Subpart K Electrical • Long recognized as a serious hazard. • Exposes workers to; – electrical shock. – electrocution. – f...
OHM’S LAW I= E/R E= Voltage I= Current R= Resistance (volts) (amperes) (OHMS)
Fatalities have occurred at 50 volts or less! I= E/R .05 amps 50V (50 mA) = 1,000 OHM .11 amps 110V (110 mA) = 1,000 OHM
Effects of Current 8-15 mA= Pain. 15-20 mA = Pain & muscle contraction. 30-100 mA= Severe pain and paralysis of breathing ...
Human Resistance Body Area Resistance (OHMS) Dry Skin 100,000 to 600,000 Wet Skin 1,000 Internal Body 400-600 Ear to Ear 1...
So How Do We Protect Ourselves? • Effective Grounding. • Electrical Protective Devices. • Insulation and Guarding of Live ...
PROTECTIVE MEASURES • Equipment Grounding. • Fuses and Circuit Breakers. • Ground Fault Circuit Interrupters (GFCI). • Dou...
FLEXIBLE CORDS “Extension Cords” • A must on a construction site. • Must be “industrial grade”. • Must be grounded. • Can ...
Subpart K - Four Major Groups • Installation Safety Requirements: – Approval – Examination, Installation & Use of Equipmen...
Groups, continued • Safety Related Work Practices: – Protection of Employees – Passageways and Open Spaces – Lockout and T...
Groups, continued • Safety Related Maintenance and Environmental Considerations: – Maintenance of Equipment – Environmenta...
Groups, continued • Safety Requirements for Special Equipment: – Batteries – Battery Charging
Other Considerations • Temporary Lights- – 405(a)(2)(ii)(E) – 405(a)(2)(ii)(F) – 405(a)(2)(ii)(G) – 405(a)(2)(ii)(J)
Const. electrical sp_k

