305984786 pertanggungjawaban-pidana-korporasi-makalah-docx

BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. Latar Belakang Kesehatan merupakan Hak Asasi Manusia, dan merupakan salah satu unsur kesejahteraan ya...
kesehatan masyarakat. Kini dengan perkembangan zaman, dan teknologi yang semakin lama semakin berkembang, dan semakin berk...
Dewasa ini, kedudukan rumah sakit secara hukum sangat berbeda jauh dengan kedudukan rumah sakit terdahulu. Di mana keduduk...
masyarakat. Oleh sebab itu, penulis hendak membahas secara sederhana, 2 (dua) rumusan masalah di bawah ini : 1. Siapa yang...
BAB II TINJAUAN PUSTAKA A. KORPORASI Selama ini hanya manusia yang dianggap sebagai subjek hukum pidana artinya hanya manu...
orang pada jaman abad pertengahan atau sesudah itu . “Corporare” sendiri berasal dari kata “corpus” (Indonesia = badan), y...
ini harus dipandang sebagai harta kekayaan badan tersebut, terlepas dari pribadi-pribadi manusia yang terhimpun di dalamny...
kumpulan orang dan atau kekayaan yang terorganisasi baik merupakan badan hukum maupun bukan badan hukum” Rancangan KUHP ta...
hukum. Menurut hukum perdata pula, yang diakui memiliki kewenangan mendirikan korporasi adalah orang (manusia) atau natura...
10 B. SISTEM PERTANGGUNGJAWABAN PIDANA KORPORASI Berbicara tentang pertanggungjawaban pidana korporasi, tidak dapat dilepa...
11 C. SISTEM KEPENGURUSAN PERTANGGUNGJAWABAN KORPORASI Sistem ini sejalan dengan perkembangan korporasi sebagai subjek huk...
12 BAB II PEMBAHASAN PERTANGGUNGJAWABAN PIDANA KORPORASI RUMAH SAKIT Rumah sakit sebagai sebuah korporasi menurut hukum pe...
13 Menyangkut denda dinyatakan: “Pidana denda paling banyak untuk korporasi yang melakukan tindak pidana yang diancam deng...
14 3. Safety Procedures. 4. Selection and retention of employees and conferral of staff privileges. 5. Responsibilities fo...
15 Sifat Hospital Liability berupa: 1. Contractual liability, yaitu tidak dilaksanakannya kewajiban dokter sebagai suatu p...
16 Sebagaimana diatur dalam Medical Staff Bylaws bahwa direktur/pemilik, pimpinan rumah sakit beserta dokter dan dokter gi...
17 satu pihak dan kewajiban di pihak lain. Doktrin perikatan bertujuan untuk mencapai suatu hasil atau prestasi dan ikhtia...
18 4. Dalam Undang-Undang No 29 Tahun 2004 disebutkan bahwa penyalahgunaan disiplin tidak menutup kemungkinan adanya tuntu...
19 perbuatan individu yang dipertanggungjawabkan kepada korporasi, antara lain: a. Perbuatan yang dimaksud adalah termasuk...
20 d) Tidak mengeluarkan Inform Consent terlebih dahulu sebelum melakukan tindak medik yang beresiko bagi pasien (dalam ke...
21 BAB III PENUTUP A. Kesimpulan Dari pembahasan tersebut dapat disimpulkan bahwa; 1. Berdasarkan doctrine of identificati...
22 c) Pihak Rumah sakit tidak memberikan informasi yang jelas kepada pasien atau keluarganya. B. Saran Undang-undang membe...
23 DAFTAR PUSTAKA Fahamsyah dan Suarda, 2006. Implementasi Teori Pertanggungjawaban Pidana. Mimbar Hukum Volume 18, Nomor ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

305984786 pertanggungjawaban-pidana-korporasi-makalah-docx

32 views

Published on

nnnn

Published in: Law
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
32
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

305984786 pertanggungjawaban-pidana-korporasi-makalah-docx

  1. 1. BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. Latar Belakang Kesehatan merupakan Hak Asasi Manusia, dan merupakan salah satu unsur kesejahteraan yang harus diwujudkan dalam bentuk pemberian berbagai upaya kesehatan kepada seluruh masyarakat melalui penyelenggaraan pembangunan kesehatan yang berukualitas dan terjangkau oleh masyarakat sesuai dengan cita-cita bangsa Indonesia, sebagaimana dimaksud dalam Pancasila dan Undang-Undang Dasar RI 1945. Pembangunan di bidang kesehatan diarahkan guna tercapainya kesadaran, kemauan dan kemampuan untuk hidup sehat bagi setiap penduduk, agar dapat mewujudkan derajat kesehatan yang optimal bagi masyaraka Indonesia. Perbaikan kesehatan secara keseluruhan dikelola oleh Rumah Sakit. Rumah sakit dituntut untuk memberikan pelayanan kesehatan yang memenuhi standar pelayanan yang optimal. Hal tersebut sebagai akuntabilitas rumah sakit supaya mampu bersaing dengan Rumah Sakit lainnya. Rumah sakit adalah terjemahan dari “hospital” yang merupakan bentuk organisasi pelayanan kesehatan yang bersifat komprehensif, mencakup aspek promotif, preventif, kuratif dan rehabilitatif, serta sebagai pusat rujukan
  2. 2. kesehatan masyarakat. Kini dengan perkembangan zaman, dan teknologi yang semakin lama semakin berkembang, dan semakin berkembang pula padat modal, padat tenaga, padat teknologi, dan padat persoalan dalam berbagai bidang, antara lain : hukum, ekonomi, etik, HAM, teknologi, dan lain-lain. Pada hakekatnya Rumah Sakit adalah sebuah organisasi yang dibentuk oleh suatu badan hukum (pemerintah, Perjan, Yayasan, Perseroan Terbatas, dan Perkumpulan). Salah satu prinsip organisasi adalah “authority”, yang dilihat dari sudut majemen, maka di dalam setiap organisasi termasuk juga organisasi Rumah Sakit, harus ada pimpinan tertinggi yang memikul tanggung jawab dan wewenang yang tinggi juga. Tanggung jawab hukum rumah sakit dalam pelaksanaan pelayanan kesehatan terhadap pasien dapat dilihat dari aspek etika profesi, disiplin, dan secara khusus hukum pidana terkait dengan tindakan kedokteran yang diduga terjadi kesalahan medis maupun pelayanan medis lainnya yang tidak dilaksanakan oleh segenap unsur pelayanan kesehatan dengan baik. Hakikat dasar dari Rumah Sakit merupakan pemenuhan kebutuhan dan tuntutan pasien yang mengharapkan penyelesaian masalah kesehatannya pada rumah sakit. Pasien memandang bahwa hanya rumah sakit yang mampu memberikan pelayanan medis sebagai upaya penyembuhan dan pemulihan atas rasa sakit yang dideritanya. Pasien mengharapkan pelayanan yang siap, cepat, tanggap dan nyaman terhadap keluhan penyakit pasien.
  3. 3. Dewasa ini, kedudukan rumah sakit secara hukum sangat berbeda jauh dengan kedudukan rumah sakit terdahulu. Di mana kedudukan hukum rumah sakit terdahulu tidak bisa dimintai tanggung jawab hukum, khususnya hukum pidana, dikarenakan rumah sakit masih dianggap sebagai lembaga sosial, rumah sakit bersift murni untuk amal, yang apabila jika dimintai pertanggungjawaban hukum terhadap pasien, maka akan mengurangi kemampuan menolong pasien. Selain itu juga, perkembangan dan pertumbuhan korporasi dampaknya dapat menimbulkan efek negatif, maka kedudukan korporasi mulai bergeser dari subjek hukum biasa menjadi subjek hukum pidana, sehingga badan hukum dapat dituntut pidana. Kesadaran masyarakat semakin meningkat, masyarakat lebih kritis akan pentingnya perlindungan hak-hak pasien sebagai pihak yang menggunakan jasa dan pelayanan dari rumah sakit. Sehingga, pihak rumah sakit yang menyediakan layanan kesehatan tidak bisa lagi melakukan hal-hal atau perbuatan yang dapat melanggar hak-hak pasien. Walaupun, masih ada beberapa pasien yang menempuh jalur damai. Berdamai memang pilihan mudah bagi korban atau pihak rumah sakit, korban mendapatkan ganti rugi berupa materi, sementara rumah sakit dan dokter tidak perlu risau dengan publikasi bernada miring di media massa. B. Rumusan Masalah Ketidakberdayan pasien menerima pelayanan kesehatan dalam menghadapi penyedia jasa pelayanan kesehatan ini jelas sangat merugikan
  4. 4. masyarakat. Oleh sebab itu, penulis hendak membahas secara sederhana, 2 (dua) rumusan masalah di bawah ini : 1. Siapa yang bertanggungjawab apabila terjadi kriminalisasi korporisasi di rumah sakit ? 2. Perbuatan yang bagaimana yang dapat dibebankan kepada korporasi(Rumah Sakit)? C. Tujuan Penulisan Tujuan penulisan makalah ini adalah: 1. Menganalisis pertanggungjawaban kepada rumah sakit sebagai korporasi 2. Membandingkan masalah yang diangkat penulis dengan doktrin vicarious responsibility
  5. 5. BAB II TINJAUAN PUSTAKA A. KORPORASI Selama ini hanya manusia yang dianggap sebagai subjek hukum pidana artinya hanya manusia yang dapat dipersalahkan dalam suatu peristiwa tindak pidana. Apabila dalam suatu perkumpulan terjadi suatu tindak pidana, maka dicari siapa yang bersalah terhadap terjadinya tindak pidana tersebut, atau para pengurus/pimpinan perkumpulan itu yang harus dipertanggungjawabkan secara pidana. Dalam KUHP hal ini terlihat pada pasal 59 KUHP. Dengan berlakunya UU No 7/ Drt/ 1955, korporasi dipandang dapat melakukan tindak pidana dan dapat dipertanggungjawabkan pidana, yang kemudian disusul dengan peraturan hukum pidana yang tersebar di luar KUHP lainnya. Masalah pertama dalam membahas pertanggungjawaban pidana korporasi adalah membahas apa yang dimaksud dengan korporasi itu?.Batasan pengertian atau defenisi korporasi tidak bisa dilepaskan dengan bidang hukum perdata. Istilah ini digunakan oleh para ahli hukum dan kriminologi untuk menyebutkan apa yang dalam bidang hukum perdata disebut dengan badan hukum atau dalam Bahasa Belanda disebut Rechts Persoon. Secara etimologis kata korporasi (corporatie,Belanda), corporation (Inggris), korporation (Jerman) berasal dari kata “corporatio” dalam bahasa Latin, seperti halnya dengan kata lain yang berakhir dengan “tio” maka “corporatio” sebagai kata benda (substantivum), berasal dari kata kerja “corporare” yang banyak dipakai
  6. 6. orang pada jaman abad pertengahan atau sesudah itu . “Corporare” sendiri berasal dari kata “corpus” (Indonesia = badan), yang berarti memberikan badan atau membadankan. Dengan demikian maka akhirnya “corporatio” itu berarti hasil pekerjaan membadankan, dengan lain perkataan badan yang dijadikan orang, badan yang diperoleh dengan perbuatan manusia sebagai lawan terhadap badan manusia, yang terjadi menurut alam1. Menurut Chidir Ali2 30 arti badan hukum atau korporasi bisa diketahui dari jawaban atas pertanyaan “apakah subjek hukum itu ?”. Pengertian subjek hukum pada pokoknya adalah manusia dan segala sesuatu yang berdasarkan tuntutan kebutuhan masyarakat yng oleh hukum diakui sebagai pendukung hak dan kewajiban. Pengertian yang kedua inilah yang dinamakan badan hukum. Berbicara mengenai konsep “badan hukum” sebenarnya konsep ini bermula timbul sekedar dalam konsep hukum perdata sebagai kebutuhan untuk menjalankan kegiatan yang diharapkan lebih berhasil. Apa yang dinamakan dengan “badan hukum” itu sebenarnya tiada lain sekedar suatu ciptaan hukum, yaitu dengan menunjuk kepada adanya suatu badan yang diberi status sebagai subjek hukum, disamping subjek hukum yang berwujud manusia alamiah (natuurlijke persoon). Diciptakan pengakuan adanya suatu badan, yang sekalipun badan ini sekedar suatu badan, namun badan ini dianggap bisa menjalankan segala tindakan hukum dengan segala harta kekayaan yang timbul dari perbuatan itu. Dan harta 1 Soetan K Malikoel Adil, Dalam Muladi, Dwidja Priyatno.1991 , Hal 12 2 Chidir Ali, Badan Hukum, Bandung, Alumni 1991, Hal 18.
  7. 7. ini harus dipandang sebagai harta kekayaan badan tersebut, terlepas dari pribadi-pribadi manusia yang terhimpun di dalamnya. Jika dari perbuatan itu timbul kerugian maka Kerugian inipun hanya dapat dipertanggungjawabkan semata-mata dengan harta kekayaan yang ada dalam badan yang bersangkutan Dari uraian di atas ternyata bahwa korporasi adalah badan yang diciptakan oleh hukum yang terdiri dari “corpus”, yaitu struktur fisiknya dan ke dalamnya hukum memasukkan unsur “animus” yang membuat badan itu mempunyai kepribadian. Oleh karena badan hukum ini merupakan ciptaan hukum, maka kecuali penciptaannya, kematiannya juga ditentukan oleh hukum3. Menurut Loebby Loqman 4, dalam diskusi yang dilakukan oleh para sarjana tentang korporasi berkembang 2 (dua) pendapat mengenai apa yang dimaksud dengan korporasi itu ?. Pendapat pertama mengatakan bahwa yang dimaksud dengan korporasi adalah kumpulan dagang yang berbadan hukum. Jadi dibatasi bahwa korporasi yang dapat dipertanggungjawabkan secara pidana adalah korporasi yang telah berbadan hukum . Alasannya adalah bahwa dengan berbadan hukum, telah jelas susunan pengurus serta sejauh mana hak dan kewajiban dalam korporasi tersebut. Pendapat lain adalah yang bersifat luas, dimana dikatakan bahwa korporasi tidak perlu harus berbadan hukum, setiap kumpulan manusia, baik dalam hubungan suatu usaha dagang ataupun usaha lainnya, dapat dipertanggungjawabkan secara pidana. Pendapat kedua tersebut di atas dianut oleh Undang-Undang No 31 Tahun 1999 tentang Pemberantasan Tindak Pidana Korupsi, sebagaimana tertuang dalam Pasal 1 butir 1 yang bunyinya:“ korporasi adalah 3 Satjipto Rahardjo, Ilmu Hukum, Bandung , PT Citra Aditya Bakti, 2000, Hal 69. 4 Loebby Loqman, Kapita Selekta , Hal 32.
  8. 8. kumpulan orang dan atau kekayaan yang terorganisasi baik merupakan badan hukum maupun bukan badan hukum” Rancangan KUHP tahun 1987/1988, mendefinisikan korporasi sebagai “kumpulan terorganisasi dari orang atau kekayaan baik merupakan badan hukum maupun bukan”. Dari beberapa pengertian di atas, sudah jelas, bahwa korporasi adalah badan hukum yang menyandang hak dan kewajiban berdasarkan hukum. Sebagai badan hukum pula, korporasi tidak lepas dari tanggung jawab pidana yang dilakukannya. Namun sayangnya, pertanggungjawaban pidana korporasi sejauh ini masih belum diterapkan secara maksimal. Berdasarkan Undang – Undang Nomor 4 Tahun 2009 Tentang Rumah Sakit, Pasal 1 ayat (1) memberikan definisi tentang Rumah Sakit, yang mana dijelaskan bahwa Rumah Sakit adalah institusi pelayanan kesehatan yang menyelenggarakan pelayanan kesehatan perorangan secara paripurna yang menyediakan pelayanan rawat inap, rawat jalan, dan gawat darurat. Dari kata ”institusi”, sudah dapat diketahui bahwa Rumah Sakit termasuk sebuah badan hukum yang terorganisir dalam menjalankan kegiatan usahanya yakni memberikan pelayanan kesehatan kepada pasien. Sebagai badan usaha yang menjalankan pelayanan publik, Rumah Sakit secara otomatis memegang hak dan kewajiban seperti yang diatur dalam undang- undang. Dilihat dari hak dan kewajiban yang disandangnya, Rumah Sakit juga merupakan Korporasi yang berbadan hukum. Hal ini akan memberikan pengertian bahwa Rumah Sakit bisa saja melakukan delik yang memenuhi rumusan dalam undang- undang. Eksistensi Rumah sakit sebagai korporasi badan hukum tidak muncul begitu saja. Dalam arti, harus ada yang mendirikan, yakni oleh pendiri- pendirinya yang menurut hukum perdata diakui memiliki kewenangan secara
  9. 9. hukum. Menurut hukum perdata pula, yang diakui memiliki kewenangan mendirikan korporasi adalah orang (manusia) atau natural person dan badan hukum atau legal person. Demikian pula halnya dengan Rumah Sakit. Dalam hal “mati/ bubarnya”, suatu korporasi dapat dikatakan “bubar/berakhirnya” eksistensinya secara hukum, maka Korporasi sudah tidak dapat melakukan perbuatan hukum. Ada beberapa alasan yang menyebabkan korporasi menjadi bubar, yaitu: a. Jangka waktu pendiriannya telah sampai, sedangkan para pendirinya tidak memperpanjang “usia” dari korporasi tersebut; disebut bubar demi hukum. b. Dibubarkan oleh para pendirinya atau oleh para pemegang saham. c. Dibubarkan oleh pengadilan berdasarkan putusan pengadilan atas pertimbangan – pertimbangan hukum yang diambil oleh hakim atau majelis hakim yang memeriksa suatu perkara. d. Dibubarkan oleh Undang-undang. Rumah Sakit sebagai korporasi yang terorganisasi memiliki pimpinan dan orang- orang di dalamnya yang melakukan perbuatan hukum, misalkan perjanjian dalam rangka kegiatan usaha atau kegiatan sosial yang dilakukan pengurus untuk dan atas nama orang- orang dalam Rumah sakit tersebut. Dalam melakukan perbuatan hukum, tentu saja Rumah Sakit tidak lepas dari beban hukum yang ditanggungkan di atasnya, dimana Rumah sakit bisa dipertanggungjawabkan dalam suatu perbuatan pidana yang melibatkan Rumah Sakit itu sendiri.
  10. 10. 10 B. SISTEM PERTANGGUNGJAWABAN PIDANA KORPORASI Berbicara tentang pertanggungjawaban pidana korporasi, tidak dapat dilepaskan dengan tindak pidana. Walaupun dalam pengertian tindak pidana tidak termasuk masalah pertanggungjawaban. Tindak pidana hanya menunjukkan kepada dilarangnya suatu perbuatan5. Pandangan di atas sejalan dengan pendapat yang dikemukakan oleh Moelyatno, yang membedakan dengan tegas “dapat dipidananya perbuatan” (de strafbaarheid van het feit atau het verboden zjir van het feit) dan “dapat dipidananya orang” (strafbaarheid van den persoon), dan sejalan dengan itu beliau memisahkan antara pengertian “perbuatan pidana” (criminal act) dan “pertanggungan jawab pidana” (criminal responsibility atau criminal liability)6. Oleh karena hal tersebut dipisahkan, maka pengertian perbuatan pidana tidak meliputi pertanggungjawaban pidana. Pandangan ini disebut pandangan dualistis mengenai perbuatan pidana. Pandangan ini merupakan penyimpangan dari pandangan yang monistis antara lain yang dikemukakan oleh Simons yang merumuskan “strafbaar feit” adalah : “een strafbaar gestelde, onrechtmatige met schuld verband staande handeling van een toerekeningsvatbaar persoon”. Jadi unsur-unsur strafbaar feit adalah : 1) Perbuatan manusia (positif atau negatif; berbuat atau tidak berbuat atau membiarkan); 2) Diancam dengan pidana (strafbaar gesteld); 3) Melawan hukum (onrechtmatig); 4) Dilakukan dengan kesalahan (met schuld in verband staand) 5 Dwidja Priyatno,op cit,Hal 30. 6 Moelyatno,Seperti dikutipoleh Sudarto, DalamSudarto,HukumPidanaI,Cetakan keII,Semarang, Yayasan Sudarto,1990,Hal 40.
  11. 11. 11 C. SISTEM KEPENGURUSAN PERTANGGUNGJAWABAN KORPORASI Sistem ini sejalan dengan perkembangan korporasi sebagai subjek hukum pidana tahap I. Dimana para penyusun KUHP, masih menerima asas “societas/universitas delinquere non potest” (badan hukum tidak dapat melakukan tindak pidana). Asas ini sebetulnya berlaku pada abad yang lalu pada seluruh Eropa kontinental. Hal ini sejalan dengan pendapat-pendapat hukum pidana individual dari aliran klasik yang berlaku pada waktu itu dan kemudian juga dari aliran modern dalam hukum pidana. Bahwasannya yang menjadi subjek tindak pidana itu sesuai dengan penjelasan (MvT ) terhadap Pasal 59 KUHP, yang berbunyi :”suatu tindak pidana hanya dapat dilakukan oleh manusia”. Von Savigny pernah mengemukakan teori fiksi (fiction theory), dimana korporasi merupakan subjek hukum, tetapi hal ini tidak diakui dalam hukum pidana, karena pemerintah Belanda pada waktu itu tidak bersedia mengadopsi ajaran hukum perdata ke dalam hukum pidana7. Ketentuan dalam KUHP yang menggambarkan penerimaan asas “societas/universitas delinquere non potest”adalah ketentuan Pasal 59 KUHP. Dalam pasal ini juga diatur alasan penghapus pidana (strafuitsluitingsgrond). yaitu pengurus, badan pengurus atau komisaris yang ternyata tidak ikut campur melakukan pelanggaran, tidak dipidana. 7 Hatrick,Hamzah,AsasPertanggungjawaban Korporasi DalamHukumPidanaIndonesia(strictliability dan vicariousliability),Jakarta,RajaGrafindo Persada,1996,Hal 30.
  12. 12. 12 BAB II PEMBAHASAN PERTANGGUNGJAWABAN PIDANA KORPORASI RUMAH SAKIT Rumah sakit sebagai sebuah korporasi menurut hukum perdata merupakan legal person (rechtspersoon) yaitu badan hukum yang sifatnya legal personality. Pada awalnya, pembuat undang-undang pidana berpandangan hanya manusia yang dapat menjadi subjek tindak pidana, namun, seiring perkembangan zaman, korporasi juga bisa menjadi subjek tindak pidana. Di Amerika Serikat ada konsep untuk minta pertanggungjawaban pidana korporasi, yaitu melalui doktrin respondent superior atau vicarious liability. Menurut doktrin ini, apabila pekerja suatu korporasi melakukan tindak pidana dalam lingkup pekerjaannya dengan maksud menguntungkan korporasi, maka tanggung jawab pidananya dapat dibebankan kepada korporasi. Prinsip ini bertujuan mencegah perusahaan melindungi diri dan lepas tanggung jawab, dengan melimpahkan kegiatan perusahaan yang melanggar hukum kepada pekerjanya. Ajaran vicarious liability biasanya berlaku dalam hukum perdata tentang perbuatan melawan hukum (the law of tort), yang kemudian diterapkan pada hukum pidana. Kejahatan yang ditimbulkan oleh korporasi sangat besar. Korbannya adalah pekerja. Korporasi, dengan kekuatan finansial dan ahli-ahli yang dimiliki, dapat menghilangkan bukti-bukti kejahatan. KUHP mengadopsi pendirian bahwa korporasi dapat menjadi subjek tindak pidana sebagaimana terdapat pada Pasal 47 KUHP yaitu “Korporasi merupakan subjek tindak pidana”. Pengaturan tentang tanggung jawab pidana korporasi dalam KUHP terdapat dalam Pasal 47-53. Meskipun dalam RUU KUHP pidana pokok hanya berupa denda, ancaman sanksi maksimum bagi korporasi dapat lebih berat dibanding terhadap perseorangan.
  13. 13. 13 Menyangkut denda dinyatakan: “Pidana denda paling banyak untuk korporasi yang melakukan tindak pidana yang diancam dengan pidana penjara paling lama 7 tahun sampai dengan 15 tahun adalah denda Kategori V, yaitu sebesar tiga ratus juta rupiah. Sedangkan pidana mati, pidana penjara seumur hidup, atau pidana penjara paling lama 20 tahun adalah denda Kategori VI, yaitu sebesar tiga miliar rupiah.” Selain denda maksimum, telah pula ditetapkan denda minimum bagi korporasi, yaitu denda Kategori IV sebesar tujuh puluh lima juta rupiah. KUHP juga telah mengantisipasi jika korporasi tidak mampu membayar sanksi pidana denda, maka dikenakan pidana pengganti berupa pencabutan izin usaha atau pembubaran korporasi. Dengan diaturnya kejahatan korporasi dalam RUU KUHP, diharapkan korporasi tidak lagi berdalih untuk melarikan diri dari tanggung jawabnya, dalam hal ini tanggung jawab pidana. Pada awal sejarahnya, rumah sakit tidak lebih dari sekedar institusi yang menerima sumbangan dermawan, sehingga perannya hanya menyediakan makanan dan tempat tidur bagi pasien yang memerlukan rawat inap. Keadaan berubah dengan hadirnya banyak dokter yang membantu para pasien, sehingga peran rumah sakit pun bertambah seperti menyediakan peralatan medik, obat-obatan dan tenaga profesional guna meningkatkan fungsi dan peran pelayanan kesehatan. Tidak cukup sampai di situ, masing- masing rumah sakit berlomba- lomba mengembangkan diri menjadi sebuah institusi dengan pelayanan total dan komprehensif. Konsekuensinya adalah tidak hanya menampilkan kualitas pelayanan medik dan penunjang umum lainnya, melainkan memunculkan lebih banyak tanggunggugat korporasi (corporate liability) serta tanggung renteng (vicarious liability) akibat kesalahan yang dilakukan oleh dokter yang bekerja di dalamnya. Munculnya tanggung jawab rumah sakit awalnya diakibatkan oleh penerapan langkah- langkah manajerial yang kurang tepat seperti: 1. Hospital equitment, supplies, medication and food. 2. Hospital environment.
  14. 14. 14 3. Safety Procedures. 4. Selection and retention of employees and conferral of staff privileges. 5. Responsibilities for supervision of patient care. Namun dalam perkembangan sering di akibatkan oleh cacatnya pelaksanaan perjanjian dokter dan pasien. Cacatnya pelaksanaan perjanjian tidak disebabkan belum sahnya hubungan terapeutik, namun pasien merasa tidak puas terhadap hasil perawatan medik. Tanggung jawab rumah sakit selanjutnya disebut sebagai hospital liability. Dalam Pasal 1338 KUHPerdata disebutkan: ”Semua persetujuan yang dibuat secara sah berlaku sebagai undang-undang bagi mereka yang membuatnya. Persetujuan itu tidak dapat ditarik kembali selain dengan kesepakatan kedua belah pihak, atau karena alasan-alasan yang ditentukan oleh undang-undang. Persetujuan harus dilaksanakan dengan itikad baik”. Jadi perjanjian dua subyek hukum antara dokter dan pasien bersifat sah lalu mengikat para pihak. Perjanjian itu berisi hal-hal implisit yang menurut sifatnya harus dipatuhi menurut undang-undang seperti terungkap dalam Pasal 1339 KUHPerdata yang berbunyi: ”Persetujuan tidak hanya mengikat apa yang dengan tegas ditentukan di dalamnya, melainkan juga segala sesuatu yang menurut sifatnya persetujuan dituntut berdasarkan keadilan, kebiasaan atau undang-undang”. Hospital Liability terjadi bila timbul masalah karena kesalahan health care provider seperti kesalahan dokter (malpractice), yang dilakukan sengaja (intensional), kecerobohan (recklessness) atau kelalaian (negligence). Jika hal ini sungguh terjadi, maka undang-undang memungkinkan pasien untuk menuntut ganti rugi kepada health care provider. Malpraktik secara harafiah berarti pelaksanaan atau tindakan yang salah dari profesional (professional misconduct, unreasonable, lack of skill).
  15. 15. 15 Sifat Hospital Liability berupa: 1. Contractual liability, yaitu tidak dilaksanakannya kewajiban dokter sebagai suatu prestasi akibat hubungan kontraktual. Dalam hubungan terapeutik, kewajiban atau prestasi bukan dinilai dari hasil (result) tetapi upaya (effort). Hospital Liability terjadi jika upaya medik tidak memenuhi standar medik. 2. Liability in tort, yaitu perbuatan melawan hukum yang bersifat bukan kewajiban tetapi menyangkut kesusilaan atau berlawanan dengan ketelitian yang dilakukan dokter. Misalnya: membuka rahasia kedokteran, kecerobohan yang mengakibatkan cacat atau meninggal dunia. 3. Strict Liability, yaitu tanggung jawab bukan karena melakukan kesalahan, tetapi akibat yang dihasilkan. Misalnya: limbah sampah rumah sakit membuat warga sekitar sakit. 4. Vicarius liability, yaitu tanggung jawab akibat kesalahan yang dibuat karyawan atau employee. Dalam hubungan dengan rumah sakit, jika dokter sebagai karyawan melakukan kesalahan maka rumah sakit turut bertanggung jawab. Apabila kembali melihat aturan pokok yang terdapat dalam rumah sakit sebagai aturan yang mengatur segala pelayanan kesehatan dan tenaga kesehatan khususnya direktur/pimpinan rumah sakit, pemilik serta dokter ataupun dokter gigi, maka dapat merujuk pada hospital bylaws serta Standar Operasional Prosedur sebagai aturan pelaksana. Hospital Bylaws secara tegas mengatur terkait hubungan antara direktur/pimpinan dan pemilik rumah sakit dengan dokter ataupun dokter gigi terkait dengan tindakan kedokteran, dimana hospital bylaws juga menjadi konstitusi bagi dokter dengan direktur/pimpinan rumah sakit, pemilik, untuk menyelesaikan konflik dan memberi perlindungan hukum khususnya bagi dokter dan dokter gigi sebagai tenaga medis.
  16. 16. 16 Sebagaimana diatur dalam Medical Staff Bylaws bahwa direktur/pemilik, pimpinan rumah sakit beserta dokter dan dokter gigi merupakan tritunggal yang bersama-sama secara fungsional memimpin rumah sakit dan bertanggungjawab bersama terkait pelayanan medis kepada masyarakat. Seperti yang telah dijelaskan secara ringkas, terkait dengan hospital bylaws dan medical staff bylaws, maka hukum pidana sebagai hukum publik, bisa meminta pertanggungjawaban pidana korporasi, tidak hanya terbatas pada dokter ataupun dokter gigi, namun juga pada rumah sakit sebagai korporasi yang bertanggungjawab atas segala tindakan kedokteran yang salah, yang dilakukan oleh dokter ataupun dokter gigi kepada pasien. Undang-undang memberikan peluang kepada pasien untuk menuntut rumah sakit secara pidana maupun perdata. Tuntutan perkara ini dimungkinkan sejauh tenaga medik melakukan kekeliruan fatal. Namun tuntutan bisa diterima atau tidak tergantung pembuktian yang dilakukan oleh masing-masing pihak dan penilaian hasil pembuktian oleh hakim. Menurut Pasal 2 Undang- Undang No.14 Tahun 1970 tugas hakim adalah memeriksa, mengadili dan menjatuhkan putusan serta menyelesaikan setiap perkara. Dalam perkara malpraktik, harus dapat dibuktikan apakah benar ada kesalahan, kecerobohan atau kelalaian dokter, di mana dan kapan terjadi, siapa pelaku dan saksinya. Apa ada alat-alat bukti misalnya: berupa tulisan. Dalam kacamata hukum makna kebenaran tidak bersifat mutlak sebagaimana kebenaran ilmiah. Kebenaran hukum dibedakan atas: 1. Kebenaran formil, yaitu kebenaran berdasarkan kehendak para pihak dan formalitas pembuktian dan lainnya (preponderance of evidence). 2. Kebenaran materiil, yaitu kebenaran sesungguhnya yang sesuai dengan fakta yang terjadi (beyond reasonable doubt). Setiap hubungan hukum antara dokter dan pasien dalam lingkungan rumah sakit merupakan perikatan (Verbintenis) yang menimbulkan hak di
  17. 17. 17 satu pihak dan kewajiban di pihak lain. Doktrin perikatan bertujuan untuk mencapai suatu hasil atau prestasi dan ikhtiar (Inspanning) atau upaya profesional semaksimal mungkin. Sedangkan perjanjian merupakan bagian dari perikatan yang mengandung kesepakatan dua pihak atau lebih untuk saling mengikatkan diri dalam hubungan hukum. Di situlah makna hubungan terapeutik antara dokter dan pasien menjadi penting. Maka sahnya perjanjian harus memenuhi syarat sebagaimana ditentukan dalam Pasal 1320 KUHPerdata yaitu ada kesepakatan, kecakapan, obyek tertentu dan kausa yang halal. Setiap perjanjian mengandung adanya kebebasan (Pasal 1338 KUHPerdata) di mana isinya: 1. Perjanjian yang dibuat dengan sah itu mengikat sebagai undang- tmdang bagi pembuatnya. 2. Dijalankan dengan itikad baik. 3. Tidak dapat diputuskan tanpa persetujuan pihak lain. Hubungan terapeutik menimbulkan hak dan kewajiban para pihak. Akibat lain dan hubungan terapeutik sering menimbulkan dugaan pelanggaran yang oleh umum disebut malpraktik kedokteran. Dugaan pelanggaran dapat berupa: 1. Pelanggaran etik yang ditangani organisasi Ikatan Dokter Indonesia (IDI) dan Majelis Kode Etik Kedokteran (MKEK), dengan sanksi peringatan atau pemecatan sementara yang berdampak rasa malu. 2. Pelanggaran disiplin yang ditangani Majelis Kehormatan Disiplin Kedokteran Indonesia (MKDKI) dengan sanksi disiplin yang bersifat mumi etik profesi seperti peringatan, pencabutan surat izin praktik, pencabutan surat tanda registrasi, re-schooling, penjara dan denda; sedangkan jika ada dugaan pelanggaran malpraktik akan ditangani Konsil Kedokteran Indonesia. 3. Pelanggaran hukum yang ditangani oleh pengadilan umum perdata atau pidana, dengan sanksi hukuman pidana atau ganti rugi materi.
  18. 18. 18 4. Dalam Undang-Undang No 29 Tahun 2004 disebutkan bahwa penyalahgunaan disiplin tidak menutup kemungkinan adanya tuntutan melalui pengadilan. Menjelaskan pertanggungjawaban pidana, yang mana apa yang dilakukan sesorang dipertanggungjawabkan kepada orang lain. Misalkan A yang melakukan perbuatan pidana dan perbuatan itu dipertanggunjawabkan kepada si B. Hal ini hampir mirip dalam pasal 55 KUHP ayat (1) angka 1”dipidana sebagai pelaku tindak pidana : mereka yang melakukan, yang menyuruh melakukan, dan yang turut serta melakukan perbuatan”. Bedanya, dalam KUHP ini, yang disuruh melakukan adalah orang yang tidak bisa dipertanggungjawabkan. Sementara, dalam ajaran Vicarious Responsibility baik kedua pihak sama- sama dapat dipertanggungjawabkan. Hal ini nampak dalam tujuan teori Vicarious Responsibility yakni memperluas wilayah pertanggungjawaban pidana, tidak hanya pelaku fisik tetapi juga pelaku intelektual. Untuk menjelaskan teori ini, ada ajaran doctrine of identification yang tidak hanya menjelaskan “directing mind”, tetapi juga menjelaskan syarat- syarat perbuatan individu yang bisa diatributkan kepada perusahaan atau korporasi. Berdasarkan doctrine of identification,untuk dapat membebankan pertanggungjawaban pidana kepada korporasi, hal pertama yang perlu diidentifikasikan adalah “directing mind” dalam korporasi. Jika suatu perbuatan pidana di dalam korporasi itu dilakukan oleh “directing mind”, maka pertanggungjawaban pidana baru dapat dibebankan kepada korporasi itu. Dalam kejadian tertentu, identifikasi dari perilaku dan sikap kalbu dari seseorang yang terkait dengan suatu perusahaan dapat diatributkan kepada perusahaan agar pertanggungjawaban pidana dapat dibebankan kepada perusahaan tersebut. Dalam arti, bahwa apa yang menjadi tindakan individu dapat dikategorikan sebagai tindakan perusahaan. Akan tetapi, tidak semua perbuatan individu dapat diatributkan kepada perusahaan. Secara tegas, teori identifikasi menjelaskan syarat- syarat
  19. 19. 19 perbuatan individu yang dipertanggungjawabkan kepada korporasi, antara lain: a. Perbuatan yang dimaksud adalah termasuk dari yang ditugaskan b. Perbuatan tersebut bukan merupakan kecurangan terhadap korporasi c. Kegiatan yang dilakukan individu tersebut mendatangkan keuntungan bagi korporasi Pasal 190 ayat (1) menentukan bahwa “Pimpinan fasilitas pelayanan kesehatan dan/atau tenaga kesehatan yang melakukan praktik atau pekerjaan pada fasilitas pelayanan kesehatan yang dengan sengaja tidak memberikan pertolongan pertama terhadap pasien yang dalam keadaan gawat darurat sebagaimana dimaksud dalam Pasal 32 ayat (2) atau Pasal 85 ayat (2) dipidana dengan pidana penjara paling lama 2 (dua) tahun dan denda paling banyak Rp.200.000.000,00 (dua ratus juta rupiah) Sedangkan dalam ayat (2) undang- undang yang sama menyebutkan bahwa dalam hal perbuatan sebagaimana dimaksud pada ayat(1) mengakibatkan terjadinya kecacatan atau kematian,pimpinan fasilitas pelayanan kesehatan dan/atau tenaga kesehatan tersebut dipidana dengan pidana penjara paling lama 10 (sepuluh) tahun dan denda paling banyak Rp.1.000.000.000,00 (satu miliar rupiah). Berdasarkan analisa penulis terhadap kasus di atas, tindak pidana yang dilakukan oleh dokter tersebut memenuhi rumusan pada pasal 191 Undang- Undang Nomor 36 Tahun 2009 Tentang Kesehatan. Untuk mendeskripsikan pelaku tindak pidana dala kasus ini, ada dua kemungkinan, yakni: Tindakan dapat dibebankan kepada Rumah Sakit, alasannya: a) Dokter hanya mengikuti prosedur yang diwajibkan dari Rumah sakit b) Fasilitas tidak lengkap tetapi Rumah sakit yang dimaksud tidak membuat rujukan kepada Rumah sakit lain yang lebih lengkap c) Pihak Rumah sakit tidak memberikan informasi yang jelas kepada pasien atau keluarganya
  20. 20. 20 d) Tidak mengeluarkan Inform Consent terlebih dahulu sebelum melakukan tindak medik yang beresiko bagi pasien (dalam keadaan yang mendesak dokter berhak mengambil tindakan tanpa harus menunggu persetujuan keluarga pasien) Sementara Rumah sakit tidak dibebankan apa- apa dalam kasus ini. Ini yang perlu ditinjau kembali, apakah Rumah sakit tersebut dapat dipertanggungjawabkan atau tidak. Jika dihubungkan dengan teori agregasi, yang menekankan pada kesalahan banyak orang, Hal ini memenuhi rumusan definisi dari korporasi, yang mana dijelaskan bahwa korporasi merupakan kumpulan terorganisasi dari orang atau kekayaan baik yang merupakan badan hukum atau pun yang bukan. Bertolak dari teori vicarious responsibility yang bertujuan memperluas jangkauan pidana, bukan hanya pelaku fisik, tetapi juga pelaku intelektual Untuk korporasi, pidana yang tepat menurut Undang- Undang Nomor 44 Tahun 2009 Tentang Rumah Sakit pasal 27 yakni dengan pencabutan izin dan pasal 201 Undang- Undang Nomor 36 Tahun 2009 yang berbunyi: “Dalam hal tindak pidana sebagaimana dimaksud dalam Pasal 190 ayat (1), Pasal 191, Pasal 192, Pasal 196, Pasal 197, Pasal 198, Pasal 199, dan Pasal 200 dilakukan oleh korporasi, selain pidana penjara dan denda terhadap pengurusnya, pidana yang dapat dijatuhkan terhadap korporasi berupa pidana denda dengan pemberatan 3 (tiga) kali dari pidana denda sebagaimana dimaksud dalam Pasal 190 ayat (1), Pasal 191, Pasal 192, Pasal 196 , Pasal 197, Pasal 198, Pasal 199, dan Pasal 200.”Akan tetapi, pelaksanaan pidana penjara adalah tidak mungkin. Bagaimana eksekusinya, jika korporasi dipidana penjara. Sampai sekarang banyak produk hukum yang memuat ketesntuan pidana untuk korporasi yakni dengan pidana penjara. Menurut penulis, pidana penjara sangat tidak tepat untuk korporasi. Alternatif lain yang bisa dilaksanakan adalah menurut Undang- Undang Nomor 44 Tahun 2009 pasal 63 ayat 2, yakni: pencabutan ijin usaha dan/ atau pencabutan status badan hukum.
  21. 21. 21 BAB III PENUTUP A. Kesimpulan Dari pembahasan tersebut dapat disimpulkan bahwa; 1. Berdasarkan doctrine of identification,untuk dapat membebankan pertanggungjawaban pidana kepada korporasi, hal pertama yang perlu diidentifikasikan adalah “directing mind” dalam korporasi. Jika suatu perbuatan pidana di dalam korporasi itu dilakukan oleh “directing mind”, maka pertanggungjawaban pidana baru dapat dibebankan kepada korporasi itu. Dalam kejadian tertentu, identifikasi dari perilaku dan sikap kalbu dari seseorang yang terkait dengan suatu perusahaan dapat diatributkan kepada perusahaan agar pertanggungjawaban pidana dapat dibebankan kepada perusahaan tersebut. Dalam arti, bahwa apa yang menjadi tindakan individu dapat dikategorikan sebagai tindakan perusahaan. Akan tetapi, tidak semua perbuatan individu dapat diatributkan kepada perusahaan. Secara tegas, teori identifikasi menjelaskan syarat- syarat perbuatan individu yang dipertanggungjawabkan kepada korporasi, antara lain: a) Perbuatan yang dimaksud adalah termasuk dari yang ditugaskan b) Perbuatan tersebut bukan merupakan kecurangan terhadap korporasi c) Kegiatan yang dilakukan individu tersebut mendatangkan keuntungan bagi korporasi 2. Tindakan dapat dibebankan kepada Rumah Sakit : a) Dokter hanya mengikuti prosedur yang diwajibkan dari Rumah sakit b) Fasilitas tidak lengkap tetapi Rumah sakit yang dimaksud tidak membuat rujukan kepada Rumah sakit lain yang lebih lengkap
  22. 22. 22 c) Pihak Rumah sakit tidak memberikan informasi yang jelas kepada pasien atau keluarganya. B. Saran Undang-undang memberikan peluang kepada pasien untuk menuntut rumah sakit secara pidana maupun perdata. Tuntutan perkara ini dimungkinkan sejauh tenaga medik melakukan kekeliruan fatal. Namun tuntutan bisa diterima atau tidak tergantung pembuktian yang dilakukan oleh masing- masing pihak dan penilaian hasil pembuktian oleh hakim.
  23. 23. 23 DAFTAR PUSTAKA Fahamsyah dan Suarda, 2006. Implementasi Teori Pertanggungjawaban Pidana. Mimbar Hukum Volume 18, Nomor 2, Juni 2006 Hendrojono Soewaono, 2006. Perlindungan Hak-Hak Pasien dalam Transaksi Terapeutik. Penerbit Srikandi Surabaya. Laden Merpaung, 1998. Kejahatan Terhadap Kesusilaan dan Masalah Profesinya; Jakarta. Setiyono, 2003. Kejahatan Korporasi. Bayumedia. Malang. Soeraryo D, 2004. Etik, Hukum Kesehatan Kedokteran. Badan Penerbit Undip. Semarang. Sofwan Dahlan, 2000. Hukum Kesehatan. Badan Penerbit Undip. Semarang. Sofwan Dahlan, 2007. Malpraktek. Badan Penerbit Undip. Semarang. Sudarto, 1990. Hukum Pidana I. Yayasan Sudarta. Semarang. Wibisono M, 2007. Doctor’s Criminal Responsibility of Medical Treatment. Unair. Surabaya. Wila C. 2001. Hukum Kedokteran. Penerbit PT. Mandar Maju. Bandung. i

×