Memòria III Cicle Economia i Territori a Tavernes de la Valldigna.

A Memòria d’activitats 15/16 III Cicle d’Economia i Territori Tavernes de la Valldigna
123456780101112131415161718 L’Ajuntament de Tavernes de la Valldigna col•labora un any més amb la Universi- tat Politècnic...
Una vegada acabat el tercer cicle d’Econo- mia i Territori a Tavernes, cal estimar que ha estat novament un èxit i s’ha co...
III Cicle d’Economia i Territori a Tavernes de la Valldigna 1ª sessió Coordinadora del Banc de Tems de Gandia Presenta: No...
La Casa de la Cultura de Tavernes va aco- llir la primera sessió del III Cicle d’Econo- mia i Territori. L’acció va tracta...
III Cicle d’Economia i Territori a Tavernes de la Valldigna 2ª sessió Presenta: Josep Llàcer, Regidor de Promoció Económic...
La segona sessió del III Cicle d’Economia i Territori, organitzada per l’Ajuntament de Tavernes, tingué com a objectiu que...
III Cicle d’Economia i Territori a Tavernes de la Valldigna 3ª sessió A càrrec de Vicent Cucarella, economista Presenta: J...
La tercera sessió del III Cicle d’Economia i Territori tingué lloc a la Casa de la Cultura de Tavernes de la Valldigna i v...
Sempre en els llocs de cua l’autonomia valenciana, desmuntant clarament el topic del Llevant feliç. 15/16 10 222324 I rema...
III Cicle d’Economia i Territori a Tavernes de la Valldigna 4ª sessió A càrrec de Gersón Beltrán, geògraf presenta: Josep ...
Un total de 26 persones participaren en la quarta sessió del III Cicle d’Economia i Te- rritori celebrada al Braç Treballa...
III Cicle d’Economia i Territori a Tavernes de la Valldigna 4ª sessió A càrrec d’Alejandro Roda, director de fires de Fira...
La cinquena sessió del III Cicle d’Economia i Territori va comptar amb la presència de representants del teixit comercial ...
III Cicle d’Economia i Territori a Tavernes de la Valldigna 4ª sessió A càrrec de Vicent Llorens Martí, Director General d...
L’Ajuntament de Tavernes va cloure ahir el III Cicle d’Economia i Territori amb la xerrada “La Marina de València. Un espa...
El Tercer Cicle Economia i Territori de Tavernes de la Valldigna ha complit les expecta- tives generades per la societat v...
15/16
Memòria III Cicle Economia i Territori a Tavernes de la Valldigna.

  1. 1. A Memòria d’activitats 15/16 III Cicle d’Economia i Territori Tavernes de la Valldigna
  2. 2. 123456780101112131415161718 L’Ajuntament de Tavernes de la Valldigna col•labora un any més amb la Universi- tat Politècnica en el Cicle d’Economia que s’organitza al nostre poble. Aquestes jor- nades suposen una via per a mostrar als nostres veïns i veïnes les eines i recursos de què disposem per tal de donar resposta a les necessitats i les demandes en l’àmbit d’ocupació, formació i emprenedoria. Des de l’equip de govern som plenament cons- cients que la situació econòmica encara és molt precària per a molts sectors econò- mics valencians. Per això, pensem que és necessari donar suport a aquests cicles de conferències per tal d’aportar solucions en positiu per a continuar ajudant els em- presaris, autònoms, emprenedors i tots aquells que hi estiguen interessats. Nosaltres apostem per la reactivació de la indústria de la nostra àrea, per tal que torne a brollar l’economia, tot solucio- nant els problemes del PGOU per a po- der millorar i crear-ne de noves. Cal ser conscients que es tracta d’actuacions que donaran fruit a llarg termini. Aquest objectiu és un dels nostres pilars bàsics de la tasca de govern, així com la participació ciutadana, que ens permet conéixer de primera mà els problemes i les opinions dels vallers en qüestions que ens ocupen a tots, com ara les aju- des socials, en què intentarem que es mantinga la quantitat de diners inver- tits en aquesta legislatura i ampliarem els serveis creant un centre integral de majors. Hem avançat molt en matèria de sane- jament de les arques municipals i també en transparència, però en volem més. Quant al cicle d’economia, que ha estat un èxit novament, hem d’agrair als po- nents dels tallers i les conferències la seua participació. Sense cap dubte, han mostrat una nova visió de l’economia valenciana als ciutadans de Tavernes, com també han demostrat els seus tre- balls i estudis en aquesta especialitat. Salutació de l’alcalde de Tavernes de la Valldigna, Jordi Juan 15/16
  3. 3. Una vegada acabat el tercer cicle d’Econo- mia i Territori a Tavernes, cal estimar que ha estat novament un èxit i s’ha consoli- dat com una de les activitats destacades que organitza la Regidoria de Foment Lo- cal i Promoció Econòmica. Aquest equip de govern té la ferma vo- luntat de fomentar l’activitat econòmica i l’emprenedoria en la ciutat; per eixa raó no parem de treballar per a donar solucions als problemes econòmics que, encara hui, ens amenacen. Assessorar i ajudar els emprenedors, autònoms i qualsevol altre veí que ho necessite, per tal d’afavorir la creació de noves empre- ses és, cada vegada més, una tasca fona- mental d’aquest equip. L’aposta pel treball conjunt amb la Uni- versitat Politècnica de València, en el seu Campus de Gandia, i amb el Cercle Euram Safor, afavoreix la qualitat dels ponents i dels seus tallers i conferèn- cies. Aquesta col•laboració dóna un valor afegit a les sessions i jornades del Cicle i fa que el treball fet tinga una ma- jor repercussió tant a escala local com comarcal. Per tot açò, des d’ací vull expressar el meu suport al projecte del Cicle d’Eco- nomia i Territori a Tavernes. Pel que a mi respecta, done les gràcies a tots els que han assistit i participat en les ses- sions del tercer cicle i us anime a seguir donant suport a aquesta iniciativa en el quart, que ara comença. Salutació de l regidor de Promoció Econòmica, Josep Llàcer 15/16 123456780101112131415161718192021222324
  4. 4. III Cicle d’Economia i Territori a Tavernes de la Valldigna 1ª sessió Coordinadora del Banc de Tems de Gandia Presenta: Noe Alberola, Regidora de Benestar Social Modera: Pau Pérez, del Cercle Euram Dijous, 24 de setembre de 2015 20h. Casa de la Cultura de l’Ajuntament de Tavernes de la Valldigna Els Bancs de Temps. Una proposta des de l’economia social i cooperativa. 15/16 4
  5. 5. La Casa de la Cultura de Tavernes va aco- llir la primera sessió del III Cicle d’Econo- mia i Territori. L’acció va tractar sobre el projecte “Els bancs de temps: una expe- riència d’economia social i cooperativa”, una iniciativa impulsada per la regidora de Serveis Socials i Cooperació, Noèlia Alberola, en col•laboració amb la regido- ria de Foment Local, de Josep Llàcer, i que compta amb l’ajut de la Coordinadora del Banc de Temps de Gandia i del Cercle Eu- ram de la Safor. Els bancs del temps estarien emmarcats dinsdeleseconomiesnomonetaritzades; els diners no hi intervenen, sinó les hores, i només s’aplica a coses puntuals i que no entren en conflicte ni en competència amb professionals. Un exemple que po- dria explicar-ho: no demanes que et pin- ten tota la casa, pots demanar ajut per a repassar una paret o arreglar uns escros- tonaments i, a canvi, rebre, per exemple, una ajuda en un tema concret escolar del teu fill; no ser el professor particular a canvi de pintar la casa. És una de les coses que més s’ha remarcat i, de fet, en locali- tats on ja està en pràctica, cas de Gandia o Bilbao, no s’ha donat cap conflicte. En resum, són serveis fets a canvi d’uns altres serveis i s’intercanvia el temps dedicat perquè siga tornat amb un altre temps. No hi ha moneda per a fer paga- ment, són les hores, el temps de dedicació que s’intercanvia entre les persones. LaregidoradeServeisSocials,NoèliaAl- berola, manifestava que “es tracta d’un projecte que vol donar resposta a les necessitats de les persones a partir de l’ajuda mútua. És una forma de fomentar la cooperació i la solidaritat, i que millo- ra la qualitat de vida d’estes persones. Tot sense crear cap impacte negatiu en el comerç local”. Els bancs de temps són una proposta més per a millorar la vida de les perso- nes. De segur que a Tavernes de la Vall- digna i a altres llocs de la nostra comar- ca la proposta tindrà repercussió. Són serveis fets a canvi d’uns altres serveis i s’intercanvia el temps dedicat perquè siga tornat amb un altre temps. 15/16 123456780101112131415161718192021222324
  6. 6. III Cicle d’Economia i Territori a Tavernes de la Valldigna 2ª sessió Presenta: Josep Llàcer, Regidor de Promoció Económica, Modera: Pau Pérez, Cercle Euram de La Safor Dijpus, 29 d’octubre de 2015 20h, Saló de Plenaris de l’Ajuntament de Tavernes de la Valldigna. Jornada contactem amb el CES jove Presentació de nous projectes empresarials 15/16 6
  7. 7. La segona sessió del III Cicle d’Economia i Territori, organitzada per l’Ajuntament de Tavernes, tingué com a objectiu que els jo- ves empresaris contactaren amb el Centre Empresarial de la Safor (CES) Jove. Més de 80 persones hi van participar i el CES Jove va treballar l’associacionisme empresarial i va explicar les seues funcions i activitats. L’acte va comptar amb una sessió de networking empresarial, en què la idea era crear una xarxa de joves emprenedors per tal d’establir una comunicació entre empreses i crear sinergies positives per a l’economia. També s’hi van presentar dues noves empreses locals instal•lades al Viver d’Empreses de l’Ajuntament, una d’op- timització de despesa en telecomunica- cions i seguretat, i una altra de turisme accessible. El regidor de Foment Local, Josep Llà- cer, va animar els nous emprenedors a seguir avant amb els seus projectes. L’Ajuntament te voluntat de col•laborar en les activitats que ofereix el CES Jove i de donar suport a les empreses locals de nova creació. L’acte va comptar amb una sessió de networking empresarial, en què la idea era crear una xarxa de joves emprenedors per tal d’establir una comu- nicació entre empreses i crear sinergies positives per a l’economia. 15/16 7
  8. 8. III Cicle d’Economia i Territori a Tavernes de la Valldigna 3ª sessió A càrrec de Vicent Cucarella, economista Presenta: Jordi Juan, Alcalde de Tavernes de la Valldigna i diputat autpnòmic Modera: Pau Pérez, Cercle Euram de La Safor Dijous 3 de desembre de 2015 Casa de la Cultura de Tavernes de la Valldigna El finançament valencià De la submissió al canvi necessari 15/16 8
  9. 9. La tercera sessió del III Cicle d’Economia i Territori tingué lloc a la Casa de la Cultura de Tavernes de la Valldigna i va resultar molt interessant per als assistents, ja que va tractar un tema vital per als interessos dels valencians: el finançament. Va estar impartida per Vicent Cucarella, econo- mista i tècnic d’investigació de l’Institut Valencià d’Investigacions Econòmiques i un dels experts elegits per les Corts Va- lencianes per a redactar l’informe sobre el finançament valencià. L’alcalde de Tavernes, Jordi Juan, dipu- tat membre de la Comissió d’Hisenda de les Corts Valencianes va iniciar l’acte creant el marc cognoscitiu del tema del dia, o siga, explicant que hi ha co- munitats amb PIB ma- jor o menor que la mi- tjana espanyola i, dins d’aquests dos grups, es poden considerar dos subgrups segons reben de l’Estat més o menys del seu PIB, per a arri- bar a una conclusió: el País Valencia es l’única autonomia que, amb un PIB menor que la mitja- na (un 12% menys), rep de l’Estat menys del que aporta. En al- tres paraules, som una autonomia pobra i, damunt, la que menys rep de l’Estat en finançament. A partir d’aquestes premisses, Vicent Cucarella, d’Alzira, i que com deia es quasi veí de Tavernes per estiuejar a la nostra platja de sempre, va anar desfu- llant tot un conjunt de realitats que els valencians majorment desconeixen i que els partits que han governat Espan- ya sempre han obviat. I ens refrescava la memòria quan ens deia que des del mateix moment de la transferències a la nostra autonomia ja es va produir un in- frafinançament que s’ha anat agreujant al llarg dels anys, encara que ell sempre prenia les dates a partir de l’any 2002, “quan totes les autonomies assoleixen el sostre competencial i així podem com- parar sense cap problema i, a més, totes les dades són oficials”. El panorama que feia veure als assis- tents era desolador, perquè som un país cuer, estem a la cua de pràcticament tot: de finançament, d’inversions de l’Estat, de renda per càpita i, el que es pitjor, no hi hagut gens de voluntat política des de Madrid de revertir la situació, i -com ell deia- pot ser perquè els partits que han manat ací, el PP i el PSOE, mai no s’han en- frontat als seus partits a Madrid, “i quan han passat el port d’Alman- sa han deixat de pensar com a valencians per a ser nomes fidels a les consignes dels partits”. Vicent Cucarella va ex- plicar el concepte de deute històric, és a dir, la suma acumulada any rere any del que hem deixat de percebre els va- lencians si Madrid ens haguera finançat amb acord amb la mitjana espanyola, i no per davall com ha fet sempre i fa en- cara. Eixa quantitat la xifrava en 14.000 mil milions d’euros des de principis dels anys 2000, però indicava que pot arri- bar als 20.000 mil milions si hi sumem el deute històric anterior a eixe anys, des del mateix inici de la nostra autonomia. El panorama que feia veure als assistents era desolador, perquè som un país cuer, estem a la cua de pràcticament tot: de finançament, d’inversions de l’Estat. 15/16 9 222324
  10. 10. Sempre en els llocs de cua l’autonomia valenciana, desmuntant clarament el topic del Llevant feliç. 15/16 10 222324 I remarcava que eixa quantitat és la mei- tat del deute actual que té el País Valen- cià, 40.000 mil milions, un deute que s’ha anat produint per l’infrafinançament que patim des de Madrid i que ha fet que la Generalitat no puga ni pagar els serveis bàsics que reconeix la Constitució, com la sanitat, l’educació i els serveis socials. Cucarella es va acompanyar en la seua explicació per gràfics comparatius basats en les xifres oficials de l’Estat i que resul- taven demolidors: autonomies riques que reben de l’Estat més del que aporten, des- ajustos del 25% entre comunitats a l’hora de rebre fons de l’Estat i en inversions... això sí, sempre en els llocs de cua l’auto- nomia valenciana, desmuntant clarament el topic del Llevant feliç. “Som una auto- nomia pobra” va ser una frase repetida moltes vegades al llarg de la xerrada, però Madrid, quant a finançament, ens tracta i ens aporta com si fórem la més rica d’Es- panya. Com a resum de la situació, Vicent Cuca- rella deixava ben clar que, si en lloc del se- gle XXI fórem al segle XIX, la situació del País Valencià quant al finançament “seria colonial”. La nota negativa la van donar els partits de l’oposició: cap regidor de l’oposició en una conferencia organitzada per l’Ajun- tament com a institució de la qual formen part. Malgrat el consens de les Corts Va- lencianes, que, per unanimitat, han apro- vat dirigir-se al govern de la nació per a exigir un canvi del model de finançament, i que la impartia un dels experts triats pels seus partits en les Corts Valencianes, coautor de l’informe que es va aprovar en les Corts i es va remetre al govern de Ra- joy. Ara, sempre podran assabentar-se del tema comprant el llibre de l’autor “El fi- nançament valencià.
  11. 11. III Cicle d’Economia i Territori a Tavernes de la Valldigna 4ª sessió A càrrec de Gersón Beltrán, geògraf presenta: Josep Llàcer, Regidor de Promoció Econòmica. Modera: Cercle Euram Dimecres 3 de febrer de 2016 Centre Social Braç Treballador de Tavernes de la Valldigna Geomarquèting Per a promocionar el teu negoci en internet 15/16 11
  12. 12. Un total de 26 persones participaren en la quarta sessió del III Cicle d’Economia i Te- rritori celebrada al Braç Treballador sota el títol “Geomàrqueting. Per a promocio- nar el teu negoci en Internet”. La xerrada, impartida pel geògraf Ger- son Beltran, es va explicar com posicio- nar-se les empreses en Google i Face- book, cosa que cal fer basant-se en el concepte de geomàrqueting, una ferra- menta de gran potencial per a fomentar el desenvolupament de les persones, els negocis i els territoris en Internet. El posicionament en Internet és un factor clau per a l’augment de les vendes i la vi- sibilitat dels negocis. El taller va generar valor a la ciutadania de Tavernes per a millorar la seua capacitat de projecció i venda. Entre els assistents els alumnes del Ta- ller d’Ocupació de Tavernes, membres d’ACEPLAT i diversos empresaris locals. Entre els assistents els alumnes del Taller d’Ocupació de Tavernes, membres d’ACEPLAT i diversos empresaris locals. 15/16 12
  13. 13. III Cicle d’Economia i Territori a Tavernes de la Valldigna 4ª sessió A càrrec d’Alejandro Roda, director de fires de Fira València Dijous 28 d’abril de 2016 Saló de Plens de Tavernes de la Valldigna Com organitzar fires d’èxit Els casos de Forinvest i Gastrónoma 15/16 13
  14. 14. La cinquena sessió del III Cicle d’Economia i Territori va comptar amb la presència de representants del teixit comercial i em- presaris local i diversos membres d’asso- ciacions per a escoltar el director de fires de Fira València, Alejandro Roda. L’acte va comptar també amb la presència del coor- dinador del Cicle, Pau Pérez, i del regidor de Foment Local, Josep Llàcer. Alejandro Roda va explicar com Fira València va nàixer ja fa vora 100 anys gràcies a l’impuls de molts empresaris valencians que es van unir amb l’objec- tiu de mostrar els seus productes i obrir nous camins de comercialització, un fet que va servir també per a fomentar l’as- sociacionisme i millorar la competitivi- tat de les empreses. El director de fires de Fira València va subratllar el que considera pilars fona- mentals per a organitzar un certamen. Primer que res tindre una oferta, segon comptar amb el suport dels mitjans de comunicació, i ara hi ha Internet i les xarxes socials, que fan que la informació aplegue molt més lluny i més ràpid; en tercer lloc, cal tindre una demanda, uns clients i pensar en el perfil dels visitants de la fira i les associacions i, finalment, la formació i la informació. Es van exposar dos exemples de fires que són ara mateix un model d’èxit: “Fo- rinvest. El millor espai de networking financer empresarial del país” i “Gastró- noma. El gran esdeveniment de la gas- tronomia”. Uns exemples que Roda va fer servir per a explicar que les fires me- nudes es poden fer grans mentre vagen assolint objectius per a ser referents. Roda ho deixava ben clar: “L’èxit és de tots els sectors, dels empresaris, dels mitjans de comunicació i de la societat en general: tots contribuïm a l’èxit”. Fa nàixer ja fa vora 100 anys gràcies a l’impuls de molts empresaris valencians que es van unir amb l’objectiu de mostrar els seus productes i obrir nous camins de comercialització, 15/16 14
  15. 15. III Cicle d’Economia i Territori a Tavernes de la Valldigna 4ª sessió A càrrec de Vicent Llorens Martí, Director General del Consorci València 2007 Dijous 9 de juny de 2016 Saló de Plens de Tavernes de la Valldigna La Marina de València Un espai urbà des de l’economia i la societat 15/16 15
  16. 16. L’Ajuntament de Tavernes va cloure ahir el III Cicle d’Economia i Territori amb la xerrada “La Marina de València. Un espai urbà des de l’economia i la societat”. L’acte va començar amb una interven- ció del regidor de Foment, Josep Llàcer, que va fer un resum dels temes desen- volupats en aquest tercer cicle, mentre que Pau Pérez va presentar el ponent, Vicent Llorens Martí, director general del Consorci València 2007, xeraquer i geògraf, un dels impulsors de tot el canvi urbanístic a Gandia, d’on és funcionari. Vicent Llorens va indicar que la Marina Reial es pública, amb un 20% de l’Ajun- tament, el 40% de la Generalitat i el 40% l’Estat espanyol, i es va mostrar partida- ri de capgirar tota la mala gestió dels recursos públics causada pels governs anteriors. Va fer relació del que ha estat la Mari- na Reial (l’antic port de València davant els poblats marítims, que s’ha convertit en la zona més degradada socialment i urbanísticament de la capital) amb una forma de governar del PP que va dur a unadespesade319milionsperaunúnic esdeveniment: l’America’s Cup, sense cap previsió de què s’ha de fer després amb la infraestructura. Segons va indicar, sembla que la gran operació era degradar més i més enca- ra el territori amb l’excusa de tombar-hi totes les construccions i fer de nou un gran projecte immobiliari a benefici de les principals empreses immobiliàries i grups d’interès vinculats al govern. Tot això s’està tractant de capgirar des del govern que presideix l’alcalde Ribó. El gran objectiu és la revalorització dels poblats marítims i la seua recuperació mitjançant instal•lacions que siguen per a usos cívics i no només mercanti- ls. I ací va esmentar, entre altres possi- bilitats, ser el gran poliesportiu públic valencià, o usos educatius amb FP per a preparar treballadors de manteniment de vaixells, espai d’oci públic, espai de promoció empresarial, llançadores de projectes i incubadores d’empreses. I, al final, va sorgir la pregunta de com tot això pot beneficiar Tavernes i la Va- lldigna. El ponent tenia clar que el camí és la col•laboració entre vivers i incuba- dores d’empreses. Així, per exemple, les empreses de bioquímica que s’implanta- ran allí i de recuperació de dieta medite- rrània poden tenir en el nostre territori la base per a proves, o bé també usar la platja de Tavernes per a l’impuls d’es- ports nàutics. la Marina Real es pública, amb un 20% de l’Ajuntament, el 40% de la Generalitat i el 40% l’Estat espanyol. 15/16 16
  17. 17. El Tercer Cicle Economia i Territori de Tavernes de la Valldigna ha complit les expecta- tives generades per la societat vallera. S’ha dialogat amb els diferents col•lectius per a cobrir les demandes formatives i de coneixement existents en el teixit empresarial i cívic de la ciutat. Gràcies al Cercle Euram de la Safor s’ha comptat amb experts en les diferents matèries i s’han posat els mitjans perquè les trobades formatives i les con- ferències puguen dur-se a terme. S’ha millorat de manera molt notable la comunicació de les accions del cicle ja que aquelles accions que s’han dut a terme al saló de plens han comptat amb la retrans- missió per streaming i es poden consultar en el repositori web creat en l’espai web de l’Ajuntament de Tavernes de la Valldigna. Des del Campus de Gandia de la Universitat Politècnica de València s’ha realitzat la tramitació administrativa i la contractació dels serveis necessaris per a la realit- zació. Aprofitem esta publicació per a agrair al valler Josep Pastor Gimeno els anys que ha estat en la direcció de la institució esmentada. 15/16 17 Conclussió
  18. 18. 15/16

×