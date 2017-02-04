RAUL GONZALEZ ESCUELA 70 Instrumentación y Control Sección S-2 INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO DE TECNOLOGIA ANTONIO JOSE DE SUCRE...
PLC (Programmable Logic Controller o Controlador lógico programable). Son dispositivos electrónicos muy usados en la autom...
CARACTERISTICA DE LOS PLC • Control: Es el PLC en su estado físico ya que se le puede considerar como lo que controla todo...
CARACTERISTICA DE LOS PLC • La CPU es el cerebro del PLC y está formado por el procesador y la memoria. • El procesador se...
FUNCIONAMIENTO DE LOS PLC • Recoger datos de las fuentes de entrada a través de las fuentes digitales y analógicas. • Toma...
FUNCIONAMIENTO DE LOS PLC • Los PLC se distinguen de otros controladores automáticos, en que pueden ser programados para c...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Raul gonzalez

52 views

Published on

PLC

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
52
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Raul gonzalez

  1. 1. RAUL GONZALEZ ESCUELA 70 Instrumentación y Control Sección S-2 INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO DE TECNOLOGIA ANTONIO JOSE DE SUCRE EXTENSION BARQUISIMETO DEFINICION, CARACTERISTICAS Y FUNCIONAMIENTO DE LOS PLC
  2. 2. PLC (Programmable Logic Controller o Controlador lógico programable). Son dispositivos electrónicos muy usados en la automatización industrial para programar y controlar procesos secuenciales en tiempo real. Un PLC controla la lógica de funcionamiento de maquinas, plantas y procesos industriales, procesan y reciben señales digitales y analógicas y pueden aplicar estrategias de control.
  3. 3. CARACTERISTICA DE LOS PLC • Control: Es el PLC en su estado físico ya que se le puede considerar como lo que controla todo lo que se automatizara. • Lógico: Cuando se programa se debe llevar una lógica para saber qué es lo primero que indicara el control que se debe hacer y que será lo siguiente. • Programable: Básicamente indica que puede ser programado una y otra vez a través de un código y siempre puede adaptarse a nuevas exigencias que se hagan.
  4. 4. CARACTERISTICA DE LOS PLC • La CPU es el cerebro del PLC y está formado por el procesador y la memoria. • El procesador se encarga de ejecutar el programa escrito por el usuario, que se encuentra almacenado en la memoria. • La interfaz de entrada se ocupa de adaptar las señales provenientes de los elementos captadores, tales como botoneras, llaves, límites de carrera etc a nivel que el CPU pueda interpretar como información. • Proceso de instalación sencillo y rápido para el cliente final. • La interfaz de salida es la encargada de administrar la potencia necesaria para comandar el actuador.
  5. 5. FUNCIONAMIENTO DE LOS PLC • Recoger datos de las fuentes de entrada a través de las fuentes digitales y analógicas. • Tomar decisiones en base a criterios preprogramados. • Almacenar datos en la memoria. • Generar ciclos de tiempo. • Realizar cálculos matemáticos. • Actuar sobre los dispositivos externos mediante las salidas analógicas y digitales. • Comunicarse con otros sistemas externos.
  6. 6. FUNCIONAMIENTO DE LOS PLC • Los PLC se distinguen de otros controladores automáticos, en que pueden ser programados para controlar cualquier tipo de máquina, a diferencia de otros controladores (como por ejemplo un programador o control de la llama de una caldera) que, solamente, pueden controlar un tipo específico de aparato. • Además de poder ser programados, son automáticos, es decir son aparatos que comparan las señales emitidas por la máquina controlada y toman decisiones en base a las instrucciones programadas, para mantener estable la operación de dicha máquina. • Puedes modificar las instrucciones almacenadas en memoria, además de monitorizarlas.

×