Seismic Microzonation

Seismic Hazard Assessment of KPK UET Presented By: Engr. Muhammad Nouman (MS Structural Engineering student) Supervised By...
Steps of Cornel’s Approach of PSHA 1. Study Area. 2. Sources Used as per compilation. 3. Composite catalogue. 4. Regressio...
3 Introduction  Area of Responsibility: • The area for which seismic hazard is to be computed, which is Khyber Pakhtunkhw...
4 Sources used in the compilation of the catalogue • The seismic event data was collected From the Following Sources (year...
• All the sources data was merged in excel sheet and Combined or Composite catalogue was formed. • It Consisted of 12788 E...
• Homogenization Relationships 6 Homogenization Relationship between Relationship (Equation) Mw & MS ≤ 6.2 Mw=0.5998Ms+2.3...
• Using the relationships shown above, all the sources data is converted to Mw. 7 Homogenization Seismic Micro zonation Pr...
• Sources Priority 8 Homogenization Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP. 1) Ambrasey a...
9 The Homogenized Catalogue Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP.
1. DE-CLUSTERING : • Aftershocks And Foreshocks are temporally and spatially dependent on the main shocks. • De-clustering...
11 The De-Clustered Catalogue Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP.
2. Completeness analysis (Visual inspection method) • One of the methods used for completeness is Visual Cumulative method...
13 Completeness analysis (Visual inspection method) 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 1950 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 2...
14 Mw Average Mw Interval Tc 4.0- 4.5 4.25 1995-2016 20 4.51 - 5.0 4.75 1984-2016 31 5.01 - 5.50 5.25 1973-2016 42 5.51 - ...
15 Seismic sources considered in the analysis (Building Code of Pakistan) Seismic Sources Georeferenced with map of Pakist...
16 Seismic Zones After De-clustering: 1. Shallow Seismic Zones ( Depth < 50km ) Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M...
17 Shallow seismic zones with shallow events Zone No. of Earthquakes Minimum Mw Maximum Mw 1 482 4 7.7 2 90 4.2 6 3 104 4....
18 Deep Earthquake Zones Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP.
19 Deep seismic Zones with Events Zone No. of Earthquakes Minimum Mw Maximum Mw 1 726 4 7.5 2 165 4 6.7 3 110 4.3 5.9 Seis...
• The Gutenberg–Richter law(GR law) expresses the relationship between the magnitude and total number of earthquakes in an...
21 Gutenberg Richter Models for Shallow Zones N = 10 5.612-1.0599Mw -2 -1.5 -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 1.5 4 4.5 5 5.5 6 6.5 7 Cum.No...
22 Gutenberg Richter Models for Shallow Zones N = 10 4.3117-1.007Mw -1.2 -1 -0.8 -0.6 -0.4 -0.2 0 0.2 4 4.2 4.4 4.6 4.8 5 ...
23 G-R Parameters for Shallow Zones Seismic Zone a b 1 5.612 1.0599 2 3.879 0.9192 3 5.3967 1.1539 4 4.996 1.0164 5 4.3117...
24 G-R models for deep seismic zones G-R Parameters for Deep Zones N = 10 5.7137-1.2193Mw -3 -2.5 -2 -1.5 -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 ...
• Inputs for crisis needs the values of commutative frequency “λ” which is the number of magnitude earthquakes per year. I...
• Shallow Zones 26 CRISIS Input Parameters Seismic Zone a b λ M0 Mmax α β 1 5.612 1.0599 23.57 4 6.8 12.92444 2.44095 2 3....
27 • Deep Zones CRISIS Input Parameters Seismic Zone a b λ M0 Mmax α β 1 4.9046 0.8564 30.13 4 6.8 11.29529 1.972289 2 5.7...
 For Shallow Zones: 1. Akkar and Boomer ,2010 2. Bore and Atkinson,NGA 2008  For Deep Zones: 1. Lin and Lee ,2008 2. Kan...
29 Ground Motion Maps Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP.
30 Levels Used in the Ground Motion Maps The levels are divided according to the values used in Building Code of Pakistan ...
31 Average of GMPEs Used for Shallow plus Deep Seismic Zones for 50yrs Return Period Seismic Micro zonation Presented by E...
32Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP. Average of GMPEs Used for Shallow plus Deep Sei...
33Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP. Average of GMPEs Used for Shallow plus Deep Sei...
34Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP. Average of GMPEs Used for Shallow plus Deep Sei...
35Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP. Average of GMPEs Used for Shallow plus Deep Sei...
Seismic Microzonation
Seismic Microzonation

  1. 1. Seismic Hazard Assessment of KPK UET Presented By: Engr. Muhammad Nouman (MS Structural Engineering student) Supervised By: Engr. Dr. Naveed Ahmad (Assistant Professor, UET Peshawar)
  2. 2. Steps of Cornel’s Approach of PSHA 1. Study Area. 2. Sources Used as per compilation. 3. Composite catalogue. 4. Regression Analysis. 5. Homogenization of catalogue. 6. Declustering of Catalogue. 7. Plotting the Declustered Catalogue 8. Completeness analysis. 9. Zoning. 10. Recurrence Models . 11. Hazard computation using CRISIS-2007. Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP.
  3. 3. 3 Introduction  Area of Responsibility: • The area for which seismic hazard is to be computed, which is Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) in our case.  Area of influence (AI): • It is the region surrounding KPK Boundary in which if any earthquake occurs will affect KPK. • It is taken 200 Km area surrounding KPK. Area of influence 200 KM KPK Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP. Area of Responsibility
  4. 4. 4 Sources used in the compilation of the catalogue • The seismic event data was collected From the Following Sources (year 1500 to 2016). No. Sources 1 Ambrasey and Douglas (2004) 2 Ambrasey (2000) 3 Qittermeyer & Jacob (1979) 4 International Seismological Center (ISC) 5 Global – CMT 6 National Geophysical Data Center (NGDC) 7 USGS Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP. 29.49824 S 38.72559 N 68.26591 W 75.88964 E
  5. 5. • All the sources data was merged in excel sheet and Combined or Composite catalogue was formed. • It Consisted of 12788 Earthquake events. • The data is filtered and sorted. • All the duplicate events are colored which were reported in two or more sources. 5 Combined Catalogue Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP.
  6. 6. • Homogenization Relationships 6 Homogenization Relationship between Relationship (Equation) Mw & MS ≤ 6.2 Mw=0.5998Ms+2.3885 Mw& MS > 6.2 Mw=0.8573Ms+0.8806 Mw & Mb Mw=0.7998Mb+1.135 Mw & ML Mw=0.0487Ml+5.2428 Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP.
  7. 7. • Using the relationships shown above, all the sources data is converted to Mw. 7 Homogenization Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP.
  8. 8. • Sources Priority 8 Homogenization Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP. 1) Ambrasey and Douglas (2004) 2) Ambrasey (2000) 3) Qittermeyer & Jacob (1979) 4) ISC 5) Global – CMT 6) NGDC 7) USGS
  9. 9. 9 The Homogenized Catalogue Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP.
  10. 10. 1. DE-CLUSTERING : • Aftershocks And Foreshocks are temporally and spatially dependent on the main shocks. • De-clustering is performed to remove these dependent events from the catalogue. • The De-clustered Catalogue consists of independent events which is also known as Independent Catalogue. • The Method used is Gardner & Kenopoff 1974 De-clustering Algorithm. • The De-Clustering was done using ZMAP programming in MATLAB. 10 Processing of Earthquake Catalogue Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP.
  11. 11. 11 The De-Clustered Catalogue Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP.
  12. 12. 2. Completeness analysis (Visual inspection method) • One of the methods used for completeness is Visual Cumulative method (CUVI) formulated by Mulargia and Tinti (1985). • It is a simple, graphical procedure based on the observation that earthquakes follow a stationary occurrence process. • For a given magnitude class, the period of completeness is considered to begin at the earliest time when the slope of the fitting curve can be well approximated by a straight line. 12 Processing of Earthquake Catalogue Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP.
  13. 13. 13 Completeness analysis (Visual inspection method) 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 1950 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 2020 Cumulativeno.ofevents Year Completeness (4-4.5) CP=1995 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 1950 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 2020 Cumulativeno.ofevents Year Completeness (4.6-5) 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 1900 1920 1940 1960 1980 2000 2020 2040 Cumulativeno.ofevents Year Completeness (5.1-5.5) 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 1880 1900 1920 1940 1960 1980 2000 2020 2040 Cumulativeno.ofevents Year Completeness (5.6-6) Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP.
  14. 14. 14 Mw Average Mw Interval Tc 4.0- 4.5 4.25 1995-2016 20 4.51 - 5.0 4.75 1984-2016 31 5.01 - 5.50 5.25 1973-2016 42 5.51 - 6.0 5.75 1961-2016 54 6.01 - 6.5.0 6.25 1931-2016 84 >= 6.6 6.75 1907-2016 108 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 1860 1880 1900 1920 1940 1960 1980 2000 2020 2040 Cumulativeno.ofevents Year Completeness (6.1-6.5) 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 1490 1590 1690 1790 1890 1990 2090 Cumulativeno.ofevents Year Completeness (6.6 onwards) Processing of the earthquake catalogue Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP.
  15. 15. 15 Seismic sources considered in the analysis (Building Code of Pakistan) Seismic Sources Georeferenced with map of Pakistan Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP.
  16. 16. 16 Seismic Zones After De-clustering: 1. Shallow Seismic Zones ( Depth < 50km ) Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP.
  17. 17. 17 Shallow seismic zones with shallow events Zone No. of Earthquakes Minimum Mw Maximum Mw 1 482 4 7.7 2 90 4.2 6 3 104 4.3 7.6 4 149 4 7.6 5 48 4 6.8 6 75 4.3 5.9 7 154 4.2 6.4 8 42 4.1 6.4 Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP.
  18. 18. 18 Deep Earthquake Zones Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP.
  19. 19. 19 Deep seismic Zones with Events Zone No. of Earthquakes Minimum Mw Maximum Mw 1 726 4 7.5 2 165 4 6.7 3 110 4.3 5.9 Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP.
  20. 20. • The Gutenberg–Richter law(GR law) expresses the relationship between the magnitude and total number of earthquakes in any given region and time period of at least that magnitude. • Inputs for crisis needs the values of commutative frequency “N” or “λ” which is the number of magnitude earthquakes per year. It can be obtained from G-R relationship in recurrence model. • 20 Gutenberg–Richter law Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP. log10 𝑁 = 𝑎 − 𝑏𝑀
  21. 21. 21 Gutenberg Richter Models for Shallow Zones N = 10 5.612-1.0599Mw -2 -1.5 -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 1.5 4 4.5 5 5.5 6 6.5 7 Cum.No.ofEQuakesperyear Mw G-R Model Shallow Zone 1 N = 10 3.879-0.9192Mw -1.6 -1.4 -1.2 -1 -0.8 -0.6 -0.4 -0.2 0 4 4.5 5 5.5 6 Cum.No.ofEQuakesperyear Mw G-R Model Shallow Zone 2 N = 10 5.3967-1.1539Mw -2.5 -2 -1.5 -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 4 4.5 5 5.5 6 6.5 Cum.No.ofEQuakesperyear Mw G-R Model Shallow Zone 3 N = 10 4.996-1.0164Mw -2.5 -2 -1.5 -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 4 4.5 5 5.5 6 6.5 7 Cum.No.ofEQuakesperyear Mw G-R Model Shallow Zone 4 Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP.
  22. 22. 22 Gutenberg Richter Models for Shallow Zones N = 10 4.3117-1.007Mw -1.2 -1 -0.8 -0.6 -0.4 -0.2 0 0.2 4 4.2 4.4 4.6 4.8 5 5.2 5.4 Cum.No.ofEQuakesperyear Mw G-R Model Shallow Zone 5 y = 10 6.0562-1.3219Mw -2 -1.5 -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 4 4.5 5 5.5 6 Cum.No.ofEQuakesperyear Mw G-R Model Shallow Zone 6 N = 10 6.1028-1.2411Mw -2.5 -2 -1.5 -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 4 4.5 5 5.5 6 6.5 Cum.No.ofEQuakesperyear Mw G-R Model Shallow Zone 7 N = 10 4.104 -0.9684Mw -1.2 -1 -0.8 -0.6 -0.4 -0.2 0 4 4.2 4.4 4.6 4.8 5 5.2 5.4 Cum.No.ofEQuakesperyear Mw G-R Model Shallow Zone 8 Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP.
  23. 23. 23 G-R Parameters for Shallow Zones Seismic Zone a b 1 5.612 1.0599 2 3.879 0.9192 3 5.3967 1.1539 4 4.996 1.0164 5 4.3117 1.007 6 6.0562 1.3219 7 6.1028 1.2411 8 4.104 0.9684 Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP.
  24. 24. 24 G-R models for deep seismic zones G-R Parameters for Deep Zones N = 10 5.7137-1.2193Mw -3 -2.5 -2 -1.5 -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 4 4.5 5 5.5 6 6.5 7 Cum.No.ofEQuakesperyear Mw G-R Model Deep ZONE 2 N = 10 4.6056-1.0108Mw -1 -0.8 -0.6 -0.4 -0.2 0 0.2 0.4 4 4.2 4.4 4.6 4.8 5 5.2 5.4 Cum.No.ofEQuakesperyear Mw G-R Model Deep ZONE 3 Seismic Zone a b 1 4.9046 0.8564 2 5.7137 1.2193 3 4.6056 1.0108 N = 10 4.9046-0.8564Mw -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 1.5 4 4.5 5 5.5 6 6.5 7 Cum.No.ofEQuakesperyear Mw G-R Model Deep ZONE 1 Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP.
  25. 25. • Inputs for crisis needs the values of commutative frequency “λ” which is the number of magnitude earthquakes per year. It can be obtained from G-R relationship in recurrence model. • Log (λ) = a-b*M o α=a*2.303 o β=b*2.303 25 Hazard Computation Using CRISIS 2007 Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP.
  26. 26. • Shallow Zones 26 CRISIS Input Parameters Seismic Zone a b λ M0 Mmax α β 1 5.612 1.0599 23.57 4 6.8 12.92444 2.44095 2 3.879 0.9192 1.59 4 5.8 8.933337 2.116918 3 5.3967 1.1539 6.04 4 6.3 12.4286 2.657432 4 4.996 1.0164 8.52 4 6.8 11.50579 2.340769 5 4.3117 1.007 1.92 4 5.3 9.929845 2.319121 6 6.0562 1.3219 5.87 4 5.8 13.94743 3.044336 7 6.1028 1.2411 13.75 4 6.3 14.05475 2.858253 8 4.104 0.9684 1.7 4 5.3 9.451512 2.230225 Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP.
  27. 27. 27 • Deep Zones CRISIS Input Parameters Seismic Zone a b λ M0 Mmax α β 1 4.9046 0.8564 30.13 4 6.8 11.29529 1.972289 2 5.7137 1.2193 6.86 4 6.8 13.15865 2.808048 3 4.6056 1.0108 3.65 4 5.3 10.6067 2.327872 Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP.
  28. 28.  For Shallow Zones: 1. Akkar and Boomer ,2010 2. Bore and Atkinson,NGA 2008  For Deep Zones: 1. Lin and Lee ,2008 2. Kanno et al.,2006 - Grid size used in the analysis = 0.05 28 Ground Motion Prediction Equations Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP.
  29. 29. 29 Ground Motion Maps Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP.
  30. 30. 30 Levels Used in the Ground Motion Maps The levels are divided according to the values used in Building Code of Pakistan as follows: 1. ZONE 1 : 0.01-0.08 g 2. ZONE 2A : 0.08-0.16 g 3. ZONE 2B : 0.16-0.24 g 4. ZONE 3 : 0.24-0.32 g 5. ZONE 4 : > 0.32 g Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP.
  31. 31. 31 Average of GMPEs Used for Shallow plus Deep Seismic Zones for 50yrs Return Period Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP.
  32. 32. 32Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP. Average of GMPEs Used for Shallow plus Deep Seismic Zones 100yrs Return Period
  33. 33. 33Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP. Average of GMPEs Used for Shallow plus Deep Seismic Zones 250yrs Return Period
  34. 34. 34Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP. Average of GMPEs Used for Shallow plus Deep Seismic Zones 475yrs Return Period
  35. 35. 35Seismic Micro zonation Presented by Engr.M.Nouman, EEC UET Peshawar, KP. Average of GMPEs Used for Shallow plus Deep Seismic Zones 2500yrs Return Period

×