1577-93 40.0Õ2000Õ3900..................................................(391) 264-64-63............51 ËÈÑÒ Ã/Ê ÃÎÑÒ1577-93 50.0Õ2000Õ3500..................................................(391) 264-64-63............51 ËÈÑÒ Ã/Ê ÃÎÑÒ1577-93 90.0Õ1000Õ3700..................................................(391) 264-64-63............51 ËÈÑÒ Ã/Ê ÃÎÑÒ16523 2.0Õ1250Õ2500 ......................................................(391) 264-64-63............51 ËÈÑÒ Ã/Ê ÃÎÑÒ16523 3.0Õ1250Õ2500 ......................................................(391) 264-64-63............51 ÒÐÓÁÀ ÂÃÏ Ô 15Õ2.8 8Ì........................................................................(391) 264-64-63............51 ÒÐÓÁÀ ÂÃÏ Ô 20Õ2.8 7,6Ì / 8Ì ..............................................................(391) 264-64-63............51 ÒÐÓÁÀ ÂÃÏ Ô 25Õ3.2 8Ì ........................................................................(391) 264-64-63............51 ÒÐÓÁÀ ÂÃÏ Ô 40Õ3.5 8Ì ........................................................................(391) 264-64-63............51 ÒÐÓÁÀ ÂÃÏ Ô 50Õ3.5 8Ì ........................................................................(391) 264-64-63............51 ÒÐÓÁÀ ÊÐÓÃËÀß, ÏÐÎÔÈËÜÍÀß..............................................................(391) 216-02-76............ 50 ÒÐÓÁÀ ÏÐÎÔÈËÜÍÀß ........................................................................... (391) 218-20-18............31 ÒÐÓÁÀ ÏÐÎÔÈËÜÍÀß ............................................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ÒÐÓÁÀ Ô10Õ1, ÃÎÑÒ 8734, ÑÒ. 20............................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ÒÐÓÁÀ Ô12Õ1, ÃÎÑÒ 8734, ÑÒ.20.............................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ÒÐÓÁÀ Ô133Õ11, ÑÒ. 12Õ1ÌÔ................................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ÒÐÓÁÀ Ô140Õ10, 5, ÎÁÑÀÄÍÀß...............................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ÒÐÓÁÀ Ô152Õ32, ÑÒ. 30ÕÃÑÀ ..................................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ÒÐÓÁÀ Ô159Õ10, ÑÒ.20..........................................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ÒÐÓÁÀ Ô20Õ3, ÑÒÀËÜ ÀL ........................................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ÒÐÓÁÀ Ô219Õ10, ÑÒ.20..........................................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ÒÐÓÁÀ Ô25Õ2, ÑÒÀËÜ 08Õ22Í6Ò..............................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ÒÐÓÁÀ Ô426Õ9, ÑÒ.09Ã2Ñ.......................................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ÒÐÓÁÀ Ô57Õ4, ÑÒ.12Õ18Í10Ò .................................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ÒÐÓÁÀ Ý/ÑÂ Ô 102Õ4 11,7Ì...................................................................(391) 264-64-63............51 ÒÐÓÁÀ Ý/ÑÂ Ô 108Õ4 11,7Ì...................................................................(391) 264-64-63............51 ÒÐÓÁÀ Ý/ÑÂ Ô 114Õ4,5 8Ì/ 11,7Ì..........................................................(391) 264-64-63............51 ÒÐÓÁÀ Ý/ÑÂ Ô 114Õ4,5 8Ì/9,60Ì...........................................................(391) 264-64-63............51
  22. 22. 22 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ # 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ËÈÑÒ Ã/Ê ÑÒÎ ÌÌÊ,ÑÒÏ 10.0Õ1700Õ6000................................................(391) 264-64-63............51 ËÈÑÒ Ã/Ê, Õ/Ê, ËÈÑÒ ÎÖÈÍÊÎÂÀÍÍÛÉ ...................................................(391) 268-26-86..............9 ËÈÑÒ ÍÅÐÆÀÂÅÞÙÈÉ..........................................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ËÈÑÒ ÎÖÈÍÊÎÂ.ÃÎÑÒ14918 0.55Õ1250Õ2500 ..........................................(391) 264-64-63............51 ËÈÑÒ ÎÖÈÍÊÎÂ.ÃÎÑÒ14918 0.5Õ1250Õ2500............................................(391) 264-64-63............51 ËÈÑÒ ÎÖÈÍÊÎÂ.ÃÎÑÒ14918 0.7Õ1250Õ2500............................................(391) 264-64-63............51 ËÈÑÒ ÎÖÈÍÊÎÂ.ÃÎÑÒ14918 0.8Õ1250Õ2500............................................(391) 264-64-63............51 ËÈÑÒ ÎÖÈÍÊÎÂ.ÃÎÑÒ14918 1.0Õ1250Õ2500............................................(391) 264-64-63............51 ËÈÑÒ ÎÖÈÍÊÎÂ.ÃÎÑÒ14918 1.2Õ1250Õ2500............................................(391) 264-64-63............51 ËÈÑÒ ÎÖÈÍÊÎÂ.ÃÎÑÒ14918 1.5Õ1250Õ2500............................................(391) 264-64-63............51 ËÈÑÒ ÎÖÈÍÊÎÂÀÍÍÛÉ.........................................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ËÈÑÒ ÐÈÔËÅÍ. 4/5/6 ............................................................................(391) 264-64-63............51 ËÈÑÒ ÐÈÔËÅÍÛÉ.................................................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ËÈÑÒ ÕÊ 1-3 .......................................................................................(391) 218-20-02............ 39 ËÈÑÒÛ Ã/Ê, Õ/Ê, ÎÖÈÍÊÎÂÊÀ ................................................................(391) 216-02-76............ 50 ÏÐÎÊÀÒ ËÈÑÒÎÂÎÉ ..............................................................................(391) 297-19-75............38 ËÈÒÅÉÍÎÅ ÏÐÎÈÇÂÎÄÑÒÂÎ ÂÅÍÖÛ ÁÐÎÍÇÎÂÛÅ ÁÐÎ10Ô1..............................................................(391) 201-44-06............ 34 ÂÊËÀÄÛØÈ ÌÎÏ ÁÐÎ4Ö4Ñ17................................................................(391) 201-44-06............ 34 ÂÒÓËÊÀ ÁÐÎÍÇÎÂÀß ÁÐÀ9Æ3Ë, ÁÐÎ5Ö5Ñ5 Ñ Ì/Î....................................(391) 201-44-06............ 34 ÂÒÓËÊÀ ÁÐÎÍÇÎÂÀß ÁÐÎ10Ô1 Ñ Ì/Î ....................................................(391) 201-44-06............ 34 ÂÒÓËÊÀ ÁÐÎÍÇÎÂÀß ÄËß ÝÊÃ 4,6; 5À; 8È; 10; 12,5; 15 ............................(391) 201-44-06............ 34 ÂÒÓËÊÀ ÁÐÎÍÇÎÂÀß ÄËß ÝØ 10/70, 15/90, 20/90, 6/45............................(391) 201-44-06............ 34 ÂÒÓËÊÀ ÄËß ÄÐÎÁÈËÎÊ ÊÑÄ 600, 900, 1200, 1750, 2200..........................(391) 201-44-06............ 34 ÂÒÓËÊÀ ÄËß ÄÐÎÁÈËÎÊ ÑÌÄ 108, 109, 110, 111, 117 ,118 .....................(391) 201-44-06............ 34 ÂÒÓËÊÈ ÄËß ÃÈÄÐÎ-ÏÐÅÑÑÎÂÎÃÎ ÎÁÎÐÓÄ-ß ÁÐÀ9Æ3Ë, ÁÐÎ5Ö5Ñ5 .........(391) 201-44-06............ 34 ÇÀÏ× ÄËß ÁÓÐÎÂÎÃÎ ÎÁÎÐÓÄ-ß ÀÊÁ-3Ì2,ÍÖ-320,ÍÁ-32,ÓÍÁ-600............(391) 201-44-06............ 34 ÏËÈÒÀ ÁÐÎÍÇÎÂÀß ÁÐÀ9Æ3Ë, ÁÐÎ5Ö5Ñ5 Ì/Î........................................(391) 201-44-06............ 34 ÏËÈÒÀ ÁÐÎÍÇÎÂÀß ÁÐÎ10Ô1 Ì/Î ........................................................(391) 201-44-06............ 34 ÏËÈÒÀ ÁÐÎÍÇÎÂÀß ÁÐÕ Ì/Î.................................................................(391) 201-44-06............ 34 ÏÐÓÒÎÊ ÁÐÎÍÇÎÂÛÉ ÁÐÀ9Æ3Ë, ÁÐÎ5Ö5Ñ5 Ì/Î Ô 40 - 400 ÌÌ..............(391) 201-44-06............ 34 ÏÐÓÒÎÊ ÁÐÎÍÇÎÂÛÉ ÁÐÎ10Ô1 Ì/Î Ô 40 - 400 ÌÌ ..............................(391) 201-44-06............ 34 ÏÐÓÒÎÊ ÁÐÎÍÇÎÂÛÉ ÁÐÎ10Ô1 Ì/Î Ô 40 - 400 ÌÌ ..............................(391) 201-44-06............ 34 ÝËÅÊÒÐÎÄ ÁÐÎÍÇÎÂÛÉ ÁÐÊ1Í3, ÁÐÕ Ñ Ì/Î ..........................................(391) 201-44-06............ 34 ÌÅÕÎÁÐÀÁÎÒÊÀ, ÐÅÇÊÀ ÌÅÒÀËËÀ ÈÇÃÎÒÎÂËÅÍÈÅ ÈÍÑÒÐÓÌÅÍÒÀ, ØÒÀÌÏÎÂ, ÏÐÅÑÑ-ÔÎÐÌ, ÔÈËÜÅÐ........(391) 213-24-74............28 ÈÇÃÎÒÎÂËÅÍÈÅ ÍÅÑÒÀÍÄÀÐÒÍÎÃÎ ÎÁÎÐÓÄÎÂÀÍÈß...............................(391) 213-24-74............28 ËÀÇÅÐÍÀß ÐÅÇÊÀ..................................................................................(391) 240-43-66............ 23 ËÀÇÅÐÍÀß ÐÅÇÊÀ..................................................................................(391) 240-43-66............ 23 ÍÎÆÈ ÏÐÎÌÛØËÅÍÍÛÅ ËÞÁÛÕ ÒÈÏÎÐÀÇÌÅÐÎÂ .................................(391) 213-24-74............28 ÏÎÐÒÀËÜÍÛÅ ÌÀØÈÍÛ ÏËÀÇÌÅÍÍÎÉ ÐÅÇÊÈ........................................(812) 970-54-81............ 33 ÌÅÒÀËËÎÏÐÎÊÀÒ, ÈÇÄÅËÈß ÈÇ ÌÅÒÀËËÀ ÐÀÑÒÎ×ÍÛÅ ÐÀÁÎÒÛ ............................................................................(391) 213-24-74............28 ÐÀÑÕÎÄÍÛÅ ÊÎÌÏËÅÊÒÓÞÙÈÅ ÄËß ÐÅÇÀÊÎÂ .......................................(812) 970-54-81............ 33 ÑÈÑÒÅÌÛ ÌÅÕÀÍÈÇÈÐÎÂÀÍÍÎÉ ÏËÀÇÌÅÍÍÎÉ ÐÅÇÊÈ...........................(812) 970-54-81............ 33 ÒÎÊÀÐÍÎ-ÔÐÅÇÅÐÍÛÅ ÐÀÁÎÒÛ .............................................................(391) 213-24-74............28 ÓÑËÓÃÈ ÝËÅÊÒÐÎÝÐÎÇÈÎÍÍÎÃÎ ÑÒÀÍÊÀ ...............................................(391) 213-24-74............28 ÕÐÎÌÈÐÎÂÀÍÈÅ ..................................................................................(391) 213-24-74............28 ÈÇÃÎÒÎÂËÅÍÈÅ ÌÅÒÀËËÎÊÎÍÑÒÐÓÊÖÈÉ, ÈÇÄÅËÈÉ ÈÇ ÌÅÒÀËËÀ ÃÈÁÊÀ ÌÅÒÀËËÀ, ÒÐÓÁ; ÓÑËÓÃÈ ÏËÀÇÌÛ, ÃÈËÜÎÒÈÍÛ ...........................(391) 264-99-93............12 ÈÇÄÅËÈß ÈÇ ÌÅÒÀËËÀ; ÌÅÒÀËËÎÊÎÍÑÒÐÓÊÖÈÈ....................................(391) 264-99-93............12 ÌÅÒÀËËÎÈÇÄÅËÈß...............................................................................(391) 293-53-43............11 ÌÅÒÀËËÎÈÇÄÅËÈß...............................................................................(391) 237-27-27............ 35 ÌÅÒÀËËÎÈÇÄÅËÈß; ÌÅÒÀËËÎÎÁÐÀÁÎÒÊÀ; ÐÅÇÊÀ ÌÅÒÀËËÀ.....................(391) 264-99-93............12 ÒÎÊÀÐÍÛÅ ÐÀÁÎÒÛ ..............................................................................(391) 264-99-93............12 ÊÀÍÀÒÛ ÊÀÍÀÒÛ ...............................................................................................(391) 297-19-75............38 ÊÀÍÀÒÛ ...............................................................................................(391) 292-01-07..............2
  23. 23. 23# 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ ÌÅÒÀËËÎÏÐÎÊÀÒ, ÈÇÄÅËÈß ÈÇ ÌÅÒÀËËÀ
  24. 24. 24 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ # 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ÌÅÒÀËËÎÏÐÎÊÀÒ, ÈÇÄÅËÈß ÈÇ ÌÅÒÀËËÀ
  25. 25. 25# 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ ÌÅÒÀËËÎÏÐÎÊÀÒ, ÈÇÄÅËÈß ÈÇ ÌÅÒÀËËÀ СТРОИТЕЛЬНЫЕ МЕТАЛЛОКОНСТРУКЦИИ МЕТАЛЛООСНАСТКА ЛЭП ПРОДУКЦИЯ ДЛЯ ЗОЛОТОДОБЫВАЮЩИХ ПРЕДПРИЯТИЙ НЕСТАНДАРТНОЕ ОБОРУДОВАНИЕ ТЕРМОРЕЗКА МЕТАЛЛА МЕХОБРАБОТКА МЕТАЛЛА ТЕРМОДИФУЗИОННОЕ ЦИНКОВАНИЕ ДРОБЕСТРУЙНАЯ ОЧИСТКА МЕТАЛЛА ЗАО «Завод металлоконструкций и сеток» г. Красноярск, ул. Тамбовская, 35а, +7 (391) 264-99-93, 222-95-60 sales@zaozms.ru, www.sibzms.ru
  26. 26. 26 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ # 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ÌÅÒÀËËÎÏÐÎÊÀÒ, ÈÇÄÅËÈß ÈÇ ÌÅÒÀËËÀ ÑÅÒÊÈ (ÊËÀÄÎ×ÍÀß, ÐÀÁÈÖÀ, ÒÊÀÍÛÅ, ÑÂÀÐÍÛÅ) ÑÅÒÊÀ ÃÎÑÒ 3306-88; ÑÅÒÊÀ ÐÀÁÈÖÀ......................................................(391) 264-99-93............12 ÑÅÒÊÀ ÊÀÍÈËÈÐÎÂÀÍÍÀß .....................................................................(391) 264-99-93............12 ÑÅÒÊÀ ÊËÀÄÎ×ÍÀß ...............................................................................(391) 292-01-07..............2 ÑÅÒÊÀ ÐÈÔËÅÍÀß; ÑÅÒÊÀ ÏËÅÒÅÍÀß, ÒÊÀÍÀß.........................................(391) 264-99-93............12 ÑÅÒÊÈ .................................................................................................(391) 297-19-75............38 ÊÐÅÏÅÆ ÀÍÊÅÐÍÀß ÒÅÕÍÈÊÀ ÌÊÒ.......................................................................(391) 200-12-69............15 ÁÎËÒÛ, ØÀÉÁÛ, ÃÀÉÊÈ, ÃÐÎÂÅÐ, ØÏÈËÜÊÀ ......................................... (391) 218-20-18............31 ÊÐÅÏÅÆ...............................................................................................(391) 297-19-75............38 ÊÐÅÏÅÆ...............................................................................................(391) 292-01-07..............2 ÊÐÅÏÅÆ ÄËß ËÌÊ È ÏÊ - GUNNEBO FASTENING, FASTY............................(391) 200-12-69............15 ÌÎÍÒÀÆÍÛÅ ÑÈÑÒÅÌÛ - FASTY ...........................................................(391) 200-12-69............15 ÍÅÑÒÀÍÄÀÐÒÍÛÉ ÊÐÅÏÅÆ.....................................................................(391) 264-99-93............12 ÏÅÐÔÎÐÈÐÎÂÀÍÍÛÉ ÊÐÅÏÅÆ...............................................................(391) 200-12-69............15 ÑÒÐÎÈÒÅËÜÍÛÉ ÊÐÅÏÅÆ - MUNGO........................................................(391) 200-12-69............15 ÔÓÍÄÀÌÅÍÒÍÛÅ ÁÎËÒÛ; ÀÍÊÅÐÀ;ÌÅÒÈÇÛ ÏÎ ×ÅÐÒÅÆÀÌ ÇÀÊÀÇ×ÈÊÀ .....(391) 264-99-93............12 ØÀÉÁÛ ...............................................................................................(391) 264-99-93............12 ØÏÈËÜÊÈ; ÊÐÅÏÅÆÍÛÅ ÈÇÄÅËÈß; ÇÀÊËÀÄÍÛÅ ÄÅÒÀËÈ.........................(391) 264-99-93............12 ÎÁÎÐÓÄÎÂÀÍÈÅ ÄËß ÑÂÀÐÊÈ È ÐÅÇÊÈ ÀÏÏÀÐÀÒ ÄÑÂÀÐÊÈ ÒÐÓÁ ÏÎËÈÏÐÎÏÈËÅÍ ........................................... (391) 218-20-18............31 ÀÐÑÅÍÀË-ÈÍÑÒÐÓÌÅÍÒÀËÜÍÀß ÊÎÌÏÀÍÈß (391) 25-25-714 ................... (391) 2-181-100............ 24 ÂÑÅ ÄËß ÑÂÀÐÊÈ .................................................................................(391) 235-94-10............ 40 ÑÂÀÐÎ×ÍÎÅ ÎÁÎÐÓÄÎÂÀÍÈÅ ................................................................(391) 205-09-60..............1 ÑÂÀÐÎ×ÍÎÅ ÎÁÎÐÓÄÎÂÀÍÈÅ Â ÀÑÑÎÐÒÈÌÅÍÒÅ.................................... (391) 218-20-18............31 ÝËÅÊÒÐÎÄÛ, ÑÂÀÐÎ×ÍÀß ÏÐÎÂÎËÎÊÀ, ÃÀÇÛ ÒÅÕÍÈ×ÅÑÊÈÅ ÊÈÑËÎÐÎÄ, ÀÖÅÒÈËÅÍ, ÊÀÐÁÈÄ ÊÀËÜÖÈß ............................................ (391) 218-20-18............31 ÝËÅÊÒÐÎÄÛ........................................................................................ (391) 213-35-61............ 54 ÝËÅÊÒÐÎÄÛ........................................................................................ (391) 218-20-18............31 ÝËÅÊÒÐÎÄÛ Â ÀÑÑÎÐÒÈÌÅÍÒÅ..............................................................(391) 235-94-10............ 40 ÝËÅÊÒÐÎÄÛ ÌÌÌÇ ÌÐ-3 3.0/4.0/5.0 ÌÌ ...............................................(391) 264-64-63............51 ÑÒÐÎÏÛ, ÖÅÏÈ ÑÒÐÎÏÛ ..............................................................................................(391) 235-94-10............ 40 ÑÒÐÎÏÛ, ÖÅÏÈ ....................................................................................(391) 258-56-53............14 ËÅÁÅÄÊÈ, ÒÀËÈ, ÍÀÂÅÑÍÎÅ ÎÁÎÐÓÄÎÂÀÍÈÅ ÂÑÅ ÄËß ÏÎÄÚÅÌÀ ÃÐÓÇÎÂ..................................................................(391) 235-94-10............ 40 ËÅÁÅÄÊÈ, ÒÀËÈ, ÍÀÂÅÑÍÎÅ ÎÁÎÐÓÄÎÂÀÍÈÅ .........................................(391) 258-56-53............14
  27. 27. 27# 24 (315) декабрь, 2016 ÂÅÑÒÑÍÀÁ ÌÅÒÀËËÎÏÐÎÊÀÒ, ÈÇÄÅËÈß ÈÇ ÌÅÒÀËËÀ

×