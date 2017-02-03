№ 34–36 (442–444) грудень 2014 р. Нестандартний урок 35 МатематикавшколахУкраїни Нестандартний урок Комбінаторні задачі. У...
Нестандартний урок:Комбінаторні задачі



  1. 1. № 34–36 (442–444) грудень 2014 р. Нестандартний урок 35 МатематикавшколахУкраїни Нестандартний урок Комбінаторні задачі. Урок математики. 5 клас Т. О. Терехова, Підгородненський НВК № 1, Дніпропетровський р-н, Дніпропетровська обл. Тема. Комбінаторні задачі Цілі: формувати вміння розв’язувати найпрості- ші комбінаторні задачі методом перебору можливих варіантів; розвивати комбінаторне мислення; вихо- вувати стохастичну культуру. Тип уроку: засвоєння нових знань, умінь. Обладнання: набір креслярського приладдя, таблиці, інструктивні картки. Методи: пояснювально-ілюстративний з елемен- тами гри; самоаналізу та колективної творчості. Хід уроку І. Організаційний етап ІІ. Повідомлення теми уроку ІІІ. Мотивація навчальної діяльності — У  житті часто доводиться розв’язувати задачі, що мають декілька різних варіантів розв’язання, і щоб зробити правильний вибір, важливо жоден з них не пропустити. Для цього треба вміти перебирати всі можливі варіанти або комбінації і  порахувати їх кількість. Задачі, які передбачають перебір усіх мож- ливих варіантів під час їх розв’язування, на- зивають комбінаторними, а розділ математики, у  якому розв’язують такі задачі,  — комбіна- торикою. Комбінаторні задачі люди розв’язували ще в  глибоку давнину. У  стародавньому Китаї за- хоплювались складанням магічних квадратів, у  яких числа розташовували так, що їх сума по всім горизонталям і  головним діагоналям була однаковою. 11 1 12 9 8 7 4 15 5 16 3 2 13 5 10 11 8 9 6 7 12 4 15 14 1 Комбінаторні задачі виникли у зв’язку з та- кими іграми, як шашки, шахи, доміно, карти тощо. Тепер комбінаторику використовують в усіх галузях науки і  техніки: біології, хімії, меха- ніці та ін. ІV. Формування нових знань — Розв’яжемо задачі за допомогою скла- дання дерева можливих варіантів, так званого графа. Розпочнемо гру, де задачі розв’язуватимуть «Конструктори» та «Наукові діячі». Задача 1. Запишіть усі трицифрові числа цифрами 1, 2, 3 без повторень. Скільки таких чисел можна записати? Розв’язання Побудуємо граф (рис. 1). сотні десятки одиниці 2 3 1 3 1 2 3 2 3 1 2 1 1 2 3 Рис. 1 Коментар 1) На партах лежать картки, цифри на них відповідають номеру ряду, на якому сидять учні. 2) З  кожного ряду виходять учні по черзі з  цифрами номерів свого ряду: 1; 2; 3. 3) Потім до кожного учня виходять два учня з цифрами, відмінними від попередньої: 2, 3; 1, 3; 1, 2. 4) Потім до кожної пари виходять по одному учню з  цифрами, відмінними від попере- дньої, а  саме: 3, 2; 3, 1; 2, 1.
  2. 2. № 34–36 (442–444) грудень 2014 р. Нестандартний урок 36 МатематикавшколахУкраїни — Отже, ми побудували граф. Тепер запи- шемо числа, що при цьому утворилися: 123; 132; 213; 231; 312; 321. Можна скласти 6 чисел. Відповідь. 6 чисел. V. Первинне застосування знань — Зараз ви самостійно побудуєте граф. Задача 2. Скільки двоцифрових чисел мож- на записати, використовуючи цифри 1, 2, 3? Цифри можуть повторюватись. десятки одиниці1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3 Рис. 2 Утворилися такі числа: 11; 12; 13; 21; 22; 23; 31; 32; 33. Відповідь. 9 двоцифрових чисел. — Молодці, ви гарно впоралися із завдан- ням, будуючи граф (рис. 2). — Зараз об’єднайтеся у  дві команди «На- укові діячі» та «Конструктори» та розв’яжіть задачу. Задача 3. Восьмеро учнів повинні взяти участь у  турнірі з  шашок так, щоб кожен зі- грав з  кожним одну партію. Скільки всього партій буде зіграно? — «Наукові діячі» розв’яжуть задачу за до- помогою математичних суджень, а конструкто- ри  — за допомогою графа. «Наукові діячі» стверджують, що: 1) перший учень може зіграти 7 партій; 2) другий може зіграти 6 партій (відкидаємо першого і  другого гравців); 3) третій  — 5 партій (без першого, другого, третього); 4) четвертий — 4 партії (без першого, другого, третього, четвертого); 5) п’ятий  — 3 партії (без першого, другого, третього, четвертого, п’ятого); 6) шостий  — 2 партії (без першого, другого, третього, четвертого, п’ятого, шостого); 7) сьомий  — 1 партію (без першого, другого, третього, четвертого, п’ятого, шостого, сьо- мого). Усього зіграють 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 28+ + + + + + = партій. «Конструктори» подали розв’язання у  ви- гляді графа (рис. 3). 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 3 4 5 6 7 8 5 6 7 8 4 5 6 7 8 6 7 8 7 8 8 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Рис. 3 Отже, маємо 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 28+ + + + + + = партій. Відповідь. 28 партій. VI. Засвоєння вмінь та навичок Учні самостійно розв’язують задачі, потім обговорюють їх розв’язання. Задача 1 (№ 652). Віслюк Іа має три надувні кульки: червону, зелену та жовту. Він хоче по- дарувати по одній кульці своїм друзям: Вінні- Пуху, П’ятачку і  Кролику. Скільки варіантів зро­бити подарунки соїм друзям є у віслюка Іа? Задача 2 (№ 655). Запишіть усі трицифрові числа, для запису яких використовуються циф- ри: 1) 3, 4 і  6; 2) 4, 7 і  0. (Цифри в  числі не можуть повторюватися.) Задача 3 (№ 658). Скільки двоцифрових чи- сел можна записати за допомогою цифр 6, 7, 8 і  9 так, щоб цифри були записані в  порядку зростання? VІI. Підсумки уроку — Сьогодні на уроці ми ознайомилися з ком­ бінаторними задачами та деякими способами їх розв’язання.
  3. 3. № 34–36 (442–444) грудень 2014 р. Нестандартний урок 37 МатематикавшколахУкраїни Бліцопитування 1. Скільки двоцифрових чисел можна скласти з  цифр 5 і  7, якщо цифри в  числі не мо- жуть повторюватися? 2. Скільки двоцифрових чисел можна скласти з  цифр 5 і  7, якщо цифри в  числі можуть повторюватися? VІІI. Домашнє завдання 1. Вивчити § 3 п. 24. 2. Розв’язати задачі: №  653, 656, 659. 1 (№ 653). Скільки двоцифрових чисел, усі цифри яких різні, можна записати за допомо- гою цифр 0, 1 і  2? 2 (№ 656). Скільки різних трицифрових чисел можна записати за допомогою цифр: 1)  1  і  2; 2) 0 і 1? (Цифри в числі можуть повторюватися.) 3 (№ 659). Скільки двоцифрових чисел мож- на записати за допомогою цифр 6, 7, 8 і 9 так, щоб цифри були записані в порядку спадання? 3. Для сильних учнів. 1) (№ 670). У  загоні космонавтів є  три піло- ти та два інженери. Скільки існує способів скласти екіпаж з одного пілота й одного ін- женера? 2) Заповнити магічний квадрат: 5 4 3 3) Чотири подруги купили чотири білети в кі- нотеатр. Скількома різними способами вони можуть сісти на свої місця в  глядацькому залі? Література Мерзляк А. Г. Математика : підруч. для 5 кл. за­га­льноосвіт. навч. закладів / А.  Г.  Мерзляк, В. Б. Полонський, М. С. Якір. — Х. : Гімназія, 2013.

