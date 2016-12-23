Consecuencias del tabaquismo

INTEGRANTES: Thalia Chancay Rosel. Rossivel Hidalgo Armijos. Steven Quimbita Velez.
 El tabaquismo es un daño de características crónicas que se produce en la persona que consume tabaco en exceso, dicho te...
 El tabaco es un producto agrícola procesado a partir de las hojas de Nicotiana tabacum.  Se consume de varias formas, s...
6% 6% 6% 5% 40% 3% 12% 4% 7% 6% 3%2% COMPOSICIÓN DEL TABACO Butano Metano Monóxido de carbono Tolueno Nicotina Amoniaco Me...
TIPOSDEFUMADORES FUMADOR NEGATIVO Es aquél fumador que fuma en situaciones de crisis o nerviosismo y utiliza al tabaco con...
 Fumar por placer Una de las principales causas del consumo de tabaco y la razón principal a la cual atribuyen los fumado...
 Fumar para alejar el estrés El estrés es otra de las principales causas del tabaquismo ya que para muchos los cigarrillo...
 Fumar por las recompensas sociales El tabaco es una especie de regalo o recompensa social para quienes comienzan a fumar...
 Fumar para desafiar las normas Para muchos supone una verdadera tentación por el simple hecho de cruzar una línea prohib...
 Fumar por la influencia de los padres. Los hijos de padres fumadores son mucho más propensos a terminar fumando que los ...
Chancay, Hidalgo y Quimbita 11 ENFERMEDADES MEDIO AMBIENTE ECONOMÍA DEL CONSUMIDOR
1. Enfisema: Los químicos que se encuentran fundamentalmente en los filtros de los cigarrillos deterioran las paredes de l...
6. Cáncer de colon y recto: Suele ser ocasionado por factores del estilo de vida, y sólo en una pequeña cantidad de casos ...
ENFERMEDADES Riesgo relativo a los 35-64 años. Riesgo atribuido al consumo actual del tabaco (%) Consumo actual. CÁNCER DE...
 Mucho se habla acerca del daño que ocasiona el humo del cigarro a los seres humano, pero no hay que olvidar que el fumad...
 Cada año se tiran 4,5 billones de colillas, la parte más tóxica del cigarro, de acuerdo con la Asociación Española Contr...
 Diversos estudios a nivel mundial muestran que el consumo de tabaco es una enorme carga para las familias de los fumador...
Además del costo de los cigarrillos es importante agregar:  El costo de tratar las enfermedades causadas por tabaquismo ...
 La OMS está determinada a luchar contra la epidemia de tabaco. El Convenio Marco de la OMS para el Control del Tabaco en...
Para más información visita:  Tríptico sobre el tabaquismo  Página web sobre el tabaquismo……. Chancay, Hidalgo y Quimbit...
Chancay, Hidalgo y Quimbita 21
Chancay, Hidalgo y Quimbita 22
Chancay, Hidalgo y Quimbita 23
 En conclusión, la mayoría de personas son conscientes de que el tabaco trae consigo consecuencias muy graves como lo son...
  • Este Convenio, el instrumento más importante la OMS para el control del tabaco, es un hito en la promoción de la salud pública. Es un tratado basado en pruebas científicas que reafirma el derecho de las personas al nivel más alto posible de salud, establece perspectivas jurídicas para la cooperación sanitaria internacional y fija criterios rigurosos en lo relativo al cumplimiento.

