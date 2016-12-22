Global Customs Audit Market 2017-2021
The global customs audit market is anticipated to grow at a steady rate and will post a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for an efficient supply chain will drive the growth prospects for the global customs audit market in the forthcoming years. One of the major factors that encourage companies to transform their supply chain is the shift in trade patterns from developed to developing economies. Generally, when the goods cross a national boundary, they are subjected to direct taxes and indirect tax compliance obligations of various countries. The most common indirect taxes and obligations are export licensing, reporting and documentation related to Value-added tax and goods and services tax, customs reporting and documentation, customs and excise duty on importation, VAT/GST and other sales tax on importation, and export compliance obligations. Furthermore, due to globalization, the supply chain of companies is growing longer, and companies need to understand the impact of VAT/GST, excise duties, export controls, and customs duties to gain a better traction in this market.

Global Customs Audit Market 2017 - 2021

