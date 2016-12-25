Ola M. Al-Omari Phone: 00962772213926 E-mail: ola.omari1986@gmail.com https://jo.linkedin.com/in/ola-omari-1b09aa99 born ...
 Resume: Ola M. Al-Omari  Page 2 | [Type your phone number]  GPA (85.3) Bright StudentScholarship(Jun, 2002) The Pionee...
 Resume: Ola M. Al-Omari  Page 3 | [Type your e-mail address] Al-hijjawi College for Technology, Yarmouk University, Irb...
 Resume: Ola M. Al-Omari  Page 4 | [Type your phone number]  Dr. YazanMeqdaddi ( yazan.m@yu.edu.jo)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ola M-Resume-upd

54 views

Published on

0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
54
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Ola M-Resume-upd

  1. 1. Ola M. Al-Omari Phone: 00962772213926 E-mail: ola.omari1986@gmail.com https://jo.linkedin.com/in/ola-omari-1b09aa99 born in stockholm -Sweeden Objectives Highly motived graduate with a M.B.A. degree seeking a position in management with your company where I can contribute my excellent interpersonal skill, professionalism, and analytical problem solving abilities to assist with projects such as risk adjustments, forecasting, and data analytics. Education Masterof Business Administration (Jan, 2016) Yarmouk University, Irbid-Jordan  GPA (89 .0)  Thesis:The Determinants of Internet Banking Service Encounter Quality in the Middle East Region supervised by Dr.yazanMegadi the Head of Department of Business Administration at Yarmouk University .  Course Highlights:Principle of Management, Marketing Management, Human Resources , Advanced Financial management ,Research methods and Management operation Bachelor of Computer Science(Jun, 2009) Yarmouk University, Irbid-Jordan  GPA (very good)  Graduation Project:Designed and developed a ASP .NET/C# web application (named Online Medical Center) enables storage and retrieval of patient’s medical history and care.  Course Highlights: High School Diploma(Aug, 2004) Irbid Secondary School For Girls  Received General Secondary Certificate Examination
  2. 2.  Resume: Ola M. Al-Omari  Page 2 | [Type your phone number]  GPA (85.3) Bright StudentScholarship(Jun, 2002) The Pioneer Center for Bright Students, Irbid, Jordan  Attended advanced classes focused on communication skills Experience Yarmouk University, Academic instructor, as a part time 2 days a week(September 2016 – until the present) General Duties: teaching two courses:- a) Quantitative Analysis Course which covers main topics of [liner programming method, b) Computer Application in Business Administration Course which covers main topics of [Microsoft Access, Excel, QM for Windows & SPSS]. Freelance Computer Language Trainer (Feb 2012 –Dec 2015) Al Bawasel , Nobel Academy of Sciences and Languages , Jadara University Academy , Jewel universities, Qurtoba Cultural Center  Worked as an on-call trainer to teach various computer language classes Network Security Trainee (Jan 2010- Dec 2011) JEA Training IN Orange-Jordan (ITN Security Department)  Worked as a security under the supervision of Eng. QaisMusleh to secure software assets and manage access control of employees.  Create user accounts for employees and assigned role to each employee granting them access to authorized software assets.  Got certified by STS company in advanced in SQL (Structured Query Language)  Worked on strengthening the security of the company's internal network by deploying anti-virus software and testing vulnerability of the network Teacher's Assistant(TA)(July 2009 – Jun2010)
  3. 3.  Resume: Ola M. Al-Omari  Page 3 | [Type your e-mail address] Al-hijjawi College for Technology, Yarmouk University, Irbid, Jordan  Prepared and taught lab lessons that related  Help students in their projects. especially in digital and microprocessor materials . Software Developer Trainee (Dec2008 – Jun 2009) Extentrix, Irbid, Jordan  Developed software applications using Visual C#.NET and C++ Skills  Fluent in Arabic and English  Computer Programming Languages: C++, C#.NET, VB .NET, ADO.NET , ASP.NET , Assembly (8085 &8086)  Software Systems: Crystal Reports, SQL, UML visual paradigm, Circuit Maker , Movie Maker, Visual Studio, Microsoft Office products (MS Word, MS Excel, PowerPoint)  Platforms: Unix and Microsoft Windows  Knowledgeable in Information Security , Networking , Leadership, and Quality Assurance . Other Skills : Through my work, volunteer as a president of Mujadidon charity –Irbid branch, I have honed my interpersonal organizational and presentation skills. I am a self-directed team player who has careful attention to detail and experience in program planning and volunteer coordinator. References  Prof. Saeb al janaideh (saebfarhan@gmail.com)
  4. 4.  Resume: Ola M. Al-Omari  Page 4 | [Type your phone number]  Dr. YazanMeqdaddi ( yazan.m@yu.edu.jo)

×