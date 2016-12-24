슬랙에 귀여운 휴봇 하나 키워보자

슬랙에 귀여운 휴봇 하나 키워보자! @Frientrip Web Developer 박명호 Hi!
이름: 박명호 닉넴: myoungho.pak https://qkraudghgh.github.io/ @qkraudghgh qkraudghgh@gmail.com 회사:
1. 휴봇이 뭔가요 2. 어떻게 만드나요 3. 어디에 쓰나요 오늘 얘기할 것들
앱(app)의 시대가 가고 인간과 대화하는 인공지능(AI) 봇(bot)의 시대가 왔다. 사티아 나델라 - Microsoft CEO 출처 - IPnomics 기사 http://www.ipnomics.co.kr/?p=451...
휴봇이 뭔가요! 휴봇은 Github에서 만든 Chatting Bot 입니다. Hi! AI 봇은 아닙니다만… Slack, IRC, Gitter, iMessage, QQ, Skype Telegram, Twitter … Hu...
휴봇이 뭔가요! Node.js 환경에서 돌아가며 CoffeeScript로 만들어져 있습니다. 오픈소스구요! 쉽게 새로운 기능을 추가할 수 있습니다. 배포가 쉽고 (Heroku)
Server Hubot Script input output 어떤식으로 돌아가나요?
어떻게 만드나요? 1. NodeJs 설치와 NPM으로 휴봇 설치하기 2. 로컬에 Hubot generating하기 4. Heroku dyno(저장소)만들고 배포하기 3. 슬랙에 hubot 셋팅하고 토큰 발급받기 휴봇을 ...
NodeJs 설치와 NPM으로 휴봇 설치하기 일단 Node.js가 깔려있어야합니다. 없으면 https://nodejs.org/en/ 에서 설치합시다. NPM으로 yo와 generator-hubot을 설치해줍니다.
로컬에 Hubot generating하기 yo hubot을 치고 하라는대로 합니다.
슬랙에 hubot 셋팅하고 토큰 발급받기 https://[your-slack].slack.com/apps/ 위 링크에서 hubot을 검색합니다.
슬랙에 hubot 셋팅하고 토큰 발급받기 그리고 발급되는 이 API Token을 잘 복사해둡니다.
Heroku dyno(저장소)만들고 배포하기 Heroku에 가입하고, Heroku toolbelt를 다운받습니다. https://www.heroku.com/ 무료에요..
Heroku dyno(저장소)만들고 배포하기 heroku CLI에서 dyno setting을 해주고 git repo를 만들어 heroku dyno에 Push 해주세요!
잘됐는지 확인하기 불이 들어왔는지 확인해보세요 ping을 보내 반응을 확인하세요!
새로운 기능 추가하기 hubot root폴더 안의 scripts 폴더에 script를 작성하여 (coffee, js) 아까와 같은 방법으로 배포합니다.
그래서.. 어디에 쓰나요? Hubot is your company's robot blah-blah-blah-blah 각종 알림과 스케쥴러 관리에 이용되고 있습니다.
9xd에선.. 회사는 아니지만 각종 편의 기능을 넣어 사용중입니다. 구엑이의 시크한 신입 알림 우리 기관지를 지켜줄 미세먼지 농도 알리미
홍보타임 https://qkraudghgh.github.io/hubot/2016/07/16/hubot- slack.html https://github.com/qkraudghgh/9xd-bot https://festi.k...
여러분 이렇게 귀엽고 쓰기 쉬운 Hubot 두번 쓰세요!
