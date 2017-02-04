Resume for Sales & Marketing with 7 Years Exp.

Seed Khan Flat No.410 Space Building, Phase 1, Block A,Mahalaxhami Nagar Indore (M.P.) Mob.: +91 98263 99614,+91 786 99 59...
  1. 1. Seed Khan Flat No.410 Space Building, Phase 1, Block A,Mahalaxhami Nagar Indore (M.P.) Mob.: +91 98263 99614,+91 786 99 59692 E-mail: shahid_shara@yahoo.co.in Summery: As an International Marketer my goal is to help the Organizations, Business People to explore the potential market and also to identify the Goods & Services desired internationally, marketing those goods & services to the particular country or the Specific region on behalf of them & assist them to Export their products. I love this work because of the difficulties and barriers involved in it. It always feels great to close a sales deal in spite of the difficulties like language differences, cultural differences, behavioral and psychological differences etc. I am an expert in finding out the potential market and tapping that market with the effective strategies because every market is different and needs different approach. Specialties: International Sales, Identifying potential markets, Negotiation, New client acquisition, Market research, Competitive analysis, Business development, Surveys etc. PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATION- •1 PGP (Marketing + HR) from Indore Indira School of Career Studies Indore (M.P.) 2009. •2 MBA (Marketing) from Sikkim Manipal University. •3 Currently working with SHAKTI PUMPS INDIA LIMITED as a Territory Manager in International Business. •4 Overseas Visits to Foreign Countries (Business Tours) . •5 More than 7 year experience in International Sales & Marketing. •6 Overseas travel experience. WORK EXPERIENCE - 1. Currently working with SHAKTI PUMPS INDIA LIMITED as an Territory Manager in International Business. • Company - SHAKTI PUMPS INDIA LIMITED • Duration - 01-04-2013 to present • Designation - Territory Manager (International Business) • CURRENT CTC -10 Lakh/Annum + 4 Lakh Variable • KEY RESPONSIBILITY AREA - Team handling and generating revenue from allotted countries. Responsible for Sales growth from African and Gulf countries. Responsible for 15% to 20% contribution in annual export business.
  2. 2. KEY LEARNING – 1 Expertise in International Sales 2 Competitive Analysis 3 Business Development 4 New client acquisition 5 Market Research 6 Identify Potential Market 7 Team Work culture 8 Team handling skills 9 Lead generation and converting leads in to sales Sales volume generation skills Team Handling: Team Guidance for generating sales. Direct meet to people for marketing of shakti pumps product and enhance business. Motivating team so that team could work with complete involvement. Preparing promotional activity for Shakti Products. Daily reporting to the H.O.D. about day-to-day work Overseas Visits (Business Tours) – Frequently Overseas Visits to existing clients as well as new prospective customers of allotted Countries to enhance the business and increase sales by performing marketing activity and provide after sale service to overseas customers. Country Visited: Turkey, UK, Yemen, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Zambia, Namibia, China, Mongolia, Libya, UAE, Sudan etc. Assistant Manager Shakti Pumps (I) Ltd. April 2012 – March 2013 KEY RESPONSIBILITY AREA – ★ To look after the Sales & Marketing Operations Gulf & African Countries. ★ Research and explore potential global market for Pumps and Motors and prepare timely report on geographical location basis. ★ To identify the value wise market potential in the assigned territory. ★ New Client Acquisition in the allotted countries and cultivating relations with them to establish a long term business relationship. ★ Co-ordination with Planning and Production to execute the Customer's Purchase Order.
  3. 3. ★ Developing market specific ATL and BTL communication. ★ Generating revenues from the existing clients. ★ Planning and executing marketing activities in overseas markets. ★ Participating in various International Exhibitions / Events & Representing Shakti Pumps. ★ Follow-up on Stock with the Importer & Distributor. ★ Designing sub-dealer network under the main distributor. ★ Pre & Post Shipment follow-up regarding quality & exploring prospects for the future order. ★ Regular visits to Turkey, Yemen, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Zambia, Namibia, China, Mongolia,Libya, UAE, Sudan etc to increase the business and to assist the distributor to maximize the sales. Executive Shakti Pumps (I) Ltd. Oct 2009 – March 2012 KEY RESPONSIBILITY AREA – ★ To look after the Sales & Marketing Operations Gulf & African Countries. ★ Research and explore potential global market for Pumps and Motors and prepare timely report on geographical location basis. ★ To identify the value wise market potential in the assigned territory. ★ New Client Acquisition in the allotted countries and cultivating relations with them to establish a long term business relationship. ★ Co-ordination with Planning and Production to execute the Customer's Purchase Order. CERTIFICATIONS - 1 MS-Dos 2 User friendly Software :- MS-Office 3 Operating System Known :- Windows 98/2000/2003/2007/XP 4 Protocol :- Internet 5 NCFM (National stock exchange Certification in Financial Management) Beginners Module, Nov. 2008. PERSONAL PROFILE – 1 Name :- Saeed Khan 2 Father’s Name :- Siraj Khan 3 D-O-B :- 05th March 4 Permanent Address :- Flat No.410 Space Building, Phase 1, Block A,Mahalaxhami Nagar Indore (M.P.) 4 Passport No. :- Z 3165802 DATE Saeed KHAN

