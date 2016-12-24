sushant resume

CURRICULUM VITAE SUSHANT KUMAR OJHA Email-id:-sushant0vicky@gmail.com Industrial Engineering and Management contact no:- 7...
  1. 1. CURRICULUM VITAE SUSHANT KUMAR OJHA Email-id:-sushant0vicky@gmail.com Industrial Engineering and Management contact no:- 7470442617, 08271002932 OBJECTIVE:  To excel myself with an organization by ability to self-learn new Applications and contributing at my workplace in my Active pursuit of innovation. PERSONAL DETAILS:  Father’s Name : Mr. Basudeo Prasad Ojha  Date of Birth : June 25,1990  Languages known : English , Hindi and Bengali  Marital Status : : Unmarried  Sex : Male  Nationality : Indian PERMANENT ADDRESS CORRESPONDENCE ADDRESS  S/O -Mr. Basudeo Prasad Ojha Room No:- 10, Putkee Bazar, Near Shiv Mandir Officers Hostel Near old Main Gate Post-Kusunda, Dist.-Dhanbad (JSPL Raigarh) Jharkhand-828116 Chattisgarh-496001 PERSONAL STRENGTHS: * Spirit of team work and good leadership quality. * Good communication skill * Passion of work with an optimistic view. * Hardworking and Confident. * Calm and Composed at adverse situations.
  2. 2. ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS: Examination/ Course School/ College Board/ University Branch Year % Marks/ CGPA Division A.I.S.S.E. D.A.V Public School Moonidih C.B.S.E -- 2006 86 1st A.I.S.S.C.E. D.A.V Public School Moonidih C.B.S.E -- 2008 74.5 1st B. Tech. BIT Sindri Vinoba Bhave University Hazaribhag Production Engineering 2009- 13 80.60 1st M.Tech IIT ISM Dhanbad IIT ISM Dhanbad Industrial Engineering and Management 2015- 17 8.33 (up to 3nd Sem) Pursuing PROJECTS / WORKSHOPS / VOCATIONAL TRAININGS: * Practical Training of 28 days in “STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED, BOKARO, JHARKHAND” FROM 12.12.11 TO 07.01.12. * Presently Working in Jindal Steel and Power Limited Raigarh as Project Intern in HR & ES (IE) Department from 03.05.16 to till date. Associated with various projects like “Reduction in Cycle Time of Rail Heat Pass Test” “Reduction in Setting Time of Roll Change in Rail Universal Beam Mill”, “Manpower And Vehicle Utilization in Medium light Structural Mill” and currently associated with Lean Six Sigma Project on “Reduction in Sinter Return Fines” SUBJECTS OF INTEREST: * INDUSTRIAL ENGINEERING * PRODUCTIVIY MANAGEMENT HOBBIES: * Listening Music * Playing Cricket DECLARATION:
  3. 3. I hereby declare that the above furnished details are true and correct to the best of my knowledge Sushant Kumar Ojha Date:- Signature

