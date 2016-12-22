Zaikanie vvodniy etap

Причины заикания Рассмотрим причины возникновения заикания, для чего ознакомимся с механизмом работы речевого аппарата чел...
Очень удачно этот механизм обратной связи в формировании заикания описала выдающийся отечественный психолог и логопед Ю. Б...
Вообще, без чьей-то помощи, наедине со своим заиканием человек бывает и победителем и побежденным, причем переживается обы...
В той или иной степени все эти качества будут «подводными камнями» заикания, неизбежно приводя к формированию асоциального...
  1. 1. Причины заикания Рассмотрим причины возникновения заикания, для чего ознакомимся с механизмом работы речевого аппарата человека и особенностями его развития у детей. Механизм регуляции речи в головном мозге. Произнесение речи регулируется корой больших полушарий головного мозга, а именно – в так называемой области Брока, преимущественно в левом полушарии. Здесь происходит анализ и синтез сигналов, которые затем идут непосредственно к речевым органам (язык, гортань, мимические мышцы, а так же диафрагма). В свою очередь участок коры головного мозга, который называется областью Вернике, отвечает за восприятие и понимание речевых сигналов, в том числе своих собственных. Именно в этом центре происходит сопоставление работы языковых и глоточных механизмов речи, синхронизация всех мышц, отвечающих за формирование речи. Эти процессы протекают неосознанно, и мы порой даже не замечаем, что, например, ускоряем темп своей речи при разговоре с собеседником, который быстро говорит, либо говорим медленнее, если собеседник поступает соответственно. То же самое касается всех качественных характеристик речи. Важно понимать, что область Брока и область Вернике в норме работают синхронно, как единый механизм. Механизм заикания Что же касается причины заикания – в подавляющем большинстве случаев все происходит примерно так: в период активного формирования речевой функции (начиная с 3 лет) у ребенка в вышеупомянутой области Брока (отвечает за формирование речевых сигналов) появляется сильный очаг возбуждения. Причиной может быть испуг, который в норме вызывает появление крика, либо призыва о помощи. Однако по ряду причин, возбуждение коры головного мозга в области Брока было настолько сильным, что сигнал, направляющийся к языковым, мимическим и дыхательным мышцам, привел к запредельному торможению этой системы, которая внешне проявилась как судорога или спазм речевых мышц. Словом, человек настолько сильно хотел что-то сказать, что не смог сказать ничего. Нередки случаи, когда внешний раздражитель, вызвавший настолько сильное возбуждение речевого центра, не является реальным, будучи лишь образом из сновидений. Обратите внимание, с этих самых пор человек начинает заикаться. Однако самое плохое ждет его впереди. Свою роль начинает играть область Вернике, отвечающая за восприятие собственной речи. Осознанно или бессознательно, человек слышит свою речь и понимает, что заикается. Единый механизм формирования речи нарушен – воспринимая свое заикание, область Вернике посылает еще больший сигнал возбуждения в область Брока, чтобы исправить и выровнять речь, чем вызывает еще больший спазм речевых мышц. Таким образом, начинает работать принцип обратной связи, когда ребенок начинает заикаться тем больше, чем больше он свое заикание слышит.
  2. 2. Очень удачно этот механизм обратной связи в формировании заикания описала выдающийся отечественный психолог и логопед Ю. Б. Некрасова: заикание — это страдание, которое суммирует в обратном приеме собственных сигналов три феномена: 1. «Феномен Эхо» (человек в ходе говорения собственной речи слышит свое заикание). 2. «Феномен Движения» (человек ощущает мышечно-спазматическое неудобство при говорении). 3. «Феномен Зеркало» (человек видит себя глазами другого человека: случайного прохожего, собеседника, испытывает стыд за свою речь). Здесь начинает формироваться логофобия – страх собственной речи. Определяющее влияние на качество речи имеет не воля говорящего, а неосознанные процессы, связанные с восприятием своей собственной речи. Теперь вы можете представить, насколько сильный комплекс обратной связи вырабатывается у человека за годы заикания. Образно выражаясь, вылечить заикание можно единственным способом – научившись говорить заново. Заикание – особенность личности. Для более полного представления о природе заикания вообразите следующую гипотетическую ситуацию: человек страдает от заикания на протяжении многих лет, и безуспешные попытки излечиться только усугубили его положение. Страх речи стал неотъемлемой частью его личности, и рано или поздно этот человек уже и представить себя не может без заикания. В конце концов (в большинстве случаев) человек начинает заикаться даже тогда, когда его никто не слышит, а потом и в своих собственных мыслях его речь лишается целостности. Состояние постоянного фонового страха и неуверенности становится привычным, человек рано или поздно свыкается с ним. Тогда он оставляет любые попытки исправить свою речь, и живет, адаптировавшись к заиканию, как будто к чему-то неизбежному. Но в один прекрасный день он лишается памяти, и помимо истории всей своей жизни, всех дорогих или необходимых воспоминаний и привязанностей, помимо своей личности лишается воспоминания о том, что он заикается. Как вы думаете, будет ли он заикаться, когда вновь научится говорить? Не стоит сомневаться, что в таком случае от заикания не останется и следа, и этот «новорожденный» человек будет формировать свою речь, опираясь не на свой комплекс обратной связи (когда он сам ожидает услышать свое заикание, а когда слышит, убеждается в нем, и запинается вновь), а опираясь на речь окружающих людей. Не стоит полагать, что эта ситуация – сугубо гипотетическая. Она хорошо иллюстрирует важную для понимания особенность заикания: являясь неотъемлемой частью вашей личности, заикание в конечном счете становится частью вас самих. Другими словами, тот факт, что вы заикаетесь, переходит под юрисдикцию вашего Эго, которое склонно защищать свои качества, даже если они в своей основе деструктивны. Выдающийся психиатр К. Юнг говорил, что психика человека – феномен крайне пассивный, всегда предпочитающий путь наименьшего сопротивления и экономии сил. То же самое мы видим и с заиканием – несмотря на очевидные трудности, которые приносит человеку заикание, и на его страдание по этому поводу, он предпочитает оставить все как есть, нежели тратить силы на исправление своей речи. Разумеется, это абсурд – как и глупая надежда, что от заикания можно избавиться, не прилагая усилий. Другими словами, заикание для человека становится частью его представления о себе, тем более что заикающиеся в своем большинстве практически не помнят, какая у них была речь до появления первых запинок. Поэтому они редко прибегают к попыткам исправить свою речь, занимая пассивную позицию. «Было бы хорошо, если бы я заснул, а проснулся уже с нормальной речью», «я хочу, чтобы кто-то вылечил мою речь» - вот что обычно говорят или думают люди с заиканием, помимо того, что иногда прибегают к попыткам медикаментозного лечения. Они ждут помощи извне, будто кто-то может нажать некую кнопку – и речь станет нормальной. Но заикание – вовсе не особенность собственно речи. Заикание – особенность личности.
  3. 3. Вообще, без чьей-то помощи, наедине со своим заиканием человек бывает и победителем и побежденным, причем переживается обычно это крайне остро. Это борьба с переменным успехом. В сознании заикающегося уживается как протест против заикания, так и примирение с ним. С годами вырабатываются привычки, которые пытаются скрыть дефект речи – человек избегает общения. Инвалидность заикания заключается в заученных формах поведения. Но раз они заучены – от них можно и отучиться. Ничто не стоит на месте – вы либо идете вверх, либо скатываетесь вниз, происходит постоянная борьба с самим собой. Наша борьба заключается в том, чтобы убрать заикание как особенность личности, включая мировоззрение, привычки, образ жизни и стереотип поведения заикающегося. Обобщая вышесказанное, приходим к следующему выводу: Лечение заикания как у детей, так и у взрослых сводится к созданию нового речевого стереотипа. Психологические особенности логоневроза Или что будет, если вы не избавитесь от заикания Заикание как нарушение речи - лишь вершина айсберга. Главная проблема кроется в глубине. Во всем мире заиканием страдает около 4% человек. Зачастую с возрастом оно проходит, и большая часть заикающихся – это дети, начиная с 3-6 лет. Среди них логоневроз имеет преимущественное распространение среди мальчиков, девочки же страдают заиканием гораздо реже. Стоит отметить, что заикание, которое со временем развивается у детей как проблема личности, формирует их психологические особенности. Поскольку речь есть основное проявление личности человека и ведущий инструмент взаимодействия с обществом, любое нарушение речи будет неизбежно приводить к нарушению социальной адаптации человека. Если вы знакомы с заиканием не первый год, вы хорошо знаете эти особенности. Если же заикается ваш ребенок, вам следует знать, какие особенности будут развиваться в его личности со временем, если не предпринимать действий для исправления речи, и какие проблемы в социальной адаптации у него возникнут в дальнейшем, если ничего не делать. Среди психологических особенностей заикающегося можно выделить основные: - Слабость воли и нерешительность. - Пассивность и безынициативность. - Чрезмерная впечатлительность, а так же яркость фантазий при моделировании негативных речевых ситуаций, усиливающая заикание. - Робость в присутствии посторонних людей. - Замкнутость.
  4. 4. В той или иной степени все эти качества будут «подводными камнями» заикания, неизбежно приводя к формированию асоциального типа личности. Поэтому мы можем говорить о феномене «заикающейся личности», когда формируются потенциальные психологические осложнения при нарушении речи. По этой причине лечение логоневроза невозможно без соответственной психологической терапии (либо самотерапии). Другими словами, заикающийся ребенок никогда не станет лидером в школе либо в детском саду. Такие дети, как правило, изгои, они терпят постоянные придирки со стороны сверстников, снисходительное отношение со стороны педагогов. По элементарной причине – окружающие дети не понимают заикающегося и находят его речь смешной – человек окончательно убеждается в том, что гораздо лучше молчать, чем говорить. В зависимости от степени заикания, ребенок полностью либо частично теряет навыки социальной адаптации. К сожалению, он отталкивает и закрывается даже от тех окружающих, которые с пониманием относятся к его проблеме. Обратите внимание, то же самое касается родителей такого ребенка – на определенном этапе он перестанет рассказывать о своих переживаниях и проблемах, которые приносит этому ребенку заикание. Ребенок предпочитает остаться со своим заиканием наедине – и это совершенно адекватно с его стороны, ведь каждая ситуация, когда требуется что-либо говорить, является стрессовой. В подростковом возрасте на фоне возрастающей сознательности заикающегося он всеми способами приспосабливается к своим особенностям и всячески пытается нивелировать любые проблемы, которые могут возникнуть в обществе. Он меньше говорит и больше слушает, предпочитает сказать, что чего-то не знает, чем пытаться объяснять. Очень распространена ситуация, когда школьник с заиканием предпочитает получить двойку за устный ответ, даже если отлично знает материал, только чтобы не отвечать его перед всем классом. Те же проблемы преследуют человека и в старшем возрасте, только теперь пассивность, безынициативность, снижение способности доказывать и отстаивать свое мнение приводят к снижению эффективности его деятельности, к низкой результативности относительно потенциально возможной, к нереализованным амбициям и талантам. Разумеется, такие последствия могут быть выражены в большей или меньшей степени, но тот факт, что заикание формирует отрицательные психологические особенности и асоциальную модель поведения, не вызывает сомнения. Если вы постоянно откладываете решение проблемы заикания на потом, не забывайте, что рано или поздно, в критический момент заикание может усилиться.

