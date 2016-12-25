SAP_Portal_Consultant_5.9_Exp

SAP NetWeaver Portal Consultant PERSONAL STATEMENT An enthusiastic, ambitious and professional individual who has a proven...
  1. 1. SAP NetWeaver Portal Consultant PERSONAL STATEMENT An enthusiastic, ambitious and professional individual who has a proven track record of achieving results in highly competitive environments. A true SAP EP Consultant who is driven to hunt for new business, and is mentally resilient enough to be able to push past rejection to achieve results. I am a talented SAP EP Consultant with considerable experience in Industry and who can enhance the performance of any business by using his energy, drive and commitment to succeed to build outstanding relationships with customers and drive overall revenue growth. Right now the looking for a suitable consultant position with a company that is renowned for hiring exceptional people and for giving them unparalleled opportunities to build their careers and capabilities. CAREER SUMMARY SAP NetWeaver EP • Total 5.9 years of experience in IT Industry. • Three full lifecycle implementations for global clients. • Hands on experience in portal versions 6.40/7.01/7.02/7.3/7.40. • Hand on Experience in Portal user administration, system administration, and content administration. • Expertise in creating I views, Pages, Work sets, Roles, Users, Groups And assigning PCD objects to users/groups. • Setup and configuration of ESS/MSS business packages. • Configuration of systems and JCO destinations in Portal. • Configured NWDI environment from the scratch (DTR, CMS, CBS, and SLD). • Customizing portal Logon screen and changing portal look and feel using Portal desktop, Themes and Rule Collections. • Implemented/Integrated Success factor application into SAP Portal 7.3. • Hands on Experience on Portal Content Translation for SAP Portal 7.3. • Hands on Experience on Integrating FPM forms into SAP Portal 7.40. • Hands on Experience on SAP SRM 7.03 Implementation into SAP Portal 7.40. SAP UI5/Fiori Development • Knowledge on Navigations using shell • Knowledge on oData operations(Create/Update/Delete) • Knowledge on MatrixLayout • Knowledge on Date & Time formatting • Knowledge on download the table data in excel format • Knowledge on upload CSV file data in SAP UI5/Fiori applications • Knowledge on Integrate SAPUI5/Fiori applications into ABAP Netweaver gateway system WebDynpro JAVA/ABAP Development • Working experience in developing WebDynpro DC’s by using Adaptive RFC model for calling BAPI/RFC’s from SAP ECC system. • Good Knowledge in creating Custom BAPI/RFCs (Remote Function Modules). • Designing WebDynpro JAVA applications using Window API, Dynamic API, Context API, Message API, and Portal Integration API. • Designed standards, Guidelines and naming conventions for WebDynpro applications. • Experience at various levels of design, coding, testing and implementation of WebDynpro applications. • Working experience on ESS/MSS overview pages(Hiding Links, Tabs) personalization using ABAP Workbench • Working experience on creating WebDynpro ABAP and FPM Form IView’s using Launchpad role • Working experience on maintaining MSS workflow parameters using ABAP system Ramesh Gundu Email - rameshbabu.sapep@gmail.com Contact - +91 9704906545 Ramesh Gundu Email - rameshbabu.sapep@gmail.com Contact - +91 9704906545
  2. 2. CAREER HISTORY I-Novate Technologies Ltd (An Agreeya Gulf Group of Companies)., Riyadh - Saudi Arabia SAP Technical Consultant Mar 2016 -Till Date Wipro Technologies Pvt Limited on Rolls of Eteam Infoservices Pvt. Ltd., Chennai Sr SAP EP Consultant Jun 2015 – Oct 2015 HP India Limited on Rolls of Agreeya Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore SAP EP Consultant May 2014 - Jun 2015 Wipro InfoTech Limited on Rolls of Magna InfoTech Pvt. Ltd., Visakhapatnam SAP EP Consultant Oct 2013 – Apr 2014 ITC Infotech India Limited on Rolls of VLS Consulting LLP, Kolkata SAP EP Consultant Aug 2012 – May 2013 Aceline Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad SAP Consultant July 2010 – July 2012 PROJECTS UNDERTAKEN Project 1 Company: I-Novate Technologies Ltd Client: TCC (Technology Control & Co.) Duration: Mar 2016 – Till Date Project-Type: Implementation Client Description: Technology Control Company LTD (TCC) is an information technology company established in 2008 to provide state-of-the-art solutions based on leading industry methodologies and frameworks with business structure spread into the following strategic business units: Digital Security [DS] Biometrics and Identity Management [BIM] Knowledge Management Unit [KM] Communications and Information Services [CIS] Project Roles & Responsibilities • Involved in deploying ESS & MSS business packages for SAP Portal 7.40 • Worked on ESS/MSS webdynpro services & Business functions activation in SAP ECC system • Worked on maintaining MSS workflow parameters using ABAP system • Configured Jco’s, System objects, UWL & SSO to enable connections for SAP Portal 7.40 • Worked on ESS/MSS overview pages(Hiding Links, Tabs) personalization using ABAP Workbench • Worked on SAP Portal Logon page look and feel customization using WebDynpro Java tool • Worked on creating the WebDynpro ABAP and FPM forms IView’s using the Launchpad role • Worked on Configuration and maintenance of SRM 7.03 module into SAP Portal 7.40 Project 2 Company: Wipro Technologies Private Limited Client: ABI (Anheuser-Busch Inbev) Duration: Jun 2015 – Oct 2015
  3. 3. Project-Type: Support Client Description: Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). It is the leading global brewer and one of the world’s top five consumer products companies. Beer, the original social network, has been bringing people together for thousands of years and our portfolio of well over 200 beer brands continues to forge strong connections with consumers. This includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; international brands Beck’s®, Leffe®, and Hoegaarden®; and local champions Bud Light®, Skol®, Brahma®, Antarctica®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Modelo Especial®, Michelob Ultra®, Harbin®, Sedrin®, Klinskoye®, Sibirskaya Korona®, Chernigivske®, Cass®, and Jupiler®. Project Roles & Responsibilities • Create and Maintain authorization roles for both SAP Portal and ECC system. • Working experience of dual stack (JAVA & ABAP) administration and monitoring. • Work on daily Incidents/Tickets coming from end users in ticketing tool. • Providing estimation and efforts timelines for the CR (Change Request) in new projects for SAP Portal. • Involved in Kickoff and War room meetings with clients for the new projects. • Worked on portal content translations projects. • Customized the WebDynpro Java application as add-ons for projects. • Worked on the ESS/MSS roles maintenance and support activities. Project 3 Company: HP India Private Limited Client: Britannia Industry Limited Duration: May 2014 – June 2015 Project-Type: Support Client Description: The beginnings might have been humble-the dreams were anything but. By 1910, with the advent of electricity, Britannia mechanised its operations, and in 1921, it became the first company east of the Suez Canal to use imported gas ovens. Britannia's business was flourishing. But, more importantly, Britannia was acquiring a reputation for quality and value. As a result, during the tragic World War II, the Government reposed its trust in Britannia by contracting it to supply large quantities of "service biscuits" to the armed forces. As time moved on, the biscuit market continued to grow… and Britannia grew along with it. In 1975, the Britannia Biscuit Company took over the distribution of biscuits from Parry's who till now distributed Britannia biscuits in India. In the subsequent public issue of 1978, Indian shareholding crossed 60%, firmly establishing the Indianans of the firm. The following year, Britannia Biscuit Company was re-christened Britannia Industries Limited (BIL). Four years later in 1983, it crossed the Rs. 100 crores revenue mark. Britannia strode into the 21st Century as one of India's biggest brands and the pre-eminent food brand of the country. It was equally recognised for its innovative approach to products and marketing: the Lagaan Match was voted India's most successful promotional activity of the year 2001 while the delicious Britannia 50-50 Maska-Chaska became India's most successful product launch. Project Roles & Responsibilities • User attributes maintenance in user administration. • Resolved Day-by-Day issues raised from the end users. • Making the application help documents for end-user understanding. • Worked on Success Factor configuration in SAP Portal.
  4. 4. • Worked on Change Requests for Adaptive RFC applications. • Worked on Supplier user’s creation and maintenance in SAP Portal. • Blocking or unblocking HR applications (Pay slip. Leave request/Overview) during the payroll time. • Creating BI/BW/BO report IView’s and maintenance in Portal. Project 4 Company: Wipro InfoTech Limited Client: Vizag Steel Plant Duration: Oct 2013 – April 2014 Project-Type: Implementation Client Description: Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, popularly known as Vizag Steel is the most advanced steel producer in India with the help of German and soviet technology. Its products have been rated the best in the world market.80% of its income comes from the exports of steel products to Japan, Germany, United States, Singapore, Dubai, Australia, South American countries and many more. The company has grown from a loss making industry to 3 billion dollar Turnover Company registering a growth of 203.6% in just 4 years. Vizag Steel Plant has been conferred Navratna status on 17 November 2010. Founded in 1971, the company focuses on producing value-added steel, with 214,000 tonnes produced in August 2010, out of 252,000 tonnes total of salable steel produced. Project Roles & Responsibilities • Configured system objects, JCo’s (Java Connectors) and SSO (Single-Sign-On) for SRM, CRM, ESS/MSS & BI systems in sap portal. • Configured UWL (Universal Work List) and RFC Destinations. • Worked on ESS/MSS role maintenance in SAP Portal. • Created BI/BW workbook and query reports using Transaction/Bex Iview in EP portal. • Customized the Portal Look and Feel (Logon Page Customization, Customized Framework Pages and Themes). • Transported the ESS/MSS, SRM, CRM & BI PCD objects from DEV to QAS to PRD. • Worked on the Adaptive RFC functionalities using WebDynppro Java tool. • Worked on the Re-import Adaptive RFC functionalities using WebDynpro Java tool. Project 5 Company: ITC Infotech India Limited Client: ITC Duration: Aug 2012 –May 2013 Project-Type: Implementation Client Description: ITC India Limited is one of India’s premier private sector companies with diversified presence in business such as Cigarettes, Hotels, paperboards & specialty papers, packaging, Agri-business, packaged foods and information technology. ITC has a market captilisation of nearly us $15 billion and turnover of over us $4.75 billion. In Corporate Division (SAP CCC), we are going to upgrade SAP Portal from EP6.0 to NW 7.02 including full NWDI implementation from scratch. Here we did in place SAP upgrade for both Portal and ECC. Project Roles & Responsibilities: • Involved in the process of Implementing EP Server Post- Installation Configurations & Maintenance. • Worked on portal Logon screen look and feel using Portal desktop, Themes and Rule Collections.
  5. 5. • Deploying .SCA, .SDA, .PAR, .EAR applications in SDM repository. • Implemented NWDI components from the scratch (DTR, CMS & CBS). • Import/export .SCA files from Development to Production landscape using Landscape Configurator in CMS. • Worked on Development Component Projects using WebDynpro Java Tool. • Provided value help functionalities [SVS, EVS] for WebDynpro Java applications. • Used simple Types, structures and Message Pool for WebDynpro Java applications. Project 6 Company: Aceline Tech solutions Private Limited Client: Golden Lady Corporation Duration: Aug 2010 – July 2012 Project-Type: Implementation Client Description: Golden Lady was founded in 1967 in Castiglione delle Stiviere (Province of Mantua) and nowadays it is a leading Company in both Italian and international women's hosiery market. Italian women's hosiery in a couple of years, the exponential Company's development confirmed the remarkable intuition of the latter regarding the huge growth potential related to women's hosiery in both domestic and international market. Golden Lady name identifies whole Golden Lady Company Group, a concern with a constant expansion, which consists of the main hosiery trademarks. Project Roles & Responsibilities: • Involved in the process of Configurations, Maintenance and Documentation. • Configuring SLD & JCO destinations to maintain the communication between SAP and Portal Landscape. • Implemented Single-Sign-On using SAP Logon Ticket between Portals to SAP system. • Configured UWL connecting to SAP Business Workflow. • Assigning the Roles and Groups to end users as per hierarchy. • Assigning permissions to end users according to their respective roles. • Created WebDynpro DC’s using MVC architecture. • Worked on Create or CR’s(Change Requests) for Adaptive RFC applications EDUCATION • M.C.A from Al-Ameer College of Engg & IT with 68% in 2007-2010. • B.Sc from Satavahana Degree College with 54% in 2004-2007. • XII from P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts & Science with 53% in 2002-2004. • S.S.C from C.P. Brown's High School with 67% in 2001-2002. TECHNICAL SKILLS • Netweaver : Enterprise Portal 6.40/7.01/7.02/7.31/7.40, WebDynpro, NWDS, NWDI • User Interface : WebDynpro JAVA, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript • ERP : SAP R/3, SAP ECC 5.0/6.0
  6. 6. • Languages : C, C++, JAVA • RDBMS : SQL Server and MS-Access, Oracle 9i and 10g • Operating Systems : Windows-XP/2000/2003/2008 Server STRENGTHS • Effective Communication • Adaptive ability and Learning attitude • Analytical skills • Leadership skills • Commercial Awareness • Result oriented, Creative and Self Motivator • Ability to remain calm in stressful situations I herewith declare that the above information's furnished by me are true, correct and complete to the best of my knowledge. Date: Place: (Ramesh Gundu)
×