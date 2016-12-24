Name: Alena Surname: Sereda Title: M.Sc Date of Birth: 25.11.1991 Address: 1206W 36th St, Los Angeles, 90007, US Email: al...
Sales and Marketing experience  Business owner - Personal fitness trainer and nutritionist, Professional fitness athlete ...
 Study of interactions between hyaluronan and bovine serum albumin by SEC-MALLS, ITC (isothermal titration calorimetry), ...
 Excellent communication skills  Strong interpersonal skills and ability to communicate and collaborate cross-functional...
Web: https://www.vutbr.cz/lide/ivana-marova-1924
  1. 1. Name: Alena Surname: Sereda Title: M.Sc Date of Birth: 25.11.1991 Address: 1206W 36th St, Los Angeles, 90007, US Email: alyona.sereda.91@gmail.com Telephone number: +45 52821586 Objective: Seeking for a sales/marketing position within pharmaceutical and/or bioscience field in a growth-oriented company where advancement and earnings are based upon performance and achievement Education - Life Science:  PhD degree in Chemistry of Nanobiointerfaces (in progress) AU Aarhus University, iNANO research center  Master’s degree (M.Sc.) in Chemistry for Medical applications (2016) BUT Brno University of technology, FCH Faculty of Chemistry  Bachelor’s degree (B.Sc) in Chemistry for Medical applications (2014) BUT Brno University of technology, FCH Faculty of Chemistry Education - Sales and Marketing:  Sales Negotiation (Lisa Earle McLeod, 2016) Building the value, understanding of buyers ultimate purpose, Buyer vs. negotiator  Sales Fundamentals (Jeff Bloomfield, 2016) Buying-brain stages, identifying customer profile, solving customers issues, buying motivators and barriers, product as a solution  Marketing Fundamentals (Join Drew Boyd, 2016) Marketing within an organization, marketing planning, B2B vs.B2C, business analysis Education - Management and Quality Management:  Quality management system (Contipro Biotech) (2013-2014)  Medicine products and medical devices development process and regulations (Contipro Biotech) (2013-2015)  Quality Risk management QRM (2015):  Clinical/preclinical trials and drug stability tests (2015)  Management strategies (2015)
  2. 2. Sales and Marketing experience  Business owner - Personal fitness trainer and nutritionist, Professional fitness athlete – Bikini fitness division Self-employed (Jan 2015 – Dec 2016)  Self-marketing and business development  Business planning  Social media development  Participating in Fitness competitions (May 2015, October 2016)  Leading clients in their fitness goals achievement  Creating and guiding through individual fitness plans  Sales assistant-consultant: in Fashion outlet shop (June-august 2010) in Electronic devices store (part-time during whole 2012) in Cosmetics and dermatology products store (May-August 2011, part-time during 2013-2015)  Customer service, direct sales, consulting services to clients  Sales representative Mary Kay, Avon, Herbalife (part-time position during 2010-2015)  Direct sales  Client consulting  Customer service  Business planning  Self-marketing  Maintaining and developing relationships with clients Research and science work experience:  Aarhus University, iNANO research center, Gustav Wieds Vej 14, 8000 Aarhus C (From 9.2016 until current period)  Study of the nanoparticles’ protein corona and its effect on a nanoparticles’ toxicity. The study is in progress and performed by different methods, including DLS, SDS-PAGE, HPLC-MS/MS, cross-linking methods  Teaching assistance  Contipro Biotech Dolni Dobrouc 401, 561 02, Czech Republic (summer Internship 2013)  The peptide with amino acid sequence Ac-CGGASIKVA was synthesized on a Wang resin (SPPS/Merrifield's method) and identified by HPLC-MS system. Supervisor: Ing. ROMANA SULAKOVA Ph.D  Brno University of Technology, Faculty of Chemistry, Purkynova 118, 612 00 Brno, Czech Republic (Research assistance within a domestic faculty from 2014 to 2016)
  3. 3.  Study of interactions between hyaluronan and bovine serum albumin by SEC-MALLS, ITC (isothermal titration calorimetry), DLS methods with additional measurement of zeta potential. Supervisor: Ing. MARTIN CHYTIL, Ph.D.  Study of polyelectrolyte complexes of Hyaluronic acid and CTAB by fluorescence correlation spectroscopy FCS and study of complexes of Hyaluronic acid and protonated amino acids (L-Lysin) by potentiometric and a conductivity titration Supervisor: prof. Ing. MILOSLAV PEKAR, CSc  Study of polyelectrolyte complexes of humic acid and chitosan by ITC and DLS Supervisor: prof. Ing. MARTINA KLUČÁKOVÁ, Ph.D.  Encapsulation of flavonoids from guarana samples into nanoparticles and the analysis of the encapsulation effectiveness by HPLC-RP. Supervisor: prof. RNDr. IVANA MÁROVÁ, CSc. Selected publications:  Sereda, A 2016. Study of hyaluronan-albumin systems using light scattering methods and calorimetry. Supervisor: Ing. Martin Chytil, Ph.D.  Sereda, A. 2014. SEC-MALLS study on hyaluronan-albumin interactions. Supervisor: Ing. Martin Chytil, Ph.D. Scientific skills, knowledge and experience: Physical Chemistry: static and dynamic light scattering, chemistry of colloid polymer solutions, calorimetry (ITC) and thermodynamic characteristics of reaction, viscosity, density, surface tension, molecular structure, refractive index, conductivity, electrical and optical properties of materials Biochemistry: isolation, purification and identification of DNA, proteins, polysaccharides and lipids, metabolic reactions and processes Analytical chemistry: characteristic reactions of inorganic ions, qualitative and quantitative analysis, colorimetry and gravimetric methods, redox, acid-base and complexometric titrations Microbiology: microorganism cultivation (bacteria, yeast, and mould), morphological properties of MO, microscopy and flow cytometry methods, metabolic products of MO determination. Instrumental methods:  Separation methods: chromatography (GF or SEC, HPLC-RP, GC, TLC), Ultracentrifugation, Electrophoresis (GE, SDS-PAGE, DGGE), Flow cytometry (FC)  Light scattering: SLS, MALS, NTA, DLS, LDV  Calorimetric measurements: Isothermal titration calorimetry (ITC), Isothermal microcalorimetry (IMC), Differential scanning calorimetry (DSC)  Spectroscopy: Absorption: UV-VIS, Fluorescence Optical emission: flame atomic, ICP  Electron microscopy: SEM, TEM, AFM, SPM Summary and personal skills  Solid knowledge of the biomedicinal/pharmaceutical chemistry area
  4. 4.  Excellent communication skills  Strong interpersonal skills and ability to communicate and collaborate cross-functionally  Ability to work autonomously and as a part of a team  Ability of the results-oriented, creative and innovative thinking  Strategic thinking with adaptability and flexibility  Entrepreneurial thinking  Proactive problem solving skills  Good time management and multitasking skills  Excellent presentation skills (oral and written)  Developed analytical reasoning and critical thinking  Perfect orientation in scientific/pharmaceutical information sources and databases  Motivation and drive for results  Strong success and goal orientation  Willingness to learn and develop new skills in relevant areas  Ability to cope well under time, personal pressure and stress IT skills  Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint  Programming languages: MATLAB  Graphic design software: Adobe Photoshop, imageJ  CAD modeling: AutoCAD  OS: Windows, Linux  Molecular modelling program: ChemSketch Language skills  English (EN) fluent  Czech (CZ) fluent  Russian (RUS) fluent – native speaker  Danish (DK) beginner References  Associate professor Duncan Sutherland Address: Gustav Wieds Vej 14, building 1592, 120, 8000 Aarhus C, Denmark Phone: +45 23385789 E-mail: duncan@inano.au.dk  prof. Ing. Miloslav Pekar, CSc. SENIOR RESEARCHER FACULTY OF CHEMISTRY / BRNO UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY Address Purkynova 464/118, CZ-612 00 Brno E-mail: pekar@fch.vutbr.cz Official Phone +420 541 149 330  prof. RNDr. Ivana Marova, CSc. SENIOR RESEARCHER Address: Purkynova 464/118, CZ-612 00 Brno Phone; +420 541 149 419 E-mail: marova@fch.vutbr.cz
  5. 5. Web: https://www.vutbr.cz/lide/ivana-marova-1924

