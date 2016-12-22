® Customizable 3D virtual environments for training
PROBLEM: Online job skills training is ineffective Content Today’s “video-and-a-quiz” format doesn’t resonate
3. Engaging and Interactive Job Skills Training Employee plays training game and interactively goes through the training m...
We’re flexible and AR/VR platform agnostic BUILT TO BE “FUTURE-AWARE”
MILESTONES ACHIEVED Beta TrialsSigned Customer • Three beta trials in process with large multi-national corporations • Mul...
Zack Karlsson CEO and Board Member Stephen Williams CTO and Chief Scientist David Mandel Co-Founder and Chairman Former VP...
CMP slides for slideshare 12 22-2016

Customizable 3D virtual environments for training

