Connected Health Conference 2016 Review by DHP

Connected Health Conference 2016 리뷰 Digital Healthcare Partners, Inc Managing Partner 최윤섭, PhD
Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center
•mHealth Summit 이라는 이름으로 작년까지 개최되던 모바일 헬스케어 관련 학회 •HIMSS 와 합병되면서 Connected Health Conference 로 이름이 변경 (학회의 규모 축소?) •크게 두 가...
MR (Mixed Reaility)
MS HoloLens
Your Host & Speaker Shahed Chowdhuri Sr. Technical Evangelist @ Microsoft
HoloLens Dev Kits are Shipping! https://www.microsoft.com/microsoft-hololens/en-us/development-edition http://www.slidesha...
Gaze https://developer.microsoft.com/en-US/windows/holographic/gaze What is Gaze? § Form of input § Real-world line of sig...
Gestures https://developer.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/holographic/Gestures.html What are Gestures? § Form of input § Use ...
Voice Input https://developer.microsoft.com/en-US/windows/holographic/voice_input What is Voice Input? § Form of input § P...
Holographic View https://developer.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/holographic/app_views_on_hololens What is it? § View 3D hol...
•MS HoloLens 는 MR (Mixed Reality) 이다. •VR 과는 달리 증강현실을 이용해서 실제 세계를 함께 볼 수 있다는 장점 •VR은 실제 세계를 막아버리는 것이 단점 •GPU, CPU 가 아닌 HPU...
Demo@CHC16
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0K3n0Gf8mA Microsoft HoloLens: Partner Demo with Maya by Autodesk
HoloLens for Healthcare? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKpKlh1-en0
Orbita:Amazon Echo-based home health tool •Orbita 를 비롯한 몇몇 스타트업이 아마존 에코를 기반으로 한, 홈 헬스케어 툴을 소개 •혈당, 혈압, 복약 여부 등의 음성 체크 및 병원...
•한국계 Kyu Rhee 박사가 작년 11월 IBM Watson Health의 Chief Health Officer 로 부임
•지금도 45.1%의 의료 가이드라인이 근거 중심으로 이뤄지고 있지 않음 •과학적인 발견, 연구 결과가 임상에 접목되기 위해서는 17년이 걸림 •인간이 따갈 수 없을 정도의 연구 결과들이 쏟아지고 있음 (매일 29시간 ...
•30%의 환자에게서 Watson 이 무엇인가 새로운 것을 찾아낸다? •‘something new’의 기준이 무엇인가?
•세계의 여러 병원, 의료 서비스들이 Watson 을 이용하고 있음 •Oncology, Genomics, Clinical Trial Matching의 세 가지 부문 (+추가적인 기능들이 있음) •가천대 길병원도 Wats...
•다국적 제약사 Teva 와 Watson Health Cloud 의 파트너십을 확대 •협력 부분은 크게 두 가지 •기존 약의 새로운 용도 찾기 (drug-repositioning) •만성 질환 관리 •2015년 Teva...
Jan 7, 2016
In an early research project involving 600 patient cases, the team was able to   predict near-term hypoglycemic events up ...
Sugar.IQ 사용자의 음식 섭취와 그에 따른 혈당 변화, 인슐린 주입 등의 과거 기록 기반 식후 사용자의 혈당이 어떻게 변화할지 Watson 이 예측
https://rockhealth.com/announcing-the-2017-top-50-in-digital-health/
6 Navigating Digital Health Hospitals, Providers, Wellness, Pharma, Insurers
• Hospitals • Providers • Wellness • Pharma • Insurers
Digital Healthcare Industry Landscape Data Measurement Data Integration Data Interpretation Treatment Smartphone Gadget/Ap...
Data Measurement Data Integration Data Interpretation Treatment Smartphone Gadget/Apps DNA Artiﬁcial Intelligence 2nd Opin...
Epic MyChart App Epic EHR Dexcom CGM Patients/User Devices EHR Hospital Whitings + Apple Watch Apps HealthKit
• Hospitals • Providers • Wellness • Pharma • Insurers •애플 헬스키트와 유사한 형태이긴 하나 •애플 헬스키트 자체가 Validic 에 대한 Data Source 중의 하나임 ...
11 Our Integrations (A Sample) http://www.slideshare.net/HxRefactored/hxr-2016-the-health-iot-remote-care-and-mobile-solut...
10 Our customers span the healthcare industry 47 countries. 223 million population reach. Providers Payers Pharma Wellness...
28 Engage Connect Action Impact Deliver You engage your users via your access point Validic is embedded into a third party...
29 Engage Connect Action Impact Deliver Connect: Core API & Direct Connection Exchange of unique, anonymous IDs and access...
http://www.slideshare.net/HxRefactored/hxr-2016-the-health-iot-remote-care-and-mobile-solutions-andrew-hooge-validic 30 En...
ValidicVitalSnap •전통적인 Non-connected Device 에 대해서도   간편히 사진만 찍어서 데이터를 전송할 수 있는 VitalSnap 을 제공 https://www.youtube.com/watc...
•“ 배분된 의료기기는 블루투스 기능이 탑재된 통신용과 일반용으로 혈압계 4만3600개, 혈당계 3만4100개" •“참여 환자는 측정한 혈압‧혈당 수치를 홈페이지 건강iN 또는 모바일앱 M건 강보험을 통해 본인을 관리하...
“For the ﬁrst time, last year, we had over 110 million interactions between our physicians and our members,” said Tyson, a...
https://rockhealth.com/reports/digital-health-consumer-adoption-2016/ 2016 was an impressive growth year for telemedicine ...
•경쟁자는 누구인가? •애플 헬스키트, Qualcomm Life 가 비슷하지만 Validic 처럼 holistic view 를 가지고 있지는 않음 •애플은 iOS 에만 편중된다는 한계가 있음 •Qualcomm Life ...
Opportunities and Challenges in the Use of Real World Evidence for Medical Device and DrugValidation Baked Patel, Associat...
Contains Nonbinding Recommendations Draft – Not for Implementation Use of Real-World Evidence to 1 1 Support Regulatory De...
Opportunities and Challenges in the Use of Real World Evidence for Medical Device and DrugValidation • Real-World Data (RW...
Opportunities and Challenges in the Use of Real World Evidence for Medical Device and DrugValidation • Premarket approval ...
Sensor and Transmitter Transmitter Tiny wire inserted Converts glucose into electrical current Glucose range: 40-400 mg/dL...
CO-1 Dexcom G5 Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for Non-Adjunctive Management of Diabetes July 21, 2016 D...
Dexcom G5 Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for Non-Adjunctive Management of Diabetes • FDA의 Clinical Chem...
•Health Canada 에서 Dexcom G5 CGM이 SMBG를 대체할 수 있다고 결정 •의사들이 기존의 SMBG 대신에 Dexcom 을 처방할 수 있게 되었음 •기존의 SMBG는 하루에 두 번 calibratio...
•2016. 12. 20 •FDA 에서도 Dexcom G5 를 SMBG 를 대체할 수 있다고 결정 •즉, intended use 를 더 확장시켰다고 볼 수 있음
Gail deVore, President and CEO, 2Degree, LLC / NightScout #WeAreNotWaiting
Dexcome
20 feet (6m) Dexcome
Night Scout Project •연속 혈당계 기기를 해킹해서 클라우드에 혈당 수치를 전송할 수 있게 개조 •언제 어디서든 자녀의 혈당 수치를 확인 가능 스마트폰, 스마트 워치 등으로 •소아 당뇨병 환자의 부모들이 ...
Night Scout Project
OpenAPS: DIY 인공췌장OpenAPS: DIY 인공췌장
OpenAPS: DIY 인공췌장
OpenAPS: DIY 인공췌장
• Self-reported data from a small group – 18 of the ﬁrst 40 users • The positive glucose and quality of life impact this s...
On the courtesy of Miyeong Kim (aka 소명맘)
On the courtesy of Miyeong Kim (aka 소명맘)
On the courtesy of Miyeong Kim (aka 소명맘)
On the courtesy of Miyeong Kim (aka 소명맘)
•의료 접근성의 문제 (중국: 매우 낮음 vs 한국: 매우 높음) •비용 및 수가의 문제 (한국: 환자가 부담하는 의료비가 매우 저렴) •기존 의료 대비 connected health의 상대적 효용
•중국, 미국, 인도에서 가장 큰 이유는 운동을 모니터링하고, 운동량을 늘리기 위해서 •의외로(?) 자기 스스로의 health data에 관심을 갖기 때문이라는 응답이 많음
•의사가 커넥티드 헬스 기기/툴을 권할 경우, 평균 85%에 달하는 사람이 사용할 것이라고 응답 •최근 Rock Health 의 Consumer Adoption Report 에도 의사의 권유는 중요한 요소로 나타남 •한...
•보험 회사가 커넥티드 헬스 기기/툴을 권할 경우, 평균 68%에 달하는 사람이 사용할 것이라고 응답 •한국은 44%로 순위권 내에 들지만, 절대적으로 그리 높다고 하기는 어려움
Connected Health Conference 2016 • MS HoloLens • IBM Watson • Validic • FDA’s Real World Evidence Guideline • Ipsos Resear...
세상을 바꿀 혁신적인 디지털 헬스케어 스타트업의 시작, DHP 가 함께 하겠습니다. dhpartners.io yoonsup.choi@dhpartners.io
Connected Health Conference 2016 Review by DHP

  Connected Health Conference 2016 리뷰 Digital Healthcare Partners, Inc Managing Partner 최윤섭, PhD
  2. 2. Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center
  3. 3. •mHealth Summit 이라는 이름으로 작년까지 개최되던 모바일 헬스케어 관련 학회 •HIMSS 와 합병되면서 Connected Health Conference 로 이름이 변경 (학회의 규모 축소?) •크게 두 가지 행사로 나뉨 •Connected Health Conference & GDHF (Global Digital Healthcare Forum)
  4. 4. MR (Mixed Reaility)
  5. 5. MS HoloLens
  6. 6. Your Host & Speaker Shahed Chowdhuri Sr. Technical Evangelist @ Microsoft Technology Areas • Enterprise Web/Software Development • Game Development • Mobile Application Development • Cloud Solutions Online • LinkedIn: http://linkedin.com/in/shahedc • Meetup: http://www.meetup.com/DC-MS-Devs/ • Twitter: http://twitter.com/shahedC • Blog: http://WakeUpAndCode.com http://www.slideshare.net/shahedC3000/intro-to-hololens
  7. 7. HoloLens Dev Kits are Shipping! https://www.microsoft.com/microsoft-hololens/en-us/development-edition http://www.slideshare.net/shahedC3000/intro-to-hololens
  8. 8. Gaze https://developer.microsoft.com/en-US/windows/holographic/gaze What is Gaze? § Form of input § Real-world line of sight § Uses head, not eyes Uses of Gaze § Intersect with holograms § Target gestures § Place holograms § Detect “away” objects http://www.slideshare.net/shahedC3000/intro-to-hololens
  9. 9. Gestures https://developer.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/holographic/Gestures.html What are Gestures? § Form of input § Use your hands/fingers § Use optional clicker Uses of Gestures § Interact with holograms § Interact with apps § Interact with menu http://www.slideshare.net/shahedC3000/intro-to-hololens
  10. 10. Voice Input https://developer.microsoft.com/en-US/windows/holographic/voice_input What is Voice Input? § Form of input § Powered by UWP speech engine Uses of Voice Input § “Hey Cortana!” § Take photos/video § Command holograms http://www.slideshare.net/shahedC3000/intro-to-hololens
  11. 11. Holographic View https://developer.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/holographic/app_views_on_hololens What is it? § View 3D holograms § One holographic app at a time § Lock to real world http://www.slideshare.net/shahedC3000/intro-to-hololens
  12. 12. •MS HoloLens 는 MR (Mixed Reality) 이다. •VR 과는 달리 증강현실을 이용해서 실제 세계를 함께 볼 수 있다는 장점 •VR은 실제 세계를 막아버리는 것이 단점 •GPU, CPU 가 아닌 HPU를 활용하여 주변의 데이터를 실시간으로 프로세싱 Augments the real world with helpful information Blends holograms with your real world Can transport you to a virtual world Replaces the real world
  13. 13. Demo@CHC16
  14. 14. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0K3n0Gf8mA Microsoft HoloLens: Partner Demo with Maya by Autodesk
  15. 15. HoloLens for Healthcare? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKpKlh1-en0
  16. 16. Orbita:Amazon Echo-based home health tool •Orbita 를 비롯한 몇몇 스타트업이 아마존 에코를 기반으로 한, 홈 헬스케어 툴을 소개 •혈당, 혈압, 복약 여부 등의 음성 체크 및 병원 예약 등으로 활용 •큰 가치를 보여주지는 못했던 것 같음 (미국에서는 SMS 문자를 음성으로 보내는 사람의 비율 높음)
  17. 17. •한국계 Kyu Rhee 박사가 작년 11월 IBM Watson Health의 Chief Health Officer 로 부임
  18. 18. •지금도 45.1%의 의료 가이드라인이 근거 중심으로 이뤄지고 있지 않음 •과학적인 발견, 연구 결과가 임상에 접목되기 위해서는 17년이 걸림 •인간이 따갈 수 없을 정도의 연구 결과들이 쏟아지고 있음 (매일 29시간 읽어야 함)
  19. 19. •30%의 환자에게서 Watson 이 무엇인가 새로운 것을 찾아낸다? •‘something new’의 기준이 무엇인가?
  20. 20. •세계의 여러 병원, 의료 서비스들이 Watson 을 이용하고 있음 •Oncology, Genomics, Clinical Trial Matching의 세 가지 부문 (+추가적인 기능들이 있음) •가천대 길병원도 Watson for Oncology 로 최근 진료 시작
  21. 21. •다국적 제약사 Teva 와 Watson Health Cloud 의 파트너십을 확대 •협력 부분은 크게 두 가지 •기존 약의 새로운 용도 찾기 (drug-repositioning) •만성 질환 관리 •2015년 Teva는 Gecko Health Innovation 을 인수 •천식, COPD 환자용 smart inhaler, sensor, data analysis platform 을 만드는 회사 •Watson 은 주로 이 부분에서 활용될 것으로 예상됨 IBM Watson Health Cloud technology will be applied on a massive scale with the aim of revealing previously hidden correlations between a drug molecule and health conditions.
  22. 22. Jan 7, 2016
  23. 23. In an early research project involving 600 patient cases, the team was able to   predict near-term hypoglycemic events up to 3 hours in advance of the symptoms. IBM Watson-Medtronic Jan 7, 2016
  24. 24. Sugar.IQ 사용자의 음식 섭취와 그에 따른 혈당 변화, 인슐린 주입 등의 과거 기록 기반 식후 사용자의 혈당이 어떻게 변화할지 Watson 이 예측
  25. 25. https://rockhealth.com/announcing-the-2017-top-50-in-digital-health/
  26. 26. 6 Navigating Digital Health Hospitals, Providers, Wellness, Pharma, Insurers
  27. 27. • Hospitals • Providers • Wellness • Pharma • Insurers
  28. 28. Digital Healthcare Industry Landscape Data Measurement Data Integration Data Interpretation Treatment Smartphone Gadget/Apps DNA Artiﬁcial Intelligence 2nd Opinion Wearables / IoT (ver. 3) EMR/EHR 3D Printer Counseling Data Platform Accelerator/early-VC Telemedicine Device On Demand (O2O) VR Digital Healthcare Institute Diretor, Yoon Sup Choi, Ph.D. yoonsup.choi@gmail.com
  29. 29. Data Measurement Data Integration Data Interpretation Treatment Smartphone Gadget/Apps DNA Artiﬁcial Intelligence 2nd Opinion Device On Demand (O2O) Wearables / IoT Digital Healthcare Institute Diretor, Yoon Sup Choi, Ph.D. yoonsup.choi@gmail.com EMR/EHR 3D Printer Counseling Data Platform Accelerator/early-VC VR Telemedicine Digital Healthcare Industry Landscape (ver. 3)
  30. 30. Epic MyChart App Epic EHR Dexcom CGM Patients/User Devices EHR Hospital Whitings + Apple Watch Apps HealthKit
  31. 31. • Hospitals • Providers • Wellness • Pharma • Insurers •애플 헬스키트와 유사한 형태이긴 하나 •애플 헬스키트 자체가 Validic 에 대한 Data Source 중의 하나임 •애플 헬스키트가 데이터를 EMR 로만 보내는데 비해, Validic 은 좀 더 폭넓은 파트너와 연동
  32. 32. 11 Our Integrations (A Sample) http://www.slideshare.net/HxRefactored/hxr-2016-the-health-iot-remote-care-and-mobile-solutions-andrew-hooge-validic •대부분의 big name 기기나 앱은 70% 정도 Validic의 플랫폼과 연동되는 상태 (수는 계속 증가중) •이 플랫폼에 들어오지 않은 곳은? MyFitnessPal •이렇게 많은 Data Source를 일일이 연동했다는 것이 경쟁력이자 진입장벽
  33. 33. 10 Our customers span the healthcare industry 47 countries. 223 million population reach. Providers Payers Pharma Wellness Healthcare IT http://www.slideshare.net/HxRefactored/hxr-2016-the-health-iot-remote-care-and-mobile-solutions-andrew-hooge-validic •이미 많은 나라에서, 많은 Provider, Payers, Pharma, Wellness 회사 들이 사용하고 있는 플랫폼 •최종 사용자의 인터페이스는 이 기업 고객들이 제공하는 형태 (앱, 환자 포털, EMR 등등) •수익 모델도 데이터의 전송에 대해서 이 기업 고객들이 pay 하는 형태 •가장 큰 경쟁자는? Validic의 플랫폼을 통하지 않고 직접 하려고 하는 고객들 52 Countries
  34. 34. 28 Engage Connect Action Impact Deliver You engage your users via your access point Validic is embedded into a third party platform End-users never see or interact with Validic directly Validic operates entirely behind the scenes Allowing our customers to take advantage of the trust and relationship your users have with you http://www.slideshare.net/HxRefactored/hxr-2016-the-health-iot-remote-care-and-mobile-solutions-andrew-hooge-validic
  35. 35. 29 Engage Connect Action Impact Deliver Connect: Core API & Direct Connection Exchange of unique, anonymous IDs and access tokens allow Validic to transfer fully de-identified data between device/app vendors and our clients Through this process, Validic uses and meets all criteria in employing the Safe Harbor method of de-identification, described in §HIPAA 164.514(b) http://www.slideshare.net/HxRefactored/hxr-2016-the-health-iot-remote-care-and-mobile-solutions-andrew-hooge-validic
  36. 36. http://www.slideshare.net/HxRefactored/hxr-2016-the-health-iot-remote-care-and-mobile-solutions-andrew-hooge-validic 30 Engage Connect Action Impact Deliver Connect: Mobile
  37. 37. ValidicVitalSnap •전통적인 Non-connected Device 에 대해서도   간편히 사진만 찍어서 데이터를 전송할 수 있는 VitalSnap 을 제공 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FXB-kRma3ok
  38. 38. •“ 배분된 의료기기는 블루투스 기능이 탑재된 통신용과 일반용으로 혈압계 4만3600개, 혈당계 3만4100개" •“참여 환자는 측정한 혈압‧혈당 수치를 홈페이지 건강iN 또는 모바일앱 M건 강보험을 통해 본인을 관리하는 의사에게 보내야 한다.” •“시범사업에 참여한 B내과의에 따르면 만성관리질환 시범사업에 참여한 동 네의원에서는 혈압계, 혈당계를 환자에게 지급하고 설명의무를 다했지만 오 히려 제대로 설명을 하지 않았다는 이유로 민원을 당한 사례도 있다." 
  39. 39. “For the ﬁrst time, last year, we had over 110 million interactions between our physicians and our members,” said Tyson, adding that 52% of them were done via smartphone, videoconferencing, kiosks, and other technology tools.
  40. 40. https://rockhealth.com/reports/digital-health-consumer-adoption-2016/ 2016 was an impressive growth year for telemedicine Video-based telemedicine adoption more than tripled from 7% in 2015 to 22% in 2016,   with the majority of uses occurring in the last three months.
  41. 41. •경쟁자는 누구인가? •애플 헬스키트, Qualcomm Life 가 비슷하지만 Validic 처럼 holistic view 를 가지고 있지는 않음 •애플은 iOS 에만 편중된다는 한계가 있음 •Qualcomm Life 는 실제로는 의료와 가정의 하드웨어 플랫폼이 중심인 구조 •사실은 Validic의 플랫폼을 통하지 않고 직접 하려고 하는 고객들이 위험 요소  •플랫폼에 올라온 데이터는 누구의 것인가? •모든 데이터의 소유권은 환자에게 있다. •모두 익명화되어 있기 때문에 Validic 은 누구의 데이터인지 아예 알 수 없다.   •외부의 클라우드를 쓰는가? 아마존 클라우드 같은? •그렇지 않다. 보안에 중점을 둔 내부 클라우드를 사용한다.   •돈은 많이 버나? IPO 계획은 있고? •구체적으로 알려줄 수는 없지만 잘 번다. IPO는 노코멘트. Validic
  42. 42. Opportunities and Challenges in the Use of Real World Evidence for Medical Device and DrugValidation Baked Patel, Associate Centre Director for Digital Health, FDA Gail deVore, President and CEO, 2Degree, LLC / NightScout David Price,  Vice President Medical Affairs, Dexcom
  43. 43. Contains Nonbinding Recommendations Draft – Not for Implementation Use of Real-World Evidence to 1 1 Support Regulatory Decision-Making2 for Medical Devices3 4 ______________________________________________________________________________5 Draft Guidance for Industry and6 Food and Drug Administration Staff7 8 DRAFT GUIDANCE9 10 This draft guidance document is being distributed for comment purposes only.11 12 Document issued on July 27, 2016.13 14 This guidance was updated September 16, 2016 to correct a missing footnote.15 16 You should submit comments and suggestions regarding this draft document within 90 days of17 publication in the Federal Register of the notice announcing the availability of the draft18 guidance. Submit electronic comments to http://www.regulations.gov. Submit written19 comments to the Division of Dockets Management (HFA-305), Food and Drug Administration,20 5630 Fishers Lane, rm. 1061, Rockville, MD 20852. Identify all comments with the docket21 number listed in the notice of availability that publishes in the Federal Register.22 23 For questions about this document regarding CDRH-regulated devices, contact the Office of24 Surveillance and Biometrics (OSB) at 301-796-5997 or Benjamin Eloff, Ph.D. at 301-796-8528 or25 Benjamin.Eloff@fda.hhs.gov, the Office of Device Evaluation at (ODE) at 301-796-5550 or26 Owen Faris, Ph.D. at 301-796-6356 or Owen.Faris@fda.hhs.gov, or the Office of Compliance27 (OC) at 301-796-5500 or James Saviola at 301-796-5432 or James.Saviola@fda.hhs.gov. For28 questions about this document regarding CBER-regulated devices, contact the Office of29 Communication, Outreach, and Development (OCOD) at 1-800-835-4709 or 240-402-8010.30 31 32 U.S. Department of Health and Human Services33 Food and Drug Administration34 Center for Devices and Radiological Health35 Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research36 37
  44. 44. Opportunities and Challenges in the Use of Real World Evidence for Medical Device and DrugValidation • Real-World Data (RWD) • 전통적인 임상 시험 ‘밖의’ 소스에서 얻어진 데이터 • retrospective database studies, case report, EMR, • public health surveillance, registries etc… • 실제 의료/건강 관리 진행되면서 or 기기가 사용되면서 얻어지는 데이터    • Real-World Evidence (RWE) • RWD를 모으고 분석하여 이끌어낸 evidence.
  45. 45. Opportunities and Challenges in the Use of Real World Evidence for Medical Device and DrugValidation • Premarket approval • 기존에는 기기 제조사에 의한 임상 시험 이후 FDA 인허가 결정  • Real World Data • Real World 에서 더 많은 환자에게 적용 ➞ 더 많은 데이터 생성 • 이 데이터를 체계적으로 characterize, aggregate, analyze 할 수 있다면, • 이 데이터의 quality 와 reliability 를 보장할 수 있다면,   • 기존 임상 시험의 비효율성, 비용 낭비 감소 • 혁신적인 의료기기의 시장 출시 • 기존 의료기기의 intended use 확대
  46. 46. Sensor and Transmitter Transmitter Tiny wire inserted Converts glucose into electrical current Glucose range: 40-400 mg/dL Every 5 minutes, up to 7 days Converts sensor data into glucose readings (Software 505) Glucose data broadcast via Bluetooth to display device Sensor
  47. 47. CO-1 Dexcom G5 Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for Non-Adjunctive Management of Diabetes July 21, 2016 Dexcom, Inc. Clinical Chemistry and Clinical Toxicology Devices Panel
  48. 48. Dexcom G5 Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for Non-Adjunctive Management of Diabetes • FDA의 Clinical Chemistry and Clinical Toxicology Devices Panel • Dexcom G5가 기존의 SMBG를 대체 가능하다고 권고 • 안전 (8:2), 효과 (9:1), 위험 대비 효용 (8:2) • Dexcom G5의 혈당 수치는 SMBG와 약 9% 차이가 날 수 있음 • 여러 회사의 SMBG 들 간에도 4-9%의 상대적 차이 존재 • 어차피 상당수(69%)의 환자들은 off-label로 CGM을 SMBG 대신 사용중 • 차라리 허용 후 환자들을 정식으로 교육/관리하는 것이 나을 것
  49. 49. •Health Canada 에서 Dexcom G5 CGM이 SMBG를 대체할 수 있다고 결정 •의사들이 기존의 SMBG 대신에 Dexcom 을 처방할 수 있게 되었음 •기존의 SMBG는 하루에 두 번 calibration 목적으로 사용하면 됨
  50. 50. •2016. 12. 20 •FDA 에서도 Dexcom G5 를 SMBG 를 대체할 수 있다고 결정 •즉, intended use 를 더 확장시켰다고 볼 수 있음
  51. 51. Gail deVore, President and CEO, 2Degree, LLC / NightScout #WeAreNotWaiting
  52. 52. Dexcome
  53. 53. 20 feet (6m) Dexcome
  54. 54. Night Scout Project •연속 혈당계 기기를 해킹해서 클라우드에 혈당 수치를 전송할 수 있게 개조 •언제 어디서든 자녀의 혈당 수치를 확인 가능 스마트폰, 스마트 워치 등으로 •소아 당뇨병 환자의 부모들이 자발적으로 개발 + 오픈소스로 무료 배포 + 본인이 자발적으로 설치 •상용 의료기기가 아니므로 FDA의 규제 없음
  55. 55. Night Scout Project
  56. 56. OpenAPS: DIY 인공췌장OpenAPS: DIY 인공췌장
  57. 57. OpenAPS: DIY 인공췌장
  58. 58. OpenAPS: DIY 인공췌장
  59. 59. • Self-reported data from a small group – 18 of the ﬁrst 40 users • The positive glucose and quality of life impact this system has had • 0.9% improvement in A1c (당화혈색소)(from 7.1% to 6.2%) • a strong “time-in-range” improvement from 58% to 81% • near-unanimous improvements in sleep quality OpenAPS DIY Automated Insulin Delivery Users Report 81% Time in Range, Better Sleep, and a 0.9% A1c Improvement https://openaps.org/2016/06/11/real-world-use-of-open-source-artiﬁcial-pancreas-systems-poster-presented-at-american-diabetes-association-scientiﬁc-sessions/
  60. 60. On the courtesy of Miyeong Kim (aka 소명맘)
  61. 61. On the courtesy of Miyeong Kim (aka 소명맘)
  62. 62. On the courtesy of Miyeong Kim (aka 소명맘)
  63. 63. On the courtesy of Miyeong Kim (aka 소명맘)
  64. 64. •의료 접근성의 문제 (중국: 매우 낮음 vs 한국: 매우 높음) •비용 및 수가의 문제 (한국: 환자가 부담하는 의료비가 매우 저렴) •기존 의료 대비 connected health의 상대적 효용
  65. 65. •중국, 미국, 인도에서 가장 큰 이유는 운동을 모니터링하고, 운동량을 늘리기 위해서 •의외로(?) 자기 스스로의 health data에 관심을 갖기 때문이라는 응답이 많음
  66. 66. •의사가 커넥티드 헬스 기기/툴을 권할 경우, 평균 85%에 달하는 사람이 사용할 것이라고 응답 •최근 Rock Health 의 Consumer Adoption Report 에도 의사의 권유는 중요한 요소로 나타남 •한국은 순위권 내에 없음 (그 이유는…?)
  67. 67. •보험 회사가 커넥티드 헬스 기기/툴을 권할 경우, 평균 68%에 달하는 사람이 사용할 것이라고 응답 •한국은 44%로 순위권 내에 들지만, 절대적으로 그리 높다고 하기는 어려움
  68. 68. Connected Health Conference 2016 • MS HoloLens • IBM Watson • Validic • FDA’s Real World Evidence Guideline • Ipsos Research
  69. 69. 세상을 바꿀 혁신적인 디지털 헬스케어 스타트업의 시작, DHP 가 함께 하겠습니다. dhpartners.io yoonsup.choi@dhpartners.io

