Software requirements specification (srs) by Dan Dharma

Software Requirements Specification (SRS) BY Dr. T. AVUDAIAPPAN
What is an SRS • SRS is the official statement . • SRS is a complete description of the behavior of the system to be devel...
What is the purpose of an SRS? SRS used to know all the requirements for the software development and thus that will help ...
Structure of The Requirements Document • A number of large organizations, such as the US Department of Defense and the IEE...
Structure Explained 1.INTRODUCTION  Purpose  Describe the purpose of the SRS, not the purpose of the software being deve...
Structure Explained .INTRODUCTION  Definitions/acronyms/abbreviations  Definitions of terms and abbreviations that are u...
Structured Explained OVERALL DESCRIPTION  Product Perspective  Describe the functions of each component of the larger sy...
Structured Explained OVERALL DESCRIPTION  Constraints  Provide a general description of any other items. E.g. 1. The sof...
Structured Explained 3.SPECIFIC REQUIREMENTS  External Interface Requirements  The characteristics that the software mus...
Structured Explained 1. Response Time 2. System priorities for users and functions.  Design Constraints  Specify design ...
Characteristics of a good SRS • Correct : Every requirement given in SRS is a requirement of the software. • Unambiguous: ...
Software Requirements Specification (SRS) Document FOR LIBRARY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM
1.Introduction 1.1 Purpose The purpose of this document is to describe the Library Management System. 1.2 Scope Library Ma...
1.3 Audience Definitions, Acronyms and Abbreviations 1.3.1 Audience Definitions Any suggested changes on the requirements ...
1.4 References • IEEE 830-1998 standard for writing SRS document. • I Sommerville, Software Engineering, 8th ed, Addison-W...
2. Overall Description 2.1 Product Perspective Library Management System is a replacement for the ordinary library managem...
2.2.2 Normal Users (Library Members) • The member should be provided with the updated information about the books catalog....
2.3 Operating Environment The Library Management System is a website and shall operate in all famous browsers, for a model...
2.5 Design and Implementation Constraints • The information of all users, books and libraries must be stored in a database...
2.6 Norms and Dependencies • The product needs the following third party products. • Microsoft SQL server to store the dat...
3. External Interfaces Requirements 3.1 User Interfaces Login Interface : In case the user is not registered yet, he can e...
• Categories view : Categories view shows the books categories view with ability to Liberian to add/edit or delete categor...
3.2 Hardware Interfaces Only the recommended configuration (basic requirements of a computer system ) no other specific ha...
4.Functional Requirements 4.1.1 Librarian: Insert book : This action is done to add new book to library book collection De...
4.1.2 Normal User : Register: When new user enters for the first time then he has to register Extending borrowing deadline...
5.Behaviroal Requirements
6. Non-functional Requirements Error handling Library Management System shall handle expected and non-expected errors in w...
Security Requirements • System will use secured database • Normal users can just read information but they cannot edit or ...
