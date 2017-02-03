Rohit Yadav Resume 1

ROHIT YADAV Jeddah, KSA H: 00919509187845 | O: 00966 572382368 | rohit22apr@gmail.com Summary A dynamic & result oriented ...
  1. 1. ROHIT YADAV Jeddah, KSA H: 00919509187845 | O: 00966 572382368 | rohit22apr@gmail.com Summary A dynamic & result oriented professional with nearly 7 years of experience in : Production Management Maintenance Planning Material Management Quality Control ISO Documentation Area of Expertise Safety management Set the example of wearing PPE when in production shop floor. Conduct regular internal audit for safety and housekeeping to identify the unsafe and unhealthy condition. A proactive ethic towards health and safety is coached in all employees. Incident investigation is done to prevent re-occurrence. Safety practices are being followed LOTO and PTW. Quality Assurance Ensuring adherence to quality standards. Identifying areas of quality failures and taking steps to rectify the system & initiate company wide preventive and corrective actions to avoid the re-occurrences. Practicing quality standards with key emphasis on improving quality and improvement opportunities. Production, Planning and Control Overseeing production related tasks including planning, control and trouble shooting. Setting up production targets and achieve the same within time and cost parameters. Developing new process concepts for production optimization, yield improvement and developing guidelines for sequencing of manufacturing activities on the shop floor. Minimizing performance bottlenecks for achieving high productivity with minimum consumptionof material & machine and monitoring expenses. Vendor Management Identifying suppliers for purchases of direct bill of materials & equipment spares. Assisting the vendors in improving their quality based on the production feedback & criterions such as quality improvement rate, timely delivery, etc. Man Management Managing both organized & represented workmen. Leading/ motivating teams ensuring their career development and positive contribution to the company. Organizing training of various personnel's, thereby ensuring optimum performance. Maintenance Management through TPM Implementing modern maintenance methods to ensure higher availability of equipment at lower costs. Planning and implementing preventive and diagnostic maintenance schedules of various machinery and instruments to increase machine up time and equipment reliability. .
  2. 2. Experience Maintenance Planner Nov 2015 to Current Saudi Industrial Beverages Co. , PepsiCo. － Jeddah, KSA Improving work force productivity and quality by anticipating and eliminating potential delays through planning, scheduling, and coordination of maintenance resources, parts, materials, and equipment access. Maintaining equipment capability : Quickly returning equipment to design capability through using planned maintenance most effectively. Maximizing equipment availability through most effectively using planned maintenance. Reliability: To keep the operating equipment in good condition to deliver full design duty. Maximizing operating profit through using planned maintenance where it is more effective than alternatives. Data analysis in CMMS to improve the service delivery. Planning and scheduling for shutdowns (major and minor). Reporting: Weekly presentation for preventive maintenance compliance, MTTR and MTBF, ongoing project progress update. Keeps the maintenance manager informed of abnormal or critical situations and seeks advice. Identifies recommendations and or areas for improvements. Conducting the bi-monthly audits on all sections (Electrical, Mechanical, HVAC, Utilities & CO2, Building Maintenance and Store) to ensure that maintenance plan systems has been fully implemented and complies with PI-M&W, and AIB requirements. Maintain proper documentation as required for AIBI and ISO systems. Implement equipment improvement projects to upkeep the capabilities and reliabilities of equipment, using DMAIC/ Continuous Improvement. Assistant Manager-Packaging Jan 2014 to Oct 2015 SABMiller India － Aurangabad, Maharastra Heading a pet packaging line consisting of 4 JEs and 4 Associates. Weekly packaging planning in line with packaging plan of planning HUB. Analyze performance data daily, to determine opportunities for improvement. Support in developing and implementing the plans for cost control & reduction of wastages in shifts. Encourage proactive participation in the daily packaging, multidisciplinary meeting to determine opportunities for improvement, ensureformal action plans are an output of each meeting. Ensure junior executives and associates are trained on the use of the SABM standard packaging process control document, and that these documents are completed by shift, and that records are maintained. Take action to eliminate unsafe or unhealthy conditions and items of non-compliance. Quarterly loss and waste analysis and project selection for improvement basis on L&W. Presenting monthly department performance KPI review. Production Executive Jul 2012 to Jan 2014 Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd. － Ahmedabad, Gujarat Production plan execution, Manpower management and shift scheduling. Equipment maintenance and ensuring equipment condition.
  3. 3. Accomplishments Interests Languages Maintained RM/PM yields & Consumption of consumables. Implemented TPM phase-1 activities i.e BEC, CLTI on daily routine level for desired SLE. Ensured planning & implementation of corrective action & preventive actions for the gaps in the targets. Provided direction and support to the Operators to achieve the desired results. Worked on SAP based software known as COLA Ensured product quality and initiating timely corrective and preventive actions Implementation of operational SOPs and maintaining the records. Ensured all process control parameters within the specified limits and initiating corrections / corrective actions for the deviations. Ensured GMP,GHK requirements are met. Ensured PPE usages by all the persons working in line as & where required. Sep 2010 to Jul 2012 － Gandhidham, Gujarat Managing Production Operations & Maintenance. Drove team to create maintenance tasks for each equipments of plants at PepsiCo. Created maintenance plan matrix for production lines, process areas, utilities at PepsiCo. Reviewed and modified several forms and templates for implementation and sustainability department which are now part of the system at PepsiCo. Certified FSMS Internal auditor at SAB Miller India. Handled additional responsibility of department safety representative and achieved zero injury at SAB Miller. Team rewarded and appraised for best performance on pet line beer production at SAB Miller. Internal auditor in TPM for Autonomous maintenance pillar at Coca-Cola. Delivered the ever highest SLE of 90% in PET line in the Country, achieved through TPM (by focusing on the leading indicators) at Coca-Cola. Institute Of Technology and Management (UPTU) B.Tech, Mechanical Engineering, 2006 - 2010 Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jagdishpur Intermediate, 2005 - 2006 Delhi Public School , Jagdishpur High School, 2003 - 2004 Fluent reading/writing Hindi. Fluent reading/writing English. Place of Birth: Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, India Date of Birth: 22nd of April, 1989 Present Resident in Jeddah, KSA Sex: Male Status: Engaged Production Engineer Motherson Advanced Tooling Solutions Ltd. Education and Training Travelling, Net Surfing, Reading Personal Information

