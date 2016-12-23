M.Rizwan Khalid S/O: M.Khalid CNIC: 36501-6165661-5 E-Mail: rizwankhalid2012@gmail.com Cell #: 0300-6939110 Date of Birth:...
Seminars & Workshops: ====================================================================================================...
• Organized club events including regular get together and special occasion like Kashmir day, Pakistan day, Labor Day, Eid...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

M Rizwan Khalid

61 views

Published on

0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
61
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

M Rizwan Khalid

  1. 1. M.Rizwan Khalid S/O: M.Khalid CNIC: 36501-6165661-5 E-Mail: rizwankhalid2012@gmail.com Cell #: 0300-6939110 Date of Birth: 10th June 1995 Address: Chak No.110/7-R, Tehsil Chichawatni ,Distt. Sahiwal Career Objective: ===============================================================================================================================================================- To acquire a position where, I can utilize my skills with management to contribute in the growth of the organization as an energetic & responsible team member. Through career advancement and smart work, wish to accomplish organization’s objectives and goals. Education Snapshot: ================================================================================================================================================================ Degree Year GPA/Percentage Board/University BS(Hons) IT 2011-2015 75% University of Education Lahore, Multan Campus FSC 2009-2011 51% B.I.S.E Multan Matriculation (Science) 2007-2009 74.9% B.I.S.E. Multan Projects during Study: ================================================================================================================================================================ • C# Desktop Application Created Project of Windows Desktop Application PMS (Pharmacy Management System ) in C# As Final Project for the ease of Medical Stores. • Oracle Created one Project of School Management System in Oracle Database Management System. Extra Certificates: ================================================================================================================================================================ • Online Certification of SQL, HTML and HTML5 from SOLO Learn
  2. 2. Seminars & Workshops: ============================================================================================================================================================== • Information Technology and Elance Organized by ST Learning at University of Education. • Attend Seminar on Development through Education held at Tehreek-e- Mehnat Office Multan, 18-Des-2013. Skills: • Computer Skills:  Software skills: Adobe Photoshop, In Page, MS Office Word , Excel, PowerPoint , MS SQL Server, Visual Studio and Oracle  Programming Languages: HTML, HTML5 , CSS, ASP.net, C# (Desktop Application), C++, Java OOP , SQL(Structured Query Language), JAVA Script, Asp.net Language Familiarity: ================================================================================================================================================================ • English, Urdu, Punjabi. Interests: ================================================================================================================================================================ • ASP.net ,Android Application Development, Unity Game Development and Oracle Database Administration .Strengths: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- • Keen to learn new skills. • Analytical mind and positive attitude. • Honest, trustworthy and always punctual. • Organized and participated in different sports events. • Organized club events including regular get together and special occasion like Eids. Organizational Skills: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ • Organized and participated in different sports events. • Received appreciating for maintaining good relationship with clients. • Actively participated in many activities, such as: social awareness, charity, political.
  3. 3. • Organized club events including regular get together and special occasion like Kashmir day, Pakistan day, Labor Day, Eids. Hobbies: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ • Newspaper and books reading. • Internet surfing. • Playing cricket. • Outing and Get together with class fellows. Reference: ================================================================================================================================================================ • Will be gladly furnished at request

×