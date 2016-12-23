小園丁的話 新公衛報報 10 月刊 解放公衛知識 改造公衛體系 1 專欄介紹 本期新公衛報報很開心地，能跟各位關心台灣公衛教育以及 社會現況的朋友們，一起分享近期衛促會努力的成果。 在本期的公衛視野，我們介紹了 7/16 於科工館舉行的〈健 康...
公衛視野 新公衛報報 10 月刊 解放公衛知識 改造公衛體系 2 健康科學大師在科工『七月，人蚊大戰』講座側寫 文/南區報馬仔 每年的梅雨季節過後，對於南台灣的民眾來說，就是摩拳擦掌準備與登革熱決一死戰 的時間起點，而今年，我們面對除了去年登革...
公衛視野 新公衛報報 10 月刊 解放公衛知識 改造公衛體系 3 的。但是後來發現家蚊在臭水溝也能生長，所以水溝也是登革熱防治的重點。 3. 就產卵的形式來說，斑蚊產卵是散生的，產在水缸、瓶罐、容器裡面等等。斑蚊成蟲 大多白天活動。家蚊產的卵我...
公衛視野 新公衛報報 10 月刊 解放公衛知識 改造公衛體系 4  蚊媒相關傳染病有哪些？ 10. 衛福部把傳染病分類，以危險率、致死率、發生率、傳播速度等特點來研判，分出五 類，第一類的危險性最高。與蚊媒相關的傳染病包括第二類如登革熱、瘧疾...
公衛視野 新公衛報報 10 月刊 解放公衛知識 改造公衛體系 5 行，偶發在人身上。 19. 茲卡病毒傳播的方式比登革熱要多元，不只是蚊子傳染，還有懷孕婦女垂直傳染給小 孩，以及經由性交行為，男性如果帶有茲卡病毒也會隨著體液傳染給伴侶，經由輸血...
公衛視野 新公衛報報 10 月刊 解放公衛知識 改造公衛體系 6 張教授：當初染病後抗體應該會有，不過會慢慢消退，不過不知道你那時候得到是哪種型 的登革熱？（註：登革熱共有四型，抗體對不同型別有專一性，也就是感染過第 一型的登革熱之後，身體會產...
11 路公車 新公衛報報 10 月刊 解放公衛知識 改造公衛體系 7 社區動起來，登革熱 bye bye 文／吳如媚／衛促會專員 「天啊！又要噴藥了！」去年在南台灣爆發大規模流行的登革熱疫情，除了造成地方一線 防疫工作人員、醫護體系的高度動員，...
11 路公車 新公衛報報 10 月刊 解放公衛知識 改造公衛體系 8 眾方面也必須相互體認，擁有健康的身體是自己的責任，我們有能力成為自己防疫的主 人，並向左鄰右舍宣傳防疫知識。唯有敦親睦鄰、守望相助，生命財產才能有所保障！ 踏查高雄社區與民眾...
11 路公車 新公衛報報 10 月刊 解放公衛知識 改造公衛體系 9 對於庭瑜的經驗，各位有沒有覺得 心有戚戚焉呀？ 接下來，就讓我們向大家介紹臺灣 的家庭醫師制度囉！ 從一個就醫的經驗說起 文／林庭瑜／衛促會工讀夥伴 說到家醫制度的推廣，讓我...
11 路公車 新公衛報報 10 月刊 解放公衛知識 改造公衛體系 10 淺談台灣的家庭醫師制度 文／詹筱勻／衛促會專員 台灣民眾人人都有一張健保卡，感冒看內科診所、胃痛看腸胃科診所，只要花上 150 元，不論什麼病都有對應的科別可以看。若是在非...
11 路公車 新公衛報報 10 月刊 解放公衛知識 改造公衛體系 11 的醫療社群計畫，在 2003 年的 SARS 事件後有更進一步的發展。由於社會對 SARS 患者有 非理性的恐慌，當時有醫院拒收病患，大醫院收容患者後又因感染控管疏失，付出...
11 路公車 新公衛報報 10 月刊 解放公衛知識 改造公衛體系 12 者，也能「往診」於鄉間鄰里。但如今的衛生所醫師和基層診所醫師角色相近，而公衛護 士為符合各項篩檢的業績指標，已無能力至社區訪視。在健保給付的原則下，基層診所的 醫師多數以疾...
