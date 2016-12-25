Teaching children with_learning_disabilities_02 (1)

Learning Disability -Neha Farheen Mushtaq
LEARNING DISABILITIES I. Introduction and Definition II. Prevalence III. Characteristics of Students with LD IV. Teaching ...
I. Introduction to LD • The term learning disability was only founded in 1963 by Samuel Kirk. At that time, children with ...
Definition of a Learning Disability (1) A disorder in the processing of information involved in understanding and using la...
1. Disorder in the Processing of Information • First, having a learning disability means that the brain "processes" inform...
1. Disorder in the Processing of Information Information processing refers to how your brain: • Takes in information, • Us...
1. Disorder in the Processing of Information • Students with LD struggle with certain kinds of learning because their brai...
1. Disorder in the Processing of Information • Different kinds of information travel through different parts of the brain....
1. Visual Processing • Visual Processing involves how well a student can use visual information. When he sees something, e...
1. Auditory Processing Auditory Processing- involves how well a student can use auditory information. When he hears someth...
1. Processing Speed • Processing Speed refers to how fast information travels through the brain. • All LD students experie...
1. Processing Speed • Who was the first President of the United States? • Who = a question • Was = Past tense • First = #1...
2. Difficulties in Learning Dyslexia-Severe difficulty learning to read Dysgraphia- Severe difficulty learning to write Dy...
Object Orientation and Object Identification p d b q
Object Orientation and Object Identification M W E 3
3. Problem is NOT Primarily Due to Other Causes •Visual Disability •Hearing Disability •Motor Disability • Mental Retardat...
4. Special Educational Services Needed to Succeed in School It is possible for a student to "technically" have a disabilit...
II. Prevalence • Almost 3 million children (ages 6 through 21) have some form of a learning disability and receive special...
II. Prevalence • In fact, approximately 50% of all children who receive special education have a learning disability • 3:1...
III. Characteristics
III. Characteristics • may have trouble learning the alphabet, or connecting letters to their sounds; • may make many mist...
III. Characteristics • may have very messy handwriting or hold a pencil awkwardly; • may struggle to express ideas in writ...
III. Characteristics • may have trouble remembering the sounds that letters make or hearing slight differences between wor...
IV. Teaching Strategies • Provide high structure and clear expectations. Children who are LD tend to have difficulty focus...
IV. Teaching Strategies • Learning materials should easily accessible, well organized and stored in the same place each da...
IV. Teaching Strategies • All assignments should be presented on the blackboard as well as orally presented. This multilev...
IV. Teaching Strategies • Make sure that the child's desk is free from all unnecessary materials. Children with learning d...
IV. Teaching Strategies • Correct the student's work as soon as possible to allow for immediate gratification and feedback...
IV. Teaching Strategies • Try to separate him from students who may be distracting. Some children with learning disabiliti...
IV. Teaching Strategies • Use multi-sensory teaching methods whenever possible. This is a common sense issue since all the...
IV. Teaching Strategies • Respond to the child’s comments praising whenever possible. Many children with learning disabili...
IV. Teaching Strategies • Give constant feedback. Many children with learning disabilities tend to write negative scripts ...
SUCCESSFUL AND FAMOUS PEOPLE WHO HAD DYSLEXIA
. Albert Einstein, synonymous with the word GENIUS and the symbol of INTELLECT, was an extremely late learner and suffered...
Alexander Graham Bell, who invented the first practical telephone, was among the geniuses who suffered from learning diffi...
Teaching children with_learning_disabilities_02 (1)
Teaching children with_learning_disabilities_02 (1)
Teaching children with_learning_disabilities_02 (1)
Teaching children with_learning_disabilities_02 (1)
Teaching children with_learning_disabilities_02 (1)
Teaching children with_learning_disabilities_02 (1)
Teaching children with_learning_disabilities_02 (1)
Teaching children with_learning_disabilities_02 (1)
Teaching children with_learning_disabilities_02 (1)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Teaching children with_learning_disabilities_02 (1)

64 views

Published on

Learning Disability

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
64
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Teaching children with_learning_disabilities_02 (1)

  1. 1. Learning Disability -Neha Farheen Mushtaq
  2. 2. LEARNING DISABILITIES I. Introduction and Definition II. Prevalence III. Characteristics of Students with LD IV. Teaching Strategies for Students with LD
  3. 3. I. Introduction to LD • The term learning disability was only founded in 1963 by Samuel Kirk. At that time, children with LD were referred to by such terms as: • “perceptually handicapped,” • “brain-injured,” and • “neurologically impaired”
  4. 4. Definition of a Learning Disability (1) A disorder in the processing of information involved in understanding and using language (spoken or written) (2) Difficulties in learning, particularly reading, writing, mathematics, and/or spelling (3) Special educational services needed to succeed in school
  5. 5. 1. Disorder in the Processing of Information • First, having a learning disability means that the brain "processes" information differently than most other students. • Simply stated, certain kinds of information get stuck or lost while traveling through the brain of the student with LD.
  6. 6. 1. Disorder in the Processing of Information Information processing refers to how your brain: • Takes in information, • Uses information, • Stores the information in memory, • Retrieves the information from memory, • and Expresses the information
  7. 7. 1. Disorder in the Processing of Information • Students with LD struggle with certain kinds of learning because their brains have difficulty "processing" certain kinds of information. • It is like when you go on a car trip and get stuck in road construction and need to take a detour. It takes you a lot longer to get where you are going. Its the same with information going through the brain of a student with LD.
  8. 8. 1. Disorder in the Processing of Information • Different kinds of information travel through different parts of the brain. That's why some information is learned quickly and easily while other information is much more difficult.
  9. 9. 1. Visual Processing • Visual Processing involves how well a student can use visual information. When he sees something, especially something complex, • e.g., does he understand it quickly and easily? Can he "visualize" things (like pictures, shapes, words, etc.) in his head? Can he remember information that he sees?  
  10. 10. 1. Auditory Processing Auditory Processing- involves how well a student can use auditory information. When he hears something, especially something detailed, does he understand it quickly and easily? Can he “hear" things (like sounds, numbers, words, etc.) in his head? Can he remember information that he hears?
  11. 11. 1. Processing Speed • Processing Speed refers to how fast information travels through the brain. • All LD students experience some processing speed difficulty when required to process information through their weakest processing "channel" or "modality". • It is like having the brain work at 30 miles per hour when the rest of the world (and all the information) is going 55 miles per hour. Such students just can't keep up.
  12. 12. 1. Processing Speed • Who was the first President of the United States? • Who = a question • Was = Past tense • First = #1 • President of United States-Leader of Nation
  13. 13. 2. Difficulties in Learning Dyslexia-Severe difficulty learning to read Dysgraphia- Severe difficulty learning to write Dyscalculia- Severe difficulty learning to do mathematical concepts and computation Dysorthographia- Severe difficulty learning to spell
  14. 14. Object Orientation and Object Identification p d b q
  15. 15. Object Orientation and Object Identification M W E 3
  16. 16. 3. Problem is NOT Primarily Due to Other Causes •Visual Disability •Hearing Disability •Motor Disability • Mental Retardation • Emotional Disturbance • Emotional, Cultural or Economic Disadvantage
  17. 17. 4. Special Educational Services Needed to Succeed in School It is possible for a student to "technically" have a disability but not to "qualify" for special education services. This happens when a student demonstrates the information processing difficulties associated with a LD but his or her academic skills are not found to be "severely discrepant" from their ability. This may indicate that the student has learned how to "cope" with his/her learning difficulties at least to some extent.
  18. 18. II. Prevalence • Almost 3 million children (ages 6 through 21) have some form of a learning disability and receive special education in school. • LD form the largest category in special education.
  19. 19. II. Prevalence • In fact, approximately 50% of all children who receive special education have a learning disability • 3:1 ratio males to females
  20. 20. III. Characteristics
  21. 21. III. Characteristics • may have trouble learning the alphabet, or connecting letters to their sounds; • may make many mistakes when reading aloud, and repeat and pause often; • may not understand what he or she reads; • may have real trouble with spelling; • may confuse math symbols and misread numbers;
  22. 22. III. Characteristics • may have very messy handwriting or hold a pencil awkwardly; • may struggle to express ideas in writing; • may learn language late and have a limited vocabulary; • may not follow the social rules of conversation, such as taking turns, and may stand too close to the listener;
  23. 23. III. Characteristics • may have trouble remembering the sounds that letters make or hearing slight differences between words; • may have trouble following directions; • may not be able to retell a story in order (what happened first, second, third) • may mispronounce words or use a wrong word that sounds similar; • may have trouble organizing what he or she wants to say or not be able to think of the word he or she needs for writing or conversation;
  24. 24. IV. Teaching Strategies • Provide high structure and clear expectations. Children who are LD tend to have difficulty focusing, getting started and setting priorities. Creating a clear structured program allows the student to be exposed to fewer distractions and possible avoidance and allow for greater focus on work related tasks.
  25. 25. IV. Teaching Strategies • Learning materials should easily accessible, well organized and stored in the same place each day. The less the LD student has to worry about, comprehend or remember, the greater chance for success. Too many details can easily overwhelm this type of student.
  26. 26. IV. Teaching Strategies • All assignments should be presented on the blackboard as well as orally presented. This multilevel sensory approach will only enhance the chances of the child being able to bring home the correct assignment. This will also cut down on parent child frustration which often occurs when the child with learning disabilities brings home part of the assignment or and assumption of what needs to be done due to a lack of ability in copying quickly.
  27. 27. IV. Teaching Strategies • Make sure that the child's desk is free from all unnecessary materials. Children with learning disabilities tend to have organizational problems as well. The less chaos, the better the focus. Use small binders that hold fewer papers. Keep the desk free of most materials. Otherwise he may be embarrassed to get up to go to the pail and stuff it in his desk.
  28. 28. IV. Teaching Strategies • Correct the student's work as soon as possible to allow for immediate gratification and feedback. Students with learning disabilities do not often have foundations of success when it comes to schoolwork. Therefore, when they hand in work they begin to worry about how they did. If they do not receive it back quickly, some children may use a great deal of energy worrying about the reactions of others if they did not do well.
  29. 29. IV. Teaching Strategies • Try to separate him from students who may be distracting. Some children with learning disabilities are very distractible, while others may use any external situation to avoid a potential failure situation. Sitting a child with learning disabilities next to students who are self-motivated and internally controlled will provide extra structure and controls.
  30. 30. IV. Teaching Strategies • Use multi-sensory teaching methods whenever possible. This is a common sense issue since all the research indicates that the greater number of sense utilized to learn something, the greater chance for the information to be understood and retained. Using visual, auditory, kinesthetic or tactile input together is highly recommended for children with learning disabilities.
  31. 31. IV. Teaching Strategies • Respond to the child’s comments praising whenever possible. Many children with learning disabilities tend to have secondary emotional issues as a result of frustration and lower sense of self worth due to academic failure and stress. Consequently, when he responds or initiates conversation, praise for the initiation of communication should be praised.
  32. 32. IV. Teaching Strategies • Give constant feedback. Many children with learning disabilities tend to write negative scripts about their ability and their performance. Feedback in any form reduces this negative energy pattern and offers reality, the only thing that breaks down fear.
  33. 33. SUCCESSFUL AND FAMOUS PEOPLE WHO HAD DYSLEXIA
  34. 34. . Albert Einstein, synonymous with the word GENIUS and the symbol of INTELLECT, was an extremely late learner and suffered from poor memory of words that resulted into dyslexia in his early childhood. Thomas Edison, who is known as one of the most brilliant scientists and inventors of all time, was thrown out of school because he was considered a dumb, slow learner with difficulties with words even at the age 12. He was extremely terrible at mathematics, unable to focus, and had difficulty with speech.
  35. 35. Alexander Graham Bell, who invented the first practical telephone, was among the geniuses who suffered from learning difficulties in childhood. 

×