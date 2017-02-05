POST QUESTIONNAIRE GRAPHS Paige Edwards
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Male Female What gender are you?
0 5 10 Male Female What gender are you? We asked a group of ten people to fill out our post questionnaire graphs, we found...
0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 4.5 12 to 16 17 to 21 22 to 26 27 to 30 31 to 35 What age group do you fit into?
0 2 4 6 12 to 16 17 to 21 22 to 26 27 to 30 31 to 35 What age group do you fit into? Question 2 For this question, we had ...
0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 4.5 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 On a scale of 1-10, how would you rate our film 'Dear Mum'? (1=Poor and...
Question 3 0 5 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 On a scale of 1-10, how would you rate our film… For this question, the ratings of our...
0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 4.5 Sound (diegetic/non diegetic) Editing Cinematography (Angles, Movement, Composition) Actors ...
Question 4 0 5 What did you think was the most successful… For this question, my group and I were able to analyse the stro...
0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 4.5 Sound Editing Cinematography Actors Performance What aspect of our film do you feel, has roo...
0 5 What aspect of our film do you feel, has room for… Question 5 For this question, my group and I were able to analyse, ...
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Yes No Do you think our film fit well into the 'Drama' genre?
Question 6 0 5 10 Yes No Do you think our film fit well into the 'Drama' genre? For this question, we wanted to make sure ...
0 2 4 6 8 10 12 Yes No Was the narrative perfectly clear throughout the entire film?
Question 7 0 10 20 Yes No Was the narrative perfectly clear throughout the… For this question, we were pleased to notice t...
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Poor Average Excellent How effective did you think our film was as a whole, in terms of our target aud...
Question 8 0 5 10 How effective did you think our film was as a whole, in terms of our target audience? For this question,...
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Yes No Did you think that we were able to convey a clear message to a wide audience, that may be su...
Question 9 0 5 10 Yes No Did you think that we were able to convey a clear message to a wide audience, that may be sufferi...
0 2 4 6 8 10 12 Yes No Would you recommend 'Dear Mum' to a friend?
Question 10 0 5 10 15 Yes No Would you recommend 'Dear Mum' to a friend? This question summarised our whole productions fe...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Post Questionnaire Graphs

20 views

Published on

cf3f3rf

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
20
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
3
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Post Questionnaire Graphs

  1. 1. POST QUESTIONNAIRE GRAPHS Paige Edwards
  2. 2. 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Male Female What gender are you?
  3. 3. 0 5 10 Male Female What gender are you? We asked a group of ten people to fill out our post questionnaire graphs, we found that 4 out of 10 were males and 6 out of 10 were female, which had a major significance to the narrative of our film. Before we began the important questions from our survey, we had to keep a record of their gender. I made this into a graph which meant that the results can be easily analysed Question 1
  4. 4. 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 4.5 12 to 16 17 to 21 22 to 26 27 to 30 31 to 35 What age group do you fit into?
  5. 5. 0 2 4 6 12 to 16 17 to 21 22 to 26 27 to 30 31 to 35 What age group do you fit into? Question 2 For this question, we had to analyse which specific age groups we had attracted, we wanted to see which was the most popular age group within our target audience, and we found that the majority were over 17 but didn't’ really peak when it came to the older age groups. This graph helped us analyse our results more efficiently.
  6. 6. 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 4.5 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 On a scale of 1-10, how would you rate our film 'Dear Mum'? (1=Poor and 10=Excellent)
  7. 7. Question 3 0 5 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 On a scale of 1-10, how would you rate our film… For this question, the ratings of our film were very significant to us as we wished for an excellent outcome. We found that the majority of the audience that had watched our film said that it was a 7 or above, but most rated it a 9 which was the outcome we were looking and hoped for, I made this graph so our group can analyse these results easily.
  8. 8. 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 4.5 Sound (diegetic/non diegetic) Editing Cinematography (Angles, Movement, Composition) Actors Performance What did you think was the most successful aspect within our film?
  9. 9. Question 4 0 5 What did you think was the most successful… For this question, my group and I were able to analyse the strongest aspect within our film. This appeared to be the actors performance, which helped us in terms of making sure we maintain the same success in choosing the correct cast throughout our next projects. It also allows us to read these results better when they appear in a graph form.
  10. 10. 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 4.5 Sound Editing Cinematography Actors Performance What aspect of our film do you feel, has room for improvements?
  11. 11. 0 5 What aspect of our film do you feel, has room for… Question 5 For this question, my group and I were able to analyse, what our audience thought was the weakest aspect within our film was. It appeared that this was cinematography. This help us understand that the way in which we experiment with our shots, has to be a lot more creative the next time we create a project like this in order for us to achieve an even better response. The graph allowed us to anaylse this information in a much easier way.
  12. 12. 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Yes No Do you think our film fit well into the 'Drama' genre?
  13. 13. Question 6 0 5 10 Yes No Do you think our film fit well into the 'Drama' genre? For this question, we wanted to make sure our audience understood the genre our film fit under and in this case, wanted to see the results of whether they thought we were able to apply the generic conventions of a drama film. We noticed that most of our audience voted yes, which we were pleased to hear, however a few said no which meant that we will do something slightly differently next time, in order to receive a completely successful. This graph enabled my group and I to analyse these results more efficiently.
  14. 14. 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 Yes No Was the narrative perfectly clear throughout the entire film?
  15. 15. Question 7 0 10 20 Yes No Was the narrative perfectly clear throughout the… For this question, we were pleased to notice that our entire audience thought that our narrative was perfectly clear throughout our production. This was something that we were most worried about as our title did not go at the beginning to create more of an enigma for our audience and were excited to see that this had in fact been successful, as well as not being too confusing. The graph allowed my group and I to analyse these results much quicker and easier.
  16. 16. 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Poor Average Excellent How effective did you think our film was as a whole, in terms of our target audience?
  17. 17. Question 8 0 5 10 How effective did you think our film was as a whole, in terms of our target audience? For this question, we aimed it directly at our target audience viewing our film. We wished to gather their opinion on the effectiveness of the storyline which was based around ‘cancer’. We were pleased to notice that the majority of our audience said excellent, which meant that we were able to produce the heart-warming and touching masterpiece we had hoped for. The graph helped us analyse the way in which our target audience responded, in a much easier way.
  18. 18. 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Yes No Did you think that we were able to convey a clear message to a wide audience, that may be suffering from an internal illness like cancer?
  19. 19. Question 9 0 5 10 Yes No Did you think that we were able to convey a clear message to a wide audience, that may be suffering from an internal illness like cancer? This was one of the most important questions within our survey, as we based our whole narrative around the emotional and heart-felt aspect, of loosing a loved one to cancer. We wanted our audience to really connect with our characters and hopefully make them understand that it isn’t a comical situation. We wanted to say to everyone with a loved one suffering from this illness, that you should always cherish every moment, whether it be your mother, father – any loved one. We were pleased to analyse that only one person said no and the rest of our audience said yes, which meant that we were successful in terms of hitting a difficult subject like cancer. This graph enabled us to analyse these results quickly and easily.
  20. 20. 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 Yes No Would you recommend 'Dear Mum' to a friend?
  21. 21. Question 10 0 5 10 15 Yes No Would you recommend 'Dear Mum' to a friend? This question summarised our whole productions feedback. Our whole target audience said that they would in fact recommend our film ‘Dear Mum’ to somebody else like a friend, we were pleased to hear that it was popular enough to be passed on and hopefully gain a higher popularity rate through word of mouth, meaning that we will achieve a wider audience than we have already. Finally, this graph format allows my group and I to analyse these results far more efficiently, when it comes to working quickly.

×