MonikaParashar.resume

  1. 1. 1 MONIKA PARASHAR Parashar.monika@Hotmail.com Contact No: +91-9899701404 PROFILE  A qualified SAP Security Administrator with 7 months of Experience.  7 Months Experience as Associate Technical support with Tech Mahindra Pvt Ltd;  A Fine Graduate in Electrical & Electronics engineering with good interpersonal skills, self- motivated, quick learner and a team player; RELEVANT SKILL SET  Programming Languages : C, C++, SAP Security, SQL, MATLAB  Data Base : SQL Server (2005/2008), Oracle  ERP Packages : SAP R/3 – BASIS  Web Tools : SAP , Lotus Notes IBM Tool  Operating Systems : Windows 2000/XP/Vista/7/8/linux EDUCATION  Bachelor in Technology (Electricals & Electronics Engineering), Vidya College of Engineering Meerut , Uttar Pradesh Technical University with 68%marks.  Intermediate from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sikh Lines Meerut with 70.2%.  High School from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sikh Lines Meerut with 74.2%. CAREER SUMMARY  Tech Mahindra Pvt Ltd, Noida - May 2016 – Till date WORK DETAILS Tech Mahindra Pvt. Ltd., Noida( Uttar Pradesh ) : May 2016 – Till date a) Role - Security Analyst : May 2016 – Till date Working as SAP Security Administrator in The Dannon Company. Primary role is to:  Provide Authorization to users.  Support multiple projects, support team and business units.  Working on role changes as per the business requirement.  Frequently using SU01, PFCG, SE10, SE16, SU53, SUIM and SU10.  Maintenance of authorization objects for transactions.  Effectively analyzed trace files and tracked missing authorizations for user’s access problems with SU53 and ST01.  Proficient knowledge on USR* & AGR* tables.  Extensively worked SE16 Transaction for accessing different table’s information.  Experienced extensively in User Information System.(SUIM)  User creation and termination in landscape through Identity Management.  Indirect (Position based) role assignment to users.  Role/Business role creation and modification as per business requirement following client defined process and documentation.  Troubleshooting of authorization issues of user via SU53, SUIM and ST01.  Handling of Periodic Security Activities – 60 Days inactivity, System cleanup for users no longer a part of the business.  Servers:Performed server’s cleanupmonthly.
  2. 2. 2 Client The Dannon company Role SAP Security Administrator Duration May 2016 – Till Date Environment SAP ECC 6.0 Project Description: Danone is a French multinational food-products corporation based in Paris. Established in the US in 1942, Dannon is a subsidiary of Danone, the leading global food and beverage company focused exclusively on better-for-you foods. For almost 75 years, Dannon has been exceeding consumer expectations through its commitment to delivering high-quality, wholesome, nutritious and innovative products in the dairy category. Dannon makes a diverse and comprehensive range of approximately 200 types, styles and flavors of fresh and frozen dairy products to satisfy the evolving needs and desires of our consumers. Headquartered in White Plains, NY, Dannon makes yogurt at plants in Minster, OH, Fort Worth, TX, West Jordan, UT and Portland, OR. Roles and Responsibilities:  Creating Users based on request.  Assigning additional roles to the existing users.  Resetting Passwords for users and intimating password policy.  Created Base Roles and Company Specific Roles based upon request  Created Composite roles based upon request.  Addition, Removal of Transaction Codes, authorisations, authorisation objects by Modifying existing roles based upon change request.  Performed User comparison in PFCG.  Analysing missing authorizations based on screen shot sent by the user.  Locking and changing the validity date for the expired users.  Working with tables like AGR*, USH*, USR*.  Troubleshoot security/authorization related problems using SU53, ST01 and SUIM KEYSKILLS  Experience in managing team if required with full responsibility of maintaining high level of Response & Resolution SLA for the client.  Excellent communication, interpersonal, leadership, Documentation, troubleshooting skills, self- motivated and quick learner.  Flexible and able to work in a team environment.  Strong analytical & critical thinking skills.  Good presentation skills.  Confident and Determined.
  3. 3. 3 EXTRA CURRICULAR  Presented in college seminar on ATM SECURITY SYSTEM USING GSM MODEM.  Certification in 6 weeks training from Sai Electricals Pvt.Ltd (Meerut) “Manufacturing of power Transformer”.  Certificate in participation in 2 days workshop in 2013 named as “OSHMAGYAN”.  Certificate in TRITYA SOPAN (The Bharat Scout and Guide).  Certification in Sofcon Workshop on Industrial Automation.  Certification in Sofcon Workshop on PLC and SCADA.  Certificate in 2 week course on “Solar photovoltaic cell and LED lightings” from Sahasra Sambhav skill development pvt.ltd. Noida.  Member of Green force club. PERSONAL DETAILS Father’s Name:- Mr. C.L Sharma. Mother’s Name:- Mrs. Rajni Devi Permanent Address:- 39-A Rajkamal Park , Ekta nagar colony, Near 6th P.A.C Roorkee Road Meerut(U.P). Date of Birth :- 9th December 1993. Language Known:- English & Hindi Marital Status :- Single Nationality/Religion:- Indian / Hindu Interest & Hobbies:- Drawing, watching television, Watching stars, cycling , spending time with family. DECLARATION I do hereby declare that the above information is true to the best of my knowledge. Place: Monika Parashar Date: (Signature)
