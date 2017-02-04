الناس والزمان

‫والزما‬ ‫الناس‬‫ن‬
‫األدبي‬‫العنصر‬ ‫النص‬ ‫فكرة‬ ‫تحديد‬: ‫متسامية‬ ‫رؤية‬ ‫الشاعر‬ ‫لدى‬ ‫تجسدت‬,‫الث‬ ‫على‬ ‫تساعدة‬‫بات‬ ‫وانكساراتها‬ ‫...
‫والمفردات‬ ‫المعجم‬ ‫المفردات‬ ‫تطوير‬: ‫األفعال‬ ‫عناهم‬(‫عنا‬: )‫أتعبهم‬,‫أشقاهم‬,‫أهمهم‬. ‫تتفانى‬(‫تفانى‬: )‫تموت‬,‫...
.. ‫األسماء‬ ‫غصة‬:‫الزمان‬ ‫مرارات‬ ‫من‬ ‫اإلنسان‬ ‫يتجرعه‬ ‫ما‬. ‫الدهر‬ ‫ريب‬:‫مصائبه‬. ‫القناة‬:‫الرمح‬. ‫الصنيع‬:‫الح...
.. ‫الصفات‬ ‫كالحات‬:‫عابسات‬.
‫الشاعر‬ ‫حول‬: ‫المتنبي‬,‫الكوفي‬ ‫الحسين‬ ‫بن‬ ‫احمد‬ ‫الطيب‬ ‫أبو‬ ‫هو‬‫الكندي‬, ‫العباسي‬ ‫العصر‬ ‫شعراء‬ ‫من‬,‫عام‬ ...
.1‫صامتة‬ ‫قراءة‬ ‫القصيدة‬ ‫اقرأ‬,‫و‬ ،‫المعنى‬ ‫في‬ ً‫ا‬‫مدقق‬‫اكتب‬ ‫ال‬ ‫النص‬ ‫أبيات‬ ‫من‬ ‫مايناسبها‬ ‫مقابل‬ ‫التال...
1‫الزمانا‬ ‫ذا‬ ‫قبلنا‬ ‫الناس‬ ‫صحب‬***‫ما‬ ‫شأنه‬ ‫من‬ ‫وعناهم‬‫عنانا‬ 2‫منـ‬ ‫كلهم‬ ‫بغصة‬ ‫وتولوا‬***‫أحيانا‬ ‫بعضهم‬ ...
‫النص‬ ‫مابعد‬ ‫أنشطة‬: ‫النص‬ ‫حول‬: ‫المتنبي؟‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫وجهة‬ ‫من‬ ‫الزمان‬ ‫أمر‬ ‫من‬ ‫الناس‬ ‫يعني‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫ما‬ -‫قبلنا...
‫وحده‬ ‫الزمان‬ ‫من‬ ‫ليست‬ ‫الناس‬ ‫معاناة‬ ‫أن‬ ‫المتنبي‬ ‫يرى‬,‫ا‬ ‫الناس‬ ‫من‬ ‫بل‬‫لذين‬ ً‫ا‬‫بعض‬ ‫بعضهم‬ ‫على‬ ‫ال...
‫دقيقتين‬ ‫الحصة‬ ‫وقت‬ ‫من‬ ‫خذ‬,‫للبيت‬ ً‫ا‬‫شرح‬ ‫بلغتك‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫واكتب‬‫الثامن‬ ‫ين‬ ‫والتاسع‬,‫وزمالئك؟‬ ‫معلمك‬ ‫كتب...
.. ‫فيه‬ ‫يقول‬ ‫للمتنبي‬ ‫آخر‬ ‫بيت‬ ‫وهناك‬: ً‫ا‬‫عزيز‬ ‫عش‬,‫الب‬ ‫وخفق‬ ‫القنا‬ ‫طعن‬ ‫بين‬ ‫كريم‬ ‫وأنت‬ ‫مت‬ ‫أو‬‫نو...
‫الصحيحة‬ ‫اإلجابة‬ ‫أختر‬‫لكل‬‫يأتي‬ ‫مما‬,‫تحتها‬ ‫ضح‬ ‫ثم‬‫خطأ‬ ‫أ‬-‫ضدها‬ ‫نتعادى‬( :‫نتحاور‬-‫نتآلف‬-‫نتصافح‬-‫نتشاجر...
‫إنشائك‬ ‫من‬ ‫جمل‬ ‫في‬ ‫التالية‬ ‫الكلمات‬ ‫استخدم‬: ‫تكدر‬:‫والت‬ ‫هللا‬ ‫بمشيئة‬ ‫صافية‬ ‫نفسي‬‫كدرها‬ ‫الدنيا‬ ‫شوائب...
ً‫ا‬‫محاكي‬ ‫إنشائك‬ ‫من‬ ‫جملتين‬ ‫أكتب‬‫المتنبي‬ ‫قول‬: ‫لياليـ‬ ‫الصنيع‬ ‫تحسن‬ ‫ربما‬***‫اإلحسانا‬ ‫تكدر‬ ‫ولكن‬ ‫ـه‬ ...
‫الطالب‬‫عمل‬:‫الشحي‬‫لقيوس‬ ‫اشد‬‫ر‬ ‫اع‬‫ز‬‫ه‬. ‫الصف‬:‫التاسع‬/1
  1. 1. ‫والزما‬ ‫الناس‬‫ن‬
  2. 2. ‫األدبي‬‫العنصر‬ ‫النص‬ ‫فكرة‬ ‫تحديد‬: ‫متسامية‬ ‫رؤية‬ ‫الشاعر‬ ‫لدى‬ ‫تجسدت‬,‫الث‬ ‫على‬ ‫تساعدة‬‫بات‬ ‫وانكساراتها‬ ‫الحياة‬ ‫متاعب‬ ‫أمام‬,‫التعايش‬ ‫وضرورة‬ ‫بل‬‫مع‬ ‫المتناقضات‬ ‫من‬ ‫فيه‬ ‫بما‬ ‫الخارجي‬ ‫العالم‬,‫ليرف‬ ‫وإنه‬‫ض‬ ‫ا‬ ‫طعنات‬ ‫من‬ ‫به‬ ‫يتربص‬ ‫ما‬ ‫لكل‬ ‫والرضوخ‬ ‫االستسالم‬‫لناس‬ ‫والزمان‬,‫العربي‬ ‫ومبادئه‬ ‫إبائه‬ ‫من‬ ‫نهل‬ ‫ألنه‬ ‫إال‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫وما‬‫ة‬ ‫جذورها‬ ‫ترسخت‬ ‫التي‬,‫ع‬ ‫الدفاع‬ ‫ضرورات‬ ‫من‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫بما‬‫ن‬ ‫الكريمة‬ ‫الحياة‬,‫الطموحة‬ ‫والنفس‬,‫السامي‬ ‫والشرف‬.
  3. 3. ‫والمفردات‬ ‫المعجم‬ ‫المفردات‬ ‫تطوير‬: ‫األفعال‬ ‫عناهم‬(‫عنا‬: )‫أتعبهم‬,‫أشقاهم‬,‫أهمهم‬. ‫تتفانى‬(‫تفانى‬: )‫تموت‬,‫وتهلك‬. ‫تكدر‬(‫كدر‬: )‫عيشه‬ ‫كدر‬:‫غمه‬,‫معيشته‬ ‫ونغص‬.
  4. 4. .. ‫األسماء‬ ‫غصة‬:‫الزمان‬ ‫مرارات‬ ‫من‬ ‫اإلنسان‬ ‫يتجرعه‬ ‫ما‬. ‫الدهر‬ ‫ريب‬:‫مصائبه‬. ‫القناة‬:‫الرمح‬. ‫الصنيع‬:‫الحسن‬ ‫الفعل‬. ‫السنان‬:‫الرمح‬ ‫سنان‬:‫رأسه‬ ‫في‬ ‫التي‬ ‫حديدته‬. ‫المنايا‬:‫منية‬ ‫جمع‬,‫الموت‬ ‫وهي‬.
  5. 5. .. ‫الصفات‬ ‫كالحات‬:‫عابسات‬.
  6. 6. ‫الشاعر‬ ‫حول‬: ‫المتنبي‬,‫الكوفي‬ ‫الحسين‬ ‫بن‬ ‫احمد‬ ‫الطيب‬ ‫أبو‬ ‫هو‬‫الكندي‬, ‫العباسي‬ ‫العصر‬ ‫شعراء‬ ‫من‬,‫عام‬ ‫ولد‬(303‫هـ‬/915‫م‬), ‫وبمواهبه‬ ‫بنفسه‬ ‫معتز‬ ‫وفارس‬ ‫شاعر‬ ‫وهو‬,‫اتس‬ ‫وقد‬‫ع‬ ‫الشعرية‬ ‫األغراض‬ ‫ألكثر‬ ‫شعره‬,‫الم‬ ‫من‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫ولكنه‬‫دح‬ ‫والحكمة‬ ‫والوصف‬,.....‫قيل‬ ‫وقد‬:‫الدنيا‬ ‫مأل‬ ‫إنه‬,‫وشغ‬‫ل‬ ‫الناس‬.
  7. 7. .1‫صامتة‬ ‫قراءة‬ ‫القصيدة‬ ‫اقرأ‬,‫و‬ ،‫المعنى‬ ‫في‬ ً‫ا‬‫مدقق‬‫اكتب‬ ‫ال‬ ‫النص‬ ‫أبيات‬ ‫من‬ ‫مايناسبها‬ ‫مقابل‬ ‫التالية‬ ‫األفكار‬‫شعري‬: *‫االنسان‬ ‫معاناة‬,‫وصر‬‫ا‬‫تقلباته‬ ‫في‬ ‫الزمن‬ ‫مع‬ ‫عه‬. (‫من‬ ‫األبيات‬1-4) *‫أجلها‬ ‫من‬ ‫الصراع‬ ‫تستحق‬ ‫ال‬ ‫الحياة‬,‫بشرف‬ ‫يعيشها‬ ‫والكريم‬ ‫وكرامة‬. (‫لسادس‬ ‫البيت‬) *‫الحياة‬ ‫ألدوات‬ ‫اإلنسان‬ ‫استثمار‬ ‫سوء‬.(‫الخامس‬ ‫البيت‬) *ً‫ال‬‫سه‬ ‫يجعله‬ ‫المعاناة‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫الشيء‬ ‫على‬ ‫حصولنا‬.(‫ال‬ ‫البيت‬‫عاشر‬) *‫بشجاعة‬ ‫الحياة‬ ‫يعيش‬ ‫أن‬ ‫اإلنسان‬ ‫على‬.(‫التاسع‬ ‫البيت‬)
  8. 8. 1‫الزمانا‬ ‫ذا‬ ‫قبلنا‬ ‫الناس‬ ‫صحب‬***‫ما‬ ‫شأنه‬ ‫من‬ ‫وعناهم‬‫عنانا‬ 2‫منـ‬ ‫كلهم‬ ‫بغصة‬ ‫وتولوا‬***‫أحيانا‬ ‫بعضهم‬ ‫سر‬ ‫وإن‬ ‫ـه‬ 3‫لياليـ‬ ‫الصنيع‬ ‫تحسن‬ ‫ربما‬***‫اإلحسانا‬ ‫تكدر‬ ‫ولكن‬ ‫ـه‬ 4‫الد‬ ‫بريب‬ ‫فينا‬ ‫يرض‬ ‫لم‬ ‫وكأنا‬***‫أعانا‬ ‫من‬ ‫أعانه‬ ‫حتى‬ ‫دهر‬ 5‫قناة‬ ‫الزمان‬ ‫أنبت‬ ‫كلما‬***‫سنانا‬ ‫القناة‬ ‫في‬ ‫المرء‬ ‫ركب‬ 6‫أن‬ ‫من‬ ‫أصغر‬ ‫النفوس‬ ‫ومراد‬***‫نتفانى‬ ‫وأن‬ ‫فيه‬ ‫نتعادى‬ 7‫المنايا‬ ‫يالقي‬ ‫الفتى‬ ‫أن‬ ‫غير‬***‫يالقي‬ ‫وال‬ ‫كالحات‬‫الهوان‬‫ا‬ 8‫لحي‬ ‫تبقى‬ ‫الحياة‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ولو‬***‫الشجعانا‬ ‫أضلنا‬ ‫لعددنا‬ 9‫بد‬ ‫الموت‬ ‫من‬ ‫يكن‬ ‫لم‬ ‫وإذا‬***‫جبانا‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫أن‬ ‫العجز‬ ‫فمن‬ 10‫األنـ‬ ‫في‬ ‫الصعب‬ ‫من‬ ‫يكن‬ ‫لم‬ ‫ما‬ ‫كل‬***‫كانا‬ ‫هو‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫سهل‬ ‫ـفس‬
  9. 9. ‫النص‬ ‫مابعد‬ ‫أنشطة‬: ‫النص‬ ‫حول‬: ‫المتنبي؟‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫وجهة‬ ‫من‬ ‫الزمان‬ ‫أمر‬ ‫من‬ ‫الناس‬ ‫يعني‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫ما‬ -‫قبلنا‬ ‫كانوا‬ ‫ممن‬ ‫غيرنا‬ ‫أتعب‬ ‫فقد‬ ‫أتعبنا‬ ‫قد‬ ‫كان‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫الزمان‬ ‫إن‬,‫ا‬ ‫وإن‬‫ال‬ ‫إلنسان‬ ‫دائم‬ ‫نعيم‬ ‫في‬ ‫وال‬ ‫دائم‬ ‫شقاء‬ ‫في‬ ‫يعيش‬. •‫متفائ‬ ‫أم‬ ‫متشائمة‬ ‫نظرة‬ ‫هي‬ ‫هل‬ ‫للزمان؟‬ ‫المتنبي‬ ‫نظرة‬ ‫تصنف‬ ‫كيف‬‫لة؟‬ ‫إجابتك؟‬ ‫يؤيد‬ ‫ما‬ ‫القصيدة‬ ‫من‬ ‫استخرج‬ •-‫عادل‬ ‫فهو‬ ‫بالزمان‬ ‫متفائل‬ ‫الشاعر‬ ‫أن‬ ‫أرى‬ ‫األبيات‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬,‫وحكمه‬ ‫بعدنا‬ ‫يأتي‬ ‫والذي‬ ‫سبقنا‬ ‫ممن‬ ‫الجميع‬ ‫على‬ ‫يكون‬.
  10. 10. ‫وحده‬ ‫الزمان‬ ‫من‬ ‫ليست‬ ‫الناس‬ ‫معاناة‬ ‫أن‬ ‫المتنبي‬ ‫يرى‬,‫ا‬ ‫الناس‬ ‫من‬ ‫بل‬‫لذين‬ ً‫ا‬‫بعض‬ ‫بعضهم‬ ‫على‬ ‫الزمان‬ ‫يعينون‬,‫مايؤيد‬ ‫القصيدة‬ ‫من‬ ‫استخرج‬‫ذلك؟‬ -‫وكأنا‬‫بريب‬ ‫فينا‬ ‫يرض‬ ‫لم‬‫الدهر‬‫حتى‬‫أعانا‬ ‫من‬ ‫أعانه‬. •‫آخر‬ ‫أمر‬ ‫على‬ ً‫ا‬‫أمر‬ ‫السابع‬ ‫البيت‬ ‫في‬ ‫المتنبي‬ ‫فضل‬,‫و‬ ‫مالمفضل؟‬‫مالمفضل‬ ‫ذلك؟‬ ‫من‬ ‫أنت‬ ‫ماموقفك‬ ‫عليه؟‬ •-‫المنايا‬ ‫مالقاة‬ ‫المفضل‬,‫الهوانا‬ ‫مالقاة‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫المفضل‬,......
  11. 11. ‫دقيقتين‬ ‫الحصة‬ ‫وقت‬ ‫من‬ ‫خذ‬,‫للبيت‬ ً‫ا‬‫شرح‬ ‫بلغتك‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫واكتب‬‫الثامن‬ ‫ين‬ ‫والتاسع‬,‫وزمالئك؟‬ ‫معلمك‬ ‫كتبتعلى‬ ‫ما‬ ‫اقرأ‬ ‫ثم‬ -‫فانية‬ ‫الحياة‬,‫به‬ ‫يضحي‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫الشجاع‬ ‫العتبرنا‬ ‫خالدة‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫ولو‬,‫أح‬‫ألنه‬ ‫مق‬ ‫الخلد‬ ‫يترك‬,‫و‬ ‫تموت‬ ‫أو‬ ً‫ا‬‫عزيز‬ ‫تعيش‬ ‫أن‬ ‫وعليك‬ ، ‫محتوم‬ ‫الموت‬ ‫ولكن‬‫أنت‬ ‫كريم‬. *‫يقول‬ ‫إنجليزي‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫هناك‬:«ً‫ال‬‫سه‬ ‫يصبح‬ ‫أن‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫صعب‬ ‫شيء‬ ‫كل‬»,‫أين‬ ‫؟‬ ‫األيات‬ ‫في‬ ‫المعنى‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫تجد‬ -‫األن‬ ‫في‬ ‫الصعب‬ ‫من‬ ‫يكن‬ ‫مالم‬ ‫كل‬‫فس‬‫سهل‬‫فيهاإذا‬‫كانا‬ ‫هو‬.
  12. 12. .. ‫فيه‬ ‫يقول‬ ‫للمتنبي‬ ‫آخر‬ ‫بيت‬ ‫وهناك‬: ً‫ا‬‫عزيز‬ ‫عش‬,‫الب‬ ‫وخفق‬ ‫القنا‬ ‫طعن‬ ‫بين‬ ‫كريم‬ ‫وأنت‬ ‫مت‬ ‫أو‬‫نود‬ ‫القصيدة؟‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫في‬ ‫المعنى‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫تجد‬ ‫أين‬ ‫جبان‬ ‫تموت‬ ‫أن‬ ‫العجز‬ ‫فمن‬ ‫بد‬ ‫الموت‬ ‫من‬ ‫يكن‬ ‫لم‬ ‫وإذا‬ً‫ا‬.
  13. 13. ‫الصحيحة‬ ‫اإلجابة‬ ‫أختر‬‫لكل‬‫يأتي‬ ‫مما‬,‫تحتها‬ ‫ضح‬ ‫ثم‬‫خطأ‬ ‫أ‬-‫ضدها‬ ‫نتعادى‬( :‫نتحاور‬-‫نتآلف‬-‫نتصافح‬-‫نتشاجر‬) ‫ب‬-‫مرادفها‬ ‫أنبت‬( :‫أهلك‬–‫أعطى‬–‫أخرج‬–‫افتقد‬) ‫ت‬-‫الهوانا‬ ‫يالقي‬ ‫وال‬,‫اسلوب‬( :‫نهي‬–‫شرط‬–‫استفهام‬–‫نفي‬)
  14. 14. ‫إنشائك‬ ‫من‬ ‫جمل‬ ‫في‬ ‫التالية‬ ‫الكلمات‬ ‫استخدم‬: ‫تكدر‬:‫والت‬ ‫هللا‬ ‫بمشيئة‬ ‫صافية‬ ‫نفسي‬‫كدرها‬ ‫الدنيا‬ ‫شوائب‬. ‫يالقي‬:‫الشر‬ ‫يالقي‬ ‫أن‬ ‫للخير‬ ‫اليمكن‬. ‫العجز‬:‫بالهوان‬ ‫ترضى‬ ‫أن‬ ‫العجز‬ ‫من‬.
  15. 15. ً‫ا‬‫محاكي‬ ‫إنشائك‬ ‫من‬ ‫جملتين‬ ‫أكتب‬‫المتنبي‬ ‫قول‬: ‫لياليـ‬ ‫الصنيع‬ ‫تحسن‬ ‫ربما‬***‫اإلحسانا‬ ‫تكدر‬ ‫ولكن‬ ‫ـه‬ ‫ربما‬ً‫ا‬‫كثير‬ ‫تدرس‬‫ولكن‬‫االمتحان‬ ‫في‬ ‫الحظ‬ ‫يحالفك‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ربما‬ً‫ا‬‫خير‬ ‫الكافر‬ ‫يفعل‬‫ولكن‬‫القيامة‬ ‫يوم‬ ‫سراب‬ ‫أعماله‬. •‫ز‬ ‫على‬ ‫للزمان‬ ‫الناس‬ ‫إعانة‬ ‫وصف‬ ‫في‬ ‫حسية‬ ‫صورة‬ ‫المتنبي‬ ‫استخدم‬‫يادة‬ ‫قوله‬ ‫في‬ ‫المصائب‬: •‫قناة‬ ‫الزمان‬ ‫أنبت‬ ‫كلما‬***‫القناة‬ ‫في‬ ‫المرء‬ ‫ركب‬‫سن‬‫انا‬ •‫وخيالك؟‬ ‫فهمك‬ ‫في‬ ‫الصورة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫أثر‬ ‫عن‬ ‫تحدث‬ •‫تن‬ ‫جميلة‬ ‫صورة‬ ‫رسم‬ ‫محسوس‬ ‫شيء‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫المتخيل‬ ‫المعنى‬ ‫تحويل‬ ‫إن‬‫بض‬ ً‫ا‬‫وضوح‬ ‫اكثر‬ ‫المعنى‬ ‫جعل‬ ‫ألنه‬ ‫والحركة‬ ‫بالحياة‬.
  16. 16. ‫الطالب‬‫عمل‬:‫الشحي‬‫لقيوس‬ ‫اشد‬‫ر‬ ‫اع‬‫ز‬‫ه‬. ‫الصف‬:‫التاسع‬/1

