  1. 1. International Republican Institute СТВОРЕННЯ ОСББ
  2. 2. • Юридична особа • Одна з форм управління • Добровільне створення • Не більше одного ОСББ в будинку • Але можна одне на кілька будинків • У новобудовах: лише після реєстрації права власності на >50% квартир • Квартири та нежитлові приміщення, спільне майно в будинку не є власністю ОСББ • Статут, рахунок в банку 2 ОСББ в Україні державнакомунальнаприватна з 01.07.2015р. відсутне поняття «член», законодавство оперує терміном «співвласник»
  3. 3. Основна діяльність об'єднання • Забезпечення реалізації прав власників приміщень на володіння та користування спільним майном співвласників • Забезпечення виконання власниками своїх зобов'язань, пов'язаних з діяльністю об'єднання • Належне утримання будинку та прибудинкової території • Сприяння співвласникам в отриманні житлово- комунальних та інших послуг належної якості за обґрунтованими цінами 3
  4. 4. За даними Держкомстату на 1 листопада 2016 року в Україні зареєстровано 25 397 ОСББ
  5. 5. ХТО МОЖЕ СТВОРИТИ ОСББ • ОСББ може бути створено лише власниками квартир та нежитлових приміщень у багатоквартирному будинку; • Установчі збори об’єднання у новозбудованих багатоквартирних будинках можуть бути проведені після державної реєстрації права власності на більше половини квартир та нежитлових приміщень у такому будинку; • В одному багатоквартирному будинку може бути створено тільки одне об’єднання. • Власники квартир та нежитлових приміщень у двох і більше багатоквартирних будинках, об’єднаних спільною прибудинковою територією, елементами благоустрою, обладнанням, інженерною інфраструктурою, можуть створити одне об’єднання
  6. 6. 6 Створення ініціативної групи З’ясування стану будинку Вивчення законодавства Збір інформації про власників Розробка проекту статуту (на базі типового) Роз’яснювальна робота Підбір правління і ревкомісії Скликання уста- новчих зборів Пакет документів на збори: - проект статуту з проектом назви - - список власників, - кандидатури до правління, ревізійної комісії, голови зборів, - проект протоколу, - порядок ведення Проведення установчих зборів Пакет документів на реєстрацію: - статут, - протокол + додатки, - заява Подання документів для державної реєстрації* www.merp.org.ua * державну реєстрацію здійснюють держреєстратори та нотаріуси за принципом екстериторіальності
  7. 7. Крок 1. Створення ініціативної групи • Ініціативна група має складатися не менш як з трьох власників квартир або нежилих приміщень; • Ініціативна група забезпечує підготовку, скликання і проведення установчих зборів; • Рекомендовано вести протоколи засідань ініціативної групи; перший протокол підтверджує факт створення ініціативної групи
  8. 8. Крок 2. підготовча робота до проведення зборів • Визначення кола співвласників: • Одержання інформації від співвласників житлових та нежитлових приміщень. • Інформація з Державного реєстру речових прав на нерухоме майно (держ.реєстратор, нотаріус, кабінет електронних сервісів: https://kap.minjust.gov.ua) • Бюро технічної інвентаризації (до 01.01.2013 року) • 2.2. Підготовка проекту статуту: • Повинен відповідати Типовому статуту ОСББ, затвердженому наказом ДЖКГ №141 від 27.07.2003 в редакції наказу Мінрегіону №238 від 23.09.2015. але може містити інші відомості. • 2.3.Розяснення іншим співвласникам питань створення ОСББ шляхом проведення попередніх зборів, квартирних обходів, тощо; • 2.4. Бажано – вивчити будинок, основні проблемні питання, що потребують негайного вирішення (ремонт, тощо), розробити попередній кошторис
  9. 9. Ст.6 Закону України «Про особливості здійснення права власності в багатоквартирному будинку» (2015) • Співвласники мають право безоплатно одержувати інформацію про суб’єктів права власності на всі квартири та нежитлові приміщення у багатоквартирному будинку і площу таких квартир та приміщень Джерела інформації • Інформація від самих співвласників • Інформаційна довідка з Державного реєстру речових прав на нерухоме майно • Інформація від БТІ Визначення кола співвласників
  10. 10. Підготовка проекту статуту • Статут є установчим документом юридичної особи відповідно до вимог Цивільного кодексу та інших нормативних актів • Повинен відповідати Типовому статуту ОСББ (затв. наказом ДЖКГ № 141 від 27.07.2003 р., в редакції наказу Мінрегіону № 238 від 23.09.2015) • Може містити інші відомості, відмінні від положень Типового статуту НЕОБХІДНО ВРАХУВАТИ • Вимоги Податкового кодексу України: 10
  11. 11. Редакція Типового статуту • 6. Забороняється розподіл отриманих об’єднанням доходів або їх частини серед співвласників, працівників об’єднання, членів органів управління та інших осіб. Пропонована редакція • 6. Забороняється розподіл отриманих Об’єднанням доходів або їх частини серед співвласників, працівників Об’єднання (крім оплати їхньої праці, нарахування єдиного соціального внеску), членів органів управління та інших пов’язаних з ними осіб. • Доходи Об’єднання використовуються виключно для фінансування видатків на його утримання та реалізації мети, цілей, завдань та напрямів діяльності, визначених цим Статутом. Доповнення відповідно до п.п. 133.4.1 та 133.4.2 статті 133 Податкового кодексу України Коментований Типовий статут на proosbb.info в розділі “Бібліотека”/Установчі збори
  12. 12. • Можна по-своєму визначити принцип розподілу голосів на загальних зборах • Можна по-своєму визначити перелік рішень, що повідомляються під розписку / рекомендованим листом • Можна уточнити порядок обрання і компетенцію органів управління ОСББ • Можна уточнити порядок письмового опитування • Можна уточнити “процедурні” питання 12 Підготовка проекту статуту (продовження)
  13. 13. КРОК 3. ПОВІДОМЛЕННЯ ПРО ПРОВЕДЕННЯ УСТАНОВЧИХ ЗБОРІВ • Повідомлення про проведення установчих зборів направляється ініціативною групою не менше ніж за 14 днів до дати проведення установчих зборів. • Повідомлення направляється в письмовій формі і вручається кожному співвласнику під розписку або шляхом поштового відправлення (рекомендованим листом). • У повідомленні про проведення установчих зборів зазначається, з чиєї ініціативи скликаються збори, місце і час проведення, проект порядку денного. •
  14. 14. Пакет документів на установчі збори • Проект статуту з проектом назви; • Список учасників; • Кандидатури до правління, ревізійної комісії, голови зборів; • Проект протоколу; • Порядок ведення зборів Результат • Прийняття рішення про створення об'єднання; • Затвердження статуту ОСББ; • Затвердження назви ОСББ та місцезнаходження; • Обрання правління та ревізійної комісії; • Обрання уповноваженої особи для подання документів на реєстрацію КРОК 4. ПРОВЕДЕННЯ УСТАНОВЧИХ ЗБОРІВ
  15. 15. Порядок ведення зборів • Засідання зборів веде Голова зборів, який обирається більшістю голосів присутніх співвласників або їх представників. Фіксує дані у протоколі секретар зборів. • На установчих зборах необхідно організувати підрахунок голосів. Для цього із числа співвласників або їх представників можна обрати лічильну комісію. Підрахунок голосів • Кожний співвласник має кількість голосів, пропорційну до частки загальної площі квартири або приміщення співвласника у загальній площі всіх квартир та приміщень у будинку. • Рішення вважається прийнятим, якщо за нього проголосувало більше половини загальної кількості усіх співвласників. КРОК 4. ПРОВЕДЕННЯ УСТАНОВЧИХ ЗБОРІВ (продовження)
  16. 16. • Якщо в результаті проведення установчих зборів для прийняття рішення не набрано кількості голосів "за" або "проти", проводиться письмове опитування співвласників, які не голосували на установчих зборах. • Письмове опитування співвласників проводиться протягом 15 календарних днів з дати проведення установчих зборів. • • Якщо протягом зазначеного строку необхідну кількість голосів "за" не набрано, рішення вважається неприйнятим. • Рішення приймається шляхом поіменного голосування. • Під час підрахунку голосів враховуються і голоси, подані співвласниками під час проведення установчих зборів, і голоси, подані під час письмового опитування. • Рішення оформляється особистим підписом кожного, хто проголосував, із зазначенням результату голосування ("за" чи "проти"). КРОК 5. ПИСЬМОВЕ ОПИТУВАННЯ ТА ПРИЙНЯТТЯ РІШЕННЯ
  17. 17. ДЕРЖАВНА РЕЄСТРАЦІЯ ОСББ  Моментом, із якого ОСББ вважається створеним, є не прийняття рішення установчими зборами про створення ОСББ, а державна реєстрація об’єднання.  Процедура державної реєстрації ОСББ є аналогічною державній реєстрації юридичних осіб. Здійснюється відповідно до Закону України «Про державну реєстрацію юридичних осіб та фізичних осіб - підприємців».  Для проведення державної реєстрації ОСББ як юридичної особи вповноваженій установчими зборами особі необхідно подати державному реєстратору такі документи:  1) ЗАЯВУ про державну реєстрацію створення юридичної особи (заповнюється машинодруком або від руки друкованими літерами).  2) Статут (1 примірник), підпис голови зборів засвідчений нотаріально;  3) Протокол установчих зборів (підпис(и) голови зборів засвідчуються нотаріально).  Указані документи можуть подаватися державному реєстратору як особисто, так і шляхом їх надсилання поштовим відправленням з описом вкладення. Footer
  18. 18. Ініціатор скликання Ініціативна група, яка складається не менш як з трьох власників квартир або нежилих приміщень Термін скликання Не менше ніж за 14 днів до дати проведення установчих зборів. Форма повідомлення Направляється в письмовій формі: • вручається кожному власнику під розписку, або • шляхом поштового відправлення (рекомендованим листом). Зміст повідомлення: • з чиєї ініціативи скликаються збори, • місце, • час проведення, • проект порядку денного. Кворум Відсутній як поняття! Право голосу Кожний власник на установчих зборах має кількість голосів пропорційно площі квартир або приміщень, що перебувають у його власності * 18 Кроки створення ОСББ
  19. 19. Хто веде Голова зборів (обирається більшістю голосів присутніх) Голосування: • беруть участь власники (їх уповноважені особи), які присутні на установчих зборах • шляхом поіменного голосування Прийняття рішення: • більше половини голосів від загальної кількості голосів співвласників • оформлюється особистим підписом кожного, хто проголосував, у протоколі із зазначенням результату голосування ("за" чи "проти") Результат: • прийняття рішення про створення об'єднання • затвердження статуту • обрання правління та ревізійної комісії • обрання повноважного для подання документів на реєстрацію Письмове опитування  у разі відсутності більшості ні “за” ні “проти”  протягом 15 днів від дати установчих зборів  голоси зараховуються разом із голосами, відданими на зборах 19 Кроки створення ОСББ
  20. 20. НАСТУПНІ КРОКИ взяття на облік у органах Державної фіскальної служби України; включення до реєстру неприбуткових організацій та установ; виготовлення печатки та штампів; відкриття банківського рахунку; прощання з ЖЕКом Footer
  21. 21. Юридичне оформлення запровадження та приймання внесків і платежів Для цього слід:  правильно називати внески (відповідно до назв, прямо передбачених законом, назви комунальної послуги, назв спеціальних фондів)  правильно визначати базу обчислення внесків (м.кв., м.куб., особи)  готувати обґрунтування розміру внесків (розрахунки, кошториси)  належним чином скликати і проводити загальні збори  складати протокол за результатами загальних зборів, на яких встановлювалися розміри внесків  приймати внески на банківський рахунок ОСББ 21
  22. 22. Надходження • внески на утримання будинку та прибудинкової території ( т.ч. поточний ремонт); • платежі на оплату комунальних послуг; • внески до ремонтного фонду; • внески до резервного фонду; • спеціальні фонди. Витрати • поточні витрати; • витрати на оплату комунальних та інших послуг; • витрати та накопичення на ремонт будинку; • інші витрати. КОШТОРИС ОСББ 22
  23. 23. Різні закони - різний порядок ГОЛОСУВАННЯ Закон “Про особливості...” Закон “Про ОСББ” Неорганізовані власники  пропорційно площі*  всі питання: >3/4  обрання управителя: >1/2 Установчі збори  пропорційно площі*  всі питання: >1/2 Загальні збори  пропорційно площі*  / як завгодно  всі питання: >1/2  деякі питання: >=2/3
  24. 24. 24 Було Стало “БАЛАНСОУТРИМАННЯ” УПРАВЛІННЯ БУДИНКОМ ОСББ САМОСТІЙНЕ УТРИМАННЯ ПІЛЬГИ І СУБСИДІЇ НА ВНЕСКИ ОДНЕ ОСББ НА КІЛЬКА БУДИНКІВ Діяльність існуючих ОСББ
  25. 25. Управління багатоквартирним будинком • Ст. 12 ЗУ про ОСББ: “Управління багатоквартирним будинком здійснює об’єднання через свої органи управління”. • ЗУ про ОСББ не ставить право ОСББ управляти будинком у залежність від будь- яких інших дій.
  26. 26. Надходження від співвласників – фінансова основа ОСББ • Сплачувати внески і платежі зобов'язані всі співвласники (стаття15 Закону Про ОСББ) • Витрати на утримання і ремонт спільного майна розподіляються пропорційно до площі приміщень (стаття20 Закону Про ОСББ) • Визначення розмірів внесків та платежів співвласників – виключна компетенція загальних зборів ОСББ (стаття10 Закону Про ОСББ) • Законодавство не вимагає погодження з будь-ким розміру внесків і платежів, встановлених в ОСББ 26
  27. 27. Закон Про ОСББ • Господарче забезпечення діяльності об’єднання може здійснюватися власними силами об’єднання (шляхом самозабезпечення) або шляхом залучення на договірних засадах суб’єктів господарювання (ст. 4) • Об’єднання має право здійснювати для виконання статутних завдань господарче забезпечення діяльності об’єднання в порядку, визначеному законом (ст. 16) • Питання самостійного забезпечення об’єднанням експлуатації та утримання багатоквартирного будинку та користування спільним майном у такому будинку регулюються Господарським кодексом України в частині господарчого забезпечення діяльності негосподарюючих суб’єктів (ст.22).
  28. 28. Господарський кодекс України • ГОСПОДАРЧЕ ЗАБЕЗПЕЧЕННЯ ДІЯЛЬНОСТІ НЕГОСПОДАРЮЮЧИХ СУБ’ЄКТІВ – діяльність, спрямована на створення і підтримання необхідних матеріально-технічних умов їх функціонування, що здійснюється за участі або без участі суб'єктів господарювання, є господарчим забезпеченням діяльності негосподарюючих суб'єктів 28
  29. 29. Покроковий алгоритм переходу до утримання будинку ОСББ шляхом самозабезпечення: 1. Створення і державна реєстрація ОСББ; 2. Проведення загальних зборів ОСББ, на яких приймаються рішення про:  відмову співвласниками багатоквартирного будинку від користування послугами виконавця послуг з утримання будинків і споруд та прибудинкових територій (з визначеної дати),  перехід до самостійного утримання будинку шляхом самозабезпечення (з визначеної дати),  затвердження кошторису ОСББ,  затвердження переліку і розміру внесків співвласників в ОСББ ,  доручення правлінню (укладання договорів з підрядниками, найм працівників тощо);
  30. 30. Покроковий алгоритм переходу до утримання будинку ОСББ шляхом самозабезпечення: (продовження) 3. Повідомлення правлінням виконавцю послуг прийнятого загальними зборами рішення та вимога про передачу технічної документації ; 4. Індивідуальні повідомлення співвласників виконавцю послуг про відмову від користування його послугами і розірвання договору; 5. Початок самостійного утримання будинку.
  31. 31. Передача технічної документації на будинок • Колишній балансоутримувач багатоквартирного будинку або особа, яка здійснювала управління багатоквартирним будинком до створення об’єднання, у тримісячний строк з дня державної реєстрації об’єднання забезпечує передачу йому примірника технічної та іншої передбаченої законодавством документації на будинок, а також документа, на підставі якого багатоквартирний будинок прийнято в експлуатацію, технічного паспорта і планів інженерних мереж. • У разі відсутності документації на багатоквартирний будинок колишній балансоутримувач багатоквартирного будинку або особа, яка здійснювала управління багатоквартирним будинком до створення об’єднання, протягом півроку з дня державної реєстрації об’єднання відновлює її за власний рахунок. Стаття 6 Закону України «Про об’єднання співвласників багатоквартирного будинку»
  32. 32. Склад технічної документації Перелік визначений пунктом 1.2 Правил утримання жилих будинків та прибудинкових територій, затверджених наказом Держжитлокомунгоспу України від 17.05.2005 р. N 76, яким встановлено, що до складу технічної документації постійного зберігання включаються: • технічний паспорт на квартирний (багатоповерховий) житловий будинок; • проектно-кошторисна документація зі схемами влаштування внутрішньобудинкових мереж водопостачання, каналізації, центрального опалення, тепло-, газо-, електропостачання тощо; • акти державної комісії про приймання жилого будинку в експлуатацію; • паспорти котельного господарства, котлові книги, у разі наявності вбудованих та прибудованих котелень; • паспорти ліфтового господарства; • акти приймання-передачі жилого будинку у разі зміни його власника чи балансоутримувача.
  33. 33. • proosbb.info • saee.gov.ua • mdi.org.ua • merp.org.ua • teplydim.com.ua • iqenergy.org.ua • спеціалізована соціальна мережа для співвласників багатоквартирних будинків та їх об’єднань • Державна підтримка енергозбереження • Інститут місцевого розвитку • проект USAID «Муніципальна енергетична реформа в Україні» ОСББ: поради та можливості • ТЕПЛИЙ ДІМ – інформаційний ресурс з питань підвищення енергоефективності у житловому секторі в Украіні (ЄБРР) • Програма IQ energy це Фінансовий Інструмент для сприяння удосконаленням у сфері енергоефективності в житловому секторі України у відповідності до європейських стандартів енергоефективності (ЄБРР). Інформаційні ресурси
  International Republican Institute | 202-408-9450 | info@iri.org www.IRI.org | @IRIGlobal Дякую за увагу ! Вікторія Погорєлова 050 170 1645 pvika@ukr.net

×