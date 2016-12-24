Noeldifferent

Cet t e année à Noël,si t out ét ait dif f ér ent …
Puisse ce Noël êt re vraiment dif f érent ! Qu' il apport e à chacun(e) Sant é J oyeux Noël! Heureuse Année Amour Paix Fra...
  1. 1. Cet t e année à Noël,si t out ét ait dif f ér ent …
  2. 2. À Noël dernier nous pensions à t out ce que nous n' avions pas.Cet t e année à Noël nous pensons à t out es les choses que nous avons.
  3. 3. À Noël der nier nous pensions que t ous les anges ét aient dans le ciel. Cet t e année à Noël nous savons qu' il y en a aussi sur la t er re.
  4. 4. À Noël dernier nous pensions combien nous serions heureux avec plus d' argent . Cet t e année à Noël nous réalisons combien il f ait bond' avoir plusd' ami(e)s.
  5. 5. À Noël dernier nous laissions nos f ils j ouer avec des f usils j ouet s.Cet t e année à Noël nous leur enseignons que les f usils ne sont pas des j ouet s.
  6. 6. À Noël dernier nous compt ions not re argent . Cet t e année à Noël nous compt ons nos bénédict ions.
  7. 7. À Noël dernier nous donnions des remerciement s pour les cadeaux des magasins.Cet t e année à Noël nous remercions pour les cadeaux venant du Ciel.
  8. 8. À Noël dernier nous ét ions si choqués par nos f act ures élevées de chauf f age. Cet t e année à Noël nous réalisons quelle chance nous avons d' êt re bien au chaud.
  9. 9. À Noël dernier nous nous demandions comment donner à nos enf ant s t out es les choses que l' argent peut achet er. Cet t e année à Noël nous nous demandons comment leur donner t out es les choses que l' argent ne peut achet er... …l’amour …la paix …la sécurit é.
  10. 10. À Noël dernier nous pensions à la f olie qui précède la f êt e de Noël.Cet t e année à Noël nous pensons à la signif icat ion réelle de la f êt e de Noël.
  11. 11. Puisse ce Noël êt re vraiment dif f érent ! Qu' il apport e à chacun(e) Sant é J oyeux Noël! Heureuse Année Amour Paix Frat ernit é

