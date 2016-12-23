강원도
엘오에프 (LoF) 3 min. deck

  1. 1. 강원도
  2. 2. 중국인의 니즈 Needs
  3. 3. 유유游友 컨텐츠 서울 강원도
  4. 4. 유유 중국인 한국인/ 지역사회 국인 한국인/ 지 사회 유유 국인 한국인/ 지 사회 유유 비즈니스 모델
  5. 5. 어플리케이션 소개
  6. 6. 어플리케이션 소개
  7. 7. 경쟁사분석 한류드라마 속 진정한 한국문화 -> 서울 중국의 환경오염으로 인한 청정지역 -> 강원 경쟁사 분석
  8. 8. 한류드라마 속 진정한 한국문화 -> 서울 중국의 환경오염으로 인한 청정지역 -> 강원 사업현황
  9. 9. 한류드라마 속 진정한 한국문화 -> 서울 중국의 환경오염으로 인한 청정지역 -> 강원 관광이아닌여행을선물하겠습니다 비전

