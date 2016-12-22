E.E PROFª JOSÉ DE MELLO MORAES MATÉRIA: INGLÊS PROFESSORES: EMILY E FRANKLIM TRABALHO: TORNADO
HOW IS A TORNADO INSIDE? SCIENTIST RECORDED THE PHENOMENA . Have you heard or seen a movie called Tetrass? So he tells the...
Os redemoinhos de vento que são formados por tempestades são chamados de tornados e a intensidade deles de acordo com a es...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Desastres naturais

66 views

Published on

desatres naturais na lingua inglesa

Published in: News & Politics
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
66
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Desastres naturais

  1. 1. E.E PROFª JOSÉ DE MELLO MORAES MATÉRIA: INGLÊS PROFESSORES: EMILY E FRANKLIM TRABALHO: TORNADO
  2. 2. HOW IS A TORNADO INSIDE? SCIENTIST RECORDED THE PHENOMENA . Have you heard or seen a movie called Tetrass? So he tells the story of researchers who hunt tornadoes to find out how they function, form, "behave," and so on. But if you believed that this type of crazy only existed in the movies, a lot of people are wrong. Reed Timer holds a PhD in meteorology from Oklahoma University in the United States and spends most of his time in a truck looking for storms, cyclones and tornadoes. And not enough to find them, register them.
  3. 3. Os redemoinhos de vento que são formados por tempestades são chamados de tornados e a intensidade deles de acordo com a escala Fujita pode ser bem variada indo de zero a cinco. Essa escala foi criada por Tetsuya Thedore Fujita que foi um metereologista que se especializou em tornados, nasceu no ano de 1920 e faleceu no ano de 1998. Os tornados podem ser divididos em seis categorias que são classificadas de acordo com velocidade do vento e destruição causada por ele, elas são:.

×