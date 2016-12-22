Calendrier de l-avent_noel_ag

J’aimerais te donner un calendrier, un calendrier de l’Avent dans lequel, caché derrière de petites fenêtres, il y aurait ...
Derrière la première fenêtre, il y aurait la compréhension, Derrière la deuxième, la fantaisie, Derrière la troisième, l’h...
Derrière la quatrième, une portion d’euphorie. Derrière la cinquième, tu trouveras l’espérance. Derrière la sixième, beauc...
Lorsque tu ouvriras la septième fenêtre, tu trouveras la sécurité. La huitième t’apportera la joie. La neuvième te donnera...
Derrière la dixième, tu trouveras force et énergie. Derrière la onzième, le bonheur. Derrière la douzième, il y aura la lu...
Derrière la treizième, tu trouveras la foi. Derrière la quatorzième, l’humanité Derrière la quinzième, la consolation.
Derrière la 16ème , tu trouveras la Paix. Derrière la 17ème , la présence. Derrière la 18ème , de belles pensées,
Derrière la 19ème , tu trouveras le respect de toute créature. Derrière la 20ème , tu trouveras du soutien. Maintenant, il...
Derrière la 21ème , tu trouveras l’amitié. Derrière la 22ème , la tolérance. Derrière la 23ème , la paix intérieure. A la ...
Mais derrière cette fenêtre, durant la Sainte Nuit, il n’y aura ni trésor, ni richesse. Il y aura l’Amour, chose la plus i...
Je suis heureuse de t’offrir ce calendrier, ce calendrier de l’Avent Mais tu devras chercher toi-même ces choses que chacu...
HEUREUX TEMPSHEUREUX TEMPS DE L’AVENT !DE L’AVENT !
×