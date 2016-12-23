chandan gitam 1424

Voltage Regulation and Line Loss Minimization in a Loop Distribution System Using UPFC Chandan Kumar GITAM University PS&A...
ABSTRACT The line loss minimization and the voltage regulation in distribution system are challenging problems when the en...
INTRODUCTION • Line loss minimization • loop distribution system • series compensation • unified power flow controller (UP...
Radial and Loop System
OBJECTIVES • Conversion of radial to loop • Line loss minimization • All nodes voltage regulation • UPFC to minimize the t...
Model of radial distribution system
Loop distribution system with series voltage source
. ADVANTAGES OF LOOP • If one source of power fails, switches are thrown and power can be fed to customers from the other ...
System Configuration with UPFC
CONTROL STEPS OF UPFC
System Parameters • Source voltage Vs • Capacitor C • DC link voltage Vdc • Line 1 L1 R1 • Line 2 L2 R2 • Line 3 L3 R3 • L...
(a) Loop Current [amp]
(b) Series Converter Voltage [V]
(c) P-q axis Reference and actual node2 voltage[v]
(d) P-q axis Reference and actual node2 voltage[v]
(e) P-q reference and actual line2 current [amp]
(f) P-q axis Reference and actual line2 current [amp]
(g) Reference and actual phase angle * [degree]
(h) Node line voltages [v]
ADVANTAGES OF UPFC • improves voltage profile of all nodes • reduces operating cost • System performance is improved • imp...
. . Thank You.
