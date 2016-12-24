Quadratic Equation 2

Physics Helpline L K Satapathy Quadratic Equations 2
JEE Mathematics/ Lakshmikanta Satapathy/ Quadratic Equation part 2/ Question on properties of the roots of a quadratic equation solved with the related concepts

  Physics Helpline L K Satapathy Quadratic Equations 2
  2. 2. Physics Helpline L K Satapathy Quadratic Equations 2 Answer : Question : Let p and q be real numbers such that and If  and  are non-zero complex numbers satisfying and then a quadratic equation having and as its roots is 3 3 0 , .p p q p q            3 2 3 3 ( ) 2 0a p q x p q x p q      3 3 ,p q             3 2 3 3 ( ) 2 0b p q x p q x p q           3 2 3 3 ( ) 5 2 0c p q x p q x p q           3 2 3 3 ( ) 5 2 0d p q x p q x p q      3 3 ( ) ( )i p ii q        3 3p p q        3 3 q         Given : 3 3 p q p    
  3. 3. Physics Helpline L K Satapathy 2 0x x                        2 2 2 1 0x x              2 2 2 0x x        The quadratic equation having and as its roots is given by   2 2 ( ) 2 0x x           
  4. 4. Physics Helpline L K Satapathy Correct option = (b)  33 3 2 2 2 0 3 3 3 p qp q p q x p x p p p                 3 2 3 3 3 3 2 0p q x p p q x p q               3 2 3 3 2 0p q x p q x p q       Putting , we get 3 & 3 p q p p        
