a.december 2nd

9 | P a g e These things alone would be enough to give many long-suffering business people a real ‘lift’ – enough so, to s...
10 | P a g e This is obviously not a buy/hold stock – it’s a DEEP CYCLICAL and we must be constantly aware of that. Since ...
11 | P a g e the cement business will get a big boost if homebuilding startsto recover and I think it will. Starting in 20...
12 | P a g e up to $105 but why wait? It’s buyable right here around the $95-100 area. I would also note that when EXP doe...
13 | P a g e Donald Federmanis a very successfulperson - he was born into a family of wealth who originally ownedESLT as a...
14 | P a g e CYBER-SECURITYIS A HUGE OPPORTUNITYFOR ESLT AND THEY ARE MOVING TOWARD THAT, “BIG-TIME”….. http://www.reuters...
15 | P a g e return/potential (FACT – Tobacco,Defense, Boozeare some of the best- performing groups over LONG PERIODS ofti...
16 | P a g e …think about that last part – “PHYSICAL & VIRTUAL BATTLESPACE”… some heavy-duty words. Warfare is evolving (w...
17 | P a g e Elbit Systems deliverscomprehensivecyber-defense solutionsdesigned to protect government, militaryand critica...
18 | P a g e I would love to read a report on ESLT done by someone that really knows their stuff in this area – and I am s...
19 | P a g e “ Patents Trademarks and Trade Secrets - We own hundreds of living patent families including patents and appl...
20 | P a g e about 13 times earnings and 1.6 times book. They passed the 2008 debacle/stress test with FLYING COLORS - ver...
21 | P a g e Model Portfolio Changes / Thoughts / Suggestions Stock Buys – we are adding two new stocks this month – Eagle...
22 | P a g e Income Stocks For/Yield & Modest To Decent Growth Name Trade Date Price 12/1/16 Yield Suggestion Altria (MO) ...
23 | P a g e Tiny – less than $1 Billion Market Cap Name Trade Date Price 12/1/16 Suggestion Auburn Bank (AUBN)* 02/02/16 ...
24 | P a g e Small Cap $1 Billion to $4 Billion Name Trade Date Price 12/1/16 Suggestion AAON Inc. (AAON)* 03/04/13 $ 11 $...
25 | P a g e Mid-Cap $4B to $10B Name Trade Date Price 12/1/16 Suggestion Alleghany Corp. (Y)* 06/01/14 $425 $522 too late...
26 | P a g e Big Cap / Blue-Chip Stocks over $10 Billion Name Trade Date Price 12/1/16 Suggestion Agrium (AGU) 07/01/16 $9...
27 | P a g e Final Page – It’s pretty amazing how much the world can change in just 1 month – 30 days ago we had no idea o...
28 | P a g e
  1. 1. 1 | P a g e POSITIVEPATTERNS “In each case - Fundamental or Technical – we are searching for Positive Patterns” Serving Investor’s Since 1992 With Good Stock Ideas Positive Patterns / Box 310 / Turners, Mo. 65765 positivepatterns@gmail.com / 417-887-4486 / Bob Howard/ Proprietor December 2nd, 2016 / Issue #297 The move out of Defensive stocksand bonds started in August - three months before “TRUMP”. The market, collectively, issmarter than anyone of us and investors started ($$$)migrating out of PM, WPC, HCN, MKC, & NSRGY. And where did the money go? Here - SEB + 800 lastmonth; FCNCA+ 75; MKL + 50;Y + 50; TPL+ 40; GS +50;CI + 17 – WOW! And a whole bunch of our stocks were up 12-20%last month - GSBC, HWKN, SFST,SMBC, AAON, BCPC, ESLT, JWA, MEOH, MSA, SSB, FAST, JEC, WSO, AGU, CME, CE, RTN, STI, & UNP. These stocksare showing EXCITING patterns, making new highs, and we are pleased. This rally has surprised me too – it came so F-A-S-T. That’s the way “GOODRALLIES” occur– they happen so fast they catch many flat-footed (i.e. cash/heavy!). The cash-heavy are on the outside looking in and hoping for a pullback that maynot come. This market is climbing the proverbial wall of worry with Wide-Spread Skepticism – ain’t that beautiful? It’s about time to put the buy tickets away too, as this is not a good time to start a new stockPortfolio. I would also add this is likely a rally that does NOT lift all boats – so GROUPselection is very important. In the coming months we may have some new ideas for you – watchthe new highs list, always! Take the timeto know the new highs listinside and out. Index / December 2nd , 2016 #297 Valmont (VMI) & Eagle Materials (EXP)…………………… 2-12 Elbit Systems (ESLT) & Southern Missouri Bank (SMBC)…... 12-20 ModelPortfolio / Thoughts / Comments……………………. 21-26 Final Page…………………………………………………………. 27
  2. 2. 2 | P a g e Valmont Industries (VMT) – this is a PURE INFRASTRUCTUREPLAY. It’s a deep cyclicaland I think the next 5-7 years could be a very profitable time to own this ‘A+’ quality company – right now it’s timely. VMI makes, manufactures, and sells all sorts of fabricatedmetal, aluminum and steelproducts for Infrastructure. VMI separates theirbusiness into five segments. During this down-time in the cycle, when business has been so-so at best, VMI took this time to restructure the company and streamline some divisions, and right now they are tanned, restedand ready for the up-cycle that is on the way - in fact, may be right at our doorstep. VMI is in good financial shape and even with business slow, VMI has managed impressive earnings – the market cap is around $3Billion+, they have debt of about $800 Million and cash is somewhere around $350-400 Million. VMI has strong free cash flow and an “A” rated balance sheet. VMI is well-prepared for the coming up-turn that we believe will begin in 2017 and accelerate into 2018. Here is the breakdownof the five different Divisions afterthe recent restructuring… EngineeredSupport – composite structures for lighting, traffic and roadway structures, and in recentyears, a lot of things that are involved in the wireless communication business where (at some point) INFRASTRUCTURE is needed! This division also makes steeland aluminum composite poles, towers, and other commercialstructures. Energy & Mining – makes mining stuff that is mostly “GRINDING MEDIA” as they call it …here is a further explanation just what this is… http://www.valmont.com/valmont/products/mining-and-metallurgy/grinding- media Utility Support Structures – manufactures steeland concrete poles, etc., for transmissionof electricity, substations, and all parts of the distribution systems required for operating Utilities.
  3. 3. 3 | P a g e Coatings – this important part of the process involves hot-dipped galvanizing, anodizing, powder coating and e-coating to help the producthave a longer, safer life-span. Irrigation – here VMI manufactures agricultural irrigation equipment and also operates in the after-market/business ofselling parts and services for those that use VMI/irrigation products. To a lesserextent, this division distributes industrial fasteners. VMI has a customer baseall across the spectrum – Contractors, Utility and Telephone companies, Wireless companies, Manufacturers of commercial lighting fixtures, State and Federal Government Agencies, Large farming operations, all the way down to general manufacturing sectors. The bottomline is that VMI is a DEEP cyclical, and a better economy would definitely help all of these divisions, very much so. Like I said = PURE INFRASTRUCTUREPLAY. This all ‘screams’infrastructure and even the dimmest bulb around can see “AMERICA-NEEDS-A-FIX”….sewers,roads, pipelines, bridges – etc. American is cracking, peeling, pot-holing, crumbling, creaking,looking tired & we all know it, right? When we sayAmerican infrastructure needs a ‘fix’ there are few parts of the country that don’t match that. And the politicians (BOTH SIDES)have diddled around with HIGHWAYS FUNDS & used money here, and used money there and absconded witha lot of doughthat SHOULDhavegone for infrastructure. The MAYOR of XYZ can always put off the sewerup-grade;nobody sees that – let the NEXT GUY worry about it - same with pipelines & bridges too. It has reachedthe point where the problem canno longerbe ignored. VMI is capable of earning much more - their earnings than in recentyears, where the economyhas been morose. ***Freecashflow is impressive and if we get some big earnings gains in the next few years, like I am expecting, it could get very impressive. In the absence ofan acquisition, which is always a possibility – VMI is going to be generating a ton of FREE CASH FLOW. ***VMI has been buying back stockin recent years – in 2013 the amount was about 26 million shares outstanding and by the end of this year it should be around 23 million shares - and if earnings explode here in 2018 as I expect, VMI seems likely to expand their stockbuy-back even more.
  4. 4. 4 | P a g e ***VMIhas takendefinitive steps to improve efficiency. The net profit margin next yearshould exceed6%, the best year was above 8%, and if we get the type of boostI expect in earnings, we could see net profit margins grow to 10% and that would mean impressive earnings gains. In recentyears cash flow was as high as $13.27 a share (2013 onearnings of $10.35)and that should be beat, I believe, in 2018 as the infrastructure build-out gains steam. I would look for at least five good years and quite possibly more, it sure has been a long down-time for infrastructure. The breakdown of revenues looks something like this (they do vary, this is just to give you an idea) – they vary year to year because it’s an UP AND DOWN business (cyclical) and right now energy and coatings is very soft and the others would be classified as less than good). Engineering/Support…….. 30%- biggestsector, cycle should be turning Utility SupportStructures…. 20% - cycle should pick-up ahead Irrigation…………………. 20%- nice margins, greatfuture Energy & Mining…………. 16% - terrible business, nowhere to go but up Coatings……………………14%- anotherslow business right now Product Sales………………90%ofrevenues Service/Business…………...10% of revenues Look, this business (infrastructure) has been fairly-well dead for all of the last 10 years. Other than ‘faux’ fixes to our economy – Green “JOBS” (what a joke), “Shovel Ready Jobs”, another joke made up by economists and lefties who never had a blister on their hands in their entire life. Shovel ready jobs is some myth made up in a term paper, written by some Princeton scholar that now works at a think tank. (That stuff looks good as theory, but not much else). The joke has been on the American middle-class for too long now and it shows - there has been no realattempt to get the economy going in Washington. A goodInfrastructure bill would have helped but our Presidenthad other things to do like give Iran $4 Billion so they can expand terrorism, make nice with Castro that was never returned in kind, and do the Neville Chamberlin when it comes to the Mideastand Terrorism. So our Presidenthad no time for an INFRASTRUCTUREbill – Obama was not the ‘negotiating’type. They thought low rates would do it (againan idea by theorists/economists who never held a REALJOB or ever ran a business or signedthe bottom of a paycheck made out to other employees). Yellen and Bernanke both professed
  5. 5. 5 | P a g e to be stumped as to why LOW RATES did not spur the economy, which reveals that they, too, have no idea how to get the economy going – cutting back on regulations, taxes, & rules - seems to never occurto these guys, because they never got “OUTHERE” and asked anybusiness-person. Obamanomics has been absolutely GREAT for the ‘richies’ and those with access to credit – LIFE IS GOOD- but for THE OTHER 80% OF AMERICA, OBAMA DID NOTHING. I bet 50% of the people in America right now would say that the last 10-15 years have been rough ones with little progress. In fact many have been going backwards in the middle class (15-20%?) and many others feel like the hamster on the wheel - running in place, getting that check and then seeing it disappear in an instant. No savings, no vacations, no new cars, no college fund - just grinding it out and existing paycheck to paycheck. And job security? Much less for most than it was 20 - 30 years ago, and 30 years ago almostEVERYONE paid for your insurance….and now – FEW EMPLOYERS DO. You would think that Obama could have workeda compromise with the Republicans on an INFRASTRUCTUREBILL. His lack of negotiating skills and his reluctance to come down out his Ivory tower(pure arrogance) - has costus – a dreary, maudlin economy, more rules and restrictions and awful deals overseas (TPP, IRAN, LIBYA, SYRIA, IRAQ, and too many to list here without writing a book). Yellen, Bernanke et al have all been befuddled by the reality that low rates have done little (if nothing) for the economy – they are CLUELESS. It would be funny if it were not so sad, because we are the recipients of their TEXTBOOK PLANS THAT COME FROMTHEORIES without ever looking out the window to confront LOGIC. Low rates has helped a lot of companies getthrough some rough times with low but instead of expanding, many companies have opted for buying back stock and sitting on their thumbs in the current political environment while Obama mocks capitalism. Forthose like Buffett, etc., with the “FAT WALLETS”…ithas been FAT CITY, as they can borrow money cheaply and up their asset-buying and expanding, but not BUILDING and Buffett does not create jobs. ACQUIRING EXISTING BUSINESSES and stock buybacks don’t equal jobs, either. Yep, one thing Obama will be remembered for is taking a lot of people from being nicely rich – to being obscenely rich (and how much ‘per-speech’will our anti-capitalist President collect in the next 3 years – anyone?). Obama talked about HOPE but that was only for those on Martha’s
  6. 6. 6 | P a g e Vineyard, Malibu, Palm Beach, SanRafael, & Bloomfield Hills etc. What we got was a MOROSE ECONOMYthat has been stuck in 2nd gearfor the entire time Obama has been President. The USA Government, by fiat, is now known in the business community as unfriendly, intimidating, demanding, punitive, and rule crazy and that’s not a great environment for growth. And it all has been encouragedwith a wink and a knowing nod from our President. He is rather proud of that – (if you didn’tsee that eight years ago or four years ago – surely you see it now, whatwiththat 2% GDPhistory, don’t you? Or do you need to be muggedagain?). And that’s why there are so many unhappy people in the middle class these days, and poor people are just as pooras they have ever been. That’s why TRUMPWON – wide spread unhappiness – not at the top- end, heck, they did wellwith Obama. What made/TRUMPwin are the people that SUFFERED during Obamanomics. Forthose that like to mock Trump, the factis – looking back, his plan of attack wasGENIUS (Rustbelt) and you know I am not Trump fan – but, in this case – you have to admit what we now are finding out is TRUE. TRUMPWON 4 RUSTBELT STATES THAT MADE HIM THE PRESIDENT– that was the soft underbelly of HRC’s supposedBLUE WALL and TRUMPTOOKIT AWAY – WI, MI, OH, PA. They will be writing books about it soon, afterthey getover the shock. Why do I mention all this? Because it goes back to a MAUDLIN economy, & readers know I have used the word MAUDLIN to describe our economy for eight years now (2% GDP). Hopefully in 2017 we can dispense with that Maudlin- word. Our economy needs to get its “MOJO” back- even the DEMS know that this economy has been MAUDLIN…for too long. I believe we are going to see a big boostin infrastructure spending & that should help – FAST, VMI, EXP, MSA, JEC - I believe these companies will be DIRECT beneficiariesfrom all of this….and these stocks are allstill buyable. ***OBAMA LEAVING – great news for capitalism ***TRUMP ARRIVING ….yeah, that’s a big deal for infrastructure Trump is a builder and we now have a builder as a President. And I know there are a thousand things to discuss about that, but right now I am talking as it - him (TRUMP!!) “PERTAINS”to INFRASTRUCTURE. Ithink Trump is going to be acutely aware that if he can getthis sectorrumbling, it will help him in other ways. TRUMP UNDERSTANDS INFRASTRUCTUREand he believes that turning it loose will help get things going again.
  7. 7. 7 | P a g e Hopefully by next spring we can say with CONFIDENCE that ‘we have ‘an improvingeconomy’– the great discounter (THE STOCKMARKET) is already telling us that, 6-8 months aheadof all of us, as usual. It is both sad and amusing to see all the politicians as they wait anxiously for economic data, only to be surprised when NOTHING happens - and that has been our economy for too long now – a “NOTHINGBURGER”. And of course, they continue to do the same thing over and over and are still puzzled when they get the same results!! Obama would spend one day hyping himself as the ‘jobs’ President and as soonas he got back to terra-firma in the WH, he spent the day signing anti-business bills and restricting things more and more, and adding rules on top of rules. That’s no menu for growth, & that is what Obama gave us = no growth. He also encouragedthe EPA, DOE, and other government agenciesto harass the business culture as much as they can. He told them to be as HARD AND UNBENDING AS POSSIBLE WHEN DEALING WITH THE BUSINESS COMMUNITYAND HE ALSO ADDED – if you want to be PUNITIVE – be myguest – and the resulting 2% GDPeconomyduring Obama’s turn should be no surprise. Honestly!! What did they expect!! I want to ask all the “architects”ofa 2% GDP- what did you expect? Seriously!!! And that is why INFRASTRUCTUREis so slow and dead – only a fool would wantto build somethingbig these daysand have to deal withthe CONCERTED LAYERS/of/LAWYERS/GOVT. AGENCIES, LOCALOBJECTIONS OF OJECTIONS BY SOMEANTI-BUSINESSPERSON(and there are ample amountsof these people!!). Within the EPA, you buildyour resume on shutting thingsdown, harassing hard working businesspeopleand in general, making life as miserableasyou can for any Capitalistyour eyes get sight of - and for that, you’ll go far at the EPA. It’s not the EnvironmentalProtection Agency– it’s the “Let’s harass them till wecan shut them down & fine the heck out of them” Agency. Trump can make this ‘all better’ by doing several things. ***Project a friendlier attitude toward business ***Take Obama’s rule signing pins and burn them in the fireplace ***Get some meaningful pro-business legislation passed (Continued Page9)
  We Don't Want NO Trouble – OK? Disclaimers & Other Clarifications….. COPYRIGHT/WARNING & Other-Semi Salient-Points: If you are photocopying/and/ore-mailing this newsletteron a regular and "CONTINUING BASIS" withoutour priorpermission you ARELIABLEFOR DAMAGES (besides beingguiltyof beingone cheap SOB). If you read the copyright laws regardingNEWSLETTERS you are liable "Up to$150,000 per issue for each infringement."If you are e-mailingother broker's or your clients/friend/relative etc. our newsletter on a regularbasis orsharing/it with other brokers in the office on a 'continuing-basis'without our approval/ propercompensation,that is clearly by law- ILLEGAL. This letter may NOT be PHOTO-COPYED OR RE-SENT DIGITALLY TO OTHER PARTIES WITHOUTOUR PERMISSION.
  9. 9. 9 | P a g e These things alone would be enough to give many long-suffering business people a real ‘lift’ – enough so, to see enough light to take a chance and do some expanding and building, not cringing and hiding as they have done for the last eight years. This alone – gestures, talk, jawboning, attitude – would be magnificent and work wonders. (That would get it started – weneed some MEAT ON THE HOOF TO KEEPIT GOING!). Hopefully next year we see a significant INFRASTRUCTUREbill that will help our favorites and many others. I think this all changes now with Obama leaving - and VALMONT & EAGLE MATERIALS are both timely here. Yes, they have moved up a lot already, and I think they will move up a lot more! In a very so-so/lethargic economy for growth, VMI has done an admirable job of grinding out earnings during a very tough time for them to do it. THERE IS TONS OF ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT HERE – NO DOUBT ABOUT IT. TECHNICALLY SPEAKING: VMI has a good-looking chart with lots of room for upside. The short term chart has turned positive and is showing good action. Right now VMI is about 10% below the all-time highs of $165 and when VMI busts that number, we will know the rally is “ON” forthis cyclical. OnceVMI gets above $165 there is no resistance and it’s free to make new all-time highs and set some records. But remember, it is CYCLICAL - this is not a buy/hold stock… 3-5-7 years (who knows?), just keep that in mind. VMI just joined the new highs list in Novemberso is should have a goodrun of making new highs ahead/again/andagain. I expect that to happen a lot more overthe next few years. Like I said, the next important level is $165 and once above there I expect a very profitable rally. WHAT TO DO NOW: - I would buy VMI right here, right now, in the $140- 150 area. The technicalactionlooks betterthan the fundamentals, but we also know that that is how it works;the chart picksup BEFORE the fundamentals. So I do expectto see earnings improvement from these guys by the 2nd and 3rd quarter of 2017 - by 2018 we should see a NOTICEABLE PICK-UPIN BUSINESS AT VMI. VMI is well-prepared, they have done some re-jiggering to save costs, and they are in excellentshape to participate in what is coming.
  10. 10. 10 | P a g e This is obviously not a buy/hold stock – it’s a DEEP CYCLICAL and we must be constantly aware of that. Since the last down-cycle lasted so long – we might get a very big upcycle – could be 7 years but seems like a good bet to be 5 years at minimum. I don’tthink there is much downside here- and anywhere around $140- 150 is a good place to buy VMI and I would not wait, I would suggest you buy it right now. Eagle Materials (EXP) – Cement, Cement, that’s what I’m talkin’ about here - at one time, EXP was part of the Centex Corporation, a large TX homebuilder with some other things thrown in. Since 2004, EXP has been an independent company and is traded on the NYSE – right now it has only one large shareholder and that is Ash Grove Cement (yes, THAT ASHG!)...and Cement companies have a habit of being bought out in up-cycles (and I think that is in front of us). So, my ‘guess’and it’s just that – is that this is a goodtrade for the next 3-5 years as the building cycle turns up, and I would betyou some money that they also get bought out – they seem a likelytarget. One possibility, and also a way to gain more visibility forASHG is forAsh Grove to buy them – the deal would fit, ASHG balance sheetcould afford it, and it just may be a way to park some spare cash, too (ASHG generate tons of free cashflow). The other and more likely possibility is that some foreign company buys them out, which has been the pattern in the past (look at ‘cement’ history). There are not that many legitimate value targets left in the CEMENT area that are PUBLICLY TRADED – many have been bought out in the last 20 years. It doesn’t take a genius to see that this is one of the few left for those with appetitesfor hard assets. EXP has a very nice assetbase, whichis likely to be covetedby someone in the future. It’s a marvelous business - without a lot of effort. Selling ROCKS has been and always will be a good business - and everybody knowsthat in ‘REAL’LIFE, ROCKBEATS PAPER. Paperloses its value and rocks always getmore expensive – ALWAYS. It don’t take a Stephen Hawking/type to sell rocks & make dough, believe me. EXP produces and sells cement to the usual suspects - residential, industrial and commercial - and of coursemost any infrastructure types, too - that’s the way the world works. And one can easily see that construction of new homes has lagged in the last 10 years. In the last10 years (on average), we have built only ½ the number of NEW HOMES that we did comparedto 1995 - 2005 – so we know
  11. 11. 11 | P a g e the cement business will get a big boost if homebuilding startsto recover and I think it will. Starting in 2017 and especially by 2018, things should show marked improvement in this area and that will surely help EXP. EXP operates in five separate segments – Cement, Gypsum, RecycledPaperboard, Oil& Gas Proppants, and then just plain old Concrete/Aggregates. In the Cement business (the biggest business for them, of course, and it’s VERY PROFITABLE, especially in strong markets), EXP mines limestone and is vertically integrated in the making/manufacturing and then the distribution and sale of “PORTLAND CEMENT”,and to a lesser extent, specialized/oil-well cement. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Portland_cement In Gypsum Wallboard, EXP mines the gypsum and then manufactures and sells the gypsum wallboard that you see in almost every building being built. The Recycled Paperboard business, even though separate, is tied to the Gypsum business by the fact that they sell to WALL BOARD manufactures and other industrial users. Concrete andAggregates sellsready-mix concrete fortraditional home/commercialmarkets, sale ofcrushed stone, sand and gravel, etc. The oil and gas proppants business is down right now becausethey mine and sell sand that is used in hydraulic fracking. But their TX location should help because right now the PERMIAN is hot, and that is one of their markets – so we may see some improvement. All of these business sectors atEXP could use a ‘boost’as the past 10 years have been so-so overallfor EXP. I think the bottom is in for energyprices. We will see gradual price rises in energy ahead. I think infrastructure spending on bridges and highways, etc., will geta goodboost starting next year but especiallyinto2018. I also think commercialand residentialis due for a goodboost. So if all this happens, then EXP is going to see some big earnings gains. TECHNICALLY SPEAKING: EXP, a definite cyclical, shows a positive pattern with promise & EXP is still in a good buy/area fundamentally. EXP had a very nice rally after the 2008 smash and ran from $15 in 2011 all the way to $105 in 2014 - a very handsome 3-year move (IT’S ACYCICAL!!). After 2014, the stock had a severe correction of about 50% and now is bouncing back toward the old highs of $105, in fact is only about 5% away from that high. I would buy EXP
  12. 12. 12 | P a g e up to $105 but why wait? It’s buyable right here around the $95-100 area. I would also note that when EXP does break the old highs of $105, we should see a new/growthphase in this very cyclicalstock so owning it the next 3-5-7 years could be a rewarding experience. WHAT TO DO NOW: I think the infrastructure boomis right in front of us, and we need it very badly just about anywhere in the USA. You are going to see a lot more ORANGE ROAD SIGNS on your roads and bridges as they fix them up…and it would be a lot easier to live with if you are LONG some quality infrastructure stocks. At the present price, I would tout EXP as a good buy right here and I do not think there is much downsideeither, not at these prices. Elbit Systems (ESLT) – here is a company on the move, and ESLT is moving into the big time. For many years ESLT was a sub-contractorto the big names in the Defense industry, but in the last few years it has become obvious that ESLT is moving up in class and is ready for a much biggerprofile. ESLT develops and supplies a wide range ofAirborne, Land and Naval Warfare/Defensesystems & now is making an important and SIGNIFICANT move into CYBER-SECURITY– where the Israeli’s/franklyEXCEL. ESLT has customers all overthe Globe and their client list is growing - for instance, India is going to become a much biggerclient - and the amount of business ESLT does OUT SIDE OF Israel will grow every year. This is where the growthis for ESLT – outside of Israel. ESLT has a market cap of about $4.6 Billion and net debt of about $300 Million. The balance sheet is very solid, cash flow is starting to show big-time improvement and free cash flow is starting to look very impressive. ESLT is not a heavily traded stock– 50% of the float is owned by Michael Federman (Mensch) and the volume averages about 40,000 shares a day. And it does not have a large institutional following, either – and that’s good for us! ESLT, being an Israeli firm, does not get any supportfrom Wall Street - indeed no one covers them and Wall Street acts like ESLT doesn’texist. That’s ok, they do fine without the Street (as does Warren Buffett & BRK). There are not many institutional followers, either, as ESLT is too ‘controversial’ (TOO JEWISH!!) and most Street firms and FUNDS shun these guys for political reasons. That has NOT prevented ESLT from being an outstandingperformer, rememberthat. ***ESLT now has a much better friend in DonaldTrump than they did with Obama, that is obvious, and you canbet that works to the advantage of ESLT.
  13. 13. 13 | P a g e Donald Federmanis a very successfulperson - he was born into a family of wealth who originally ownedESLT as a much smaller/firm that has shown stunning growth in the last 10 years. Mr. Federmanwas a special-forces member with the IDF and was in the same unit as Ehud Barak, and he has had a very close relationshipfor years with the top Government officials. Obviously they geta lot of Israeli contracts and that will continue in the future – but as I said, the big growthin the future for these guys is outside of the Mideast. ESLT is becoming a significant GLOBALplayer. Dollar/orders from India alone could exceedIsraeliorders by 2020. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Federmann - here is the “WIKI” on Michael Federman - I encourage you to read it. Things That Give ESLT Significant Revenues… UAV’s – unmanned vehicles/drones are a large and growing part of ESLT revenues. The Drones that ESLT builds are ABSOLUTELY top- of-the-line for sophistication and their ability to get the job done. Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems – only one airlinein the world flieswithanti- missilesystem protection from loose/ground fire/hand-held missilefiring systems etc., and that is “EL-AL” the Israeli airline. Not one OTHER AIRLINE DOES HAVE “IT”…buthow manywillhave“IT” by 2025? Oreven 2020? There is a pressing need for the restof the aviation business to make their planes the same way, so this is a HUGE untapped market for growth. Don’t you want one of those on the planes you fly? ANYONE? ESLT makes unique Helmet/Mounted Systems that are as high-tech as it gets, and they are very popular and also very expensive. ***Foryears, the bread and butter with ESLT was specializing in UPGRADING EXISTING MIITARY PLATFORMS – and in the cost- conscious worldof the DEFENSE INDUSTRY, this is a sectorthat has found a popularity which should continue in the future. And from the scuttlebutt I hear – nobodydoes UPGRADES better than ESLT – it’s how they made their “BONES”. ***Even though ESLT is an Israeli-based company, they have numerous facilities here in the USA, especially in Alabama.
  14. 14. 14 | P a g e CYBER-SECURITYIS A HUGE OPPORTUNITYFOR ESLT AND THEY ARE MOVING TOWARD THAT, “BIG-TIME”….. http://www.reuters.com/article/us-elbit-systems-contract-idUSKBN13I0JT Here is an example of a recentcontractESLT received(above) that is more the standard issue of what ESLT does…. (Below) is their first SIGNIFICANT CYBERSECURITYCONTRACTwith a non-Defense company. What ESLT does in cybersecurity has application to the ENTIRE BUSINESS COMMUNITY – this is where ESLT is changing in the future. Just like (TECH HEAVY-ACITY) Raytheon (RTN)…these two companies will beopening up new markets for themselves withnon-DEFENSE companies- and that is very cool for future growth. http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elbit-systems-subsidiary-cyberbit- selected-by-samsung-sds-to-provide-advanced-cyber-security-solutions- 601426195.html This is what ESLT is up against(see below)…obviouslythey (ISRAEL) have enemies = LOTS OF THEM! (Yes, ironically, that’s the reasonESLT exists – yes?) Below is an example of what they are up against. http://investigate.afsc.org/company/elbit-systems-ltd(ENEMYOF ISRAEL) I like reading “OPPO” researchin fact with many stocks, the “OPPO” researchis much better than WALL STREET research!!(I AM NOT KIDDING – no disclaimers!)…so these guys are ENEMIES OFISRAEL (above), but I also remind you that these “ENEMIES” ofIsraelhave not been able to succeedin defeating Israelor Elbit Systems. Thistype of noise is never going to go away. ESLT is heavily involved in the “FENCE”securitysystem that Israeluses – and that’is a beacon/lightfor controversy. And hey, I have clients who object to Gambling stocks, Tobacco stocks, and DEFENSE stocks – that is your choice – I respect that. My only point would be… ***Thereare only so many goodstock ideas to be had ***Byeliminating two or three of the best-performing groups, you hurt your
  15. 15. 15 | P a g e return/potential (FACT – Tobacco,Defense, Boozeare some of the best- performing groups over LONG PERIODS oftime – check it out). You are going to hurt your returns by avoiding these companies – but like I said, it’s YOUR CHOICE – just know the facts. Remember, Israelis a (very successful) DEMOCRACYand though they fight and kick and banter among themselves like Banshees, they are VERY SUCCESSFULAT THEIR DEMOCRACY!! Few would deny it’s a success. The facts prove Israelis one of the most successful economies in the world and the Armyranksvery high too. And let’s face it – much of the ANIMOSITYthe world projects againstIsraelis plain and simple = JEALOUSY!! They are surrounded by (sworn and proven) constantenemies and are outnumbered 8- 10-12 to one by the numbers. They are CONSTANTLYattackedin some form or another by the enemy and yet they still prevail,and even if they profess to hate ‘them’…they probably respectthem somewhere in the more/sound and logical-thinking recessesoftheir mind. And, we have to ponder all these things when we own ESLT. We had a President for eight years who had no love/lost for Israel, to putthe matter MILDLY. Now Israel has TRUMP to deal with and you can bet that on election night, in high places in the Israeli government about 10:300 EST, there occurred a lot of ‘high-fiving’ all around the Israeli Government. Yep, and plenty of snifter- clinks, smiles and relief, yep….you bet! Just like the stockmarket, Israel is excited about what happens after January 20th , 2017 – (49 days and counting). ESLT is looking to become more than a regionalplayer and a (mostly) sub- contractorby moving into the big leagues ofthe DEFENSEINDUSTRY. The timing of the political winds is pretty handy for ESLT too and that should help a lot – no doubt. I think you will see a quick ‘thaw’in USA-ISRAELI relations all around – and that will be goodfor both countries. CYBERSECURITYHAS HUGE FUTURE-GROWTHPOTENTIALFOR ESLT!!.... From ESLT data - “Nationalsecurity requires effective solutions to deter threats in both the physical and virtual battlespace.”
  16. 16. 16 | P a g e …think about that last part – “PHYSICAL & VIRTUAL BATTLESPACE”… some heavy-duty words. Warfare is evolving (well, except for the some in the Mideast who still rely on SCUD MISSILES & caveman battle tactics)… the ground soldier is not a factor these days with this type of warfare that is sophisticated and very costly. Remember when the lefties mocked Reagan’s Star Wars plans? It wasn’t all that long ago that Reagan had this crazy idea that has come to fruition…yep. It’s right here – today – NOW. And in fact, right now it’s so high tech that for a techno-rube/zero like me trying to explain it – is well, ridiculous – I KNOW NOTHING ABOUT ALL THIS BUT WILL TRY TO EXPLAIN IT AS BEST I CAN WITH MY LIMITED ABILITIES. Look, if’n I had the brains and talent, I would like to do a 70-80 page report on this company but I am not up to it in several ways and ESLT does MUCH more than what I have covered here – I would saythis – of all the stocks I tout to you, this could be one of the best fiveperformers - for future upside potential. If I had to pick only five growth stocks for the next 20 years – I would put ESLT in the mix (SEB, TPL, CME, IMO, and TSN/IBAall come to mind too). If you could do one thing for me, do this - sometime sit down for an hour or so and read the WEBSITE (www.elbitsystems.com)front to back – it’s an AMAZING READ. I would add that the website is as INFORMATIVE as they can be – in a businesswhere SECRECY istantamount -and with the knowledge that everything they do spills over to MOSSAD (or, is it the other way around? Well, that’s a discussionfor another day!). But, the bottom line is that within the SECRECYBUSINESS– ESLT has an unmatched reputation. And by the way, MOSSAD is likely the best intelligence organizationon the planet – much more nimble than the turgid CIA. (Webster’s read on ‘turgid’…”tediously pompous orbombastic” “swollen & distended or congested”. (I like the last one best to describe the CIA and most other USA/Govt. agencies). Mossad is efficient, the CIA much less so. Takenfrom ESLT data…. “Elbit Systems’ intelligence and investigation solutions supportdecision making and operational activities based on up-to-date integrative and actionable intelligence and enable investigators to streamline workflow and enhance operational efficiency, while complying with legal, regulatory and evidentiary requirements.
  17. 17. 17 | P a g e Elbit Systems deliverscomprehensivecyber-defense solutionsdesigned to protect government, militaryand critical civilianinfrastructurefrom cyber threats and attacks. Elbit Systems’proactive approach to cyber defense, accompaniedby best-in-class technologyand solutions, enables organizations to better confront the challenges ofthe virtual world and proactively protect their systems and networks.” (CAN’T OVERSTATE THIS ONE – THIS IS NOW AND THIS IS BIG) There is just too much here for me to cover - what you need to do is go to the www.elbitsystems.comwebsite and readabout what is happening in the Cyber-Security business and how involved ESLT is going to be. Thatalone is worth the trip when one realizes that this is a WHOLE NEW PROFIT- CENTER OFCONSIDERABLE SIZE IN THE FUTURE FOR ESLT, which is why they have setup a defined/division just for this business, and it’s sure to see impressive growthin the years to come. Theycould even spin it out and make it a separate company, which would be very cool as well, but that’s just me speculating. ***When it comes to Defense/Tech/Technology nobodyis sharper, no one is more in front of the “WAVE” than ESLT, to wit see the recent news that Samsung hired ESLT to deal with their CYBERSECURITY problems and it’s just the first of many that will be coming to ESLT. ***Acountry that the Russians promised to protect (SYRIA) in the Mid-East spent MILLIONS for security, which was built and guaranteedby the Russians, but the Israeli’s ‘cyber’d’ their way around the Russian-built defenses and knockedthe whole thing down in minutes. It was like tipping over a statue for the Israeli’s and they destroyed it all for about 1/600th of what it costfor the Syrians to have it built – that’s efficiency. This is the kind of thing ESLT does but does not ADVERTISE in their annual report. Obviously their biggestsuccesses go mostly UNREPORTED. Warfare is simply Warfare. Sherman said you cannot refine it, but these days the question is – who can afford it – or, more ominously - who can afford to be without it? My IQ is too far behind the curve to explain thisto you in a report that would cover ESLT in all parts– this is just a ROUGH/LAZY stab at getting the story out. It would take 50 pages just to explain just the CYBER-SECURITY STUFF – I encourage you to go to the ESLT website and read more about all of this. Then do some googling about key words and see what you find.
  18. 18. 18 | P a g e I would love to read a report on ESLT done by someone that really knows their stuff in this area – and I am sure it has been done – but probably not for PUBLIC CONSUMPTION!!! For obvious reasons, ESLT cannottell you exactly and completely what they are up to but when it comes to CYBER WAR, I think it’s safe to saythat ESLT isin the mix in a big way. The thing to remember is that previously, companies like ESLT only had customers in the Defense/Warfare business – where now the work that ESLT does has application for PRIVATE INDUSTRY, suchas Samsung, and it would appear that this is just the beginning because Cybersecurity is one area with HUGE GROWTH POTENTIAL IN THE FUTURE. The same thing is occurring at RTN too. If you want to go to the website you might want to start here…. http://elbitsystems.com/pdf-category/company-brochures/ Here is a further breakdown supplied by ESLT data about what they do…. “ Our major activities include:  military aircraft and helicopter systems;  helmet mounted systems;  commercial aviation systems and aerostructures;  unmanned aircraft and unmanned surface vessels;  land vehicle systems;  command, control, communications, computer and intelligence (C4I) systems;  intelligence and cyber systems;  electro-optic and countermeasures systems;  electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems;and  various commercial activities. ” Also, ESLT ownsmanyvaluablepatentsand trademarksecrets….. Intellectual Property
  19. 19. 19 | P a g e “ Patents Trademarks and Trade Secrets - We own hundreds of living patent families including patents and applications registered or filed in Israel, the United States, the European Patent Office and other countries. We also hold dozens of living trademark families relating to specific products. A significant part of our intellectual property assets relates to unique applications of advanced software-based technologies, development processes and production technologies. Some of these applications are protected by patents and others are considered as our trade secrets and proprietary information. We take a number of measures to safeguard our intellectual property against infringement as well as to avoid infringement of other parties’ intellectual property. ” Conclusion: I think this has all sorts of FUTURE promise - a real, HIGH TECH company - and high tech is especially needed in the WARFARE business, in fact it is engulfingthe WARFAREbudgetand changing the way Governments = SPEND MONEY. ESLT is on the very front of the wave. TechnicallySpeaking: - The ESLT chart shows new high’s and right now it is on the verge of moving to another new high. ESLT trades for 19 - 20 times earnings & that’s not all that expensive for a company that has so much excitement aheadof it. I believe the new highs will be matched by higher earnings for quite a few years to come. I don’t see this as a buy/hold forever- type stock but the next 5-10 years could be very rewarding. We need to break $105 to start a new uptrend, once clearof that = clearsailing. WHAT TO DO NOW – I know a lot of you reading this already own ESLT and you are happy with it. I would suggest you stick with it – just don’tlet it get to be too LARGE a part of the portfolio. For those of you looking to buy it, I would do it now, probably ½ tomorrow and then see what happens. This time, when it breaks $105 it may not look back. And ESLT is NOT a blue-chip yet and obviously there is risk here, so don’tbet the farm or your IRA on it, either. Southern Missouri Bank (SMBC) – our bank stocks have run away from us, and they are giving us pleasing performances. I do believe there is more to come too. But - most are past goodbuy points and there is not much left. This tiny bank (SMBC)is a “SOUTHERN” Missouribank with 32 branches spreadall acrossSouthernMissouri along with a few branches in (very) NorthernArkansas. SMBC has a market cap of about $220 Million and net debt of about $130 Million. SMBC runs an extremely clean show and sells for
  20. 20. 20 | P a g e about 13 times earnings and 1.6 times book. They passed the 2008 debacle/stress test with FLYING COLORS - very nice - and below $30, SMBC still has BUY APPEAL. As you know, I like banksthat passed the REALSTRESS TEST – you know, the one in 2008. All the ‘simulations’ of that – are just that – simulations. We prefer banks that went through the “REAL FIRE” and passed the REALstress test. About 95% of the banks did not pass – SMBC did. SMBC has 10 branches located in the Springfield/Branson area under the name of “Southern Bank”. That’s about 1/3rd of the total and they are the fastestgrowing branches too, located in excellent growth areas. SMBC is a very well-run bank and it is 24% owned by insiders. During the banking crisis, SMBC (who was in goodshape)acquired four branches from the FDIC and has also built three new branch offices since then. SMBC has made gooduse of their time by expanding their branch network while others were shrinking. And no dilution either – SMBC grew within themselves without going over-board on debt or selling stock. SMBC has all the good traits we look for in a bank and they are very conservatively run. I also notice SMBC has spent a good bit of money upgrading their branches in the last three years, especially in the area in which I live. And for all that, SMBC still sells for a reasonable 13 times current earnings and about 1.6 times book. SMBC is tiny and it does not trade a lot of volume so be careful with your buy orders and be PRICEspecific – NO MARKET ORDERS. The trading volume is about 8-10,000 shares a day. TECHNICALLY SPEAKING: - SMBC has just now broken out of a multi-year trading range. Right now SMBC shows an impressive breakout to the upside and the volume is picking up too. What To-Do Now: After a goodsurge, watch for a pullback to the $26-28 area. If you are looking for a stock that will be a good5 to 10-yearperformer, I believe this is it. The OZARKS is booming right now – this indeed is one of the greatplaces to live in THESE TIMES. I canvouch for that – when you drive around here you can easilysee this is a very strong economy with lots of promise for the future & I would buy SMBC up to $29.
  21. 21. 21 | P a g e Model Portfolio Changes / Thoughts / Suggestions Stock Buys – we are adding two new stocks this month – EagleMaterials (EXP) & ValmontIndustries (VMI). These are two high quality CYCLICAL stocks and are for trades – 3 years, 5 years maybe more – so just remember that they are not buy/hold stocks. Stock Sells – we are selling our overseas/foreignmarketplays – Wisdom Tree/India (EPI), MSCIETF/Ireland(EIRL) & The New Ireland Fund (IRL). Our reasoning here is that for the next 2 years at least and maybe more – I believe the “PLACE TO BE” is the USA and our money will be better served with stocks locatedmostly RIGHT HERE. Whenthings geta bit better, maybe 2-3 years down the line – we may come back to these. Sell EPI – we will come back to this one but for now, believe we can make much more money in the times directly aheadowning some of our favorite USA stocks.SELL. EIRL& IRL – same story here – just think USA stocks willdo better and want to make some dough in what I believe will be a very FUN market the next few years. SELL. Buy EXP – this is a goodvalue play and there is plenty of upside earnings potential here. EXP is a goodcyclicalplay ideal for an IRA/tax free accountetc. This should be a very profitable -3-5 yearcyclical/trade. VMI – this could be a big winner too, and it’s a cyclicalalso. VMI has all sorts of upside earnings leverage if the economygets back on track – VMI is a first class allthe way.
  22. 22. 22 | P a g e Income Stocks For/Yield & Modest To Decent Growth Name Trade Date Price 12/1/16 Yield Suggestion Altria (MO) 11/03/08 $19 $63 3.9% $55-58 Atmos Energy (ATO) 06/03/12 $33 $70 2.2% $60-65 Bank Hawaii (BOH) 01/03/13 $45 $84 2.4% too late Citizens Bank (CIZN) 06/03/10 $21 $24 4.2% up to $25 Cincinnati Fin. (CINF) 06/03/12 $35 $77 2.5% too late Digital Realty (DLR) 01/04/16 $76 $88 3.6% $80-84 Imperial B. (IMBBY) (F) 01/02/11 $29 $43 4.2% below $50 Kraft-Heinz (KHC) 01/03/13 $46 $80 3.0% $74-78 Nestle (NSRGY) (F) 02/28/05 $24 $67 2.9% below $70 National Fuel (NFG) 06/03/12 $42 $56 2.9% $45-50 N. Health Inv. (NHI) 03/02/16 $63 $69 4.6% $63-66 Park National (PRK) 07/03/13 $72 $111 3.0% too late Pope Res. LP (POPE) 04/03/10 $26 $67 4.2% below $70 Reynolds (RAI) 04/03/10 $13 $53 3.8% too late Sysco Corp. (SYY) 11/30/94 $ 6 $53 2.7% too late Total Pet. (TOT) (F) 06/03/10 $47 $48 5.7% below $52 W.P. Carey REIT (WPC) 12/02/10 $30 $57 6.2% below $60 Ventas (VTR) 05/01/15 $59 $59 4.3% $54-58 Welltower (HCN) 06/03/12 $54 $61 4.9% $55-60 Ok, so as we have been warning you, these stocks got over-valued and over- popular and they have had an attitude adjustment in the last few months. The Good-Banks like higher rates – these 2 bank stocks did well - PRK roared ahead 18 points and BOH was up 10 last month - very nice. SYY was up + 6 and POPEwas up +4. I would add that POPEis still buyable – the others are too far along to buy here. We also have had some defensive stocksthat gotclobbered recentlyduring the rotation – MO, ATO, DLR, IMBBY, KHC, NSRGY, NHI, WPC, VTR, & HCN. Many of these have backed-up so much they are now decentbuys here – pay attention to our buy/price suggestionsin the ModelPortfolios. ***This is your chance to buy some of these at real bargain prices – HCN, WPC, NSRGY, & IMBBY are particularly attractive at their current prices today.
  23. 23. 23 | P a g e Tiny – less than $1 Billion Market Cap Name Trade Date Price 12/1/16 Suggestion Auburn Bank (AUBN)* 02/02/16 $ 27 $ 28 up to $30 Great Southern (GSBC)* 11/03/11 $ 20 $ 51 too late Hawkins (HWKN) 01/03/15 $ 42 $ 48 below $48 Irish Inv. Fund (IRL) (F) 12/03/12 $8.70 $11.93 ***SELL IT ALL NOW J. G. Boswell (BWEL)* 04/28/06 $676 $630 up to $1,000 L.A.A. Club (LAACZ)* 10/31/14 $1,220 $2,050 too late MSCI Ireland (EIRL) (F) 07/03/13 $ 28 $ 36 ***SELL IT ALL NOW Pope Resources (POPE)* 04/03/10 $ 26 $ 67 below $70 Southern First (SFST) 02/02/16 $ 23 $31 below $29 S. Missouri Bank (SMBC) 11/04/16 $ 25 $29 below $29 Texas Pacific (TPL)* 06/03/10 $ 26 $293 too late When we see the S&P600 (SML) index going to new all-time highs, then we are not all that surprised (but pleased!) to see many of our tiny cap stocks surge in recent trading sessions – GSBC up 24% for the month; SFST up 22%; SMBC up about 13% - among a strong bank group. TPLcontinues its run to the upside – we are very happy about that. TPL, SFST, & GSBC are too far advanced to buy here but I would rate them all as excellent to hold here. These are the market leaders & there is new rotation about. That’s good for our SMALLER STOCKS. Our Chemicalstocks are breaking outand showing goodpowerhere – BCPC, CE and HWKN all showing up on the new highs list. There is still time to buy HWKN and right now I would encourage youto nibble here and watch for a pullback ahead. I am going to move my HWKN buy up to $48 but won’t chase it past that. HWKN is a classycyclicaland we should see some nice earnings gains in the coming years from these guys. AUBN is one of the smaller banks that haven’t broken out to the upside yet but I think it will soon. AUBN is also one of the few bank stock’sthat still is a good buy here. I especially like AUBN below the $30 area and I rate this one a good buy/hold stock. Just remember AUBN is not a stockfor trading and is thinly traded.
  24. 24. 24 | P a g e Small Cap $1 Billion to $4 Billion Name Trade Date Price 12/1/16 Suggestion AAON Inc. (AAON)* 03/04/13 $ 11 $32 too late Bachoco S.A.B. (IBA)* (F) 01/03/13 $ 27 $46 below $50 Balchem (BCPC)* 11/03/05 $ 8 $79 too late Elbit Systems (ESLT)* (F) 12/03/13 $ 55 $99 below $105 First Citizens (FCNCA)* 07/03/13 $198 $360 too late Methanex (MEOH) (F) 04/04/16 $ 31 $43 below $43 Mine Safety (MSA) 08/02/16 $55 $62 below $62 Seaboard Corp. (SEB)* 04/01/09 $999 $4,048 too late South State Bank (SSB) 05/01/15 $68 $85 below $80 Valmont Ind. (VMT) 12/01/16 $149 $149 below $150 ***NEW** WebMD (WBMD) 12/02/15 $46 $53 below $53 Wiley & Sons (JWA)* 08/29/96 $ 7 $55 below $55 W. Tree/India (EPI) (F) 12/01/14 $23 $20 ***SELL IT ALL NOW** We are enjoying impressive performances from many of these stocks last month and these are the stocks that are going to show BIG earnings gains – that’s why they are rallying so strongly – AAON up 17% last month; ESLT up 21%; MEOH was also up about 20%; SEB was up a sharp 25%; JWAwas up a nice 10%. I would still buy JWAbelow $55. BCPC, SSB, and FCNCAwere all up nicely as well. The banks and their rally of the last three weeks was simply amazing. I think there’s more ‘good times’ to come for the banks. As for BCPC, Chemical is another EMERGING strength area. IBA is caught up in the worries overMexico and Trump but I think those worries are overblown, andeven thought IBA was down 10-11%last month I would still buy this one with both hands. IBA is a strong outfit in good financial shape, and chickens are a popular thing with no end in sight. Buy IBA around the $43-47 areaand put it away – this is a SPLENDID BUY/HOLD stock. MEOHis anotherdeep cyclicalthat is suddenly on the new highs list. We gotit at a goodprice and even though the price is higher – I still think MEOH canbe bought here. I will move my buy up to $43 but will not chase it any further than that. Remember, this is a cyclicaltrade. Watch for a pullback here for MEOH and you can start buying it.
  25. 25. 25 | P a g e Mid-Cap $4B to $10B Name Trade Date Price 12/1/16 Suggestion Alleghany Corp. (Y)* 06/01/14 $425 $522 too late Eagle Materials (EXP) 12/01/16 $98 $98 below $100***NEW** Fastenal (FAST) 12/02/15 $ 39 $ 48 up to $48 Franco Nevada (FNV) (F) 09/03/12 $ 53 $ 56 below $70 Fidelity Nat. (FNF) 08/03/16 $ 37 $31 below $41 Jacobs Eng. (JEC) 08/03/16 $ 53 $61 below $63 K.C. Southern (KSU) 04/03/10 $ 36 $ 87 below $88 Magellan MLP / MMP 04/30/05 $ 16 $ 60 too late Markel (MKL)* 12/03/12 $489 $881 too late Randgold (GOLD) (F) 04/04/16 $ 88 $72 below $88 Sunoco MLP (SXL) 04/01/08 $ 9 $ 22 too late SunTrust Bank (STI)* 04/01/09 $ 12 $ 52 too late Watsco (WSO)* 04/04/16 $133 $150 below $145 Six of these stocks shined last month - Y is up over10%; FAST up 18%; JEC up a quick 22%; STI up 14%; MKL up 10%; and WSO up about 13% - very good news. The only two we would still buy here are FAST and JEC and that is because BOTH are infrastructure plays and still in buyable/ranges. FAST is an A+ outfit, no debt, lots of free cash flow and plenty of room to grow. If you read the FAST data you can read between the lines and see that FAST has wanted to do some expanding but was reluctant to do so with our MAUDLIN economy. Now that this is over and TRUMP is going to do more for the economy and specifically infrastructure, I bet these guys start spending some money on EXPANSION and that’s good. I would buy FAST up to $48. As for JEC, I think these guys have used their down time in the last 10 years very wisely and have made some good improvement to the company as a whole. I give these guys the edge over a competitor like Fluor (FLR) and though FLR is fine, I just like JEC better – both should do well ahead, but my pick would be JEC. SXL & MMPare both Midstreamstocks andI would not buy them here. I would rate both a hold here - they could go another 10-15%lower, worstcase scenario. Let’s see how they reactto higher rates for now – so wait. I really like Gold here and both FNV & GOLD are goodbuys at current levels. I think the next 5-10 years will see MUCH HIGHER GOLD PRICES.
  26. 26. 26 | P a g e Big Cap / Blue-Chip Stocks over $10 Billion Name Trade Date Price 12/1/16 Suggestion Agrium (AGU) 07/01/16 $91 $100 below$100 AON Corp. (AON) 03/03/16 $98 $112 below $112 Cigna (CI)* 02/02/16 $132 $134 below$145 CME Inc. (CME)* 08/03/15 $97 $114 below $106 C. Nat. CNI (F)* 07/01/08 $24 $68 too late C. Pacific (F)* 08/31/95 $ 6 $155 too late Celanese (CE) 06/01/15 $69 $79 below$73 Chevron (CVX)* 01/02/15 $113 $113 below $113 Disney (DIS)* 09/03/15 $102 $99 under $110 Exxon (XOM)* 11/30/94 $15 $87 below $94 Enbridge ENB* (F) 04/28/05 $13 $41 too late Goldman (GS) 10/03/11 $94 $226 too late Imperial (IMO) (F)* 02/31/96 $ 5 $34 below$33 L’Oréal(LRLCY) (F)* 04/04/16 $35 $34 up to $40 McCormick (MKC)* 11/03/11 $49 $91 below$85 Mondelez (MDLZ* 11/03/14 $35 $41 too late Nestle (NSRGY) (F)* 02/28/05 $24 $67 below$70 Pepsi(PEP)* 10/03/11 $62 $99 too late Philip Morris (PM)* 11/28/08 $40 $88 below$87 Raytheon (RTN)* 10/02/14 $99 $149 too late Time-Warner (TWX) 10/31/14 $79 $94 too late Tyson Foods (TSN)* 12/03/13 $32 $55 below $65 Union Pacific (UNP)* 10/03/11 $41 $103 below$100 Weyerhaeuser (WY)* 12/02/10 $18 $30 below $34 We had 11 stocks here that did well last month. I think there is more ahead and I am very excited about these 11 stocks – SUPERIOR PERFORMERS. CI, GS, RTN, & UNP were up big and the charts look very good. CI & UNP are still good buys but they may soonrun away from us so I would not hesitate to buy either of these two here. Also giving us goodperformances are these seven – AGU, AON, CME, CP, CNI, CVX, & CE. Of this group, AGU, AON, & are still goodbuys here. AGU has a chart that is looking very exciting and looks ready to bust out to new highs. I am going to move my buy suggestionforAGU up to $100 but won’t chase it past that. I think this cyclicalstock has big upside and the Potashdeal is going to be very earnings positive. Since both AGU & POT are Canadian companies, the merger should said/through no problem.
  27. 27. 27 | P a g e Final Page – It’s pretty amazing how much the world can change in just 1 month – 30 days ago we had no idea of the ‘TSUNAMI’ of change that was upon us and what a month it was – this one will go down in the books for sure. Some of our portfolios had a decent year – in one month! I am pleased and excited about our stance – other than a few minor changes – I think we own the right stocks and I am feeling good about that, but always cautious and HUMBLE in presence of Mr. Market. So for now, stay the course, enjoy the rally and don’t chase stocks here – that’s not a good thing. And once again I remind you how very dangerous professed “EXPERTS” are in any field. The experts in the ‘market’ & ‘politics’ are mighty embarrassed these days and well they should be – but we also know professed ‘experts’ have little shame. Just pay attention to your portfolio and if they ain’t getting the job done – GET RID OF THEM. PLEASE SEND QUESTIONS OR INQUIRIES TO: positivepatterns@gmail.com or call 417-887-4486 THE NOT SO FINE PRINT-DISCLAIMERS &PROCLAIMERS: We can’tguarantee ANYTHING. Our stocks don’t always rise. IfI were a true genius and could make money hand-over-fist I would not be writinga newsletter, so let’s get past that, OK? Do your homework. There are no “GURUS” on this earth-plane (got it?). Neither the information containedherein nor any opinion expressedshall be construed to be a guarantee ofa profit, nor a solicitation or suggestion ofany guarantees. History proves the best way to makemoney over the longterm is to buy the best companies,keepturnover low, and addto winners. Cash flow is KING and 15% a year annualizedis possibleover a long period of time (but in no way can be guaranteedby us or anyone else). Go Compound15% for 20 years – that’s a good deal!! A portfolio should have no fewer than 8 stocks and no more than 30. MOATS AREIMPORTANT. These are OUR opinions. There are no secrets in this business, justlessons tobe learned and then applied properly, as with anybusiness. Portfolio design andmixare crucial to your success. ***We are not paid byany ofthe companies we recommend. ***Werecommend these stocks because we truly believe in their futures, and have no hidden agendas. Our goal is to help the client build a quality portfoliofor the longhaul. THIS NEWSLETTER MAY NOT-BE COPIED OR DISTRIBUTED WITHOUTPRIORPERMISSION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. WE DO NOT PROVIDE REFUNDS UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. If you don’tbelieve the tortoise wins therace,then this newsletter is NOTfor you. WE ARE NOT TRADERS. WE ARE NOT MARKET TIMERS. We are TERRIBLE market timers – SO DON’T EXPECT THAT FROM US. We always back-up andaway from FOOLS – always. We never had82 winningtrades in a row and oh, by the way – NEITHER HAS ANYBODY ELSE…ok? Leverage Kills – and more often than you might think – look around at whois floundering. Beingtoomuch in debt - leaves you no room tomaneuver– a mule that is overloadedcannot takeany missteps & neither can you. If you spend your investing life atthe edge ofthe envelope somedayyou are goingto fall off. There is a big difference between a RISK& A GAMBLE – as an investoryou must know that. Havingproperdiversityin yourportfolio,alongwith goodliquidity should be “CONSTANTS” in the portfolio. 1 year newsletter only – 24issues/twice monthly…..………. $1,100 1 year newsletter + e-mailupdates 2 times a week - ………$1,400 …..3month free trial /nocharge/one time only ***WE DO NOT ALLOWOUR CONTENT TOBE REPRINTED ANYWHERE (ALL INCLUSIVE) WITHOUTPRIOR PERMISSION, PLEASE NOTE. We do not trust most any ‘MEDIA’ andbelievethey often do more to MISINFORM than inform and that’s dangerous in the stock business. Our subscription prices are aimedat our PRIMARY MARKET (stockbrokers/RIA/Fund Managers – about 75-80% ofour business). We do NOThave a website. We don’t golfor eat lunch with CEO’s or any big-shots either. We never even met John Kerry, nor have we ever met a Kardashian & certainlyhopewe never do. Nobody here has ever been on TV. We have never been indicted& convicted - unlike many that appear on CNBC. We never workedat Goldman Sachs either, but we wish we had. We don’t live or die on quarterly earnings either. We don’t tout fast-buckscores on somethingwe heard from so & so. We are about portfolioplanning& designingthe portfolio for the longhaul by owninggood stocks that deliver superior earnings. We doaccept soft dollar payments from people “in the business’ because for a cheap price we providea legitimate& useful service. POSPATTLLC all rights reserved to infinityand beyond….. PLEASENOTE: All Sales Are FINAL. NO REFUNDS! RobertB. Howard – Owner/Elizabeth A. White – editor/ Larry Finoga/ Positive Patterns - P.O. Box310, Turners Missouri,65765/ 417-887-4486 ore-mail positivepatterns@gmail.com 24-HOURS – butifit’s after 10CSTit better be-good.
