The name game – chapter 9

The Name Game – An Alphabet Legacy Chapter 9 – The X-Mas Treat
Twas the night before X-Mas And all through my game Not a creature was stirring Less they be a Name
No stockings were hung I don’t have a chimney you see So let’s get on birthing A baby starting with E
Her name was Ek Capricorn ten one three ten ten Technically born in October But who’s counting, my friend?
And off to the bedroom Du and Joshua went In hopes of a third child Or else the rules will be bent!
And then with a flash Elder became a young boy! I didn’t plan on making all this rhyme So something something –oy!
Again Josh was pregnant And Ek became a tot Was this in November? Was it? I think not
She learned to pee quickly As all legacy kids do But without smartmilk Cause I’m a shrew
I’m going to stop the rhyming here because I didn’t plan on this. Honestly, I’ve been busy since October with school so I ...
The third child of generation E is Eccleston Name. He’s an Aries 6/9/7/7/6. Eccleston being an English surname for church ...
And then a fourth child name Everett Name. Capricorn 10/3/1/8/10. Everett is an English surname coming from a German surna...
And then here’s where I picked up last night.
Almost instantly, Du lost his job in the criminal field. Craptastic.
And he couldn’t find the position again for a while. Elder: Hug me dad?
Aw… A parent in my legacy not being a jerk…
Wolves kept showing up on the lot so I sent Du out to be bitten.
And Ek grew into being a child.
I swear, if they have another kid…
Double birthday time!
This is Eccleston.
And this is Everett.
Du got his job back and instantly became a criminal mastermind. He still isn’t a werewolf which sucks.
This is Libby. A wolf I made them adopt because why not have dogs this generation?
And this is why you shouldn’t have dogs on the lot.
This is Bogu… he’s something. Just a mate for Libby from the adoption agency.
Now give me puppies…
And this is Max.. The alpha wolf who still won’t bite Du.
Elder becomes a teenager and rolls knowledge. He wants to be a chief of staff and likes swimwear and full face makeup but ...
Child Eccleston.
Child Everett.
I send Elder off so more puppies can be born. Enjoy college.
If these shots confuse you, they’re just to show that my sims have a daily life.
Time for puppies!
This first one is named Grezil.
And this second one is Hamish.
A plant to stop my sims from putting homework there.
Ek becomes a teenager and rolls fortune. She wants to be a space pirate. She likes stink and hats but not swimwear.
And she leaves for a new generation of puppies to be born (soon).
Grezil becomes an adult.
And here’s Hamish.
I adopt Sweets for Grezil to have a mate.
Eccleston becomes a teenager and rolls family. He wants to marry off 6 kids. He likes fullface makeup nd logic but not fit...
And Everett rolls popularity and wants to own 5 top businesses. He likes the mechanical skill and creativity but not blond...
This puppy is Izzy. She’s the grandpuppy.
Young adult Elder
Young adult Ek.
Young adult Eccleston.
Young adult Everett. I’m leaving everything here. I’m debating right now between heirs. It will either be Ek or Eccleston....
The name game – chapter 9
The name game – chapter 9
The name game – chapter 9
The name game – chapter 9
The name game – chapter 9
The name game – chapter 9
The name game – chapter 9
The name game – chapter 9
The name game – chapter 9
The name game – chapter 9
The name game – chapter 9
The name game – chapter 9
The name game – chapter 9
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The name game – chapter 9

58 views

Published on

Sims 2 alphabet legacy

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
58
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

The name game – chapter 9

  1. 1. The Name Game – An Alphabet Legacy Chapter 9 – The X-Mas Treat
  2. 2. Twas the night before X-Mas And all through my game Not a creature was stirring Less they be a Name
  3. 3. No stockings were hung I don’t have a chimney you see So let’s get on birthing A baby starting with E
  4. 4. Her name was Ek Capricorn ten one three ten ten Technically born in October But who’s counting, my friend?
  5. 5. And off to the bedroom Du and Joshua went In hopes of a third child Or else the rules will be bent!
  6. 6. And then with a flash Elder became a young boy! I didn’t plan on making all this rhyme So something something –oy!
  7. 7. Again Josh was pregnant And Ek became a tot Was this in November? Was it? I think not
  8. 8. She learned to pee quickly As all legacy kids do But without smartmilk Cause I’m a shrew
  9. 9. I’m going to stop the rhyming here because I didn’t plan on this. Honestly, I’ve been busy since October with school so I haven’t had the chance to play. I just finished up this generation last night. Any time I’ve had I’ve been dedicating to playing the original neighbourhoods because of something I started in 2012.
  10. 10. The third child of generation E is Eccleston Name. He’s an Aries 6/9/7/7/6. Eccleston being an English surname for church way back when.
  11. 11. And then a fourth child name Everett Name. Capricorn 10/3/1/8/10. Everett is an English surname coming from a German surname that refers to wild boar.
  12. 12. And then here’s where I picked up last night.
  13. 13. Almost instantly, Du lost his job in the criminal field. Craptastic.
  14. 14. And he couldn’t find the position again for a while. Elder: Hug me dad?
  15. 15. Aw… A parent in my legacy not being a jerk…
  16. 16. Wolves kept showing up on the lot so I sent Du out to be bitten.
  17. 17. And Ek grew into being a child.
  18. 18. I swear, if they have another kid…
  19. 19. Double birthday time!
  20. 20. This is Eccleston.
  21. 21. And this is Everett.
  22. 22. Du got his job back and instantly became a criminal mastermind. He still isn’t a werewolf which sucks.
  23. 23. This is Libby. A wolf I made them adopt because why not have dogs this generation?
  24. 24. And this is why you shouldn’t have dogs on the lot.
  25. 25. This is Bogu… he’s something. Just a mate for Libby from the adoption agency.
  26. 26. Now give me puppies…
  27. 27. And this is Max.. The alpha wolf who still won’t bite Du.
  28. 28. Elder becomes a teenager and rolls knowledge. He wants to be a chief of staff and likes swimwear and full face makeup but not jewellery.
  29. 29. Child Eccleston.
  30. 30. Child Everett.
  31. 31. I send Elder off so more puppies can be born. Enjoy college.
  32. 32. If these shots confuse you, they’re just to show that my sims have a daily life.
  33. 33. Time for puppies!
  34. 34. This first one is named Grezil.
  35. 35. And this second one is Hamish.
  36. 36. A plant to stop my sims from putting homework there.
  37. 37. Ek becomes a teenager and rolls fortune. She wants to be a space pirate. She likes stink and hats but not swimwear.
  38. 38. And she leaves for a new generation of puppies to be born (soon).
  39. 39. Grezil becomes an adult.
  40. 40. And here’s Hamish.
  41. 41. I adopt Sweets for Grezil to have a mate.
  42. 42. Eccleston becomes a teenager and rolls family. He wants to marry off 6 kids. He likes fullface makeup nd logic but not fitness.
  43. 43. And Everett rolls popularity and wants to own 5 top businesses. He likes the mechanical skill and creativity but not blondes.
  44. 44. This puppy is Izzy. She’s the grandpuppy.
  45. 45. Young adult Elder
  46. 46. Young adult Ek.
  47. 47. Young adult Eccleston.
  48. 48. Young adult Everett. I’m leaving everything here. I’m debating right now between heirs. It will either be Ek or Eccleston. Again, I would prefer everything to be easier for me by picking my own heir. Thanks again for looking through this chapter - Rex

×