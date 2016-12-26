Instrucciones trabajo de cc

INSTRUCCIONES DE TRABAJO CULTURA CIENTÍFICA Cada trabajo supone la realización de tres documentos diferenciados que deben ...
  1. 1. INSTRUCCIONES DE TRABAJO CULTURA CIENTÍFICA Cada trabajo supone la realización de tres documentos diferenciados que deben entregarse con anterioridad a la fecha límite: 1) El trabajo escrito en formato Word. 2) El archivo Power Point que se utilizará para la exposición en clase. 3) (Opcional) Un archivo en Word de una página con un breve esquema o resumen que pasaremos a los compañeros de clase para que sigan nuestra exposición. En él podrán tomar notas de todo lo que les resulte interesante y será una base importante para que nuestros compañeros estudien lo relativo a nuestro trabajo para el día del examen. 4) Maqueta o modelo explicativo 1. ¿Cómo preparar el trabajo escrito en formato Word? El trabajo escrito debe contener entre un mínimo de 7 páginas escritas en letra Arial 12 y espacio sencillo. Seguirá esta estructura: 1ª HOJA: PORTADA - Título del trabajo - Datos personales: Nombre, apellidos, curso y materia. - Fotografía o figura. 2ª HOJA: ÍNDICE - Temas, apartados o preguntas numeradas del contenido del trabajo y páginas en las que se encuentran. 3ª HOJA Y SIGUIENTES: CONTENIDO DEL TRABAJO - De este documentos se valora mucho el fondo científico y la capacidad de transcribir y personalizar los contenidos obtenidos de las diversas fuentes de información. - Los contenidos del trabajo deben estar bien distribuidos en apartados y subapartados y con un orden que tenga un sentido claro. - Respecto al formato: Recordad que todo el trabajo debe estar escrito con el mismo tipo de letra; El interlineado debe ser igual en todo el trabajo; Las páginas deben estar numeradas; Los márgenes serán iguales en todas las páginas y ajustados a ambos lados; Los títulos y subtítulos estarán destacados (subrayados, negrita, mayúsculas, colores…) y numerados igual que en el índice. Es recomendable que el trabajo incluya imágenes, esquemas, gráficos, etc. - Cuidad que el contenido del trabajo no sea un “corta y pega” de Internet. Debéis utilizar varias fuentes para evitar poner barbaridades (puede que no sepáis mucho de un tema, pero si tres fuentes dicen una cosas y una cuarta dice lo contrario, lo mínimo es poner en duda lo dicho). Recordad preguntarme ante cualquier duda. Poned mucha atención al lenguaje que utilizáis (vocablos en español de fuera de España o referencias exclusivas a un país que no sea el nuestro denotan un clarísimo “corta y pega” que anula la calidad del trabajo). - Una gran tentación suele ser distribuiros el trabajo por apartados. La idea no es mala, pero recordad que debéis quedar al menos un día para poner todo en común porque si
  2. 2. no lo hacéis seguramente haya muchas repeticiones de contenidos entre apartados que hagan que el trabajo pierda calidad. Es bueno que en algunos apartados hagáis referencia a los anteriores para dejar claro que la obra en conjunto es vuestra, y no se trata sólo de unir pequeños retales de diferentes fuentes. - Si algo de lo que vais a incluir no lo comprendéis buscad información sobre ello en internet, enciclopedias o preguntadme a mí, que para eso estoy. No pongáis cosas que no entendáis pues serán el objeto de dudas de vuestros compañeros en la exposición y pueden haceros pasar un mal trago. - Por último, respecto a las formas verbales que empleáis en el trabajo, recordad que el trabajo debe estar escrito en forma impersonal. Es decir, que no encontraremos frases como “opino que esto es así” (que da a entender que no es un trabajo del grupo) ni siquiera “hemos llegado a la conclusión de que …” sino más bien “se considera que…” “se ha llegado a la conclusión de que…” “se puede constatar que…”. ÚLTIMA HOJA: BIBLIOGRAFÍA - Escribir las enciclopedias, diccionarios, páginas Web… donde se ha encontrado la información. - Incluir estos datos para la bibliografía de libros: (Autor; año; Nombre del libro; Editorial) - Ejemplo: T. Audesirk y col. (2003) Biología: La vida en la Tierra, Pearson Educación - Ejemplo de página Web: - http://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ser_vivo Es conveniente que organicéis la bibliografía de formas que quede claro para qué puntos usasteis cada fuente. Sería suficiente si en las páginas web, aparte de la dirección, incluís un breve resumen de qué tipo de página es o cómo trata los contenidos (Artículo de prensa, blog, página de opinión, enciclopedia libre, página de ONG, de un determinado ministerio, de una empresa privada…) 2. ¿Cómo preparar el documento en Power Point? La primera diapositiva debe incluir un título claro del trabajo y el nombre de los expositores. En el resto de diapositivas del documento Power Point debéis incluir los contenidos más importantes del trabajo, los más atractivos para la clase, los que más os han gustado o los que creáis que pueden gustar. Resalto lo de los contenidos más importantes del trabajo porque se ha dado el caso de grupos en los que uno se pide el documento Word y otro el power point y al final no tienen mucho que ver uno con otro. IMPORTANTE: El Power Point sirve para exponer a mis compañeros las cosas tan interesantes que he incluido en mi trabajo Word. Además de breves ítems o frases cortas, las diapositivas pueden incluir datos numéricos, tablas, gráficos, alguna imagen... que ayudarán a seguir la exposición. Es importante que recordéis lo de las frases cortas, pues ayudan a que el público no se distraiga en nuestra exposición (si vemos mucho texto tendemos a no leer nada) y además permiten que la letra sea más grande y se comprenda mejor. Así, nunca encontraremos una diapositiva con un texto como el siguiente:  La introducción de la TDT en España se llevó a cabo de manera progresiva entre los años 2008 y 2011. Siempre dará mucho más juego si en una diapositiva titulada “TDT en España” y con alguna imagen ponemos un texto breve que diga:  Introducción: 2008 – 2011.
  3. 3. Así puedo meter en una diapositiva tres o cuatro puntos como estos con una letra suficientemente grande (recuerda que para ser legible debe superar el tamaño 26) y alguna imagen que la haga más agradable a la vista. La función de las imágenes no es sólo la de alegrar la presentación. Se supone que de cada una podéis comentar algo que enriquezca vuestra exposición. Otro de los beneficios de poner sólo breves puntos en la exposición es que todo lo que digáis será más novedoso para vuestro público. Tened en cuenta que si el que escucha la exposición puede leer lo que decís literalmente en la pantalla, entonces dejará automáticamente de escucharos para leer directamente el texto. Lo suyo es que la diapositiva sea un apoyo para no tener que estudiarme todo de memoria, pero no una chuleta que leo tal cual sin saber de lo que hablo. La animación que deis a las diapositivas también es importante. Si vais a deteneros hablando un poco de cada uno de los puntos que aparezcan en cada diapositiva es mejor que hagáis que no todos aparezcan de una vez, sino que vayan saliendo poco a poco, de modo que el público, aunque se despiste un momento, sepa rápidamente por dónde vais y le de menos pereza volver a engancharse. Esto también os ayuda a vosotros mismos a no perderos. A menudo os sentís tentados de probar todo tipo de animaciones que ofrece el programa. Personalmente, la experiencia me hace optar en un 90% por un simple “aparecer”, que cumple su función de separar apartados y no distrae en exceso, pero eso también va en cuestión de gustos. Sobre todo no olvidéis que no se trata de una exposición de fuegos artificiales sino de hacer que vuestros compañeros comprendan vuestro trabajo sin mucho esfuerzo. 3. ¿Cómo preparar la exposición? Lo más importante a la hora de enfrentarse a la exposición es recordar que no estamos delante de ese público para que nos ejecute, ni siquiera para que juzgue nuestro trabajo, sino que sólo pretendemos echarles una mano para que comprendan bien en 10 minutitos lo que a nosotros nos ha llevado una semana comprender en profundidad. Es decir, que estamos para ayudarles, no para ser aniquilados por ellos, así que no debemos temerles. Si lo que pretendo es explicar de qué iba mi trabajo, no podré hacer una buena exposición del tema si no comprendo de qué estoy hablando. Así, lo más importante para preparar bien la exposición es haber trabajado bien los documentos anteriores. Para la exposición, debéis resumir el tema a estudiar, eligiendo aquello que creáis más relevante. En una exposición oral no se deben transmitir muchos mensajes sino que hay que centrarse en unas pocas ideas principales e incidir sobre ellas. Recordad que vosotros sois los únicos que sabéis cuáles son estas ideas principales y debéis recalcarlas bien para que al final todos lo sepamos. La parte que te toque exponer debes estudiarla antes. De todas formas, debes intentar evitar la memorización e intentar explicar todo con tus propias palabras pero usando términos del vocabulario especifico del tema. El hecho de que tu parte te la sepas de memoria no quita que comprendas también en qué consisten las partes de los demás, pues las preguntas del final pueden ir dirigidas a cualquiera de los miembros del grupo. Puedes servirte de una hoja-guía que te vaya indicando lo que tienes que decir, como ayuda en la exposición o en caso de que te olvides algo, aunque siempre queda mucho mejor si sales sin ella. De todas formas, recuerda que las diapositivas del Power Point pueden hacer las funciones de esta pequeña chuleta de papel. Con respecto a esto, os recuerdo que las chuletas hay que usarlas con discreción, es decir, que se echa un breve vistazo a la diapositiva y se pueden leer algunas cosas, pero no se lee de cabo a rabo la diapositiva, sino que se explica lo que ésta contiene.
  4. 4. Ensaya practicando la exposición, para articular bien las palabras y para adquirir mayor confianza y relajación. Como la exposición la haréis en grupo es importante que la practiquéis al menos una vez todos juntos y así midáis los tiempos asegurando que estáis entre los 10 – 15 minutos en total. Podéis apuntaros en un guión cuándo hay que avanzar en las diapositivas mientras el otro habla, qué cosas de las que el otro habla vosotros mencionáis también… Siempre queda muy bien decir eso de “Como ya ha mencionado Fulanito y luego explicará con más profundidad Menganito…” Por supuesto, si lo que pretendo es que mis compañeros se enteren de qué va mi tema, debo exponer una voz clara y con tranquilidad, con cierta fuerza, nunca con un susurro de voz y tratando de mantener contacto visual con todos ellos y no solo con el profesor, que en este momento es uno más entre el público. Es fundamental que la exposición sea lo más amena posible, incorporando algún toque de humor (sin pasarse), ayudándote de ejemplos y anécdotas, etc. Para facilitar a vuestros compañeros el seguimiento de la exposición es importante interactuar con ellos, haciendo alguna pregunta o pidiendo alguna opinión del tema a tratar. Podéis complementar la exposición con algún vídeo, encuesta, folleto, maqueta… En ocasiones será útil la pizarra para explicar ciertas cosas, bien mientras hablo, o bien elaborando algún esquema gráfico mientras explica algo mi compañero. Espero que este guión os haya servido de ayuda para este trabajo y cualquiera de los que tengáis que hacer en un futuro. Mucho ánimo y ¡a trabajar!.

