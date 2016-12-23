Γ2 ΓΡΑΜΜΑ ΣΤΟΝ ΑΓΙΟ ΒΑΣΙΛΗ

Άγιε μου Βασίλη, Θα ήθελα να μου φέρεις ένα ποδήλατο. Καλά Χριστούγεννα Ιωάννα
Άγιε μου Βασίλη, Θα ήθελα να μου φέρεις το κουκλόσπιτο της μπάρμπυ. Καλά Χριστούγεννα Άννα Μαρία
Άγιε μου Βασίλη, Θα ήθελα να μου φέρεις το κομμωτήριο ζελφς και ένα μικρό ζελφς. Καλά Χριστούγεννα Σταυριάνα
Άγιε μου Βασίλη, Θα ήθελα να μου φέρεις ένα tablet. Καλά Χριστούγεννα Γιάννης Παπακ.
Άγιε μου Βασίλη, Θα ήθελα να μου φέρεις ένα lego minecraft Καλά Χριστούγεννα Βασίλης
Άγιε μου Βασίλη, Θα ήθελα να μου φέρεις ένα πάζλ Καλά Χριστούγεννα Φίλιππος
Άγιε μου Βασίλη, Θα ήθελα να μου φέρεις έναν r2t2. Καλά Χριστούγεννα Μιχάλης
Άγιε μου Βασίλη, Θα ήθελα να μου φέρεις μία φωτογραφική μηχανή. Καλά Χριστούγεννα Έλενα
Άγιε μου Βασίλη, Θα ήθελα να μου φέρεις ένα παζλ. Καλά Χριστούγεννα Γιώργος Πρ.
Άγιε μου Βασίλη, Θα ήθελα να μου φέρεις γκλίτερ σε σκόνη. Καλά Χριστούγεννα Νανά
Άγιε μου Βασίλη, Θα ήθελα να μου φέρεις ένα γουόκι τόκι. Καλά Χριστούγεννα Κωνσταντίνος
Άγιε μου Βασίλη, Θα ήθελα να μου φέρεις μία μπάρμπη. Καλά Χριστούγεννα Μίνα
Άγιε μου Βασίλη, Θα ήθελα να μου φέρεις έναν υπολογιστή. Καλά Χριστούγεννα Κατερίνα Π.
Άγιε μου Βασίλη, Θα ήθελα να μου φέρεις geat 5. Καλά Χριστούγεννα Αλέξανδρος
Άγιε μου Βασίλη, Θα ήθελα να μου φέρεις gta 5. Καλά Χριστούγεννα Γιώργος Πλ.
Άγιε μου Βασίλη, Θα ήθελα να μου φέρεις ένα παπαγαλάκι ψεύτικο και μια κορδέλα ρυθμικής. Καλά Χριστούγεννα Σταματίνα
Άγιε μου Βασίλη, Θα ήθελα να μου φέρεις ένα κρεβάτι αυτοκίνητο. Καλά Χριστούγεννα Αστέριος
Άγιε μου Βασίλη, Θα ήθελα να μου φέρεις το τροχόσπιτο της Μπάρμπη ή το εργαστήρι κηπουρικής. Καλά Χριστούγεννα Ζωή
Άγιε μου Βασίλη θα ήθελα να μου φέρεις ένα τάμπλετ. Καλά Χριστούγεννα Κατερίνα Φ.
Άγιε μου Βασίλη , Θα ήθελα να μου φέρεις μία τσάντα σχολική POLO. Καλά Χριστούγεννα Αλεξάνδρα Ραφαέλα
