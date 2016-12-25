Resume_Swapnil 131216

SWAPNIL. D. KHAMBORKAR Phone No: - 07093788504 Email:-khamborkarsd@gmail.com Current Address: - Flat No 501 SaiShrinivasam...
  1. 1. SWAPNIL. D. KHAMBORKAR Phone No: - 07093788504 Email:-khamborkarsd@gmail.com Current Address: - Flat No 501 SaiShrinivasam Miyapur Hyderabad. Permanent Address: - Monalisa Apartments Flat No 5 CBD BelapurNavi-Mumbai. Objective  Seeking challenging and rewarding opportunity in Research & Development (Formulation) domain which is in line with academic background and which effectively utilizes technical skills. Professional Summary  More than 6 years working experience in the Nutraceutical industry with depth understanding of formulation and development of R&D projects, project management & NPD for Nutraceutical products, scale up and technology transfer. Responsible for project management right from protocol development, designing of formulation, formulation optimization, process optimization, scale-up, process validation and technology transfer for the developed formulation. a. Prepare study protocol to design and undertake quality scientific experimentation for the purpose of trouble-shooting, scale up study or process optimization. b. Conduct research and development projects pertaining to company Products. c. Participate in identifying and prioritizing scientific projects. d. Develop project plans. e. Carry out the project and document project findings. f. Take successful projects through to commercialization.  Expertise in Formulation development of solid dosage forms with technologies like Tableting, Fluid Bed Technologies (Top spray, Bottom spray and Tangential spray), Spray drying for Taste masking, Solubility improvement and Sustained release drug delivery systems, Multi- particulate drug delivery systems.  Extrusion &Spheronization, Dyno Mill, Ball Mill, Planetary Ball Mill, and Inline Disperser.  Write, edit, update, and maintain GMP-related SOP’s, Master process specifications, Batch manufacturing records and HACCP plans, process/cleaning validation protocols in order to ensure that company processes, products and services are in compliance with regulatory guidelines.  Through in regulatory guidelines such as FSSAI (India) , DSHEA (USA), EFSA (Europe) JACFA (WHO & FAO) , FOSHU and MHLW (Japan), SFDA (China) , AAHSA (South East Asia), HSA (Singapore), DCA (Malaysia), FDA (Thailand), BPOM (Indonesia)  Expertise in all unit manufacturing operations for Oral solid, and semisolid dosage forms (viz. Tablets, Capsules, Dry powders, Pellets, MUPS, Gels).  Formulation and development of Amino acid base tablet formulation.  Formulation of Carotenoids Oil suspension and Cold Water Soluble Powder and Granules.  Formulation of Lutein Suspension, Emulsion and Dry Suspension of oleoresins and biologically active carotenoids.  Stabilizing Lutein in beverages such as Minute maid, Energy Drink, Orange Juice.  Encapsulating Omega- 3 fatty acid oil by means of emulsion technique.  Basic computer skills and ability to learn and become proficient with appropriate software.  Effective oral and written communication skills with ability to communicate effectively. Strong customer focus with excellent interpersonal skills.  Proven flexibility and adaptability with analytical and planning skills.  Ability to work in a team environment and independently as needed.  Organizational skills – prioritizing and constantly responses to changing situations.  Ability to work on multiple projects.
  2. 2. SWAPNIL. D. KHAMBORKAR Phone No: - 07093788504 Email:-khamborkarsd@gmail.com Current Address: - Flat No 501 SaiShrinivasam Miyapur Hyderabad. Permanent Address: - Monalisa Apartments Flat No 5 CBD BelapurNavi-Mumbai. Area of Expertise:  Expert Pharmaceutical formulation technology professional with Comprehensive background in Product Development and processes from Concept to Launch.  Expertise in Fluid Bed Processors (Top spray, Bottom spray & Tangential spray), GPCG 1.1, GPCG 25, GEA, Extruder Spheronizer (Fuji Paudal, Umang), Spray dryer (Lab ultima), Compression machine (Single rotary) Coating Machines (Gansons), Dyno Mill (WAB India).  Microsoft Office (Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, MS Project), Internet browsing for comprehensive literature & patent search. Career Summary  M-Pharm project was completed from MJ-Biopharm, Project topic was Gliclazide Extended Release Tablet in year (2009-2010.)  Career started from Pioma Chemicals Mumbai as a technical executive for Formulation and development department in year (April 2010- May 2011).  Work as a formulation scientist for in Devikar Chemicals Mumbai in year (June 2011-May 2012).  Work as Senior Executive in OmniActive Health Technologies from May 2012 to Jan 2015.  Presently working as Assistant Manager Formulation and development for Nutraceutical division in Aurobindo Pharma from Jan 2015 to till date. Professional Experience 1) Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (Jan 2015 till date)  To carry out literature search, preparation of literature summary , formulation development strategy, formulation development protocol in order to successfully develop the nutraceutical products  Formulation and development of amino acid base Sports nutrition such as Creatine Monohydrate and L-Carnitine Tartrate.  Formulation and development of amino acid base dietary supplement such as L-Arginine.  Development of natural laxative tablet of Calcium Polycarbophil and Sennoside.  Formulation and development of pellets, granules, oil suspension and water soluble formulation of lipophilic carotene such as Beta Carotene.  Formulation and development of water soluble Curcumin without use of solvent. 1) OmniActive Health Technologies Ltd (May 2012 to Jan 2015)  Stabilizing heat and light sensitive therapeutically active ingredients such as Lutein and Omega-3 fatty acid by Microencapsulation and Spray Drying.  Smell masking of Omega-3 fatty acid and its application in Tablet, Capsules, and Chewing- gums.  Formulation of multilayered Multicaratenoid controlled released formulation.  Solubility enhancement of Lutein Curcumin and Ginkgobiloba and there tablet application.
  3. 3. SWAPNIL. D. KHAMBORKAR Phone No: - 07093788504 Email:-khamborkarsd@gmail.com Current Address: - Flat No 501 SaiShrinivasam Miyapur Hyderabad. Permanent Address: - Monalisa Apartments Flat No 5 CBD BelapurNavi-Mumbai.  Preparing cold water dispersible formulation for Beverage & Energy Drink application study.  Carry out Photo Stability, Beverage application study in marketed and in-house products along with calorific value calculation.  Development of Nutraceutical dosage form like Tablets, Mups, capsules, Powder, Granules, Pellets, Creams, and Chewing-gum.  Scale-up and technology transfer of spray drying technology and fluidized bed coating technology.  Curcumin Cream and Capsicum Thermagel.  Trouble shooting and quality improvement of existing products.  Product improvement and cost reduction of existing products.  Coordination with marketing and analytical team to successful completion of projects. 2) Divakar Chemicals.(June 2011-May 2012)  Formulation of colored cosmetic pellets for Face wash, Tooth pest, Creams, Lotion application.  Water soluble Arjuna bark extract.  Vitamin-E beadlets.  Preparation of Dispersible and Scrubber Pellets.  Formulation of mouth dissolving Calcium Pellets, Tablet and Mint Film Strips.  Pellets loaded with Essential Oils, Flavor and Fragrances. 3) Pioma Chemicals.(April 2010- May 2011)  Providing technical information of various pharmaceutical excipients to R&D team.  Preparing technical presentation of various excipients and new platform technology.  Providing tentative model formula to customers on demand with technical support.  Resolving technical problems at customer end.  Meeting key customers for development of business. Patents  US20150209400 A1 Composition of oily, pungent and odoriferous substances and a process of preparation thereof  US20150328158 A1 Hydrophilic Matrix Beadlet Compositions with Enhanced Bioavailability”  International Application Number, PCT/IB2014/001734,“Hydrophilic Matrix Beadlet Compositions with Enhanced Bioavailability”  Indian Patent application, 1761/MUM/2013, “Omega-3-fatty acid composition” Achievements  Second topper in M-Pharm.  Stood 2nd at National level in National Children’s science congress in 1998-1999 with Project on Natural Fertilizers.
  4. 4. SWAPNIL. D. KHAMBORKAR Phone No: - 07093788504 Email:-khamborkarsd@gmail.com Current Address: - Flat No 501 SaiShrinivasam Miyapur Hyderabad. Permanent Address: - Monalisa Apartments Flat No 5 CBD BelapurNavi-Mumbai. Other Skills  Procurement of raw material from different vendors.  Preparing PO, GRN and other essential documents required for R&D purchase.  All essential activity related to R&D purchase and ERP documentation. References:- Available on request  I hereby, solemnly confirm that the particulars furnished above are true to the best of my knowledge and would surely do justice to the jobs entitled to me. Date: SWAPNIL D. KHAMBORKAR

