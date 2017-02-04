A survival guide for traveling with an infant

With your infant in the car, your road trip is going to need to be engineered to allow for all sorts of emergencies, whether it’s diaper changing breaks, spit-up cleanups, or strategic pit stops to deal with insistent fussing. You’ll need to forget about trying to “make good time” or “get there by dinner.” Instead, make sure you account for at least one pit stop every few hours. That way you’ll leave plenty of time to get there without stressing yourself out.