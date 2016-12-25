1 Name: Nasir Manzoor Mobile#: +968-91394702 +986-93203255 Email: nasirmanzoor11@hotmail.com A Highly Self Motivated Techn...
2  SMART: 1. SMART Certified education professional (SCEP) Y16. 2. SMART Certified Sales Professional (SCSP) Software Y16...
3  Multilanguage Professional (English, Arabic, Urdu, Hindi, Punjabi)  Excellent communication and writing skills.  Exp...
4 Current Job: Kay's International L.L.C. is Oman's leading independent provider for I.T. services and solutions. Kay's co...
5 E-TRAINING PROJECT Ministry of Education (MOE) Project Scope: To Design, Supply & Install Video Collaboration Solution f...
6 EDUCATION AS A SERVICE (Eaas) PROJECT Oman Telecommunication Co. (Omantel) Project Scope: To Design, Supply & Install SM...
7 ONIDA is an Electronic brand of MIRC ELECTRONICS LTD; it’s a principal company which came into existence in 1981 with a ...
8 Genetco is a 100% 45 Years old General Trading company. Mainly into Retail and Distribution of Electronics & Home Applia...
9  Evidence of recognition:  Won award “Sales Person of the Year” for having exceeded all sales targets in Genetco FY201...
Sales Manager - IT Solutions

Published on

  1. 1. 1 Name: Nasir Manzoor Mobile#: +968-91394702 +986-93203255 Email: nasirmanzoor11@hotmail.com A Highly Self Motivated Techno Commercial Sales Manager for (IT Solutions) with 5 years of experience in sales and marketing in Corporate IT industry of Oman & UAE. In depth understanding in IT infrastructure, IT Sales Projects, Active / Passive Networking, Audio Visuals, ELV Systems, Security Solutions, Video Conferencing, Corporate IP Telephony and complete Education Technology Solutions. Areas of Expertise Domain Specialties Business Development Education Technology Solutions Key Account Management IT infrastructure PR Activities / Marketing Campaigns Video Conferencing Solutions Corporate Sales Presentations Corporate IP Telephony Pre-Sales Activities Complete ELV Systems Project Sales Audio Visuals Brand Awareness/Development Security Solutions Direct Sales & Marketing Active /Passive Networking Sales Closing Techniques Wireless Project Management Masters of Business Administration (MBA) Majors: (Marketing & HR) Year Completed: 2011 CGPA: 3.1 out of 4. Graduation- 2004 Bahaudin Zakariya University of Multan, Pakistan. CAREER PROFILE SALES MANAGER- IT SOLUTIONS PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATION KEY STRENGHTS ACADEMIC CREDENTIALS
  2. 2. 2  SMART: 1. SMART Certified education professional (SCEP) Y16. 2. SMART Certified Sales Professional (SCSP) Software Y16. 3. SMART Certified Sales Professional (SCSP) Hardware Y16.  HP: 1. HP Certified Printing & Personal Systems (PPS) Sales Professional.  POLYCOM: 1. Polycom RealPresence infrastructure Certified Sales Professional. 2. Polycom RealPresence Video Endpoints Certified Sales Professional. 3. Polycom RealPresence Clariti Certified Sales Professional 4. Polycom RealPresence Video Content Management (VCM) Certified Sales Professional.  AVAYA: 1. APSS Avaya Networking (Avaya Professional Sales Specialist) 2. APSS Avaya Scopia® Solution (Avaya Professional Sales Specialist) 3. APSS Avaya Contact Center Solutions for Avaya IP Office™ Platform 4. APSS Avaya Small and Midmarket Communications  3M: Attended 2 Days Workshop about cabling solutions (Copper and Fiber Connectivity) Y2016  SMART: Attended 2 Days Workshop about SMART Education solutions (SMART Interactive Displays, Cloud Solutions etc) in Dubai Y2015  AVAYA: Attended Avaya Technology Seminar on latest developments in voice and video industry in Dubai Y2016  HP: Attended HP Education solution portfolio training which includes personal systems, Classroom Manager & LMS platform Y2015  Microsoft: Attended Microsoft Education solutions Training which includes mainly Office 365 for education and Mobile Device Management (MDM) Y2015  LP+ 365: Attended LP+ 365 Training which is a Learning Management System (LMS) Company based in UK specialized for Education Y2016. TRAININGS AND SEMINARS ATTENDED PROFESSIONAL TRAININGS & CERTIFICATIONS
  3. 3. 3  Multilanguage Professional (English, Arabic, Urdu, Hindi, Punjabi)  Excellent communication and writing skills.  Expert in using Microsoft office, and making various analytical statements.  Expert in making statistical reports, presentations.  Expert in computer hardware and software, & in various other computer applications.  High marketing and interpersonal skills.  Having good administrative skills.  Creative team player.  Leadership skills motivating, innovative, initiative.  Excellent problem solving skills.  Sound knowledge and understanding in delivering outputs.  Conscientious and efficient in meeting commitments and deadlines in achieving results.  Ability to plan and organize work by identifying priority activities and adjusting priorities as required.  Ability to apply good judgments and pro-activeness in the resolution of problems.  Commitment to continuous learning and willingness.  Ability to work independently and to work with diverse force.  Expert in corporate presentations  Sound knowledge of IT Products and Solutions.  Save time, energy and talent by improving the entire “people” at job.  Minimize conflict and build group commitment.  Solve problems by clarifying the real issues and roadblocks.  I am good learner, I learn new things very quickly.    Diploma in Computer: complete software, hardware training, various operating systems, complete office, internet, emails, etc. in 2001, from Vocational Training Institute, Vehari.  Diploma in Computer: Data Base, Office, Photoshop, Email, and Multiple computer applications, in 2008 from, ITA (Information Technology Academy), Vehari. INTERPERSONAL SKILLS OTHER QUALIFICATIONS
  4. 4. 4 Current Job: Kay's International L.L.C. is Oman's leading independent provider for I.T. services and solutions. Kay's comprises of 6 divisions mainly into IT Projects, Education Solutions, Enterprise Business Automation, Hospitality, Power Division, Security, Telecommunications, and Industrial Wireless Products and Services. Job Title: Sr. Business Development Manager Responsibilities: -  Key account management of (Ministry of Education, Ministry of Manpower, Diwan, Omantel, Muscat Electricity Distribution, Oman drydock, Bank Muscat, OTE & Omanoil)  Work as Education Technology Consultant, Engage Top Executives, Decision Makers and discuss with them possible solutions, and execute the projects.  Establishes sales objectives by forecasting and developing annual sales quotas for regions and territories; projecting expected sales volume and profit for existing and new products.  Conduct various PR activities & Marketing Campaigns with key decision people to generate more business opportunities by suggesting right solutions as per their needs.  Engage with the customers as their Strategic partner in order to help them achieve their goals by aligning our products and solutions offerings.  Provide necessary guidance to the sales force in order to achieve better results and help them in sales closings by making customer visits.  Closely work with Major Contractors and Consultants to keep an eye on current and upcoming projects.  Prepare annual sales budget forecast, and necessary action plans to achieve assigned targets.  Engage customers with conducting seminars, workshops, road shows to increase our presence in the Market.  Maintain and upgrade professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; participating in professional societies.  Contribute to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.  Conduct Customer presentations, demos & POCs for different projects to ensure customer satisfaction and trust is with us.  Prepare periodic business analytical reports for the top management to review and strategize future action plans. PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE AL KAYS INTERNATIONAL LLC, Muscat Oman January-2014 to Present…
  5. 5. 5 E-TRAINING PROJECT Ministry of Education (MOE) Project Scope: To Design, Supply & Install Video Collaboration Solution for Ministry of Education 12 Training Centers across Oman. Solution Provided: Avaya Video Conferencing infrastructure with Room system endpoints along with Recording and Streaming capabilities to make State of the Art Training centers are being proposed and deployed successfully. Value Creation: Everyday Ministry Staff are getting trained on Video without traveling from their offices to one place. Their professional skill development is increased with global standards. Project Value: OMR- 0.4 Million Project Year: 2016-2017 SPECIAL EDUCATION PROJECT Ministry of Education (MOE) Project Scope: To Study, evaluate Ministry of Education Schools infrastructure and provide right ICT solution for the Children with special Needs. Solution Provided: 1000+ SMART Interactive Displays were being proposed and deployed among 1100 Public Schools across the Sultanate. Value Creation: Students were more engaged in day to day learning by using Interactive Displays and enjoyed with richest contents available with the SMART displays. Project Value: OMR- 0.7 Million Project Year: 2014-2015 VIDEO AS A SERVICE (Vaas) PROJECT Oman Telecommunication Co. (Omantel) Project Scope: To Design, Supply & Install Video Collaboration Solution for Omantel’s Customers (Chamber of Commerce, Riyada etc) Solution Provided: Polycom Video Room systems were being deployed at Customer’s premises with integration of Omantel’s Video Infrastructure. Value Creation: Omantel Customer’s are able to have their important business and operations meeting on Video without traveling anywhere which saved their time and money a lot. Project Value: OMR- 40000 Project Year: 2016 MAJOR ACHIEVEMENTS PROJECT SALES
  6. 6. 6 EDUCATION AS A SERVICE (Eaas) PROJECT Oman Telecommunication Co. (Omantel) Project Scope: To Design, Supply & Install SMART Interactive Displays for Omantel’s Education Customers (American British Academy (ABA) & Knowledge Gate International School (KGIS)) Solution Provided: SMART interactive Flat panels were being deployed with integration of HP Tablets and Microsoft Software platform at Customer’s premises Value Creation: Omantel Customer’s are using world class Education Technology in their classrooms which is easy to use, flexible and increasing teaching & learning experience. Project Value: OMR- 35000 Project Year: 2016 VIDEO CONFERENCE PROJECT Bank Muscat Project Scope: To Design, Supply and Install Video Collaboration Solution for Bank Muscat Internal and External Communications. Solution Provided: Polycom Realpresence Video infrastructure with Room system endpoints were being proposed and deployed among 56 Branches Across the Country. Value Creation: Bank Muscat Staff, Senior Managers, Senior Executives were able to communicate within branches and with their customers and partners located outside the enterprise on video. Which reduced their traveling costs up to 50%. Project Value: OMR- 100000 Project Year: 2014 MAJOR ACHIEVEMENTS PROJECT SALES
  7. 7. 7 ONIDA is an Electronic brand of MIRC ELECTRONICS LTD; it’s a principal company which came into existence in 1981 with a goal of manufacturing Television sets. Later it transformed into a complete electronics brand known as “ONIDA” which is manufacturing a wide range of Electronics & Home appliances items. Currently it’s listed in India’s top Brands in providing electronics & home appliances equipment. Job Title: Sr. Sales Executive. Responsibilities:-  Maintains relationships with clients by providing support, information, and guidance; researching and recommending new opportunities; recommending profit and service improvements.  Responsible for the achievement of the customer acquisition & sales revenue  Provide timely accurate competitive pricing & action of competition on regular basis  competition activity, product knowledge and continuously strive to develop own skills and knowledge in order to perform optimally  Identify business opportunities by identifying prospects and evaluating their position in the industry; researching and analyzing sales options.  Prepare and present factual business reports.  To ensure client satisfaction to the highest level  To source and to ensure optimal growth for the company product  Maintains quality service by establishing and enforcing organization standards.  Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; benchmarking state-of- the-art practices; participating in professional societies.  Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.  Preparing analytical periodic statements, presentations in order to have better idea about  Current position and further development strategies MIRC ELECTRONICS DUBAI-UAE 2012-2014 (2 Years)
  8. 8. 8 Genetco is a 100% 45 Years old General Trading company. Mainly into Retail and Distribution of Electronics & Home Appliances, Music & Sound Systems, Office Automation; Engineering Projects – Air Conditioning & MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing), Elevators, Refrigeration & Cold Rooms, Commercial Kitchen & Laundromats, Facilities Management & Engineering Services. Job Title: Sales Executive. Responsibilities: -  Maintains relationships with clients by providing support, information, and guidance; researching and recommending new opportunities; recommending profit and service improvements.  Responsible for the achievement of the customer acquisition & sales revenue  Provide timely accurate competitive pricing & action of competition on regular basis  competition activity, product knowledge and continuously strive to develop own skills and knowledge in order to perform optimally  Identify business opportunities by identifying prospects and evaluating their position in the industry; researching and analyzing sales options.  Prepare and present factual business reports.  To ensure client satisfaction to the highest level  To source and to ensure optimal growth for the company product  Maintains quality service by establishing and enforcing organization standards.  Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; benchmarking state-of- the-art practices; participating in professional societies.  Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.  Preparing analytical periodic statements, presentations in order to have better idea about  Current position and further development strategies General Electric Trading Company Muscat Oman 2011-2012 (One Year)
  9. 9. 9  Evidence of recognition:  Won award “Sales Person of the Year” for having exceeded all sales targets in Genetco FY2011.  Seconded by national sales manager to support sales in other regions and ensure the quarterly targets were achieved in Onida FY2012.  Received formal letter of appreciation and handful incentive package on Closing Biggest Project Sales for the company from Ministry of Education worth OMR-0.5 Million by the top Management in Al Kays International FY 2016.  Recently in 2016 being promoted as Project Division Head in Al Kays International keeping in view the Account & Project Management Skills FY2016.  Entitled by TOP Sales Performer in Al Kays International continuously for year 2015 and 2016.  Part Time fashion Model, professional photography for different brands, Designers clothes.  Professional swimming instructor and player.  Play cricket & football I have represented my school, college, & City in various sporting meets. I believe these sports have inculcated in me sportsmanship, leadership, tenacity and the ability to be a team player. Father’s Name: Manzoor Ahmed Nationality: Pakistani Religion: Muslim- Islam Marital Status: Single Driving License: Oman & UAE Current Address: Hamriya-131, PO Box 936, Muscat – Sultanate of Oman. Permanent Address: House No.2, Municipal water works colony, H Block, Vehari, Punjab, Pakistan. (+92 333 8000869) May provided on demand. AWARDS & RECOGNITION EXTRA-CURRICULAR ACTIVITIES Personal Information REFFRENCES

