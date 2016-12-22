ramesh mech p-1

Name:S.V.D.Ramesh Email :ramesh2647@gmail.com Mechanical Engineer Mobile: +91-7285915107 CURRICULUMVITAE _________________...
  1. 1. Name:S.V.D.Ramesh Email :ramesh2647@gmail.com Mechanical Engineer Mobile: +91-7285915107 CURRICULUMVITAE _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ CAREER OBJECTIVE: Seeking assignments in a reputed organization that gives me an opportunity to make use of my capabilities to maximum extent that would help me to improve my knowledge along with growth of my company. CURRENT EMPLOYER:PRAKASH INDUSTRIES LIMITED, Champa, Chattisgarh. Prakash Industries Ltd was started in the year 1980. With focused vision in the core competence areas of Mining, Steel and Power, Prakash Industries Ltd. is rapidly carving its niche in the Indian steel industry and has emerged as one of the key producers of value added steel products in the country. PREVIOUS EMPLOYER: Worked as a Graduate Engineer Trainee in Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd., Paloncha, Khammam, A.P. JOB PROFILE:  A competent professional with over 7 years of experience in Maintenance; presently working with Prakash industries Ltd as Maintenance Engineer, Steel division.  Proficiency in managing the maintenance of various equipment for reducing downtime & enhancing operational effectiveness.  Expertise in monitoring and controlling maintenance costs.  Coordination with Internal / External Departments.  Knowledge of spare parts planning, material procurement etc.  An effective communicator with strong analytical, logical, problem solving, interpersonal & organizational abilities  Making purchase order ,purchase requisition, request for quotation through SAP system.  Making bill of materials. FIELD EXPERIENCE:  Developed a strong working knowledge of pumps, blowers, hydraulic systems , pneumatic systems and etc.,  Maintenance of E.O.T Crane of 20/5 Tons and 40/15 Tons.
  2. 2. Name:S.V.D.Ramesh Email :ramesh2647@gmail.com Mechanical Engineer Mobile: +91-7285915107  Maintenance of Belt conveyors and Belt joint by cold vulcanized process.  Maintenance of furnace equipment’s such as hydraulic power pack system, skip hoist, telpher, pressure ring, contact clamp, water jacket, etc.,  Maintenance of primary crushers and secondary crushers.  Dismantling and over hauling of gear box, oil seals, couplings and bearings.  Maintenance of centrifugal pump, Vane pump, Lobe pump etc.,  Overhauling of IR compressors suction valves, and Discharge valves and Air filters etc.  Maintenance of power pack system such as Solenoid valve, 2 way direction control valve and pilot valves.  Maintenance of Induced draught fans of capacity 160000m3 /hr, HT motors, LT motors, Blowers etc.  Maintenance of pollution control system equipment’s such as ID fans, Drag chain conveyor, solenoid valves, Diaphragm Valves, butterfly dampers, Filter bags etc.  Inspection of Copper Contact Clamps, pressure in pressure rings.  Actively participated in Renovation of furnace.  Fabrication and inspection of casing.  Maintenance of Jigging machine, Metal recovery plant and crushers.  Knowledge on heat exchangers and condensers  Complete idea on pollution control system.  Making purchase order, purchase requisition, request for quotation work order through sap.  RESPONSIBILITIES:  Keeping the tracks on all parameters of the running equipment.  Monitoring of change in vibration reading of equipment at regular intervals.
  3. 3. Name:S.V.D.Ramesh Email :ramesh2647@gmail.com Mechanical Engineer Mobile: +91-7285915107  Preventive maintenance of accessories such as ID Fans, FD fans, EOT Cranes, Belt Conveyors, Hydraulic power pack System and Centrifugal pumps etc.,  Updating all records/Maintenance of all record for future reference.  Follow up the routine /scheduled maintenance jobs.  Maintaining the log books, Abnormality Identification Management System, World Class Management and 5S Technique etc.  Attending the break down works.  Guiding the workers.  Personally observes Safety & Security procedure and uses equipment and material properly.  Ensure the continuous implementation of preventive maintenance programmers including the planning and co-ordination of major schedule maintenance outages.  Making Purchase Order, Purchase requisition, Work Order and bills of materials ACHIEVEMENTS:  Achieved a great success in POLLUTION CONTROL SYSTEM for attaining the smooth running with zero emission.  Successfully completed Sinter Plant project within a given period. ACADEMIC RECORD:  B.Tech(Mechanical Engineering) from VIDYA BHARATHI INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY WARANGAL DIST, Affiliated to (JNTU) 2004-07. Passed in first class with 62.70%.  Diploma (Mechanical Engineering) from SES &S.N.M POLYTECHNIC COLLEGE, KhammamDist.Passed in first class with 63.56%. SOFTWARE EXPOSURE: ERP tools : SAP ECC6.0 with certification. Design : AUTOCAD, Cadian. With certification Operating Systems : Windows XP, Vista, Windows7.
  4. 4. Name:S.V.D.Ramesh Email :ramesh2647@gmail.com Mechanical Engineer Mobile: +91-7285915107 DECLARATION: I hereby declare that the information furnished above is true to the best of my knowledge. Name:S.V.D.Ramesh Place: Hyderabad

